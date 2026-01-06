Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Such a lovely dream…

by | 35 Comments

Optional musical accompaniment for the post below. The song is about Venezuela only in that the songwriter had a dream set in that country, which she’d never visited. I like it, and the lyrics are relevant in the sense that a (fictional) Venezuelan’s cherished hopes come to naught.

Dashed hopes are relevant here because we’re seeing cope in real time among South Florida U.S. House Republicans who represent the region’s Venezuelan diaspora. Reps. Maria Elvira Salazar, Mario Diaz-Balart and Carlos Gimenez held a press conference in Doral on January 3rd to crow about the Trump administration’s strike on Venezuela and capture of Maduro: (Miami Herald)

“There will be a new world order,” Giménez told reporters gathered outside Díaz-Balart’s office in Doral, the heart of the U.S. Venezuelan community. “It will be a world order that is bounded by and guided by the principles of liberty and democracy, not tyranny, communism and socialism.”

On that day, the three expressed confidence that opposition leader Maria Corina Machado would replace Maduro. Just 48 hours later, they were defending the Trump administration’s decision to work with Maduro’s socialist VP instead: (gift link)

After months of calling Edmundo González — backed by opposition leader María Corina Machado — the legitimate winner of the 2024 Venezuelan elections, South Florida’s congressional Republicans are now defending Trump’s comments that Machado doesn’t have the “respect” to lead Venezuela, and Trump’s plans to collaborate with Nicolás Maduro’s allies after his dramatic capture by the U.S. military…

The timeline for any new elections is still up in the air. Trump did not mention democracy once during a press conference Saturday focused largely on his plans for oil extraction in Maduro’s absence. Speaking to reporters on Air Force 1 Sunday night, he said Venezuela would hold new elections “at the right time.” In an interview with the Miami Herald Sunday, Republican Rep. María Elvira Salazar defended the president’s comments disparaging Machado as lacking the respect to lead Venezuela.

Nothing about these Republican politicians’ pivot is surprising. Falling in line is what Republican politicians and trolls (but I repeat myself) do. We are governed by right-wing trolls on X, and elected content creators and unelected influencers alike executed the same pivot.

amazing how the entire machine can pivot within 24 hours. no need to slowly upsell the argument; just issue new marching orders

[image or embed]

— derek guy (@dieworkwear.bsky.social) January 5, 2026 at 1:50 AM

The question in my mind is how Florida voters will react. As a lifelong observer, it’s hard not to be cynical about it and bitterly expect them to fall into line too.

There’s a push-pull issue here in the sense that Maduro’s overthrow is already giving Republicans who are primarily focused on deporting brown people a new opening. Here’s Ron DeSantis on that:

Even as he invoked the plight of Venezuelan exiles, DeSantis appeared to support the Trump administration’s announcement that Venezuelans previously in the U.S. under Temporary Protected Status (TPS) can “go home to a country that they love,” as opposed to seeking asylum. The governor claimed that “90-something percent” of asylum seekers entering the country were “bogus,” adding that Congress should “really clean that up.” Hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans nationwide lost TPS last year — leaving many of the roughly 230,000 Venezuelans with TPS living in Florida as of March 2025 vulnerable to deportation to a home country still mired in political and economic upheaval.

If there’s a schism among Florida voters, maybe that’s where it will emerge. In addition to DeSantis’s continuing to slander asylum seekers, Stephen Miller still runs the deportation regime, and those 230K Venezuelans will be an attractive target to meet his quotas.

For Miller (and Floridians who hate hearing languages other than English spoken in cities), the rationale will be, “Hey, we overthrew your dictator, so go home and rebuild your shithole country. Next up: Cuba!”

Of course, Trump doesn’t give a rat’s ass about democracy in the U.S., let alone Venezuela. To the extent there is a strategy in Venezuela at all, it seems like a neo-imperialist project to benefit Trump and Trump-aligned oligarchs, like Putin’s setup.

But Trump is hardly the first Republican who harnessed an exile community’s sincere yearning for freedom in their country of origin for personal political gain. The question now is how much of a pretense is the Trump administration is willing to maintain to keep the diaspora community on side.

Judging by Trump’s deranged remarks last weekend, not much. Your guess at how that might affect Florida voter behavior in future elections is as good as mine.

Open thread.

    35Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Applying my deep understanding of the confluence of Venezuelan history and Florida political dynamics, I’m going with

      ¯⁠\⁠_⁠(⁠ツ⁠)⁠_⁠/⁠¯

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Chief Oshkosh

      If you visit Miami, you’ll find that the “Cubans” are doing very, very well for themselves. I can’t help but think that a lot of Venezuelans are seeing that, ignoring the several generations it took to get where the “Cubans” are, and are happy with whatever Republicans tell them…

      …until ICE shows up.

      Let’s see just how stupid Nazi Miller and the Puppy Killer are. My bets are on “Very Stupid.”

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Deputinize America

      On the good side, we’ll get to pay our amazing oil companies to build out Venezuelan oil infrastructure as we abandon renewables as a matter of national policy.

      theguardian.com/business/2026/jan/06/trump-us-taxpayers-oil-firms-venezuela-investment

      “I done lost muh healthcare, groceries, utilities and fuel cost a third more than they did last January, and I can’t afford a new roof even if I could find a roofing crew. At least muh tax munnies are a’payin’ oil companies to build out in Venezuela…”

      One of Bupalos’ White Working Class Economicall Anxious Lunchbox Heroes Somewhere in the Rust Belt

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Deputinize America

      @Chief Oshkosh:

      How many of those well-off Miami Cubans are from that first generation of los aristócratas ancianos that should have faced Castro’s revolutionary retribution for their theft and crimes against the Cuban people, but escaped with quite a bit of loot?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Baud

      “I don’t doubt that Maduro is a criminal but so is Trump. I don’t doubt that Maduro rigged the elections, but so did Trump. I don’t doubt that Maduro weaponized the justice system but so has Trump” ~Rev Kevin Johnson of Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Carlo Graziani

      I do wonder whether there’s a new iteration of Bay of Pigs in the offing. Adam feels, probably correctly, that Rubio has a crackpot domino theory that the fall of Venezuela will bring about the fall of the Cuban regime.  The Trump regime may decide to give them a helping shove, buoyed by their “success” in Caracas.

      We should probably look for a pattern of U.S. naval vessels and combat aircraft beginning to mass around the island, and perhaps even targeting Cuban civilian craft. Large short-term bets on regime change in Cuba at Polymarket by corrupt DOD/WH insiders could be another signal.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      kindness

      Betty I figure how Florida reacts will depend on how the Cubans in Florida view the Venezualans amongst them.  Yea, Florida Cubans are right wingers, but this might strike a little close to home.  Not the take over.  Old generation Florida Cubans would love a take over of Cuba, but the throwing exiles out of the US.  They might think twice about how this administration is operating.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      scav

      And it’s only “logical” that they’d a) whine about foreign interference in Trump’s holy election while b) bodily removing the official leader of and c) rubbing their tummies playing duck-duck-goose with other leaders in Venezuela while d) patting themselves on the back for upholding democracy here and abroad while e) pardoning rioting invaders of domestic government buildings and f) pardoning foreign leaders for drug crimes similar to those a) was accused and removed for and I haven’t even gotten to the i, ii, iii iv of globally enforcing the free market at gun-point for selected companies, scarpttering tariffs about like magic beans and whining that Canadians aren’t drinking enough Jack Daniel’s.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Deputinize America

      @Carlo Graziani:

      The Emergency NOTAM barring American flights from the Southern Caribbean went out at 0600 UTC on 3 January (1:00 AM EST). The attack started a couple of hours later. I suspect that the next time around they won’t do that courtesy (its an operational leak) and will simply risk the lives of air passengers in the vicinity.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Geminid

      @Carlo Graziani: I don’t think this theory regarding Cuba is so “crackpot.” Venezuela has been the Cuban government’s strongest external supporter by far. Taking Maduro off the board significantly weakens Cuba’s economic and security position.

      One big question mark: there are thousands of Cuban security personnel stationed in Venezuela. Will they be repatriated, and when?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Betty Cracker

      I feel like a jerk thinking about this grotesque power grab in terms of how it will affect Florida voters. I wish to fuck Florida politics didn’t matter to anyone outside the state. But it does, and unfortunately, population shifts will only make this clusterfuck wrapped up in a disaster inside a catastrophe matter even more in the coming years.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @scav:

      and whining that Canadians aren’t drinking enough Jack Daniel’s.

      I believe that that is Jim Beam that’s not getting drinked enough. But fuck Jim and Jack – they voted Republican. And they taste awful compared to REAL whiskey.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @p.a.: I don’t think the current “Cubans” really give a shit about Cuba. They certainly don’t want to be “repatriated” to the mother land. At this point, they’re bog-standard Republicans — they probably love Trump as Strongman — and invading to steal oil is probably great as far as they’re concerned.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      suzanne

      @kindness:

      Betty I figure how Florida reacts will depend on how the Cubans in Florida view the Venezualans amongst them. 

      This is an interesting thing to consider.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Bupalos

      @Baud: “I don’t doubt that Maduro rigged the elections, but so did Trump.”

      ~Rev Kevin Johnson of Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem

      This is profoundly counterproductive. One of the ways the post-truth right-wing authoritarians win is by successfully competing for democratic power with degraded and manipulable electorates. The other and deeper way they win is by undermining belief in democracy at a systemic level.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Bupalos

      @Chief Oshkosh: I think this is too broad. In fact a lot of Cubans in the United States do have (highly impractical) ideas about “returning” to a “liberated” Cuba and what their role and status would be there.

      Others not so much. But you really can’t paint with this broad a brush without obscuring real political dynamics.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Marc

      @Geminid: One big question mark: there are thousands of Cuban security personnel stationed in Venezuela. Will they be repatriated, and when?

      Wow, Mission Accomplished! We have no troops on the ground in Venezuela and you’re already talking about the schedule for repatriating thousands of Cubans.  There’s just no hubris quite like American hubris.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      TheOtherHank

      I keep seeing people say we “conquered” Venezuela. We haven’t; swooping in and yoinking the president is not conquering a nation. I mean we actually sent the army into Iraq and occupied their capital and we didn’t conquer them.
      I’m interested to see what happens when we actually try to impose our will on Venezuela. What ever happened with the American business leaders that were going to there to see what sort of opportunities are lying around for the taking?​

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Old Man Shadow

      Of course, we didn’t set Venezuela free, we enslaved it to the United States oligarchy.

      Seems more and more that Freedom and U.S. capitalism are not compatible and one will have to give. We know which one Republicans, libertarians, Wall St., and techbros have chosen to preserve.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Marc

      @Old Man Shadow: Of course, we didn’t set Venezuela free, we enslaved it to the United States oligarchy.

      Y’all refuse to get it, we have done jack shit in Venezuela other than destabilize the place. 30 million people are not going to be enslaved to the United States oligarchy without a hell of a lot more dead bodies.  If Denmark snatched Trump tomorrow, do you really believe we’d be free of the fascists?

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Bupalos

      Josh Marshall’s takeaway of takeaways is on-point I think:

      as President Trump’s popularity and power erode domestically he will respond with more aggressive assertions of power in those areas where his executive and prerogative authorities remain unbounded, where his domestic popularity matters the least.

      The puncture and slow deflation of the Q-annon/Epstein/elite-conspiracy myth that was the marginal source of Trump’s democratic strength brings us to a new dangerous moment. His bleeding out domestically will lead to him seeking narcissistic supply abroad. I expect he’ll continue to do irreparable damage to the international system.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      p.a.

      A society shattering after 9/11, a Black President, and Covid (with, of course, help within and without.)

      A society more fragile than a decade old Fiat.

      I guess DeWine now taking shit for defending Ohio’s Somali daycares from ripple-effect charges of fraud.
      Version 2,348,654 of “my yowling mob is now after meeeeeeee!!!”

      No mention of dogs and cats.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Old Man Shadow

      @Marc: Not convincing really.

      What we did is more like waltz into a bank with a gun, point it at the manager and ask for the vault code, killed him when he refused, and are now asking the assistant manager for the code.

      Sure… she could refuse too and we’d have to do it the hard way, but at some point, the robber figures someone will comply.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Bupalos

      @Marc: You may be underestimating the degree to which the Maduro regime (minus Maduro) cooperated with this new arrangement. For some elements of the regime, “instigated” may even prove to be an applicable term. So the question of “repatriating” the applicable Cuban forces isn’t necessarily a direct question of U.S. military force and boots on the ground, but a much more complicated one.

      It’s all pretty hazy right now.

      Reply

