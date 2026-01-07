The death of any child is tragic. We always think it will not be my child, they are healthy. Severe influenza can be unpredictable & deadly. Getting vaccinated considerably reduces dz severity and deaths. Please make sure you are vaccinated & your children are too.

people.com/alabama-boy-… [image or embed] — BK. Titanji (@boghuma.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 7:44 PM

USA: Epidemic trend summary: Jan 5, 2026

COVID-19

As of December 30, 2025:

🔹37 states have COVID-19 infections growing or likely growing

🔹1 state has infections declining or likely declining

🔹10 states show no change

Source: cdc.gov/cfa-modeling… [image or embed] — Denis – The COVID Info Guy (@thecovidinfoguy.bsky.social) January 5, 2026 at 11:29 PM

Influenza

As of December 30, 2025:

🔹17 states have Influenza infections growing or likely growing

🔹24 states has infections declining or likely declining

🔹7 states show no change

Source: cdc.gov/cfa-modeling… [image or embed] — Denis – The COVID Info Guy (@thecovidinfoguy.bsky.social) January 5, 2026 at 11:29 PM

RSV

As of December 30, 2025

🔹44 states have RSV infections growing or likely growing

🔹0 states has infections declining or likely declining

🔹1 state shows no change

Source: cdc.gov/cfa-modeling… [image or embed] — Denis – The COVID Info Guy (@thecovidinfoguy.bsky.social) January 5, 2026 at 11:29 PM





In utero #COVID exposure linked to brain changes, developmental delays, anxiety, and depression

At 2 years, 14% of toddlers in the prepandemic group were at high risk for developmental delays, compared with 51.6% in the COVID-19 group.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/c… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) January 5, 2026 at 3:26 PM

COVID19 data from a new paper:

October 2022-September 2023

-43.6 million cases

-10.0 million outpatient visits

-1.1 million hospitalizations, and -101,300 deaths

October 2023-September 2024

-33.0 million cases

-7.7 million outpatient visits, -879,100 hospitalizations, and -100,800 deaths. [image or embed] — Elizabeth Jacobs, PhD (@elizabethjacobs.bsky.social) January 6, 2026 at 7:29 PM

The @natureportfolio.nature.com published a really good spotlight on #influenza two weeks ago. I have not read all the articles yet (but I will). The ones I have read are great, learned a lot. Highly recommend checking them out. #IDSky

www.nature.com/collections/… [image or embed] — BK. Titanji (@boghuma.bsky.social) December 31, 2025 at 9:37 AM

YEAR ONE MAHA:

1. Measles returns to America

2. Pertussis returns to America

3. Chronic hepatitis liver cancer returns

4. Pandemic preparedness gone

5. Swung & missed on autism

6. CDC disassembled

7. Biotech industry shutting down

8. Brain drain underway https://t.co/ypcWUzngvr — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD DSc(hon) (@PeterHotez) January 1, 2026

HHS announces unprecedented overhaul of US childhood vaccine schedule

The new vaccination policy, which pares the number of universally recommended immunizations from 17 to 11, is modeled after the schedule used by Denmark.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/c… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) January 5, 2026 at 6:15 PM

At a time where millions have just lost healthcare coverage, childhood illnesses are on the rise and we are in the eye of the storm of the worst flu season in almost a decade, sending the message that vaccines are not important is intentional premeditated harm. — BK. Titanji (@boghuma.bsky.social) January 5, 2026 at 2:26 PM

Shifting many pediatric vaccines into the category of shared clinical decision-making means in many red states governors and legislators will be pressured to strip them from school-entry requirements. Vaccination rates could fall sharply with stark regional differences in protection against disease [image or embed] — Scott Gottlieb, MD (@scottgottliebmd.bsky.social) January 5, 2026 at 2:14 PM

5 million-plus kindergartners now live in counties where schools don’t have “herd immunity” for measles, Washington Post reporters found.

WaPo also built a tool to look up your own county.

Exceptional, and alarming work by @laurenweberhp.bsky.social @caitlingilbert.bsky.social et al.

(Gift link.) [image or embed] — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond.bsky.social) December 31, 2025 at 9:46 PM

While the U.S. will still vaccinate against rotavirus, coverage is likely to be severely undercut by RFK Jr.’s actions.

This chart shows the significantly higher rate of pediatric rotavirus hospitalizations in Denmark compared to the U.S.

Removing vaccine recommendations will harm children. [image or embed] — Elizabeth Jacobs, PhD (@elizabethjacobs.bsky.social) January 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM

Without robust data collection on vaccination, you cannot have vaccine policy informed by evidence.

States will no longer have to report how many children they vaccinate to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Another attack on vaccine policy.

www.medpagetoday.com/pediatrics/v… [image or embed] — BK. Titanji (@boghuma.bsky.social) January 6, 2026 at 2:47 PM

Throughout the year, actions of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have alarmed public health experts, medical associations and health officials, who say he is eroding trust in science and dismantling confidence in long-standing public health measures. [image or embed] — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost.com) December 30, 2025 at 11:00 AM

One of the most important pieces written to date on Trump’s dismantling of public health, healthcare services, & health research—& the incalculable burden of sickness, suffering, & death this has caused

“Trump is the worst president on health we have had”

?? Link

www.nytimes.com/2025/12/23/o… [image or embed] — Prof Gavin Yamey (@gavinyamey.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 5:59 PM

Replacing the US child vaccine schedule with Denmark’s schedule is negligence, writes @drdemetre.bsky.social

“When a jet engine fails at 30,000 feet, it’s not the manual writer who pays the price. It’s the passengers — in this case, America’s children.”

www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/202… [image or embed] — Prof Gavin Yamey (@gavinyamey.bsky.social) December 29, 2025 at 8:14 AM

Analysis suggests HPV vaccine protects unvaccinated people through herd immunity

The incidence of cervical lesions was 50% lower in unvaccinated women when vaccination was widespread.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/h… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) January 6, 2026 at 3:58 PM

The United States was the gold standard for science and technology for decades, and there was never any reason that had to end. [image or embed] — Tom Marcinko (@tommarcinko.bsky.social) January 5, 2026 at 12:05 AM

What Happened When the Trump Administration Ordered a CDC Blackout

Documents obtained by FOIA Files reveal the chaotic turn of events at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after the Trump admin ordered the agency to stop communicating with the public

www.bloomberg.com/news/newslet… [image or embed] — Jason Leopold (@jasonleopold.bsky.social) December 30, 2025 at 2:39 PM

I've seen people reference the claim that RFK Jr. believes the 1918 influenza came from lab research, but since no one provided a link, I was skeptical that even he could be that stupid. Boy, was I wrong.

www.rollingstone.com/politics/pol… [image or embed] — Richard Kadrey (@richardkadrey.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 5:19 PM



(Snopes has a page on this.)

US adds 53 more #measles cases to total, largely fueled by outbreaks in 3 states

The country’s confirmed measles cases have grown to 2,065, up from 2,012 last week.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/m…

Photo: CDC [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) December 31, 2025 at 2:41 PM

You cannot simultaneously care about maintaining measles elimination status while actively campaigning against the vaccine that allowed this elimination status to be achieved in the first place.

That's not how any of this works 🤷🏽‍♀️

www.reuters.com/legal/litiga… [image or embed] — BK. Titanji (@boghuma.bsky.social) January 6, 2026 at 6:34 PM

South Carolina reports 26 more measles cases, 214 total

South Carolina now has the same case count as Arizona, which confirmed nine new infections today.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/m… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) January 6, 2026 at 4:31 PM

1. 2025 was a huge year for #measles in a number of developed countries, including the US, which may lose its measles-elimination status in the next couple of months. As of 12/30, #CDC was informed of 2,065 confirmed cases in 44 jurisdictions. The last time there were that many cases was 1992. [image or embed] — Helen Branswell 🇨🇦 (@helenbranswell.bsky.social) January 1, 2026 at 1:25 PM

2. Three people died from measles in the US in 2025, the first time that many people had died from the disease in a single year in a quarter century. #CDC reports that 88% of the confirmed cases were part of 49 outbreaks. In 2024, 69% of cases were outbreak-associated. www.cdc.gov/measles/data… [image or embed] — Helen Branswell 🇨🇦 (@helenbranswell.bsky.social) January 1, 2026 at 1:25 PM

US respiratory virus activity rises as Arkansas reports record pertussis year

More than 50 counties in Arkansas have logged at least one case of whooping cough.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/c… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) December 31, 2025 at 2:52 PM

At the start of 2025, health officials in Louisiana reported the first U.S. bird flu death and experts questioned whether H5N1 could lead to the next pandemic. Here's what happened with bird flu during the rest of the year.

https://www.medpagetoday.com/infectiousdisease/birdflu/119242?trw=no [image or embed] — MedPage Today (@medpagetoday.com) January 4, 2026 at 1:38 PM

Bird flu transmission to humans is still a rare event, but that could change. The virus now circulates among hundreds of bird and mammal species.

In a Q&A, an animal health researcher discusses how backyard bird raisers can protect their flocks and themselves. ⬇️ [image or embed] — Civil Eats (@civileats.com) December 31, 2025 at 2:30 PM

The birds were first spotted with more than 70 found dead on athletic fields.

The Health department said final lab test results for the dead vultures found confirm the birds died from highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), H5, otherwise known as the “bird flu.”

#Pinks

wlwt.com/article/bird… [image or embed] — Kat 🕊️💙🦋🇺🇦🌻🌊🟧🟦🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🎭💖 (@smith83k.bsky.social) January 5, 2026 at 3:49 PM

Review of 200 novel human #viruses over a century a reminder that pathogen emergence isn’t rare

Increased human-animal interaction, driven by factors such as urbanization and deforestation, has created new opportunities for pathogens to jump species.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/m… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) January 2, 2026 at 4:29 PM

High prevalence of sexually transmitted infections found in prisons globally

Data on more than 1.4 millions incarcerated individuals in 43 countries shows STI rates are particularly high in adolescents and women.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/s… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) January 6, 2026 at 3:45 PM