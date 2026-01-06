Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Excellent Links / Tuesday Morning Open Thread: The Jan6 Rioters Will Never Know Happiness

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: The Jan6 Rioters Will Never Know Happiness

Five years ago.

[image or embed]

— Walter Olson (@walterolson.bsky.social) January 5, 2026 at 10:24 PM

The gasp-laugh I made at this is something I couldn’t reproduce if I tried

[image or embed]

— Mrs. Detective Pikajew, Esq. (@clapifyoulikeme.favrd.social) January 5, 2026 at 11:16 PM

Per the NYTimes, “For Many Jan. 6 Rioters, a Pardon From Trump Wasn’t Enough” [gift link]:

In the first hours of his second administration, President Trump sought to wipe away all trace of the attack on the Capitol by granting amnesty to nearly 1,600 people implicated in the riot stoked by his lies about a stolen election.

They answered with a collective cry of gratitude. And why not?

The pardon proclamation saved them, opening prison doors and ending all of the criminal prosecutions related to the Capitol attack. Even more, it gave a presidential stamp of approval to their inverted vision of Jan. 6, 2021: that those who assaulted the police and vandalized the historic building that day were victims, and those who spent the next four years using the criminal justice system to hold them accountable were villains.

But nearly a year after Mr. Trump’s sweeping proclamation asserted that he had cleared the way for “a process of national reconciliation,” many recipients of his clemency remain consumed by conspiracy theories, angry at the Trump administration for not validating their insistence that the Capitol attack was a deep-state setup and haunted by problems from both before and after the riot…

In the five years since the Capitol was stormed, no new facts have emerged to undermine the basic findings of congressional and Justice Department investigators that many of the rioters acted in the misguided belief, pushed relentlessly by Mr. Trump, that he had been robbed of victory in 2020 — and that in attacking the Capitol they not only injured about 140 police officers but also struck at a cornerstone of American democracy: the peaceful transfer of presidential power.

Even so, Mr. Trump has long maintained that the rioters endured horrible, even illegal, mistreatment during their prosecutions.

And yet if that is true, some pardoned rioters are now asking, then why haven’t their persecutors been thrown in jail? And if the rioters are martyrs to a righteous cause, as the president and his allies have often said, then why haven’t they been made whole through financial reparations?

While this disillusionment is not universal, some so-called J6ers have even begun to ask why, after nearly a year in power, Mr. Trump’s law enforcement agencies have yet to provide any proof of the conspiracy theory they promoted to help him reclaim the presidency: that deep-state agents lured Trump supporters into storming the Capitol to derail the MAGA movement and justify political reprisals.

What J6ers rarely seem to acknowledge is the possibility that Mr. Trump’s government has failed to reveal the hidden truth about Jan. 6 because there is no hidden truth, no deep-state conspiracy, and therefore no legal reason to bring further charges related to the riot…

Ahead of 5-year anniversary of Jan. 6, report examines aftermath following Trump's return to office

abcnews.go.com/US/ahead-5-y…

[image or embed]

— The TrumpRussiaGuide 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@trumprussiaties.bsky.social) January 5, 2026 at 10:01 PM

Ahead of the five-year anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee on Monday released two new reports examining the aftermath of the attack during the first year of President Donald Trump’s second term.

The reports document Trump’s sweeping decision to pardon nearly all Jan. 6 defendants, and the administration’s mass firing of Justice Department officials who prosecuted the participants during the Biden administration.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, the committee’s ranking member, accused the pardons of creating “a private militia of proven street fighters” that represent “a nightmare for American public safety.”

The report cites findings from the nonprofit watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) that found that at least 33 pardoned Jan. 6 defendants have since been charged, arrested, or convicted of new crimes…

Of the roughly 1,583 defendants who prosecutors charged in connection with the attack, 608 faced charges for assaulting, resisting or interfering with law enforcement trying to protect the complex that day. Roughly 174 of those 608 were charged with using a deadly or dangerous weapon or otherwise causing serious injury to an officer, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The reports also examine how individuals tied to Jan. 6 and Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election have moved into positions of influence, including attorney Ed Martin, who supported Trump’s “Stop the Steal” movement and represented several defendants charged in the Jan. 6 attack….

Fifth anniversary of Jan. 6 brings fresh division to the Capitol

[image or embed]

— Miami News (@miami.thesocial.news) January 6, 2026 at 12:30 AM

On the fifth anniversary of Jan. 6, 2021 there is no official event to memorialize what happened that day, when the mob made its way down Pennsylvania Avenue, battled police at the Capitol barricades and stormed inside, as lawmakers fled. The political parties refuse to agree to a shared history of the events, which were broadcast around the globe. And the official plaque honoring the police who defended the Capitol has never been hung.

Instead, Trump will meet privately with House Republicans at the Kennedy Center, which the president has rebranded to carry his own name, for a policy forum. Democrats will hold a hearing with witnesses to the violence and later gather on the Capitol steps to mark the memory of what happened.

And the former leader of the militant Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio, is staging a midday march retracing the rioters’ steps from the White House to the Capitol to honor Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt and others who died in the Jan. 6 siege and its aftermath…

  Another Scott
  Baud
  Ben Cisco
  Geminid
  Gloria DryGarden
  MagdaInBlack
  mappy!
  NotMax
  p.a.
  Princess
  Professor Bigfoot
  rikyrah
  satby
  suzanne
  Suzanne
  zhena gogolia

    28Comments

    2. 2.

      Princess

      I realize criticizing Biden is not allowed in here but I think he really missed an opportunity by not declaring Jan.6 a national holiday with bonfires celebrating the saving of democracy and burning Trump in effigy. I’ve thought that since Jan 22. Much more should have been made of this day.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Baud

      @Princess:

      I realize criticizing Biden is not allowed in here

       

      There’s no rule against it. But others can comment on it, just like they can comment on anything else.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Baud

      I’m so happy we finally have a president who will stand up for the working class.

      U.S. multinational corporations will be exempted from paying more corporate taxes overseas in a deal finalized by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

       

      The OECD announced Monday that nearly 150 countries have agreed on the plan, initially crafted in 2021, to stop large global companies from shifting profits to low-tax countries, no matter where they operate in the world.

       

      The amended version excludes large U.S.-based multinational corporations from the 15% global minimum tax after negotiations between President Donald Trump’s administration and other members of the Group of Seven wealthy nations.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Baud

      Both sides

      A constitutional amendment was passed in 2023 with 57% of the vote, enshrining reproductive rights including abortion into the Ohio Constitution, but Republican lawmakers are looking at ways around that.

       

      While Democrats introduced Ohio House Bill 128 in February to further drive home the amendment, including attempting to repeal laws that don’t align with it, Republicans introduced Ohio House Bill 370, which has been called another “personhood bill” because of its attempt to apply 14th Amendment rights to “preborn persons,” and repeal any state law that would “otherwise allow a person to direct, advise, encourage, or solicit a mother to abort her child.”

       

      The bill emphasizes the U.S. Constitution’s overriding provision, taking precedent over anything the Ohio Constitution “contrary to it,” according to the language of the bill.

       

      The Democrats’ bill does the opposite, seeing to repeal “archaic laws in our state that do not improve outcomes or access to care,” as bill co-sponsor Rep. Anita Somani, D-Dublin, put it when the bill was introduced.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      MagdaInBlack

      I remember sitting in the office watching this all go down and my MAGA body tech coming in all proud as punch asking “Did you see what’s going on? Well, there’s going to be more of that, all over the country.”
      “Great, just great.” is all I could muster.

      I guess what we are witnessing now is the “more of that.”  Destruction and anarchy in a different, more slow-rolling form.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Another Scott

      @Baud:

      Darth Putin
      ‪@darthputinkgb.bsky.social‬

      The hard part about running a dictatorship is that the past changes so quickly you have no idea what will happen yesterday.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Gloria DryGarden

      This was the day Raphael Warnock won his special election to the senate.
      also

      Feliz dia de los Reyes. Latin American celebrates Christmas today.

      These are very strange times. I wake up and I think I’m in a nightmare.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Suzanne

      While this disillusionment is not universal, some so-called J6ers have even begun to ask why, after nearly a year in power, Mr. Trump’s law enforcement agencies have yet to provide any proof of the conspiracy theory they promoted to help him reclaim the presidency: that deep-state agents lured Trump supporters into storming the Capitol to derail the MAGA movement and justify political reprisals.

      The lengths that people will go to avoid honest self-assessment is….. really something.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Suzanne

      @Gloria DryGarden: To answer your question from last night (sorry, didn’t see it until this morning)….. my “alternate name” for the Kum&Go — after my eyebrows shot right up to my hairline — is Ejaculate & Evacuate.

      Mr. Suzanne also suggested Blow Your Load & Hit The Road.

      Hey, it’s still dark.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Another Scott

      Yes, we cannot let them memory-hole what happened that day.  Smith’s testimony made it clear that 47 directed it, was the beneficiary of it, and it would not have happened without 47 doing the things that he did.

      Grr…

      Meanwhile, …

      John Carlos Baez
      @[email protected]

      Biology is so wild. It doesn’t respect the rules we make up.

      We all know children inherit genes from their parents. But it turns out mothers also inherit genes from their children!

      And it can help them, promoting the healing of wounds. (But it may also hurt them, causing autoimmune disorders.)

      For more, read this:

      nature.com/articles/d41586-025

      Reality exists independent of our attempts to describe it and make everything simple. It’s richer than we expect.

      Similarly with politics….

      Forward!!

      Thanks.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Baud

      A team using NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has uncovered a new type of astronomical object — a starless, gas-rich, dark-matter cloud considered a “relic” or remnant of early galaxy formation. Nicknamed “Cloud-9,” this is the first confirmed detection of such an object in the universe — a finding that furthers the understanding of galaxy formation, the early universe, and the nature of dark matter itself

      Reply
    20. 20.

      suzanne

      @Another Scott: Hey, I wanted to thank you for your suggestion of Musher’s Secret. I was skeptical because it requires manual application and I thought Doggo would hate it. Well, she does hate it…… it took two of us to apply it. But it does seem to help. I’m going to try to keep it up and see if she can acclimate to having her paws touched.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Geminid

      @Gloria DryGarden: I always thought that one unfortunate aspect of the January 6 insurrection was how it overshadowed Senator Warnock’s and Ossoff’s victories in the Georgia Senate runoffs the day before.

      One big story: the drop off in Democratic vote totals from November to January 5 was less than half that of the Republicans. This was a marked departure from the historic pattersn. A lot of credit is due to the strong GOTV efforts by Georgia Democrats that held their dropoff to around 110,000. Republican intra-party dlstrife likely accounted for much of their abnormally high dropoff of ~240,000.*

      My recollection is that Warnock won by around 40,000 votes, and Ossoff by around 20,000.

      * These numbers are from memory, and are based on totals for Jon Ossoff and Senator Perdue, November 7 and January 5th. Warnock’s totals are difficult to compare because his November contest was in effect a jungle primary, with him and Kelly Loeffler advancing.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      p.a.

      Musings while shaving: FIFA World Cup coming… given the Conquerer of Venezuela’s US foreign visitor stance, hackers from ⚽️ power X hack social media feeds of players from ⚽️ power Y’s country and post anti-Conquerer of Greenland comments to get them turned back at the border.

      Or did FIFA’s shiny object mean the snoops have been called off?

      Reply
    28. 28.

      satby

      Mary Geddry:

      Even when Trump is gone, whenever that is, the world will remember. OPEC and Canada will remember. Oil companies will remember. They will price American unpredictability into every decision, every contract, every long-term investment.

      Trump can seize a country. He can kidnap a president and shout about oil until his voice gives out. What he cannot seize back is trust.

      Reply

