Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

A tremendous foreign policy asset… to all of our adversaries.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

Not rolling over. fuck you, make me.

Republicans: “Abortion is murder but you can take a bus to get one.” Easy peasy.

… gradually, and then suddenly.

“Perhaps I should have considered other options.” (head-desk)

Finding joy where we can, and muddling through where we can’t.

She burned that motherfucker down, and I am so here for it. Thank you, Caroline Kennedy.

It’s a good piece. click on over. but then come back!!

“woke” is the new caravan.

Oppose, oppose, oppose. do not congratulate. this is not business as usual.

There are no moderate republicans – only extremists and cowards.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

The Supreme Court cannot be allowed to become the ultimate, unaccountable arbiter of everything.

Everything is totally normal and fine!!!

The words do not have to be perfect.

DeSantis transforming Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

Polls are now a reliable indicator of what corporate Republicans want us to think.

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

You are here: Home / John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House" / ICE NAZIS Murder Civilian

ICE NAZIS Murder Civilian

by | 48 Comments

This post is in: 

ICE murdered someone in Minneapolis today. I will not be linking the video and will provide sanitized links to reliable stories when they are available.

The video’s I have not seen are not in your face graphic, but I would recommend for those of you who do not want to watch this bevery careful on what links you click on in social media today.

Fuck these nazi goons.

*** Update ***

Via the comments, this excellent response from the Mayor:

For all you simpering whiners who spent last night trying to make my criticism of Schumer’s limp fucking response regard Venezuela about his being Jewish or Jeffries being black, I have no idea what this guy’s ethnicity, religion or sexual preference is, but this is the fucking leadership we need- “To ICE, get the fuck out of Minneapolis.”

Anything less is feckless bullshit, and you can take your bullshit about my criticism of Schumer being based on his being Jewish somewhere the fuck else.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • AM in NC
  • Another Scott
  • Betty Cracker
  • chemiclord
  • dexwood
  • dman
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Elizabelle
  • Eric
  • Feckless
  • glc
  • Gretchen
  • hueyplong
  • Interesting Name Goes Here
  • John Cole
  • Mike E
  • Ohio Mom
  • Old School
  • oldgold
  • PaulWartenberg
  • Professor Bigfoot
  • Red Cedar
  • rikyrah
  • sab
  • schrodingers_cat
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Soprano2
  • Steve in the ATL
  • Steve LaBonne
  • Suzanne
  • tam1MI
  • TaMara
  • taumaturgo
  • TurnItOffAndOnAgain
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    48Comments

    3. 3.

      hueyplong

      Part of the nauseated reaction to this news is the strong suspicion that there will be no justice for the victim and no accountability for the perps.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Old School

      @tam1MI:

      ICE version:

      “Today, ICE officers in Minneapolis were conducting targeted operations when rioters began blocking ICE officers and one of these violent rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them—an act of domestic terrorism.

      “An ICE officer, fearing for his life, the lives of his fellow law enforcement and the safety of the public, fired defensive shots.”

      Witness version:

      Emily Heller lives near 33rd and Portland and said she woke up to a commotion outside her home. She said she saw a car blocking traffic on Portland Avenue that appeared to be part of a protest against federal law enforcement operations.

      Heller said she heard ICE agents telling the driver, a woman, to “get out of here.”

      “She was trying to turn around, and the ICE agent was in front of her car, and he pulled out a gun and put it right in — like, his midriff was on her bumper — and he reached across the hood of the car and shot her in the face like three, four times,” Heller said.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      SiubhanDuinne

      The Minneapolis mayor stated, in a press conference (wrapping up but still underway): “I have a message for ICE.  Get the fuck out of Minneapolis.”

      I like his style.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      oldgold

       MAYOR FREY: “They are already trying to spin this as an act of self defense. I’ve seen the video myself and I want to tell everybody directly; that is bullshit.”

      Reply
    11. 11.

      hueyplong

      So a federal agency reformatted to become an instrument of terror hired a bunch of wannabe criminals to conduct terror campaigns and one of them murdered a civilian in cold blood in public.  And when “the officer feared for his own safety and that of others” falls apart, we’ll be only moments from “she was no angel” and “if she didn’t want to be killed, she shouldn’t have left her house” bullshit.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Another Scott

      Terrible.

      GovExec.com:

      The federal agency at the center of President Trump’s harsh crackdown on immigration enforcement has more than doubled its workforce, the Homeland Security Department announced, saying it took only four months to more than exceed its year-long goal.

      Immigration and Customs Enforcement now employs more than 22,000 officers and agents, DHS said, up from 10,000 when Trump took office last year. The hiring surge marks a 120% increase to the workforce since July, when Congress passed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act that provided $8 billion for ICE hiring.

      Those employees are already “on the ground across the country,” according to Tricia McLaughlin, a DHS spokesperson. Neither ICE nor DHS responded to an inquiry into how many of the new hires are already deployed.

      The speed of deployment reflects DHS shortening the training for ICE agents from six months to around six weeks, allowing newly onboarded staff to quickly get into the field. The Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, which handles training for more than 75 federal law enforcement agencies, has also severely curtailed its operations for non-ICE personnel to enable the agency’s recruits to deploy more rapidly.

      ICE has also significantly hastened its hiring process, sorting through more than 220,000 applicants to onboard the 12,000 new hires. It has offered $50,000 signing bonuses and expanded student loan repayments as incentives while removing age caps. It also received direct hire authority to circumvent some of the normal hurdles to federal hiring.

      “The accelerated hiring tempo has allowed ICE to place officers in the field faster than any previous recruitment effort in the agency’s history,” DHS said.

      The hiring marks a dramatic turnaround for the agency, which has for years maintained flat staffing levels even as Trump prioritized it in his first term. ICE solicited vendors to help recruit and onboard staff during that period, but canceled the request before it got off the ground.

      The agency exceeded its goal of hiring 10,000 officers and agents within a year, citing a “data-driven outreach effort.” It is still encouraging interested individuals to apply, though it has not publicly set a hiring target for 2026. Its chief human capital officer, who had spearheaded the efforts, recently left the agency for a new job at the Office of Personnel Management.

      ICE has expanded its operations and deployed aggressive tactics across the country to fulfill Trump’s promise of mass deportations. Its efforts have garnered significant attention and pushback from lawmakers and advocacy groups. The Supreme Court in September greenlit the agency’s use of race and other factors in making immigration stops. In addition to the hiring surge, the Trump administration has tapped law enforcement personnel from across federal agencies to support ICE’s efforts.

      The DHS inspector general is currently investigating ICE’s hiring and training efforts to monitor if the agency can “meet operational needs.”

      (Emphasis added.)

      Six weeks of training and then letting people use deadly force seems like a recipe for disaster to me. (DC Fire and EMS candidate training typically takes 36 weeks.)

      Grr…

      Thanks.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      PaulWartenberg

      the entire law enforcement mindset to escalate to violence – especially to the use of their firearms to *kill* instead of other methods to stun/detain – has been a growing problem in the United States since the 1990s.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Red Cedar

      There’s a video of what happened afterwards: the agents were surrounded by all the other observers, who were shouting at them, calling them murderers, and there’s one fabulous moment when someone yells “YOU CAN’T KILL US ALL, NAZIS!”

      There’s a vigil tonight at 5 pm at the corner where she was killed, 34th and Portland.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Elizabelle

      @Another Scott:  That is appalling.

      Two of my nephews finished Police Academy in the past four months.  In each case, they were carefully selected and vetted (college degrees, and both had previous government law enforcement experience, several years of it), and attended six months of formal training before being released to their police agencies for further training.

      ICE is goons, more along the lines of bounty hunters.  Incited on by thugs Noem and Miller.

      And ICE projects by calling the protestor’s actions “weaponized.”

      Heartbreaking for Minneapolis, but shit like this makes me fear for the lives of my nephews.  ICE’s thuggery does not make their jobs one bit easier.

      I can see this opening up a chasm between actual professional law enforcement, and these Trump thugs.  And yes, I realize that professional law enforcement suffers from its share of MAGA types.  Alas.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Suzanne

      This is my first time seeing Jacob Frey speak, but I very strongly like his style today. Fuck yes.

      Minneapolis has had too much pain and suffering this year.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      AM in NC

      @Feckless:  Yes. Thank you for the reminder.  I’d already called Ted Budd this morning about Stephen Miller’s horrific foreign policy and now again regarding the predictable effects of his Nazi-like domestic policies.

      Even if Budd and Tillis remain cowards/cultists to the end, I want them and their staffs to know WE SEE WHO AND WHAT YOU ARE.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      taumaturgo

      @schrodingers_cat:

      I see no problem with the primary/election challenge, you win some, you lose some. The Mayor’s answer in this instance would most likely been the socialist democrat answer.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      sab

      What do we know about  the murdered woman? Did she have family? Did she have pets who need homes

      Even asking these questions makes me feel complicent.y

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Eric

      I for one am glad you mentioned Schumer’s lame response yesterday. There seems to be a faction of Democrats that think the reason Democrats lose elections is people pointing out the lack of leadership, instead of realizing it’s the lack of leadership that is the problem with the party.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      rikyrah

      Aaron Rupar
      @atrupar
      Frey: “Beyond leaving the scene, they should also leave our city and our state … crime is down. What this federal administration is doing right now is not about creating safety. Do not let them tell you that what they are do is about creating safety. It is not. It is having the opposite impact.”
      x.com/atrupar/status/2008975872666034452?s=20

      Reply
    32. 32.

      rikyrah

      Anthony Michael Kreis, FRHistS
      @AnthonyMKreis
      I suspect, if the facts coming out hold up, there will be pressure for state indictments in Minnesota against ICE agents related to the shooting this morning.

      Fed agents are not wholesale immune from state criminal prosecutions related to their duties, but it’ll be a big fight.
      11:45 AM · Jan 7, 2026
      x.com/AnthonyMKreis/status/2008958196048884161?s=20

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      I don’t know much about official police procedures, which I assume vary from place to place. But I’d be shocked if they were allowed to fire at a suspect when there was no immediate danger to the officers and there were other people around.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      dman

      Amen John.

      There is just nothing better the No Fucks Left to Give COLE

      Wonder when the patriotic 2nd Amendment supporters will step up

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Interesting Name Goes Here

      @TurnItOffAndOnAgain: That seems to be the hallmark of a Good Progressive nowadays – a willingness to use anything as a valid reason to attack and shit on perceived (but not actual) enemies

      If any of that sounds familiar, it’s because Republicans have only been doing that for…ever, really.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Feckless

      Feckless is right. There’s a reason I chose this pseudonym.

      stand up for your rights or die in your knees.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Betty Cracker

      I saw videos on Bluesky from a couple of angles. Neither were graphic (you can’t see inside the car), but they are disturbing because the ICE thug shot into the car multiple times at close range. Also clear from the videos that the “self defense” cover story is a bald-faced fucking lie.

      The driver was attempting to flee when the thugs ordered her out of her car, but she did not drive toward any of them, and the way they all reacted made that 100% clear. The shooter needs to be arrested for murder.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Ohio Mom

      Minnesota and Minneapolis are clearly being targeted, for being too Blue and for having a high-profile and popular Democratic governor.

      At the risk of sounding self-absorbed, there are many times I rue living in a Red state but right now at least I feel like it provides some protection from MAGA and its goons.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Gretchen

      @Soprano2: Yes, I suspect there’s very little vetting for these people and they wear masks so we can’t figure out who they are. I’d love to know how many of them have a history of domestic violence since they seem to grab any excuse to slam people to the ground.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      John Cole

       @TurnItOffAndOnAgain: no, I am using the mayor’s press conference as an example of good leadership and contrasting that with Schumer’s lame bullshit. 

      Solid attempt to derail.  +1 if this was usenet’s alt.politics and this was just about nihilistic bullshit in 1995.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      TurnItOffAndOnAgain

      @John Cole: One does not preclude the other. You’re doing both.

      I would also point out the differences between heads of branches of congress and mayors of cities, but I would imagine said differences would be so obvious I wouldn’t need to.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      rikyrah

      Not watching the videos.

      Remember, they shot a woman in Chicago five times. But, she lived. And the charges were dismissed against HER

       

      AFTER IT WAS OBVIOUS THAT THE GOVERNMENT LIED ON THE WOMAN.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.