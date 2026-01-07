Jeffries: "The Constitution isn't a matter of inconvenience. It is a requirement. George Washington in his farewell address to the nation made clear that the Constitution is sacredly obligatory upon all. That means everybody. There is no Trump exception." [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) January 5, 2026 at 5:33 PM

We're forcing a vote to save the ACA tax credits and reverse skyrocketing health care costs for millions of families.

Republicans have a choice: keep making life more and more unaffordable or join us in lowering health care costs. [image or embed] — Congressman Juan Vargas (@vargas.house.gov) January 5, 2026 at 11:22 PM





The Big Ugly Law cuts $226 billion in health care funding for California. The rural Health Fund offers only a fraction of that back, and it's nowhere near enough for our rural communities. These cuts hurt rural Californians who rely on access to care.

www.pbs.org/newshour/hea… [image or embed] — Rep. Mike Thompson (@mikethompson.house.gov) January 4, 2026 at 3:30 PM

Donald Trump and Republicans are hellbent on making Social Security work worse for the American people.

I won't stop fighting back. [image or embed] — Elizabeth Warren (@warren.senate.gov) January 5, 2026 at 3:57 PM

The “he’s doing x to distract from Y” theory is wrong

However, I think it’s possible that they’re doing X & Z & PDQASAP because:

A. He’s so addled that it’s his inner circle unleashed (including Uday, Qusay, & Jared), &

B. They’re desperate. They know they’re in deep trouble & headed to jail. [image or embed] — Dana Houle (@danahoule.bsky.social) January 5, 2026 at 7:47 PM