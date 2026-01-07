Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Tim Walz Is Angry

47 Comments

Tim Walz: "What we're seeing is the consequences of governance designed to generate fear, headlines, and conflict. It's governing by reality today and today that recklessness cost someone their life. I've reached out to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and I'm waiting to hear back … I'm angry."

[image or embed]

— NewsCurrentNow (@newscurrentnow.com) January 7, 2026 at 6:00 PM

It looks like Tim Walz is not playing.
"I've issued a warning order to prepare the Minnesota National Guard… these National Guard troops are our National Guard troops. Minnesota will not allow our community to be used as a prop in a national political fight."

[image or embed]

— The Editorial Board (@editorialboard.bsky.social) January 7, 2026 at 5:46 PM

Walz: "It's beyond me that apparently from the federal government, the Homeland Security director herself, has already determined who this person who, what their motive was, and they hadn't even been taken out of the vehicle. We're not living in a normal world."

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) January 7, 2026 at 4:14 PM

Tim Walz: "Our administration is going to stop at nothing to seek accountability and justice. The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is working on the investigation."

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) January 7, 2026 at 4:06 PM

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he has issued an order to prepare the state's National Guard while urging peaceful protest after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent fatally shot a woman in her car during operations in Minneapolis on Wednesday.
abcnews.go.com/US/ice-relat…

[image or embed]

— Lauren Ashley Davis (@laurenmeidasa.bsky.social) January 7, 2026 at 6:02 PM

Full video of Walz’s statement at the link:

Walz and the Minneapolis mayor are disputing the government’s claims surrounding what led up to the shooting, which killed a 37-year-old woman who has been identified by city council members as Renee Nicole Good, a resident of the city.

“We have someone dead in their car for no reason whatsoever,” Walz said during a news conference, decrying the shooting as “preventable” and “unnecessary.”

According to Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin, the woman was allegedly “attempting to run over our law enforcement officers” when an ICE officer fatally shot her Wednesday morning…

Following the shooting, a large crowd gathered in the area, which is less than a mile from where George Floyd was killed in May 2020.

The governor said he has issued a “warning order” to prepare the Minnesota National Guard, saying there are soldiers in training and prepared to be deployed “if necessary,” while urging “peaceful resistance.”…

“I want Minnesotans to hear this from me: The desire to get out in the protest and to speak up to this administration of how wrong this is, that is a patriotic duty at this point in time, but it needs to be done safely,” he said.

“I feel your anger, I am angry. They want a show, we can’t give it to them,” Walz said.

A Minnesota National Guard spokesperson said following the briefing that it is “conducting necessary preparations to assist state authorities in protecting property and ensuring public safety if so ordered,” and that there has not been an official request for support yet…

The Minneapolis mayor, however, at an impassioned news conference, said that he saw video of the incident and claimed the agent’s actions were not self-defense.

“This was an agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody dying — getting killed,” Mayor Jacob Frey said.

Frey said it does not appear the victim was driving her car toward the agent and using her car as a weapon. She was a U.S. citizen who was “an observer” and was “watching out for our immigrant neighbors,” according to Minneapolis City Council member Jason Chavez.

Frey said his message to ICE is to “get the f— out” of Minneapolis.

“We’ve dreaded this moment since the early stages of this ICE presence in Minneapolis,” Frey said…

Walz: "We get no coordination. They don't tell us they're coming. They don't say why they're sending the largest deployment in American history to Minneapolis. They're not making us any safer. We don't have any of that coordination. They should be talking to us."

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) January 7, 2026 at 4:13 PM

Walz on the "total chaos" of ICE: "After this person was shot, federal agents are milling around, touching the vehicle at a crime scene — I don't know what to tell you."

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) January 7, 2026 at 4:17 PM

Tim Walz: "I want Minnesotans to hear this from me. The desire to get out and protest and to speak up to this administration of how wrong this is — that is a patriotic duty at this point in time. But it needs to be done safely."

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) January 7, 2026 at 4:10 PM

Walz: "Do you have no decency? We have someone dead in their car for no reason whatsoever. I don't want to be right about this, but I said if they do this they're gonna create a chaotic situation where someone innocent is gonna get killed. And they did it."

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) January 7, 2026 at 4:19 PM

Tim Walz isn’t asking Donald Trump, “Have you no decency?” because he suddenly expects Trump to develop a sense of decency.
He’s asking because his own sense of decency has been so deeply offended.
This is something we want in our leadership. In fact, in times like these, it is vital.

[image or embed]

— Department of Angela (@angelaisms.bsky.social) January 7, 2026 at 5:49 PM

    47Comments

    4. 4.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Walz isn’t the only one who’s angry. I’ve been walking around in a white-hot incanfuckingdescent rage about this most of the day. I suspect that’s true of the great majority of BJackals and maybe more people than we can guess across the country.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      sab

      My normie sister outside of Boston is angry about murder in Minnesota. That surprised me. I hadn’t expected she would even have noticed.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      prostratedragon

      Rep. Robin Kelly:

      I am impeaching Secretary Kristi Noem, who is an incompetent leader and a disgrace to our democracy.

      She wreaked havoc in the Chicagoland area and has brought her reign of terror to Minneapolis. One of her rogue ICE agents shot and killed an innocent woman today. It must come to an end.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Archon

      We weren’t going to get through four years without martyrs. MN, however, has had more than its fair share

      Unfortunately she won’t be the last.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Suzanne

      @SiubhanDuinne: I have been much more sad than angry. Heartbroken that it has come to this, when this was so preventable, if Donald Trump wasn’t evil, and millions of Americans weren’t so fucking stupid.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Carlo Graziani

      @Suzanne: Unfortunately, the corollary of that point is that it’s going to have to get a lot worse before it gets better. The consequences of that catastrophic election need to be driven home to everyone who voted, in ways that hit them viscerally, economically, politically, morally.

      Three years to go…

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Mai Naem mobile

      I hope this pushes Walz back into the spotlight and put him in a position to run for POTUS. I am really impressed by him, Pritzker and Mark Kelly.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Suzanne:

      Heartbreak is a perpetual state of being for me these days. I think it’s a component of my rage.

      And dammitall, those motherfuckers want us to be enraged and heartbroken and sickened. So part of what’s upsetting me is that the mofos are upsetting me and I don’t want to let them upset me but everything they do is upsetting.

      I hope I make myself clear :-)

      Reply
    15. 15.

      sab

      Professor Bigfoot a few days ago called my attention to Isabelle Wilkerson’s amazing book “Caste”.

      I  thought I had read it. Turns out I had only heard her on NPR. The book shocks even me, raised by Ohio parents in the Jim Crow South.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      prostratedragon

      MN AG Keith Ellison:   “We will investigate. The state of Minnesota is part of the investigation. This is important. There needs to be a situation where the feds are not just investigating the feds, particular when you’ve got Kash Patel at the head of the FBI now. There needs to be state involvement.”

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @cain:

      This man should not stop seeking a third term. We need his spirit, his sense of justice, and his actions.

      I think he might be better as NFLTG Walz.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Quinerly

      She had a 6 year old child. His father passed away at some point. A child now with no mother. No father

      Her child’s stuffed animals in the car. Covered with blood.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      cain

      @Mai Naem mobile:

      If he wants it then he needs to win this 3rd term at least with the primary because he has to know if this daycare stuff has legs.

      If his own state is ok then we know it will be ok.

      Stuff happening in Minnesota makes it more likely they will vote for Democrats than a Republican.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Suzanne

      @SiubhanDuinne: PGH doesn’t really have much Mexican food except for a couple of places. There’s one local family-owned place that we like a lot (reminds me of lots of places in PHX), and they are a small chain, like three or four restaurants. A few months ago, ICE raided two of the locations while the owner was out of town, taking his son to college. Not only did they essentially kidnap much of the staff while they were at work, ICE basically destroyed their restaurants. Trashed the kitchen equipment, smashed up and took the alcohol. The community did a big GoFundMe and we donated a small sum. Anyway, they were still so hurt financially that they had to close one of the locations recently.

      I was on fire with anger when I heard about this. Just enraged. So now, with what happened in Minnesota today, I am more in the depression stage. They are tearing apart communities all over the country and I will never forget it.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Eyeroller

      I have never even been to Minnesota and I am enraged that Tim Walz was driven from seeking re-election by some James-O’Keefe level “influencer” and pseudo-“journalist” ginning up some bogus “corruption” charge against him that was also a direct attack on a vulnerable immigrant community.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Suzanne

      @Melancholy Jaques:

      I think he might be better as NFLTG Walz. 

      We need vocal, vehement, inspiring leadership. It doesn’t need to be an elected official. NFLTG is a great place to start. I think Walz is fantastic.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Motivated Seller

      Thinking outside the box: if Tim Walz really wanted to figuratively kick Trump in the nuts, he should withhold every Penny generated by Minnesota coffers that goes to the Feds, then mobilize the Minnesota National Guard to guard the banks, and tell Trump he’ll get paid once his ICE goons get the F out.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      sab

      @Suzanne: Destroying communities is exactly what they are doing and until we shreak that out they will continue to get away with it.

      Surprisingly, the normies do notice actual murder.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Melancholy Jaques

      I am curious to know what ICE was doing in that neighborhood. I saw an overhead and it looks pretty generic residential. Didn’t see a Home Depot or anything.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      goodmatt

      After this regime falls, I don’t think the US constitution is going to be adequate. We need to tear up the pardon power and jail and execute a lot of the people Trump has pardoned. This murderer from today in Minnesota should also be on that list. Along with a number of lying fascist enablers who have appeared in media.

      There is no way we can return to our normal constitutional order leaving the Trump cesspool as a fact on the ground, not if we have an ounce of self respect as a people.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      frosty

      @MagdaInBlack: “The Warmth of Other Suns”

      I second that recommendation. Stories of three people with three different directions of migration. Getting out of Florida to New York before you’re lynched. Driving across Arizona to California for over 24 hours because there’s no place safe you can stay. Leaving Mississippi for Chicago without saying a word to anyone because you’ll be stopped if the authorities find out. Eye-opening.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      MagdaInBlack

      @sab: You are most welcome. I am delighted you appreciate her writing as much as I do

      @frosty: Quite the eye opener for this white midwestern farm kid. I was not exposed to any of that history until I went back college at the ripe old age of 36, when a fantastic African American history professor introduced us to the reality.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Suzanne

      @Melancholy Jaques: ICE has been in my neighborhood multiple times, primarily on our small commercial corridor. Nothing big like Home Despot. We have small restaurants and smoke shops and a drug store and a library, churches, etc.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Eyeroller

      @goodmatt: We just don’t accept how much the sainted Founders were influenced by the British government of the time.  I do give them credit for moving away from the ancient monarchical model, but the pardon power was something explicitly belonging to the King and it was one of the ways he could control things.  And they just rolled with it.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Motivated Seller

      @sab: ..And Walz could write out a big fat check with Trumps name on it that says, “For Getting the F out (services rendered)”.  It would work because A) Trump always chickens out, and B) a big check like that would make his tiny hands quiver.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Captain C

      @Motivated Seller:

      ..And Walz could write out a big fat check with Trumps name on it that says, “For Getting the F out (services rendered)”.  It would work because A) Trump always chickens out, and B) a big check like that would make his tiny hands quiver.

      He could make it out for $3.77, one penny more than Trump’s USFL check.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      sab

      @MagdaInBlack: For Jackals who are not following all the threads

      IIsabelle Wilkerson wrote two amazing and also important books: “Warmth of Other Suns” about the migration of black folks north to northern cities, and “Caste”` about race relations alll through American history.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Suzanne:

      What an awful story. Just wrenching. Sometimes I lie in bed and amuse myself by placing FFOTUS and all the denizens of Trumpland into those elaborate medieval torture devices.  Mmmm, the rack. Mmmm, the iron maiden. Mmmmmmmmm, the thumbscrew and la guillotine and drawing-and-quartering.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      jimmiraybob

      From the FBI website:

      Domestic terrorism: Violent, criminal acts committed by individuals and/or groups TO FURTHER IDEOLOGICAL GOALS stemming from domestic influences, such as those of a POLITICAL, RELIGIOUS, SOCIAL, RACIAL, or environmental nature.

      From today’s news:

      ICE is an organization designed and used TO FURTHER the IDEOLOGICAL GOALS of the Trump/MAGA/GOP’s POLITICAL, RELIGIOUS, SOCIAL, and RACIAL agenda, by terrorizing the people with VIOLENT, CRIMINAL ACTS.

      Does anybody know if Erik Prince has a contract with the White House to provide private mercenaries?

      Reply

