I do want to start with this excerpt from Lincoln’s speech at the Cooper Union:

Your purpose, then, plainly stated, is that you will destroy the Government, unless you be allowed to construe and enforce the Constitution as you please, on all points in dispute between you and us. You will rule or ruin in all events.

Back to the topic at hand.

Imagine that:

US did NOT SIGN the Paris “letter of intent” that describes how peace in Ukraine will be monitored by the US while Europe provides troops etc – distancing itself from the EU. In fact, US hasn’t signed anything that the coalition of willing has agreed to. [image or embed] — Olga Nesterova (@onestpress.onestnetwork.com) January 7, 2026 at 8:18 AM

As I wrote last night:

As with all of these leaks of what the US will do, might do, could do, etc, I’ll believe it when I see it.

And as usual, we’re not going to see it.

However we’ve not got Jared’s sex pest convicted extortionist father involved in trying to shake down the Ukrainians:

Now Kushner Sr is part of these “discussions”? US hasn’t signed a single document that the coalition of the willing signed yesterday. In particular, the one where US is mentioned to be “overseeing” potential ceasefire. Come on. Too many words to say that you discussed Blackrock owning UA assets. [image or embed] — Olga Nesterova (@onestpress.onestnetwork.com) January 7, 2026 at 10:51 AM

I’m pretty sure that if you could explain what the Kushner family has become and then ask the Bielskys whether it was worth the risk to rescue Jared’s grandparents, they’d say no.

President Zelenskyy did not make a daily address today as he was again traveling. In this case to a meeting of the Council of Europe where he made an address to that body. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Speech by the President at the Opening Ceremony of the Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the European Union Thank you very much! Mr. President – Nikos, thank you for today’s visit, for the invitation, and our conversation. First of all, what I want to say, we are grateful to Denmark for its presidency. And we respect its territorial integrity and sovereignty. And we appreciate the beginning of the Cyprus presidency. And we respect its territorial integrity and sovereignty. We are Ukraine, please respect our territorial integrity and sovereignty. And dear Mr. President – Nikos, Ursula, António, our friends, thanks for today’s meeting! Dear Maia! Presidents and Excellencies! I’m glad to be here as Cyprus begins its presidency of the Council of the European Union. And this is a presidency we all expect a lot from. For Ukraine, this moment is really very, very meaningful – just as it is for Cyprus – a member state that, unfortunately, remains divided, but committed to lasting peace – and is fully equal in Europe. And a country that may be smaller in size but has an equal voice in European institutions. This says a lot about what Europe truly is – that every nation matters, and every free country in Europe deserves to be part of our shared European home. And that is what makes Europe stable and peaceful. Ukraine also deserves this – to be an equal part of our common European home. And we hope that your presidency will be productive in moving us forward on this path. Nikos and I discussed this today. It is very important that Ukraine is among the priorities of the Cyprus presidency. And we are grateful for what the President has said – that we should aim to open negotiation clusters at the same time during your presidency – for both, of course, for both, Ukraine and our friends – Moldova. And this is a strong and positive ambition. And during your presidency, we hope to see the start of the implementation of the €90 billion support package for Ukraine – funding that strengthens our resilience, and with it, the resilience of all of Europe. And thank you again, Ursula, thank you, António, thank you for your support, and all the European leaders, for the decision, a very important decision – how to save Ukraine, it means how to save Europe. We need a practical mechanism that will allow these funds to truly help Ukraine. This mechanism must be designed not to create problems, of course, but to reduce the challenges we already face. And we are doing everything required on our side in the negotiation process, and we expect that no additional or excessive demands will be placed on Ukraine. At the same time, as Cyprus begins its presidency, peace negotiations have reached a new level of intensity. We work very, very actively – Ukraine, our European partners, and of course, the United States, and all members of our Coalition of the Willing – from Canada to Japan, from the EU to Australia. And it is possible – and we sincerely hope – that this war could end during your presidency. And of course, only if enough pressure is put on the aggressor. And we all understand how wars like this one – Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, our people, our children – come to an end. And when pressure is strong enough to exhaust the source of the war, peace comes. That pressure exists now, and the EU plays a key role in maintaining it. And I thank you for your willingness to help. Sanctions on Russia, support for Ukraine, strengthening our defense together – all of this works for peace, of course. And we have discussed – at the EU level, within the Coalition of the Willing, and in our bilateral work with Cyprus – that sanctions need to be upgraded. A new package is being prepared. And many steps are being taken to target Russia’s shadow fleet, and this will work. Every dollar Russia loses is a dollar that does not fuel the aggressor. It’s extremely important that we continue receiving support – both for our defense and for our diplomacy – equally from all parts of Europe. That’s why your support matters to us – your recent visit to Ukraine, Mr. President, and the unity we’re showing now, at the start of the Cyprus presidency. This year, one of the new European initiatives, very important – the SAFE program – must also prove its effectiveness. If it succeeds, Europe will become stronger. And in many ways, this depends on your presidency, Mr. President. And we hope that together with you – with Cyprus and with every EU country – we can work productively, of course. And I wish you a very successful presidency. I truly hope that during these months, Europe will become stronger, of course, and that people across our continent will feel that tomorrow can be safer, more stable, and better than today. I also deeply believe that together, we can help deliver one of the most important guarantees of peace and security – for our nation and for the whole of Europe – Ukraine’s membership in the European Union. Thank you so much.

Georgia:

A political prisoner in Georgia waving white and red cloths, presumably to symbolize the Georgian flag. 🇬🇪 Activists are standing in front of Gldani prison to wish happy birthday to two prisoners. Georgia now has 120+ prisoners of conscience — more per capita than Russia. 🎥 Nanuka Zhorzholiani [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) January 7, 2026 at 8:32 AM

Germany:

An historic moment: Merz says Germany will accept responsibility for security on the European continent. As Russia increases threats and hybrid warfare against Europe at the same time that US support is weakening, this is an important promise at a critical point in time. [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 7, 2026 at 2:03 AM

The US:

As American forces seized the sanctioned Russian-flagged tanker Marinera, formerly Bella 1, Putin’s bravado vanished. He has remained silent since his friend and ally Maduro was dragged out of his bedroom like a naughty toddler and deposited in a New York courtroom [image or embed] — Tatarigami (@tatarigami.bsky.social) January 7, 2026 at 9:29 AM

The UK was involved in the US seizure of the Russian-linked oil tanker near Scotland RAF planes helped US special forces in carrying out the operation [image or embed] — Olga Nesterova (@onestpress.onestnetwork.com) January 7, 2026 at 11:42 AM

‼️Russia escalates showdown with US over Bella 1/Marinera oil tanker. After reregistering the shadow fleet tanker as Russian and formally requested the US break off pursuit, they have now sent a submarine to escort it as it sails to Murmansk. More boundary-pushing from Putin. [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 7, 2026 at 3:26 AM

🇺🇸 We will seize the Bella 1 for violating sanctions

🚢 *runs away, paints on Russian flag*

🇺🇸 *keeps pursuing*

🇷🇺 Please stop pursuit

🇺🇸 HAHA GFY

🇷🇺 *sends ships to escort*

🇺🇸 HAHA GFY 🚁🚢 *seizes tanker*

🇷🇺 Please send the Russians onboard home ASAP

🇺🇸 HAHA GFY [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 7, 2026 at 12:27 PM

Because he is at the confluence of too many things within the administration, I highly recommend this recounting of Rubio’s history. He grew up within the overlap of the Cuban revolutionaries that emerged from the Bay of Pigs fiasco and then became central players in the narco-cartels. Rubio is where he is today because a carteled up local high net worth individual in Miami wanted his own state legislator and then US Senator. So Lil Narco was protected from the crimes he himself committed while others were sacrificed to the criminal justice system.

Trump posted on his social network that without his involvement, Russia would now own all of Ukraine. And it seems he’s still bitter about not being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 7, 2026 at 11:09 AM

First, NATO Article 5 has only been invoked once. By the US after 9-11. And everyone in NATO provided some form of support. Second, the reason that the Russians don’t own all of Ukraine is because of the efforts of the Ukrainians with assistance from many others, including, but not limited to the US. Assistance, however, that does not, has not, and will not include actual military assistance as in having allies send their forces to come and fight alongside the Ukrainians. Third, what US assistance had been provided, which was always too little and far too often too late, has now essentially been stopped by Trump and his natsec team.

“No new air defense systems have arrived from the U.S.; missiles are coming in bit by bit, but we want to speed it up.” – Zelenskyy. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 7, 2026 at 8:14 AM

Trump has had a wild day and evening on social media, I’m not going to get into the rest.

Estonia:

Russian combat “witch-nuns” of the Russian Orthodox Church, who had been working at Narva Cathedral in Estonia under fictitious contracts, have been banned from entering the Schengen Area. The nuns who actively supported the war will no longer be able to travel to Europe. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 7, 2026 at 5:36 AM

Israel:

DIN: Russia is urgently evacuating staff of the Russian embassy along with their families from Israel – this is already the third flight within the last 24 hours.

x.com/DailyIranNew… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 7, 2026 at 12:50 PM

Chechnya:

It appears that Kadyrov took offense at what he claims was Zelenskyy’s call to kidnap him. He is also complaining that it was humiliating. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 7, 2026 at 2:25 PM

Back to Ukraine.

As a result of another Russian attack, the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions have been almost completely left without power – Ukrainian Ministry of Energy. No power. No heat. No water. In the dead of winter. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 7, 2026 at 4:50 PM

‼️ Russian cavalry attacks again!

Under the cover of fog, an assault group of three Russian cavalrymen attacked the positions of 36th Marine Brigade of Ukraine. Ukrainian drone pilots precisely neutralized the riders, even avoiding harm to the horses. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) January 7, 2026 at 3:19 PM

FPV drone operators from the “Aquila” unit of the “Steel Border” Border Guard Brigade destroyed 4 enemy vehicles and struck an ammunition depot, a mortar, and an assault troop shelter near the Ukrainian border.

t.me/c/1323012452… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 7, 2026 at 9:07 AM

Odesa:

Ukrainian channels report that Russia struck two ports in the Odesa region today – one person was killed and five others were wounded. The attacks damaged administrative buildings, vegetable oil containers, and cargo vehicles. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 7, 2026 at 11:04 AM

🎄🇺🇦 There are places where two eternities meet—the sea and celebration. And this place is Odesa beach, where someone with an incredibly kind and romantic heart put up a Christmas tree right on the shore. [image or embed] — Vitalis Viva (@vitalisviva.bsky.social) January 7, 2026 at 8:51 AM

Zaporizhzhia:

In Zaporizhzhia today, Russia struck a grocery store. A militarily pointless target. Just pure and simple terrorism. As always. Luckily, there were no victims. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 7, 2026 at 8:41 PM

Zaporizhzhia Oblast:

In December 2025, in the Zaporizhzhia direction, a sabotage and reconnaissance group from the Bratstvo unit – part of the Tymur Special Unit of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence – carried out a deep raid behind Russian lines near the Kakhovka Reservoir⤵️ [image or embed] — Anton Gerashchenko (@antongerashchenko.bsky.social) January 7, 2026 at 3:23 PM

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast:

A woman was killed in a Russian drone strike in the Dnipropetrovsk region. While firefighters were battling the blaze, the enemy launched a second attack, wounding one rescuer. A fire truck was also damaged. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 7, 2026 at 11:15 AM

Kharkiv:

Kharkiv Oblast:

Kherson:

Dnipro:

On the night of January 7, Russia launched a massive attack on the Dnipro Seven people were injured in the attack, including two children. The shelling sparked several fires across the city. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 7, 2026 at 7:30 AM

Flames damaged apartment blocks, private homes, administrative buildings, vehicles, infrastructure facilities, and a gas pipeline. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 7, 2026 at 7:30 AM

Russia:

Russia is slowly but steadily reducing itself to a regional power, closer to Pakistan than to any global peer. It is not there yet, given its nuclear triad and remaining leverage, but in the years ahead Russians will face a far less enviable geopolitical position — Tatarigami (@tatarigami.bsky.social) January 7, 2026 at 10:07 AM

Perm Oblast, Russia:

Moscow:

Russian channels report that a plant producing jet engines for Su aircraft and Ka-52 and Mi-28 helicopters is on fire in Moscow. Firefighting units are being dispatched to the scene. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 7, 2026 at 1:48 PM

Belgorod Oblast, Russia:

The target was “Oskolneftesnab”, which is involved in supplying fuel to the Russian occupying army. A large-scale fire has been recorded at the facility. A logistics warehouse of the Russians’ 20th Motor Rifle Division in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast was also hit. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 7, 2026 at 7:40 AM

