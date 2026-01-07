On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

RaflW

[Brief recap:] This fall I was really needing a breather from current events, so I cast about for a place to enjoy/distract myself. I booked a trip to Venice – a favorite city I’d not been to in a dozen years – only and then thought: “Hey, when is that famed Biennale anyway?”

Turns out it was the wrong year. Oops. Only not oops! I stumbled into attending the 19th Biennale Architettura (founded in 1980). It was fantastic. The theme Intelligens. Natural. Artificial. Collective. was curated around climate change and the urgency of the need for response.

Today’s OTR picks up on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. Day five in Venice, and day two of my three day admission to the Biennale Architettura. The exhibition is primarily held in two major spaces, Arsenale which was Day 1 (and will reappear on Day 3) and Giardini della Biennale. Giardini has been home to the art biennial since the end of the 19th C.

I’d been nearby on Tuesday, in Sant’Elena at the recommendation of my hotel receptionist. She was right to suggest it! The vibe is so different than the rest of the main agglomeration of the city’s islands. Lots ot trees in the big waterfront park, wider alleys, and while there weren’t grand palazzo, these newer neighborhoods felt like the homes of legit locals. Anyhoo…

About the Biennale: After my overwhelm on Day 1, I approached the Giardini a bit gingerly. But with the Central Pavilion there under major reconstruction, there wasn’t a massive gallery like what greeted me on the previous day at Arsenale.

This day would focus on country pavilions, and that more granular and focused approach (each nation mostly had one theme or through-line) helped me get a handle on them. I had visited a few country pavilions on Thursday, but did I mention that the 1,040 foot long opening, four phases of curated thought gallery at Arsenal had fascinated but really overwhelmed me? I think I had, yes.

Without further ado, here are Pt. 2’s annotated photos!