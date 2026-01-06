Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Night Open Thread

I still have this irritating damned cold- you all know the kind I am talking about, where you just feel like you are running at 60% and aren’t bedridden but probably should be and you wake up in the morning and feel good for a few hours and then 1-2 comes around and you start to just feel like shit but aren’t tired and can’t focus on anything. The fucking worst. Well, I mean not the worst because I could be in an iron lung or that hideous contraption they had people on during covid. But irritating as fuck. And Joelle is on day three of being nauseous and feeling shitty on top of her knee, so everything is awesome here.

In international news, we are now conducting open acts of piracy now:

Tuesday Night Open Thread 23

At no point during my undergraduate studies in political science (international affairs) did the topic of “what is the US elects a madman” come up so I have no idea how we recover from the mess he is making.

***

If you have not personally seen the White House webpage dedicated to the J6th riots, you need to. It is blood boiling but one of things we need to witness.

***

Ahh, the good old days, back when being a traitor and a Russian agent got you hard time:

Aldrich Ames, the most murderous turncoat in the history of the Central Intelligence Agency, whose betrayal in working for the Soviet Union went undetected for almost a decade, died on Monday. He was 84 and had been a federal prisoner, serving life without parole, since 1994.

The death was recorded in the federal Bureau of Prisons inmate database. The entry did not cite a cause or say where he died.

The son of an alcoholic C.I.A. officer, Mr. Ames failed upward through the agency ranks for 17 years until he attained a headquarters post of extraordinary sensitivity.

There are a lot of people in the White House and Maralago who can occupy his old cell.

***

We need to throw this fucking leadership team into the fucking Potomac:

Warner: "Nothing would lead to the absolute destruction of NATO more than US aggressive action against a longtime ally like Denmark"

Schumer: "I asked for assurances that they were not planning operations in other countries like Colombia and Cuba, and I was very very disappointed in their answer"

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) January 6, 2026 at 12:59 PM

I mean just the limpest most flaccid response imaginable. Just the absolute polar opposite of command and control and big dick energy. Just fucking go and get your shine box, ffs. Jesus fucking christ I couldn’t accidentally become this fucking feckless.

***

I have hit a wall. I think we are going to finish Ford. v. Ferrari that we started last night and got halfway through before I had to go to bed. Y’all try to stay sane.

    1.

      planetjanet

      First Doug Malfa, then Michael Reagan and now Aldrich Ames.  Maybe God is finally fed up with these folks.

      Reply
    2.

      Melancholy Jaques

      where you just feel like you are running at 60% and aren’t bedridden but probably should be and you wake up in the morning and feel good for a few hours and then 1-2 comes around and you start to just feel like shit but aren’t tired and can’t focus on anything.

      For most of my adult life living in Cleveland, this described me pretty much every day from Thanksgiving to Easter Sunday.

      Reply
    3.

      suzanne

      limpest most flaccid

      Echoing back to last night’s discussion…. this would be a funny name for a convenience store.

      Reply
    4.

      Aziz, light!

      1. Is there a reason why the oil companies didn’t buy this oil a week ago at its market price besides the fact that they didn’t want it or need it?
      2. What’s the market price for Venezuelan oil when there’s no gun pointed at your head?
      3. Under what authority are federal funds available for this purchase, if any, ha ha stupid question.
      4. How much is Trump’s cut?
      Reply
    5.

      bbleh

      I mean just the limpest most flaccid response imaginable.

      Hey, hey, but what about his (and Jeffries’s, and pretty much everybody else’s) Official Responses to the invasion of Venezuela and the kidnaping extraction of its President which were, almost from a template, “Trump was right, but something something Constitutional something prerogative something.”  Boy THAT is some, uh, ferocious rhetoric right there!

      As noted elsewhere, the national Dem “leadership” are hopeless.  Focus on local and state organizations.  The end.

      Reply
    6.

      pharniel

      Ford vs. Ferrari was great, but I couldn’t help but think all the way through that it was written to show just how big of a douchebag the Ford’s and their sycophants were.

      I mean, I kinda knew ’cause grandpa worked at the Glass House for 40 years, but still.

      Reply
    9.

      Melancholy Jaques

      I mean just the limpest most flaccid response imaginable.

      I get a lot of flack for saying it, but this is one of the reasons why we are not penetrating through to the minds of the normie voters. ABC means Accuracy Brevity Clarity & ALWAYS BE CLOSING!  This is so weak and nebulous that no normie will ever know about it.

      Denmark should expel the US ambassador & recall their own.

      Reply
    11.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Edward Luce at the FT is always worth reading (gift link below):

      Trump really wants Greenland

      Emboldened by the Venezuelan operation, Trump is seeking a foreign balm for domestic pain

      Edward Luce Published YESTERDAY 1246

      Though a teetotaller, Donald Trump has an “alcoholic’s personality”, according to Susie Wiles, his chief of staff. Addictive personalities tend to be compulsive risk-takers. Doing what makes you feel good suspends the pain.

      In Trump’s case, that pain is increasingly domestic and the cure foreign. The more dire his situation at home — his poll numbers are bad and show no sign of improving — the greater the temptation of getting a fix abroad.

      Argentina under the military junta vibes. Unfortunately, US military is unchallengeable in the Western Hemisphere, & there are no distant powers coming in to check its expansionism.

      Let this also be a lesson for Dems going forward. If we are truly dedicated to liberal democracy, social justice, economic fairness & a rules based international order, the national security state has to be rein in, not continually reinforced & paid deference to. Dem control of the executive is not something that can be relied upon to serve as check, & in any case even Dem administrations have only been inconsistent checks on the expansion & the ambitions of the natsec state , if at all. Dems end up handing over ever more powerful instruments of suppression at home & aggression abroad to their Repub successors, which the latter inevitably & gleefully employ. Many among the so called “Dem aligned” portions of the “Blob” prioritize preservation of US primacy over defense of liberal democracy, social justice, economic fairness, or a genuine rules based international order. (Look at the relative silence many of the Biden’s natsec team during Trump 47, what animates the commentary of others, & how some of them went straight to reactionary think tanks. Looking at you, Ely Ratner.)

      We live in a time where preservation of US primacy in the world is in direct contradiction to pursuit of liberal democracy, social justice, economic fairness & a rules based international order, and we have been living in such a time for a while.

      Of course, that lesson could have been learned from the Cold War experience.

      Reply
    13.

      bbleh

      @zhena gogolia: well, without trying to be exhaustive, and just off the top of my head, perhaps:
      — Don’t start the very first responses with admitting Trump was right.
      — Focus on a really important issue, ie, the usurpation of Congressional authority.
      — Do it in a visible, authoritative, camera-friendly, and FORCEFUL way.  Gather the senior leadership, get Mark Kelly up front and visible, and THUNDEROUSLY denounce the ILLEGAL invasion of a sovereign country.
      — Make much of Trump discussing the invasion with oil companies beforehand, but not even informing Congress.  Demand details of his discussions, and hint broadly that he’d be profiting personally.
      — Make even more of his pardon of the former President of Honduras for narcotics convictions.
      — Draw parallels with Iraq.  Ask “what now?” Demand to know whether US troops will be required, and if not, how they plan to “run the country.”
      — Denounce the whole affair as little more than a stunt to distract from the Epstein files and Americans’ increased healthcare costs, and a criminal waste of taxpayer money, which might have been prevented if Congress had been involved as the Constitution requires.
      — Close of course by thanking the Lord that no Americans were killed in this senseless and illegal waste of resources.

      I’m sure the professionals could improve on this.

      Reply
    14.

      JMG

      @bbleh: Any number of Democrats are using statements along at least some of these lines. Schumer is a uniquely poor spokesman, because he has terminal Senate brain. He doesn’t have enemies, or even opponents, he has colleagues. Warner’s statement was OK. He’s not exactly a rousing public speaker, so that’s about the best he could do.

      Reply
    16.

      FastEdD

      @pharniel: Yeah, I thought it was a good film, but they had to make the Leo Beebe character evil and he wasn’t IRL. They also kinda belittled Dan Gurney, which isn’t right. The guy who played Dan was his son Alex, who is a friend and a former Algebra 2 student of mine. The cars mostly came from Superformance in Lake Forest CA, just down the road from me. I sat in a couple of the movie cars and used to race at Willow Springs. The portrayal of Ken Miles was terrific and I enjoyed it a lot. They made the CA Speedway look like Daytona and now it is all torn up and gone.

      Reply
    18.

      bbleh

      @JMG: yes, and the qualities required for legislative leadership are  very different from those required for executive-style leadership, which includes attacking another executive using executive language.  And ditto Jeffries.

      But (1) they’re what we’ve got right now, (2) I don’t notice them encouraging other people to step into the spotlight, and (3) they have a genuinely YUGE network of professionals to draw on to help them craft their messages.

      Yes other folks are issuing messages of various quality, but if The Leader steps up and says something, they’re gonna be the focus of attention.  They’re owning that, and they’re blowing it.

      Eh, whatever, I guess.  This is why I say, focus on state and local organizations and issues for now.  As to national Dems, write ’em off.

      Reply
    20.

      Captain C

      @Ben Cisco:

      This nonsense will continue until a plurality of voters decide that they love America more than they hate me. CONSISTENTLY.

      As in the better part of a century, I should think.

      Reply
    21.

      persistentillusion

      @bbleh: Hey, hey, but what about his (and Jeffries’s, and pretty much everybody else’s) Official Responses to the invasion of Venezuela and the kidnaping extraction of its President which were, almost from a template, “Trump was right, but something something Constitutional something prerogative something.”  Boy THAT is some, uh, ferocious rhetoric right there!

      You mis-spelled rendition.

      Reply
    22.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @RevRick: But I am told repeatedly that the fact that it’s almost all straight white cis ostensibly-Christian people throwing brickbats at the Black guy in the House and the Jew in the Senate is mere coincidence.

      Repeatedly.

      Reply
    23.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @SpaceUnit: Beijing now (vs. say 4 years ago) believes that time is on its side, both vis-à-vis the US & vis-à-vis Taiwan.

      Domestic politics in Taiwan is also in turmoil (like everywhere else, for similar reasons), w/ the pro-independence DPP government deeply unpopular, & its anti-CPC/anti-PRC/defense of Taiwan political platform losing resonance w/ many moderate voters & most young voters. Unification is not popular in Taiwan, but there is much greater political space toward a return of the era of engagement & economic/cultural integration of 2008 – 2016, which Beijing believes will inevitably lead to peaceful reunification (“peaceful” as in non-kinetic, not necessarily non-coercive).

      The US military establishment once talked in terms of an optimal “window” for the PRC to invade Taiwan, before the US is able to sort out its procurement issues & recapitalize its MIC, modernize its military equipment, & restock its munitions. Given the rate things are going in the US, that window may never close, so Xi is not necessarily in a hurry.

      The longer the PRC can delay a direct confrontation w/ the US over Taiwan, the greater the preponderance of PRC’s advantage in the region becomes. If Trump & MAGA more consistently telegraphs abandonment of Taiwan, the more likely the majority of the Taiwanese polity becomes resigned to the necessity of reaching an accommodation w/ the PRC, & on terms closer to Beijing’s preferences.

      Remember, what animates Xi, the CPC regime, & indeed much of the Chinese population (beyond the more mundane but also much more concrete concerns with improved lives & greater opportunities) is the “Great Rejuvenation of the Chinese Nation”. Recovering Taiwan would be the crowning achievement to cap that endeavor, not a prerequisite to kicking it off. It remains the case that Taiwan “is a problem to be avoided, not an opportunity to be seized”, in the words of Evan Feigenbaum at the Carnegie Endowment.

      Xi is much more focused on navigating the economic hangover from the collapse of the real estate bubble, cementing the PRC’s advantage in the technologies & industries of the future, de-risk the PRC economy from potential foreign choke holds, &n improving the living standards & quality of life of the Chinese population to developed world levels. That is how Xi & the CPC regime gain sustained legitimacy.

      Reply
    25.

      gene108

      I have no idea how we recover from the mess he is making.

      The U.S. does not. U.S. hard power – the military, technology, etc. – was going to erode versus the rest of the world as other formerly poor countries improved their economies and industry.

      What the U.S. had in spades was soft power. People in other countries admired the U.S. Millions want to immigrate here. Trump is flushing this down the toilet, and the U.S. will not be looked at the same way again.

      Reply
    28.

      Jackie

      The Trump administration has told Venezuela’s interim president Delcy Rodriguez that the regime must meet the White House’s demands before being allowed to pump more oil, according to three people familiar with the administration’s plan.

      First, the country must kick out China, Russia, Iran, and Cuba and sever economic ties, the sources said.

      Second, Venezuela must agree to partner exclusively with the U.S. on oil production and favor America when selling heavy crude oil, they added.

      According to one person, Secretary of State Marco Rubio told lawmakers in a private briefing on Monday that he believes the U.S. can force Venezuela’s hand because its existing oil tankers are full. Rubio also told lawmakers that the U.S. estimates that Caracas has only a couple of weeks before it will become financially insolvent without the sale of its oil reserves.

      In an exclusive interview with ABC News, Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Roger Wicker confirmed that the U.S. plan hinges upon controlling Venezuela’s oil. He said he did not believe it will require the deployment of U.S. troops.
      “The government does intend to control the oil, taking charge of the ships, the tankers, and none of them are going to go to Havana,” Wicker said. “And until they start moving — we hope to the open market — there are no more tankers to fill, because they’re totally full.”

      The White House did not dispute the reporting.

      abcnews.go.com/Politics/trump-demands-venezuela-kick-china-russia-partner-us/story?id=128963238

      Reply
    29.

      Interesting Name Goes Here

      @zhena gogolia: I’m very close to giving this site the big Fuck You myself.

      At some point, you have to ask yourself if the “tepid” responses aren’t borne out of past experience with being Wrong™ no matter what is done.  Why put in the effort when the people that effort is being expended on won’t do shit but bitch and flock to grifters who say they’ll give them the world (but, of course, never do)?

      Reply
    30.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @Professor Bigfoot: The Venezuelan intervention is unpopular, nor is the majority of Americans clamoring for interventions into Cuba, Colombia, Mexico & seizing Greenland. So Congressional Dem should unify around the message of anti-interventionism/anti-militarism, continue to introduce legislations to constrain Trump’s ability to wage war. Such legislative proposals will inevitably be defeated by the Congressional Repubs, then Dem can run on constraining Trump’s out of control militarism as part of its platform in the mid-terms. Pounding that message (Trump’s reckless, wasting tax payer’s money on megalomaniacal foreign adventures, this is not “America First”) may also help suppress the vote of the genteel isolationists among MAGA. Of course, this message is more effective when one of Trump’s adventures truly becomes an obvious sh*t show.

      OTOH, Mark Warner has long been among the Dems enthusiastic in embracing the national security “Blob” (he is Senator from VA, after all). Schumer also enthusiastically embraced Trump 45’s trade war w/ the PRC. Both could stand to lose some of that enthusiasm, & not let that enthusiasm temper their drawing of contrasts w/ MAGA.

      Reply
    31.

      bbleh

      @Professor Bigfoot: sigh, yes, you’re right, we should allow our feckless “leadership” to do as they see fit, without ANY criticism, even constructive, even when their actions are not merely visibly unhelpful but arguably counterproductive.  Muted assent is really the only appropriate response to … well, anything.

      Fine.  Further deponent sayeth not.

      Reply
    32.

      SpaceUnit

      @YY_Sima Qian:

      You know this stuff better than me, but if I were Xi I’d think the time is now.  World order is in shambles.

      Pretty sure trump doesn’t give a damn about Taiwan.  He’d cede them to China in a heartbeat in exchange for money or election interference, maybe just words of praise.

      Reply
    33.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @bbleh:  You’re right, of course. It’s a shame; but there it is.

      He needs to be primaried, as does Jeffries, as do the entire leadership.

      I hear someone’s interested in a hostile takeover from these feckless people, sounds perfect to me.

      Reply
    34.

      Interesting Name Goes Here

      @FastEdD: Eh, they tried to make it look like Daytona…for a very lazy definition of the word “try”.  California Speedway is much, much flatter than Daytona is.  It’s one of that otherwise-stellar movie’s few faults.

      Reply
    35.

      BlueGuitarist

      Looks like D challenger in South Carolina house 98 special election, Dr. SOS came within 21 votes of flipping a Trump +7.5 seat, losing by 0.6 percentage points. (Dr. Sonja Ogletree Satani lost by 14 in 2024).

      Reply
    36.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @SpaceUnit: Why risk blood & treasure (& more importantly, failure) to militarily seize Taiwan, when Beijing can wait for Taiwan to fall like a ripe fruit, or so Beijing believes. Ironically, keeping that belief alive in Beijing is part of the ingredients to keeping peace across the Taiwan Strait.

      Similar to all the suggestions that the PRC may seize eastern Siberia from Russia, at the latter’s moment of maximum weaknesses. From Beijing’s perspective, why risk blood & treasure (and more importantly, thermonuclear war) to take the resources of eastern Siberia, when the PRC can just buy them at discount prices?

      Reply
    37.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Professor Bigfoot:

      But I am told repeatedly that the fact that it’s almost all straight white cis ostensibly-Christian people throwing brickbats at the Black guy in the House and the Jew in the Senate is mere coincidence.

      Repeatedly.

      I don’t know what this ‘coincidence’ is that you’re talking about.  They’re the leaders. Who else are we going to criticize when they’re doing a bad job?  Because I’m a white Christian guy, I’m supposed to give them a pass because one’s a Black and the other’s a Jew? Find some white guy to blame when they’re botching this part of their job?  I’m missing something here.

      Reply
    39.

      gene108

      @Jackie:

      What is the U.S. going to do once we get that oil? Are turning Venezuela into a vassal state that can’t do anything without our permission?

      Utterly disgusted with the Republican party.

      Reply
    40.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @Jackie: But Trump has promised to keel Venezuelan oil flowing to the PRC. So what he is after is the US (or himself personally) getting a cut as the gangster “middle man”.

      Reply
    42.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @lowtechcyclist: You’re absolutely right, of course. I don’t now what makes me even notice these things. Sorry I brought it up.

      But that hostile takeover sounds like a good idea now, doesn’t it? Like Graham Platner, time to “take the Party back,” eh wot?

      Reply
    43.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Ksmiami05: Unfortunately for all of us, the only people who can decide who’s the legislative leadership is the legislators themselves.

      Time to primary a LOT of these feckless people, get them out of the way so someone with some FIGHT in them can take over!

      Reply
    46.

      RevRick

      @Ben Cisco@zhenagogolia@Professor Bigfoot@bbleh: I watched a Reel by Amanda Nelson of Amanda’s Mild Takes who noted that anyone who expects progressives of any variety to have a single unified message will always be disappointed, because we all have different visions of what that will look like, how we will get there,and what tactics are necessary to accomplish our various goals. Reactionaries (the GOP) have a much easier time, because they only care about two things: whiteness and money (which means maintaining their power).

      Reply
    48.

      lowtechcyclist

      @bbleh: “Say what I want him to say, in the way I want him to say it.”

      Jeez. bbleh gave a detailed answer to the question, “what should Schumer have said?” and now you’re characterizing that in this totally bogus way. What sort of constructive criticism (whether or not you regard bbleh’s as constructive) would be immune to this characterization?

      Reply

