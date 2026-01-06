I still have this irritating damned cold- you all know the kind I am talking about, where you just feel like you are running at 60% and aren’t bedridden but probably should be and you wake up in the morning and feel good for a few hours and then 1-2 comes around and you start to just feel like shit but aren’t tired and can’t focus on anything. The fucking worst. Well, I mean not the worst because I could be in an iron lung or that hideous contraption they had people on during covid. But irritating as fuck. And Joelle is on day three of being nauseous and feeling shitty on top of her knee, so everything is awesome here.

In international news, we are now conducting open acts of piracy now:

At no point during my undergraduate studies in political science (international affairs) did the topic of “what is the US elects a madman” come up so I have no idea how we recover from the mess he is making.

***

If you have not personally seen the White House webpage dedicated to the J6th riots, you need to. It is blood boiling but one of things we need to witness.

***

Ahh, the good old days, back when being a traitor and a Russian agent got you hard time:

Aldrich Ames, the most murderous turncoat in the history of the Central Intelligence Agency, whose betrayal in working for the Soviet Union went undetected for almost a decade, died on Monday. He was 84 and had been a federal prisoner, serving life without parole, since 1994. The death was recorded in the federal Bureau of Prisons inmate database. The entry did not cite a cause or say where he died. The son of an alcoholic C.I.A. officer, Mr. Ames failed upward through the agency ranks for 17 years until he attained a headquarters post of extraordinary sensitivity.

There are a lot of people in the White House and Maralago who can occupy his old cell.

***

We need to throw this fucking leadership team into the fucking Potomac:

Warner: "Nothing would lead to the absolute destruction of NATO more than US aggressive action against a longtime ally like Denmark" Schumer: "I asked for assurances that they were not planning operations in other countries like Colombia and Cuba, and I was very very disappointed in their answer" [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) January 6, 2026 at 12:59 PM

I mean just the limpest most flaccid response imaginable. Just the absolute polar opposite of command and control and big dick energy. Just fucking go and get your shine box, ffs. Jesus fucking christ I couldn’t accidentally become this fucking feckless.

***

I have hit a wall. I think we are going to finish Ford. v. Ferrari that we started last night and got halfway through before I had to go to bed. Y’all try to stay sane.