Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The republican speaker is a slippery little devil.

SCOTUS: It’s not “bribery” unless it comes from the Bribery region of France. Otherwise, it’s merely “sparkling malfeasance”.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

The real work of an opposition party is to hold the people in power accountable.

It’s pointless to bring up problems that can only be solved with a time machine.

Let the trolls come, and then ignore them. that’s the worst thing you can do to a troll.

Stamping your little feets and demanding that they see how important you are? Not working anymore.

Marge, god is saying you’re stupid.

You cannot love your country only when you win.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

The fundamental promise of conservatism all over the world is a return to an idealized past that never existed.

After dobbs, women are no longer free.

If you are still in the gop, you are either an extremist yourself, or in bed with those who are.

Cancel the cowardly Times and Post and set up an equivalent monthly donation to ProPublica.

There are times when telling just part of the truth is effectively a lie.

Roe is not about choice. It is about freedom.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Baby steps, because the Republican Party is full of angry babies.

The republican ‘Pastor’ of the House is an odious authoritarian little creep.

Innocent people do not delay justice.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

She burned that motherfucker down, and I am so here for it. Thank you, Caroline Kennedy.

You are here: Home / John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House" / Thursday Night Open Thread

Thursday Night Open Thread

by | 48 Comments

This post is in: 

1. ICE will kill you.

2. Trumpists will lie to justify it.

3. Because they are all thug trash.

— We’re Going To Keep The Popehat (@kenwhite.bsky.social) January 7, 2026 at 6:10 PM

I see no lies told here. It’s depressing that we do not need to wonder how “normal” Germans became Nazis, because we are watching it with our very eyes. There are folks you know right now from the service or loser security guards or shitty cops or other fucking tryhards whose life did not work out the way they wanted are making marskmanship jokes and sharing memes and writing “should have complied” on every social media post about the murder of Renee Good.

These are deeply broken people and Trump has brought out the worst in them. If Democrats ever take back the government, this can not be “everything is normal again.” People have to go to publicly humiliated, tried, and jailed. The Supreme Court needs to be expanded. ice needs to be abolished and Homeland Security nuked into orbit. Massive fucking changes need to happen so these motherfuckers can not do this again.

At any rate, I am still so fucking mad that I am just going to stop writing. I have already started and deleted ten social media posts on bluesky I am so fucking livid. In other words, I am showing more restraint with my pen than that fucking nazi fucking scumbag did with his gun tonight.

Good night to watch Inglorious Bastards.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • bbleh
  • cain
  • Castor Canadensis
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • different-church-lady
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • eclare
  • Elizabelle
  • Eolirin
  • frosty
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • gratuitous
  • Gravenstone
  • HopefullyNotCassandra
  • Jackie
  • JerseyBeard
  • Just look at that parking lot
  • Ksmiami05
  • mrmoshpotato
  • piratedan
  • prostratedragon
  • Quinerly
  • Ramona
  • scav
  • Suzanne
  • Tehanu
  • Trivia Man

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    48Comments

    1. 1.

      gratuitous

      The current “should have complied” bunch is the same bunch lionizing Ashli Babbitt the last couple of days. They don’t really respond when you call out their nonsense, as we all know that facts are to troll as holy water is to vampires.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      cain

      The Dems beloved institutions have failed and they who love them that most needs to fix it with real rules and not gentlemen’s agreement. We have a lot of nuclear weapons and we need to be better at protecting the U.S.

       

      The world is depending on us.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Eolirin

      I want to see every member of this administration tried for war crimes and treason down to the lowest level ICE agent.

      I’m not optimistic I’ll get my wish. But it’s what should happen.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Ramona

      Germans were recovering from defeat in a World War, widespread unemployment, millions of armed ex-soldiers and a brand new democracy! We have far less of an excuse.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Suzanne

      other fucking tryhards whose life did not work out the way they wanted

      When I was in high school, around who became these people….. I had no idea that their bitterness would be honest-to-God deadly.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      frosty

      @Quinerly: ​Yeah, let’s buy Greenland. Let Trump and Bezos and Zuckerberg and Thiel and and and put up the money.Fetterman. Feh. Makes Sinema and Manchin look good. I’m sorry I gave him money and time.​​​​

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Elizabelle

      @Ramona:  That is true.  I have so much more sympathy for Germany.

      This was brought to you by Fox News, the John Birch Society, the Federalist Society, the Heritage Foundation.  Everyone who put together the machinery to allow for an unhinged orange madman to pull this country, and NATO, apart

      And let’s not leave out the greedy, ignorant, and depraved voters.  And those too lazy and ignorant to tune in and vote.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      eclare

      @Quinerly:

      I have thought that since Obama signed the JCPOA, and Tom Cotton wrote a letter to Iran saying the current leaders will not always be in power.  I can’t remember if other members of Congress signed it.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Eolirin:

      I want to see every member of this administration tried for war crimes and treason down to the lowest level ICE agent.

      I’m not optimistic I’ll get my wish. But it’s what should happen.

      Same here.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      cain

      @Gin & Tonic:

      No they are definitely depending on us to cage the crazy. They need our market and our people a lot less. The period of American dominance is effectively over at this point.

      If U.S. invades Denmark for instance, every U.S. based fast food place is going to be boycotted, every U.S. food/product is going to be boycotted and the world will turn against us.

      I also assume our U.S. based passports are no longer going to be honored. That should piss off the tech bros.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      bbleh

      Trump has brought out the worst in them …

      As was said about Mussolini to explain his appeal, “he allowed people to be their worst selves.”

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Quinerly

      @frosty:

      I don’t have time to pull up all the old articles (a year ago, plus), but Google “Thiel and Greenland.”

      Maybe everyone has been discussing this, and I’m late to the game. I just stumbled on the Thiel/Greenland connection this week.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      HopefullyNotCassandra

      Even on an evil day like today, decency found a way.

      Nine (!) republicans have signed onto Minority Leader Jeffries discharge petition to continue Obamacare subsidies for three (3) years.

      Looks like Hakeem Jeffries achieved what looked nearly impossible.  His discharge petition now heads to the Senate.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Quinerly:

      @Jackie:

      I think this quote from a few days ago by YY_Sima Qian is relevant:

      I’ve been saying for a while that the Europeans (& many westerners) are feckless & useless when it comes to preserving any semblance of a “rules based international order” (at least one that is not a parody of name) or defending liberal democracy.

      A lot of Western politicians & analysts say (&, to be fair, do) the right thing when it comes to pushing back against Putin because Putin directly threaten their interests & security. They become far more unprincipled when it comes to the US (& Israel), all the more so when the US lobs missiles at brown (& surely yellow) people, as opposed to threatening white people (Canada) & or white people’s possessions (Greenland).

      World governments, including our own allies, have largely remained silent on the domestic human rights abuses of the Trump administration. I doubt any government will condemn the Administration for the murder of that poor woman in Minneapolis by that ICE thug. They said nothing when Kilmar Abrego Garcia was sent to a torture prison in El Salvador. I guess his rights didn’t matter to them, he was brown after all. They’ve also done fuck all for queer people who are having their rights stripped away from them

      If this had been done by say, Iran, we all know they would have had no problem issuing a statement on it

      Look at how the UK and French governments reacted to the illegal attack on Venezuela and kidnapping of Maduro, someone I have no great love for. It was grotesque. I feel utterly abandoned by them. They don’t give a damn about us.

      They (and us to be fair) have classist immigration systems that favor the wealthy and make nations into prisons, trapping millions in horrible conditions. It’s fundamentally about keeping the hoi polloi out. The EU is no better in many ways on this score; they might not have the brutality of something like ICE, but they hate migrants and refugees just as much. I remember there was a plan by some EU nations to give Syrian refugees 1000 Euros so they’d go back to Syria regardless of whatever lives they had established in their new homes

      Reply
    25. 25.

      piratedan

      maybe we can replace the Department of Homeland Security with a Department of Unfucking, because it’s going to take at a minimum a few thousand dedicated public servants to do the following:

      1. Repair the departmental damage from 47 policy decisions
      2. Track down and confiscate all of the money stolen from US taxpayers and restore them to the public coffers and programs
      3. Disenfranchise each member of the Trump Crime Family and capture those assets for the public good, namely assisting immigrants and promoting racial diversity.
      Reply
    27. 27.

      Quinerly

      I am kinda liking shutting down the government over funding DHS/ICE. I especially like Ramirez’s dig at Dem leadership. (I’m in the camp that Schumer needs to go. Jeffries has been better lately)

      “Democrats cannot vote for a DHS budget that doesn’t restrain the growing lawlessness of this agency,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said on X following the shooting.

      Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) said: “We can’t just keep authorizing money for these illegal killers. That’s what they are, this rogue force.”

      “Statements and letters are not enough, and the appropriations process and the CR expiring Jan. 31 is our opportunity,” said Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-Ill.)

      axios.com/2026/01/08/democrats-ice-government-shutdown-minneapolis

      Reply
    28. 28.

      scav

      @cain: If U.S. invades Denmark for instance, every U.S. based fast food place is going to be boycotted, every U.S. food/product is going to be boycotted and the world will turn against us.

      Absolutely. And a lot of the critical elements of that doesn’t rely on government action. People can just Stop. Buying.  (Stop. Coming.) Movies? Alcohol?  Cars?  What is it we produce that is so fucking irreplaceable to the international consumer?

      Reply
    31. 31.

      scav

      @Ramona: Bollywood.  Nollywood.  Their local efforts.  Movies are a cheap thing to avoid.  Few really die of not being able to see the latest prequel reboot of a Universe from the 70s.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Castor Canadensis

      Responsibility to Protect

      Think of it as a limitation on sovereignty: the only occasions where the international community will intervene in a state without its consent is when the state is either allowing mass atrocities to occur, or is committing them, in which case the state is no longer upholding its responsibilities as a sovereign.

      This is a posting about the Nuremberg Trials

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Tehanu

      @Eolirin:  I want to see every member of this administration tried for war crimes and treason down to the lowest level ICE agent. I’m not optimistic I’ll get my wish. But it’s what should happen.

      Totally agree.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      cain

      @Ramona: ​
       

      The koreans are really good at movies. Indians are getting much better than they used to be.

      I admit the U.S. does movies very well. But you know that is an era that can also be over.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      cain

      @Quinerly: ​
       
      I never thought he was, but he was definitely on the conservative end and he represented his state as they are also conservative.

      Fetterman is not representing as well as he should.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Eolirin

      @Quinerly: Is there a plan for it opening it back up?

      Last time there was a clear objective that people were behind and even though we failed to get what we want, we were able to get people focused on it.

      Maybe that’s the right play here too. But I don’t see a way to shut down ICE even doing that. The administration will just illegally move money around. At least snap funding is secured for a while, but I don’t think air traffic control will be.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Quinerly

      @JerseyBeard:

      I want to see more Dems on board with this. The amt of money WE are giving DHS and Dept of Defense is out of control. Did you see where Trump is asking for $1.5 TRILLION for the DOD? That’s a $500 billion increase from this year’s Pentagon budget.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Eolirin

      @comrade scotts agenda of rage: We got the prosecutions of Trump that if not for the corruption of the judiciary by Republicans would have succeeded prior to the election. Why would we get less this time around if we got back into power?

      I’m not gonna say that stuff was handled perfectly and we didn’t seem to be going after the financiers and members of congress who were involved. But I’m pretty sure look forward not back is well and truly dead and it’s just a matter of how aggressively we look back now.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      piratedan

      Trump has already kicked the Tourism, Liquor, Agricultural, Green Energy sectors in the balls.

      If he makes the US an international pariah, I could see US Passports not being worth a shit as people will not accept them.  A ban on all things American, entertainment, food, software, manufactured goods, foreign money fleeing our markets.

      THAT would likely get the attention of the moneyed class.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Quinerly

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      I get where you are coming from. But, I’m pragmatic. Manchin was the best we could do in WVa. We can (and have done) do better in AZ and PA.

      I really dislike Fetterman. Didn’t like him when he was running. And fucking hate the whole sweatshirt/shorts shtick.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.