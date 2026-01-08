NEWS: Senate votes 52-47 to advance a measure restricting Trump's power to use military force in Venezuela. A rare warning shot from Congress to Trump as he dials up foreign rhetoric. Voting YES: Democrats + Rand Paul, Collins, Murkowski, Young, Hawley. www.nbcnews.com/politics/con…

Senate Republican leaders made an unsuccessful plea to members to sink this war powers resolution and preserve Trump's authority on military force. This sets up a final vote, expected next week. This Venezuela resolution is poised to pass the Senate. www.nbcnews.com/politics/con…

… The vote of 52-47 on the war powers measure came after an unsuccessful plea by Republican leaders to sink it and preserve Trump’s authority, as he threatens a “second wave” of attacks on Venezuela. Trump has declared that the U.S. would “run” the country temporarily after he ordered a military operation last week to capture and extradite leader Nicolás Maduro.

Five Republicans joined all 47 Democrats in voting yes on the motion to advance the resolution to the Senate floor.

The legislation, led by Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., was co-sponsored by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

“Instead of responding to Americans’ concerns about the affordability crisis, President Trump started a war with Venezuela that is profoundly disrespectful to U.S. troops, deeply unpopular, suspiciously secretive and likely corrupt. How is that ‘America First?’” Kaine said. “Trump’s war is also clearly illegal because this military action was ordered without the congressional authorization the Constitution requires.”

The procedural motion Thursday sets up a full Senate vote on the measure next week; that will also require a simple majority and is expected to pass. It is subject to House approval and a presidential signature, making it unlikely to become law. But it sends a significant message to Trump that could impact his foreign policy moves going forward — in Venezuela and other countries…