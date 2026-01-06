Five years ago.
Per the NYTimes, “For Many Jan. 6 Rioters, a Pardon From Trump Wasn’t Enough” [gift link]:
In the first hours of his second administration, President Trump sought to wipe away all trace of the attack on the Capitol by granting amnesty to nearly 1,600 people implicated in the riot stoked by his lies about a stolen election.
They answered with a collective cry of gratitude. And why not?
The pardon proclamation saved them, opening prison doors and ending all of the criminal prosecutions related to the Capitol attack. Even more, it gave a presidential stamp of approval to their inverted vision of Jan. 6, 2021: that those who assaulted the police and vandalized the historic building that day were victims, and those who spent the next four years using the criminal justice system to hold them accountable were villains.
But nearly a year after Mr. Trump’s sweeping proclamation asserted that he had cleared the way for “a process of national reconciliation,” many recipients of his clemency remain consumed by conspiracy theories, angry at the Trump administration for not validating their insistence that the Capitol attack was a deep-state setup and haunted by problems from both before and after the riot…
In the five years since the Capitol was stormed, no new facts have emerged to undermine the basic findings of congressional and Justice Department investigators that many of the rioters acted in the misguided belief, pushed relentlessly by Mr. Trump, that he had been robbed of victory in 2020 — and that in attacking the Capitol they not only injured about 140 police officers but also struck at a cornerstone of American democracy: the peaceful transfer of presidential power.
Even so, Mr. Trump has long maintained that the rioters endured horrible, even illegal, mistreatment during their prosecutions.
And yet if that is true, some pardoned rioters are now asking, then why haven’t their persecutors been thrown in jail? And if the rioters are martyrs to a righteous cause, as the president and his allies have often said, then why haven’t they been made whole through financial reparations?
While this disillusionment is not universal, some so-called J6ers have even begun to ask why, after nearly a year in power, Mr. Trump’s law enforcement agencies have yet to provide any proof of the conspiracy theory they promoted to help him reclaim the presidency: that deep-state agents lured Trump supporters into storming the Capitol to derail the MAGA movement and justify political reprisals.
What J6ers rarely seem to acknowledge is the possibility that Mr. Trump’s government has failed to reveal the hidden truth about Jan. 6 because there is no hidden truth, no deep-state conspiracy, and therefore no legal reason to bring further charges related to the riot…
Ahead of 5-year anniversary of Jan. 6, report examines aftermath following Trump's return to office
Ahead of the five-year anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee on Monday released two new reports examining the aftermath of the attack during the first year of President Donald Trump’s second term.
The reports document Trump’s sweeping decision to pardon nearly all Jan. 6 defendants, and the administration’s mass firing of Justice Department officials who prosecuted the participants during the Biden administration.
Rep. Jamie Raskin, the committee’s ranking member, accused the pardons of creating “a private militia of proven street fighters” that represent “a nightmare for American public safety.”
The report cites findings from the nonprofit watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) that found that at least 33 pardoned Jan. 6 defendants have since been charged, arrested, or convicted of new crimes…
Of the roughly 1,583 defendants who prosecutors charged in connection with the attack, 608 faced charges for assaulting, resisting or interfering with law enforcement trying to protect the complex that day. Roughly 174 of those 608 were charged with using a deadly or dangerous weapon or otherwise causing serious injury to an officer, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The reports also examine how individuals tied to Jan. 6 and Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election have moved into positions of influence, including attorney Ed Martin, who supported Trump’s “Stop the Steal” movement and represented several defendants charged in the Jan. 6 attack….
Fifth anniversary of Jan. 6 brings fresh division to the Capitol
… On the fifth anniversary of Jan. 6, 2021 there is no official event to memorialize what happened that day, when the mob made its way down Pennsylvania Avenue, battled police at the Capitol barricades and stormed inside, as lawmakers fled. The political parties refuse to agree to a shared history of the events, which were broadcast around the globe. And the official plaque honoring the police who defended the Capitol has never been hung.
Instead, Trump will meet privately with House Republicans at the Kennedy Center, which the president has rebranded to carry his own name, for a policy forum. Democrats will hold a hearing with witnesses to the violence and later gather on the Capitol steps to mark the memory of what happened.
And the former leader of the militant Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio, is staging a midday march retracing the rioters’ steps from the White House to the Capitol to honor Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt and others who died in the Jan. 6 siege and its aftermath…
