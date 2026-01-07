On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
RaflW
[Brief recap:] This fall I was really needing a breather from current events, so I cast about for a place to enjoy/distract myself. I booked a trip to Venice – a favorite city I’d not been to in a dozen years – only and then thought: “Hey, when is that famed Biennale anyway?”
Turns out it was the wrong year. Oops. Only not oops! I stumbled into attending the 19th Biennale Architettura (founded in 1980). It was fantastic. The theme Intelligens. Natural. Artificial. Collective. was curated around climate change and the urgency of the need for response.
Today’s OTR picks up on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. Day five in Venice, and day two of my three day admission to the Biennale Architettura. The exhibition is primarily held in two major spaces, Arsenale which was Day 1 (and will reappear on Day 3) and Giardini della Biennale. Giardini has been home to the art biennial since the end of the 19th C.
I’d been nearby on Tuesday, in Sant’Elena at the recommendation of my hotel receptionist. She was right to suggest it! The vibe is so different than the rest of the main agglomeration of the city’s islands. Lots ot trees in the big waterfront park, wider alleys, and while there weren’t grand palazzo, these newer neighborhoods felt like the homes of legit locals. Anyhoo…
About the Biennale: After my overwhelm on Day 1, I approached the Giardini a bit gingerly. But with the Central Pavilion there under major reconstruction, there wasn’t a massive gallery like what greeted me on the previous day at Arsenale.
This day would focus on country pavilions, and that more granular and focused approach (each nation mostly had one theme or through-line) helped me get a handle on them. I had visited a few country pavilions on Thursday, but did I mention that the 1,040 foot long opening, four phases of curated thought gallery at Arsenal had fascinated but really overwhelmed me? I think I had, yes.
Without further ado, here are Pt. 2’s annotated photos!
One of the promenades at Giardini della Biennale. The wide path, the autumnal greenery, and the continued good luck with the weather set a tone for a good day. The Danish Pavilion is the low building on the left. They were in the middle of a total renovation, and turned that into their exhibit!
It may be hard to see, but what I think is probably the highest hill in all of the main islands of Venice is in the Giardini. And that low, flat, 50s (?) modern building was getting flooded periodically. To adapt and update, the Danes carefully sectioned and removed all the concrete floors and turned them into exhibit elements and fixtures. In the six months between events, they’ll finish the remodel and all materials will be reused as fill, turned into terrazzo, etc.
This re-use will be a bit of a theme in the Biennale. Architects and builders are starting to understand that just landfilling concrete – which uses a lot of resources and energy to produce – is no longer acceptable even if the material appears “cheap” in cash costs.
My first pavilion of the day was Spain. And their practical, solutions-focused installation gave me wings. Spain is facing summers where it can regularly hit 40ºC / 104ºF (and has even reached 46º, or 115ºF). The Phoenix air-condition everything approach isn’t seen as green, or feasible, or even desirable as this is a culture that often lives on their feet, not in cars with a/c.
So seeing how they are working on design elements like shade structures, recycled limestone block construction that centers thermal masses in building cores to stabilize and to hold the cool of nighttime, really things that are ‘old tech’ for how folks have lived for centuries in harsh heat, but building for density and mindful of limiting building waste and incorporating re-use design.
Three of the many images I captured of the Spain Pavilion. Spain focused on works that are tangible, reflecting progress made in Spain towards decarbonized construction. The peripheral rooms explored details in materials, energy, labor, waste and emissions. It was a balm to me to visit a practical and real-life view into not just possible but happening climate adaptations. Can it scale? Will other nations move this way?
The Dutch built a sports bar! I was very dubious before entry. Still not sure what climate change this addressed, but it was very, very much about inclusion, queerness, and play. There was a whole display case of soft, quilted trophies: The Code Switcher, The Off-Beat Clapper, The Rule Bender, The Relaxed Referee and so on. And check out that wild foosball table! Not like any sports bar I’d ever seen.
I don’t remember if I even went in – no offense to Hungarian architects, who might be chafing under Orban – I only took outdoor pics of this one, but wow it was impressive. And someone had more foresight here than the Danes with their century modern ground-hugging structure. Six or seven steps is sensible, and we’ll see similar again soon!
I was trepidatious about the American pavilion. But on reflection, it must have been designed well ahead of this years (ugh) inauguration. The theme was “Porch” which was decent. Not really taking on climate much, but maybe the ‘collective intelligens’ that can happen in porch spaces?
People could leave messages on the question of “Independence”. I was glad to see the American curators were not afraid to post some challenging words. Upper right is what I presume to be a temporary modernist porch on the neoclassical front of the American pavilion.
Curiously, two major cities collaborated on a joint exhibit (rather than national exhibits, though of course Italy had many presences at the Biennale). This one felt kind of radical. It explored things like squatting, gentrification & income stratification, but it also talked a lot about how Vienna is one of the most affordable and popular cities in Europe because it has held a deep commitment to social housing. I think like half a million Viennese live in public housing, and the city keeps building more.
This was a very cool pavilion where everyone could move these blocks around on a massive teeter-totter. Some were discarded and stacked on the floor, only to be replaced by future visitors. I’d expect there were more blocks than spaces, and it got people to think about where they’d ‘locate’ different needs and resources.
One last image for today! (There’s lots more to come, 10 images – or 16 with collages) is just a scratch of the surface of Day 2!). There’s a bank of three art deco pavilions that were really cool looking, featuring I think 5 nations or places. Venice was in the center, naturally. A nice place to pause and reflect for now.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings