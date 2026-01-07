1. ICE will kill you. 2. Trumpists will lie to justify it. 3. Because they are all thug trash. — We’re Going To Keep The Popehat (@kenwhite.bsky.social) January 7, 2026 at 6:10 PM

I see no lies told here. It’s depressing that we do not need to wonder how “normal” Germans became Nazis, because we are watching it with our very eyes. There are folks you know right now from the service or loser security guards or shitty cops or other fucking tryhards whose life did not work out the way they wanted are making marskmanship jokes and sharing memes and writing “should have complied” on every social media post about the murder of Renee Good.

These are deeply broken people and Trump has brought out the worst in them. If Democrats ever take back the government, this can not be “everything is normal again.” People have to go to publicly humiliated, tried, and jailed. The Supreme Court needs to be expanded. ice needs to be abolished and Homeland Security nuked into orbit. Massive fucking changes need to happen so these motherfuckers can not do this again.

At any rate, I am still so fucking mad that I am just going to stop writing. I have already started and deleted ten social media posts on bluesky I am so fucking livid. In other words, I am showing more restraint with my pen than that fucking nazi fucking scumbag did with his gun tonight.

Good night to watch Inglorious Bastards.