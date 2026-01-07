An explanation: You’re protecting pedophiles, jacking up prices, and spending taxpayer dollars to bomb foreign countries.
Americans are sick of your shit.
— Democrats (@democrats.org) January 6, 2026 at 1:35 PM
Jeffries: "The Constitution isn't a matter of inconvenience. It is a requirement. George Washington in his farewell address to the nation made clear that the Constitution is sacredly obligatory upon all. That means everybody. There is no Trump exception."
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) January 5, 2026 at 5:33 PM
We're forcing a vote to save the ACA tax credits and reverse skyrocketing health care costs for millions of families.
Republicans have a choice: keep making life more and more unaffordable or join us in lowering health care costs.
— Congressman Juan Vargas (@vargas.house.gov) January 5, 2026 at 11:22 PM
The Big Ugly Law cuts $226 billion in health care funding for California. The rural Health Fund offers only a fraction of that back, and it's nowhere near enough for our rural communities. These cuts hurt rural Californians who rely on access to care.
— Rep. Mike Thompson (@mikethompson.house.gov) January 4, 2026 at 3:30 PM
Donald Trump and Republicans are hellbent on making Social Security work worse for the American people.
I won't stop fighting back.
— Elizabeth Warren (@warren.senate.gov) January 5, 2026 at 3:57 PM
The “he’s doing x to distract from Y” theory is wrong
However, I think it’s possible that they’re doing X & Z & PDQASAP because:
A. He’s so addled that it’s his inner circle unleashed (including Uday, Qusay, & Jared), &
B. They’re desperate. They know they’re in deep trouble & headed to jail.
— Dana Houle (@danahoule.bsky.social) January 5, 2026 at 7:47 PM
Americans give President Donald Trump his worst approval ratings ever for his handling of the economy, as they also express concerns about the cost of living, healthcare prices, and personal finances, according to the latest PBS News/NPR/Marist poll. https://to.pbs.org/49g3nwx
— PBS News (@pbsnews.org) January 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM
