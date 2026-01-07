Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Robert Reich Today

After the recent kidnapping and rendition, I had considered all the options below as much more real possibilities than I had thought before.  But hearing this from a source like this is chilling.

Our constitution is failing us.  Manchurian candidate, indeed.

Robert Reich

Friends,

I’ve consulted with a number of foreign policy experts on what they consider the major consequence of Trump’s attack on Venezuela.

All see it as a huge blow to the system of international law established by the allied powers after World War II, as enshrined in the U.N. charter and other agreements emphasizing multilateralism, democracy, human rights, and the rule of law.

The specific question I asked them was who they thought would be next: Who is most likely to be emboldened by Trump’s move to attack or exploit a weaker neighbor? How and where is Trump’s blow to the system of international law most likely to express itself next?

I received several responses, which I summarize below:

1. Putin will demand more Ukrainian territory.

Under a U.S.-backed peace plan unveiled in November, Ukraine would cede to Moscow control of all of Luhansk, Donetsk, and Crimea, along with the areas of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson that Russia currently occupies.

Trump’s attack on Venezuela may embolden Putin to demand far more of Ukraine. Dmitri A. Medvedev, the former Russian president, told the country’s Tass news agency, referring to the United States, “now they have no grounds, even formally, to reproach our country.”

During the first Trump regime, Russia signaled that if the United States wanted Venezuela’s huge oil fields, Russia would acquiesce as long as the U.S. allowed Putin to take over Ukraine. “You want us out of your backyard,” recalled Fiona Hill, who ran Russian and European affairs on the National Security Council during the first Trump administration, summarizing Putin’s position at the time. “We have our own version of this. You’re in our backyard in Ukraine.”

2. Netanyahu will annex the West Bank.

Even before Trump’s attack on Venezuela, Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu was encouraging the expansion of Israeli settlement on the West Bank — pushing for more construction in the occupied territories and rejecting calls for a Palestinian state.

One of the experts I spoke with thought Trump’s blatant flouting of international law in attacking Venezuela would give Netanyahu and his right-wing coalition more confidence. “They can now disregard international criticism of Israel’s occupation,” he said. Another thought it would allow, or put more political pressure on Netanyahu to justify, full annexation of the West Bank.

3. Xi will take Taiwan.

Another of the experts I spoke with thought Trump’s action was most likely to embolden Chinese President Xi Jinping to take a more belligerent stance on Taiwan. Just last week, China fired dozens of long-range rockets into the sea around Taiwan and surrounded the island with bombers, fighter jets, and warships in a show of forceaimed at intimidating the island’s leadership. In his New Year’s address, Xi declared unification with Taiwan to be “unstoppable.”

After Trump’s attack on Venezuela, China’s foreign ministry said it was “deeply shocked by and strongly condemns the U.S.’s blatant use of force against a sovereign state and action against its president.” Beijing termed the strike a “hegemonic act” and called on Washington to “stop violating other countries’ sovereignty and security.”

The United States does not have a mutual defense treaty with Taiwan, but the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act commits Washington to providing weapons necessary for Taiwan’s self-defense.

4. Trump will take Greenland (or Colombia or Mexico or Cuba).

None of the experts I consulted thought it likely that Trump would use his attack on Venezuela as pretext or precedent to launch attacks elsewhere in the hemisphere.

Nonetheless, when Trump was asked Monday whether the United States would conduct an operation against Colombia, he said, “It sounds good to me.” He suggested Mexico could be another target, saying the Mexican cartels are “very strong,” drugs are “pouring” through the country, and “we’re gonna have to do something.” As to Cuba, it “looks like it is ready to fall.”

Trump also made clear he wants to take control of Greenland. “We need Greenland from the standpoint of national security, and the European Union needs us to have it, and they know that,” he told reporters on Air Force One. White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller mocked the idea that Denmark would put up any resistance. “Nobody is going to fight the U.S. militarily over the future of Greenland.”

Open thread.

    Jeffro

      Jeffro

      The great thing is, no matter what trump may or may not do, we already know that Congress is NOT doing its job in any way, shape or form.

      So if your Congressman sucks, call him.  If your Congresswoman is doing her best to stand up for the rule of law and Constitution, call her.

      The solution is the same either way: #CallCongress (202) 224-3121

      Demand that Congress do its job to protect the rule of law and our Constitution.  Bring this malicious, deluded clown to heel.

      No wars, no stealing other countries’ oil or territories, no more canceling Congressionally-approved spending, none of it.

      (202) 224-3121

    SFAW

      SFAW

      @Professor Bigfoot: ​

      And all because Barack Obama had the temerity to be a good, middle-of-the-road, scandal-free President for 8 years Black

      More accurate, I expect. I also expect it was implied in your statement​

    CaseyL

      CaseyL

      Everything comes to an end.  We cherish the post-WWII international order because we grew up in it, and it seemed to work for a long time for most people.

      I could make a case that the economic colonialism that came out of WWI and wasn’t ended after WWII was a triggering mechanism for the current collapse.

      An absolutely classic case of “gradually, then all at once,” with the “gradually” part starting, say, with how the post-WWII world was divvied up into an international protection racket run by the US and the USSR, with the Second and Third Worlds suffering the brunt of things.

      Everything does come to an end.  Check out the decade(s) leading up to WWI for a decent parallel – or even pre-Napoleon Europe.

    Suzanne

      Suzanne

      He suggested Mexico could be another target, saying the Mexican cartels are “very strong,” drugs are “pouring” through the country, and “we’re gonna have to do something.”

      Amazing how, when it’s white working class people getting hooked on fentanyl….. drugs are seemingly thrust upon them by Mexican cartels! They’re totally innocent! Drugs happen to them! Want to do something? I mean, one could address the demand side of the equation!

      I heard someone (maybe on NPR?) say “Fentanyl threatens me like a cookie dough factory threatens me”. LOL.

    eclare

      eclare

      The national security reason for taking Greenland is such bullshit.  We already have a massive air base there, Thule, which is manned by Space Force to monitor incoming missiles and keep track of items in space.

      I wish some journalist would bring this up, but they won’t.  BTW the reason I know is because Stephen Colbert went on a USO tour there and broadcast several segments about it.  If you Google Colbert and Greenland, they’re on YouTube.  Pretty interesting.

    8. 8.

      Carlo Graziani

      From To Be Or Not To Be

      Bronski, dressed as Hitler: All I want is peace. Peace. Peace!

      [singing]

      A little piece of Poland, A little piece of France, A little piece of Portugal, And Austria perchance, A little slice of Turkey, And all that that entails, Und then a piece of England, Scotland, Ireland, and Wales…

    Belafon

      Belafon

      @Suzanne: But, didn’t you hear? You can die from fentanyl by just touching the skin of someone who has taken it. It’s killing cops all over the place that way.

    gene108

      gene108

      I assume we’ll annex Greenland within the next few months. Alliances mean nothing to Republicans any longer.

      I sink deeper into despair about the long term future of this country. I don’t see a way to stop Republicans from maintaining long term control. Feels like every Democratic win just delays the inevitable.

    12. 12.

      Betty Cracker

      Mister Mix made a good point at his blog the other day about Mexico:

      Moving on, it really is galling that Trump lumped Mexico into a group of countries that include Venezuela, Cuba and Colombia. Venezuela has 30 million residents, Cuba has 10 million and Colombia has 54 million. Mexico is bigger than all of them combined (and then some) at 132 million. Mexico is the biggest trading partner of the US, and the US is Mexico’s biggest trading partner. There’s just no comparison between Mexico and those other countries in terms of its importance to the US, and the leverage it has over the US. Also, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has an approval rating solidly pegged at 70% — she’s not an unpopular dictator who stole the last election.

      He also noted that Sheinbaum has done more than her predecessor to address the cartels, and as a key trading partner and large, populous country, Mexico has plenty of leverage.

    RaflW

      RaflW

      Minneapolis Park Board chair Tom Olsen has issued a Bsky statement saying they’re working to create spaces in Minneapolis parks for peaceful gatherings this evening.
      He closes by saying “We need ICE Gestapo to leave our state immediately.”

      This is what I want from my elected leaders.

      Tina Smith didn’t say ‘gestapo’ but also called for ICE to get out of MN. I think our mayor has said similar too.

    Soprano2

      Soprano2

      @MattF: Our MAGA overlords need, above all, to feel big and strong. And this is the basis of our foreign policy.

      QFT. They think diplomacy is namby pamby, and the only true way to get things done is by force.

    WTFGhost

      WTFGhost

      @SFAW: Well, I read his statement more like “if they could have taken him down, we might have avoided Trump, but, because they couldn’t, and because they’re bullying, whiny-assed, titty-babies…”.

      I might have read it slightly differently than intended, since I don’t mind if my own brain falls into gutterspeak….

      @CaseyL: Meh. I don’t believe this will be the end, just a massive hiccup.

      @Suzanne: You see, it’s bad parenting when other parents’ children get addicted, but when one’s own children are affected….

    18. 18.

      mapanghimagsik

      I wouldnt be surprised to see sabotage in Greenland if it’s taken.

      I also suspect it will be a terrible time to be overseas, no matter how fluently i speak German

    RaflW

      RaflW

      BTW I just watched one of the bystander videos from Minneapolis. While the victim isn’t actually visible in the footage, it’s incredibly grim and I kind of regret seeing it. I’d advise that people make choices about what to view (and it reenforces for me why I have auto-play disabled for all videos on Bsky).

      We need to know about the lies our government is telling us. But we don’t have to see the murders happing just because there’s cameras capturing it. Believe the credible people we follow.

    Hungry Joe

      Hungry Joe

      The blame for Trump’s salivating over Greenland falls mostly on the 16th century cartographer Gerardus Mercator. His map/projection famously inflates Greenland to many times its true size in relation to other land masses; Trump sees it and — since it’s big, so big, you can’t believe how big it is! — wants it.

    p.a.

      p.a.

      Greenland is threatened now?  By a pipsqueak Russia that’s bleeding out against Ukraine?  But we were fine and secure with this current system when the USSR was in existence?

      “I’ll take questions our media will never ask for $600.”

    23. 23.

      Boris Rasputin (The Evil Twin)

      How many times do the MAGA shits have to set the Reichstag on fire? I can’t keep track anymore.

    TONYG

      TONYG

      When (not if) the United States annexes Greenland, I wonder whether NATO will kick the U.S. out of that alliance, or whether NATO will limp along as a meaningless organization.  Either way, it will be good for Putin, which might be the real reason for all of this bullshit.

    TONYG

      TONYG

      @Hungry Joe: Of course, most people with a high school education know that the Mercator Maps show misleadingly large sizes of northern territories.   But Donald Trump is, of course, a fucking idiot.

    rikyrah

      rikyrah

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      I saw someone this morning who said that if Trump touches Greenland, the EU will bankrupt us. I didn’t read on because I can’t deal with speculation on top of actual events.

       

      I won’t blame them if they do.

    28. 28.

      Another Scott

      @Jeffro:

      RollCall.com:

      […]

      Legislative response

      In the face of Trump’s threats, Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., said Monday he was introducing an amendment to the fiscal 2026 Defense appropriations bill to block funding for military action against Greenland.

      On Tuesday, Gallego also said on social media that he will introduce a “resolution to block Trump from invading Greenland,” suggesting he plans to introduce a war powers resolution.

      “WAKE UP. Trump is telling us exactly what he wants to do,” Gallego posted on X. “We must stop him before he invades another country on a whim.”

      Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., also said Tuesday that he anticipates introducing “many” war power resolutions in the coming days to address the various places Trump has threatened, including Greenland, though he declined to discuss details because he said he wanted to focus on Venezuela this week.

      Both Gallego and Kaine have sponsored war powers resolutions to block military action against Venezuela, with Kaine’s latest Venezuela resolution expected to get a vote as soon as Thursday.

      “People voted against me on my Venezuela resolution, and many told me in October that they thought the president was bluffing,” Kaine said Tuesday. “I said, ‘He ain’t bluffing,’ and we know he wasn’t bluffing. So he has repeatedly raised Greenland, Cuba, Mexico, Colombia. He’s waged military action within Nigeria. So I think members of the Senate should go on the record about all of it.”

      Some Republicans on Tuesday continued to brush off the prospect of military action to seize Greenland.

      “The more opportunity [Trump] has to make people look in lots of different directions, the more he enjoys it,” Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., said.

      “I haven’t heard of anybody taking or threatening military action specifically against Greenland,” Rounds added with a chuckle. “And I don’t take it seriously.”

      Some other Republicans raised concern, though. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., the co-chair of the Senate NATO Observer Group who is not running for re-election, co-signed a statement with Foreign Relations Committee ranking member Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., on Tuesday warning that “any suggestion that our nation would subject a fellow NATO ally to coercion or external pressure undermines the very principles of self-determination that our Alliance exists to defend.”

      But Democrats warned of devastating consequences if Trump acts on his military ambitions in Greenland.

      “That’ll destroy NATO,” said Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., the ranking member of the Armed Services Committee. “Second, it’ll probably empower [Russian President Vladimir] Putin even more. So it’s the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard.”

      But, Reed added, “you can’t dismiss anything” Trump says now.

      The Congress still has some leverage. While the NDAA (National Defense Authorization Act) passed earlier, there is still the need to pass an Appropriation bill for the Pentagon. there are still several other FY26 appropriations bills outstanding as well. The CR expires at midnight on Friday January 30.

      Democrats in Congress are doing stuff. Politics is slow – much, much slower than the instantaneous demands of vibes and memes and the perpetual 15 minute news cycle.

      Tick, Tock, …

      FWIW.

      Thanks.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

    Jeffro

      Jeffro

      @Betty Cracker: not to mention, every single one of those countries DEEPLY resents being lumped in with the others

      (the same way that those countries’ immigrants in this country DEEPLY resent being considered as all from the same place)

    Geminid

      Geminid

      Netanyahu is afraid to cross Trump and when he visited the US last fall, Trump and other administration officials made it clear that annexation was off the table and would remain there. The Gulf Arabs told Trump they were adamantly against it and they swing more weight with him than does Netanyahu.

      I don’t know if Reich followed these events closely because not many people do, but he can strike that one off this list.

    George

      George

      The Constitution has not failed. Failure has been due to the legacy media, to corporations and universities that have in essence rolled over for the administration, to a court system that has been stacked at the top by fascists, and by a Republican party that has betrayed the country and has failed to stand up to the biggest threat America ever has faced.

      Yet I imagine there will be many comments along the lines of “Democrats need to do XYZ!” as if we are where we are simply because Democrats did not do XYZ in the past. A healthy, stable democracy needs healthy, functioning institutions committed to protecting the rights of everyone. At the moment, the only such institution that I see committed to democracy in America is the Democratic Party itself.

      We are where we are not because Obama is black or because Clinton and Harris were women. We are where we are because in every country in history there likely was a vein of fascism (or authoritarianism, if you prefer) running through the body politic, and in the US that vein began visibly bulging around 1994 and the Gingrichian Contact for America, then finally burst in 2016. We are where we are because a voting majority wants us to be here–including the people who voted for this crap actively because they crave it and the people who voted for it passively by not understanding the full scope of the threat. Add to that the people who simply could not be bothered to vote and choose their own government, a blessing that comparatively few people in human history have had the fortune to do.

      The fact is that anyone who really gives a damn about the future of the country and, really, democracy in the world needs to start preparing for the worst and to be ready to do to the fascists what the fascists want to do to us.

    33. 33.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      Most times when somebody says P-Tape is a Russian asset, I put on my tin foil hat.

      But it’s kinda hard to refute it in some sense given that Putin’s long term goal has always been to weaken the NATO alliance.

      And here we are, the historical backbone of said alliance willing to potentially start a NATO civil war of sorts.

      This is beyond Putin’s wildest wet dream.

      The saddest thing is the fact our Constitutional construct is failing, ie., Congress is not living up to the letter and spirit of that construct.  And now, this isn’t a “Dems do something” statement because ultimately, at this exact moment in time, unfortunately a thoroughly corrupt party is the only one that can “do something” and won’t.

      One day last week I used the oft-stated phrase describing the GOP as “Party Over Country” and somebody here had a more accurate description of the GOP now, “Party Is Country”.

    B1naryS3rf

      B1naryS3rf

      @Geminid: the corollary is also true – Trump is scared to cross Bibi (like most foreign strongmen as well), because Bibi is capable of making mud flow constantly against Trump through the Jewish and Christian Zionist factions of the American Reich Wing. (Throw in your own Epstein conspiracy stuff free of charge if desired.) The Mossad will run rings around the FBI and CIA and anyone with any sense in the Trump junta will fear what they can do. Trump treated Bibi as the latest Frankenstein monster prototype and, well, that’s how that story goes.

    jonas

      jonas

      I think the remaining liberal democracies in the world, principally the EU, are going to have to face the fact that the time has come to decouple themselves from the US — it’s economy, its technology, its military. Even if a reality-based administration comes in again, there’s absolutely no reason for the world to ever trust us again. It’s done and the worse may be yet to come. Ultimately, this is on a small majority of US voters, but it will mean a much poorer, more unstable future for all of us.

    36. 36.

      schrodingers_cat

      Not interested in the, if-then analysis. This was baked in the cake when our party elders and the press pushed out our successful incumbent President and the citizenry reelected the perpetrator of J6.

    jonas

      jonas

      @comrade scotts agenda of rage: The saddest thing is the fact our Constitutional construct is failing, ie., Congress is not living up to the letter and spirit of that construct

      Yep. Congressional and Senate Republicans could put the kaibosh on this shit in two seconds if they wanted to.

      They choose not to.

    39. 39.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      REPUBLICANS are failing us. That’s the truth and the only real truth. None of this would be happening if they didn’t support and enable it.

    Eolirin

      Eolirin

      @George: It’s an open question whether any of those will survive what’s coming. Europe is being pretty slow about getting it’s shit together.

