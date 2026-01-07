Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Reality always gets a vote in the end.

Just because you believe it, that does not make it true.

Many life forms that would benefit from greater intelligence, sadly, do not have it.

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

Keep the Immigrants and deport the fascists!

If you still can’t see these things even now, maybe politics isn’t your forte and you should stop writing about it.

Dear legacy media: you are not here to influence outcomes and policies you find desirable.

Republicans: The threats are dire, but my tickets are non-refundable!

Hey Washington Post, “Democracy Dies in Darkness” was supposed to be a warning, not a mission statement.

Following reporting rules is only for the little people, apparently.

The fight for our country is always worth it. ~Kamala Harris

“Until such time as the world ends, we will act as though it intends to spin on.”

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

Disappointing to see gov. newsom with his finger to the wind.

Weird. Rome has an American Pope and America has a Russian President.

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

We can show the world that autocracy can be defeated.

Roe is not about choice. It is about freedom.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Nothing says ‘pro-life’ like letting children go hungry.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

Wednesday Morning Open Thread

An explanation: You’re protecting pedophiles, jacking up prices, and spending taxpayer dollars to bomb foreign countries.
Americans are sick of your shit.

— Democrats (@democrats.org) January 6, 2026 at 1:35 PM

Jeffries: "The Constitution isn't a matter of inconvenience. It is a requirement. George Washington in his farewell address to the nation made clear that the Constitution is sacredly obligatory upon all. That means everybody. There is no Trump exception."

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) January 5, 2026 at 5:33 PM

We're forcing a vote to save the ACA tax credits and reverse skyrocketing health care costs for millions of families.
Republicans have a choice: keep making life more and more unaffordable or join us in lowering health care costs.

— Congressman Juan Vargas (@vargas.house.gov) January 5, 2026 at 11:22 PM


The Big Ugly Law cuts $226 billion in health care funding for California. The rural Health Fund offers only a fraction of that back, and it's nowhere near enough for our rural communities. These cuts hurt rural Californians who rely on access to care.
www.pbs.org/newshour/hea…

— Rep. Mike Thompson (@mikethompson.house.gov) January 4, 2026 at 3:30 PM

Donald Trump and Republicans are hellbent on making Social Security work worse for the American people.
I won't stop fighting back.

— Elizabeth Warren (@warren.senate.gov) January 5, 2026 at 3:57 PM

www.washingtonpost.com/politics/202…

— Elizabeth Warren (@warren.senate.gov) January 5, 2026 at 3:57 PM

The “he’s doing x to distract from Y” theory is wrong
However, I think it’s possible that they’re doing X & Z & PDQASAP because:
A. He’s so addled that it’s his inner circle unleashed (including Uday, Qusay, & Jared), &
B. They’re desperate. They know they’re in deep trouble & headed to jail.

— Dana Houle (@danahoule.bsky.social) January 5, 2026 at 7:47 PM

Americans give President Donald Trump his worst approval ratings ever for his handling of the economy, as they also express concerns about the cost of living, healthcare prices, and personal finances, according to the latest PBS News/NPR/Marist poll. https://to.pbs.org/49g3nwx

— PBS News (@pbsnews.org) January 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM

  Baud
  Central Planning
  Chief Oshkosh
  Dave
  different-church-lady
  Dorothy A. Winsor
  mappy!
  NotMax
  Ohio Mom
  Professor Bigfoot
  rikyrah
  satby
  Soprano2
  Steve in the ATL
  Suzanne

    Baud

      Baud

      The distraction theory is largely designed as an excuse to claim failure and give up, thus making it a self fulfilling prophecy.

      Reply
    Suzanne

      Suzanne

      Americans give President Donald Trump his worst approval ratings ever for his handling of the economy, as they also express concerns about the cost of living, healthcare prices, and personal finances, according to the latest PBS News/NPR/Marist poll.

      And yet they aren’t willing to vote for Democrats, so I continue to give Republicans terrible approval ratings on their basic pattern recognition skills.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Professor Bigfoot

      Good morning all– I don’t think they’re DOING things as “distractions,” but they are doing so much that everything is a distraction from everything else.

      It’s a Gish Gallop of  criming and destruction.

      Reply
    Baud

      Baud

      @Suzanne:

      I don’t know. If I felt the Dem president was terrible, I probably still wouldn’t vote Republican. I don’t know what I’d do, to be honest.

      OTOH, Dems have never been a cult, thankfully, so I would always have an outlet within the party I could turn to.

      Reply
    mappy!

      mappy!

      They vote celebrity.

      Democrats are supposed to fix all the problems caused by celebrities.They’re the adults.

      Children break the toys, blame the parents.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Baud: If I felt the Dem president was terrible

      I can’t think of any terrible Dem presidents, unless we go  back to Woodrow Wilson (who incidentally segregated the Federal workforce).  From FDR forward, I don’t see a single one that was “terrible.”

      PLENTY of Republicans, though– the last good Republican president was Ike.

      Reply
    Baud

      Baud

      @Professor Bigfoot:

      Agree. It’s not a choice I’ve realistically had to make. Which is why I don’t know what I’d do.

      The other half of it is how awful the Republicans are right now. I suppose a more normal Republican party that was just conservative might present a different calculus.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Baud:  Absolutely. And the thing is we need a sane opposition party– one-party rule inevitably leads to ruin.

      But  the GOP today isn’t a political party– it’s an insurgency, born of the Confederacy and determined to “rule or ruin in all events.”

      Reply
    Suzanne

      Suzanne

      @Baud:

      I don’t know. If I felt the Dem president was terrible, I probably still wouldn’t vote Republican. I don’t know what I’d do, to be honest.

      OTOH, Dems have never been a cult, thankfully, so I would always have an outlet within the party I could turn to.

      I remember when SuzMom sat out the 1996 election because she thought that Bill Clinton was a shameful person w/r/t how he treated women. Ironically, Clinton won Arizona that year. It was the first time a Dem had done it in many, many cycles, and it didn’t happen again until 2020. I don’t think she would do that in today’s election environment, but I can understand people’s red lines.

      Dems being not-a-cult is simultaneously our biggest strength and biggest weakness. We are fundamentally different than the other side. The tactics that work for them will never work for us.

      Reply
    Baud

      Baud

      @Suzanne:

      Dems being not-a-cult is simultaneously our biggest strength and biggest weakness. We are fundamentally different than the other side. The tactics that work for them will never work for us.

      QFT

      @Steve in the ATL:

      I gave up in November 2024.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Steve in the ATL

      @Baud:

      might present a different calculus

      I was told there would be no math.

      Has that joke gotten old yet? Like decades ago?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Steve in the ATL

      Heard this song on the radio this morning and it somehow seemed relevant: Black Spartacus Heart Attack Machine by Tom Morello.

      Lyrics, if you don’t want to listen:

      History’s not made,
      By Presidents or Popes
      Or Kings or queens or generals
      Or CIA kingpins runnin’ dope.
      History’s not made,
      By nine robed men
      Or billionaires or bankers,
      It’s not made by them.

      Black Spartacus heart attack machine (x3)

      Might throw a little money around,
      Wonderin’ who could be bought.
      Some might find they’re weaker,
      Some stronger than they thought.
      Well I stand to fall right here
      In my country, in my home.
      I used to think I was alone
      Well, I ain’t alone no more.

      Black Spartacus heart attack machine (x3)

      Hollow box, steel string
      Union made, let freedom ring.

      Me and my people are hungry,
      Me and my people are through.
      Me and my people are ready,
      Me and my people are just about due.

      I’m a massive air strike on a beautiful night,
      Yeah, it’s my song I’m singin’.
      Somebody better start counting,
      We’re comin’ out, we’re comin’ out to swing.

      Black Spartacus heart attack machine (x4)

      WOAH!

      Black Spartacus heart attack machine (x2)

      Reply
    satby

      satby

      @Professor Bigfoot: It’s a Gish Gallop of  criming and destruction.

      Yep. With the addition of his crew of idiots scrambling to get their own initiatives into the felon’s Swiss cheese brain and have him push them; some of which contradict others.

      Reply
    Dave

      Dave

      @Baud: Yep “you fool by responding to what is happening you are playing into his hand”.

      He’s not the more annoying sort of anime villain with a ridiculously intricate plot that accounts for all variables except for you tripping on a curb, the delivery driver being late, a pigeon shits on your windshield, etc etc.

      No he’s a chaos goblin with little impulse control that practices the gish gallop on his day to day life and it’s effective for the same reason the gish gallop is in a debate.

      It actually makes it harder to deal with than if he was a steely eyed intricate planner.

      Reply
    Soprano2

      Soprano2

      I swear, I don’t like to shit on voters as a general rule, but the fact that so many of them thought FFOTUS would magically lower prices makes them particularly stupid. Have they ever noticed how things work, ever? Do they ever remember a time when prices went down by a lot? That just doesn’t happen. At my bar, I have to pay more for everything, which means I have to charge more. I can’t lower prices just because people want them to be lower. Way too many people were stupid enough to think FFOTUS could magically make things go back to how they were before Covid hit, and now we’re all stuck with this daily shit show where we have a man who probably has Frontotemporal Dementia as the most powerful person in the world.

      Reply
    Dave

      Dave

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: This does and I get a lot of what they do is trolling but the trolling is often designed to see what they can get away with.

      And these absolutely faithless fucksticks will take what happened in Venezuela to mean they are untouchable which is insane of course but a thing.

      That and if you really want to ensure it’s impossible to re-establish anything like the prior order conquering territory from an allied nation with zero legitimate purpose is a pretty damned good way to do it.

      So unfortunately my estimation that they will be malignantly idiotic enough to actually seize Greenland has increased in the last week.

      Reply
    Ohio Mom

      Ohio Mom

      I’ve voted for plenty of Democrats I’ve thought were marginal. I’m going to vote for Amy Acton for Ohio governor and I think she’s a terrible candidate, with little chance of winning, and even if she does win, she won’t be able to accomplish much with that gerrymandered Republican state legislature. She’ll fall flat on her face and that will rebound and go on to hurt other Democratic candidates’ chances.

      I hasten to add that I like her as a person. I think she’d make a fabulous next door neighbor. I liked her as head of Ohio’s department of health (or whatever her title was during COVID).

      Maybe it’s because I’m not into sports and I have no other way of channeling whatever intrinsic team spirit I have. I’m voting for Amy because I’m making a statement that I’m a loyal Democrat. So maybe I am a cultist.

      Reply

