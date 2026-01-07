After the recent kidnapping and rendition, I had considered all the options below as much more real possibilities than I had thought before. But hearing this from a source like this is chilling.

Our constitution is failing us. Manchurian candidate, indeed.

Robert Reich

Friends,

I’ve consulted with a number of foreign policy experts on what they consider the major consequence of Trump’s attack on Venezuela.

All see it as a huge blow to the system of international law established by the allied powers after World War II, as enshrined in the U.N. charter and other agreements emphasizing multilateralism, democracy, human rights, and the rule of law.

The specific question I asked them was who they thought would be next: Who is most likely to be emboldened by Trump’s move to attack or exploit a weaker neighbor? How and where is Trump’s blow to the system of international law most likely to express itself next?

I received several responses, which I summarize below:

1. Putin will demand more Ukrainian territory.

Under a U.S.-backed peace plan unveiled in November, Ukraine would cede to Moscow control of all of Luhansk, Donetsk, and Crimea, along with the areas of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson that Russia currently occupies.

Trump’s attack on Venezuela may embolden Putin to demand far more of Ukraine. Dmitri A. Medvedev, the former Russian president, told the country’s Tass news agency, referring to the United States, “now they have no grounds, even formally, to reproach our country.”

During the first Trump regime, Russia signaled that if the United States wanted Venezuela’s huge oil fields, Russia would acquiesce as long as the U.S. allowed Putin to take over Ukraine. “You want us out of your backyard,” recalled Fiona Hill, who ran Russian and European affairs on the National Security Council during the first Trump administration, summarizing Putin’s position at the time. “We have our own version of this. You’re in our backyard in Ukraine.”

2. Netanyahu will annex the West Bank.

Even before Trump’s attack on Venezuela, Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu was encouraging the expansion of Israeli settlement on the West Bank — pushing for more construction in the occupied territories and rejecting calls for a Palestinian state.

One of the experts I spoke with thought Trump’s blatant flouting of international law in attacking Venezuela would give Netanyahu and his right-wing coalition more confidence. “They can now disregard international criticism of Israel’s occupation,” he said. Another thought it would allow, or put more political pressure on Netanyahu to justify, full annexation of the West Bank.

3. Xi will take Taiwan.

Another of the experts I spoke with thought Trump’s action was most likely to embolden Chinese President Xi Jinping to take a more belligerent stance on Taiwan. Just last week, China fired dozens of long-range rockets into the sea around Taiwan and surrounded the island with bombers, fighter jets, and warships in a show of forceaimed at intimidating the island’s leadership. In his New Year’s address, Xi declared unification with Taiwan to be “unstoppable.”

After Trump’s attack on Venezuela, China’s foreign ministry said it was “deeply shocked by and strongly condemns the U.S.’s blatant use of force against a sovereign state and action against its president.” Beijing termed the strike a “hegemonic act” and called on Washington to “stop violating other countries’ sovereignty and security.”

The United States does not have a mutual defense treaty with Taiwan, but the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act commits Washington to providing weapons necessary for Taiwan’s self-defense.

4. Trump will take Greenland (or Colombia or Mexico or Cuba).

None of the experts I consulted thought it likely that Trump would use his attack on Venezuela as pretext or precedent to launch attacks elsewhere in the hemisphere.

Nonetheless, when Trump was asked Monday whether the United States would conduct an operation against Colombia, he said, “It sounds good to me.” He suggested Mexico could be another target, saying the Mexican cartels are “very strong,” drugs are “pouring” through the country, and “we’re gonna have to do something.” As to Cuba, it “looks like it is ready to fall.”

Trump also made clear he wants to take control of Greenland. “We need Greenland from the standpoint of national security, and the European Union needs us to have it, and they know that,” he told reporters on Air Force One. White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller mocked the idea that Denmark would put up any resistance. “Nobody is going to fight the U.S. militarily over the future of Greenland.”