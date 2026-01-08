Historic.
War Powers Resolution advances Senate 52-47
— Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw.bsky.social) January 8, 2026 at 11:48 AM
NEWS: Senate votes 52-47 to advance a measure restricting Trump's power to use military force in Venezuela.
A rare warning shot from Congress to Trump as he dials up foreign rhetoric.
Voting YES: Democrats + Rand Paul, Collins, Murkowski, Young, Hawley.
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur.bsky.social) January 8, 2026 at 11:44 AM
Senate Republican leaders made an unsuccessful plea to members to sink this war powers resolution and preserve Trump's authority on military force.
This sets up a final vote, expected next week.
This Venezuela resolution is poised to pass the Senate.
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur.bsky.social) January 8, 2026 at 11:48 AM
… The vote of 52-47 on the war powers measure came after an unsuccessful plea by Republican leaders to sink it and preserve Trump’s authority, as he threatens a “second wave” of attacks on Venezuela. Trump has declared that the U.S. would “run” the country temporarily after he ordered a military operation last week to capture and extradite leader Nicolás Maduro.
Five Republicans joined all 47 Democrats in voting yes on the motion to advance the resolution to the Senate floor.
The legislation, led by Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., was co-sponsored by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.
“Instead of responding to Americans’ concerns about the affordability crisis, President Trump started a war with Venezuela that is profoundly disrespectful to U.S. troops, deeply unpopular, suspiciously secretive and likely corrupt. How is that ‘America First?’” Kaine said. “Trump’s war is also clearly illegal because this military action was ordered without the congressional authorization the Constitution requires.”
The procedural motion Thursday sets up a full Senate vote on the measure next week; that will also require a simple majority and is expected to pass. It is subject to House approval and a presidential signature, making it unlikely to become law. But it sends a significant message to Trump that could impact his foreign policy moves going forward — in Venezuela and other countries…
Weathervane indicator:
Hawley votes YES on the war powers resolution to curtail Trump's authority to use military force in Venezuela.
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur.bsky.social) January 8, 2026 at 11:41 AM
Some background at Punchbowl:
… Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Majority Whip John Barrasso have lost very few floor votes since Republicans took the majority a year ago. The White House is also eager to stave off a vote of no confidence just five days after Trump ordered an operation to capture longtime Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.
“Republicans support what the president has done,” Barrasso told us. “It was an incredible act and the military was absolutely superb.”
But heading into the vote, there are a half-dozen undecided GOP senators, none of whom were immediately swayed by top Trump administration officials after a classified briefing on Wednesday…
New from TRUMP: "Republicans should be ashamed of the Senators that just voted with Democrats in attempting to take away our Powers to fight and defend the [USA]. Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Rand Paul, Josh Hawley, and Todd Young should never be elected to office again."
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur.bsky.social) January 8, 2026 at 1:05 PM
