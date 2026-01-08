Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Foreign Affairs Open Thread: War Powers

49 Comments

Historic.
War Powers Resolution advances Senate 52-47
— Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw.bsky.social) January 8, 2026 at 11:48 AM

NEWS: Senate votes 52-47 to advance a measure restricting Trump's power to use military force in Venezuela.
A rare warning shot from Congress to Trump as he dials up foreign rhetoric.
Voting YES: Democrats + Rand Paul, Collins, Murkowski, Young, Hawley.
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur.bsky.social) January 8, 2026 at 11:44 AM

Senate Republican leaders made an unsuccessful plea to members to sink this war powers resolution and preserve Trump's authority on military force.
This sets up a final vote, expected next week.
This Venezuela resolution is poised to pass the Senate.
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur.bsky.social) January 8, 2026 at 11:48 AM

The vote of 52-47 on the war powers measure came after an unsuccessful plea by Republican leaders to sink it and preserve Trump’s authority, as he threatens a “second wave” of attacks on Venezuela. Trump has declared that the U.S. would “run” the country temporarily after he ordered a military operation last week to capture and extradite leader Nicolás Maduro.

Five Republicans joined all 47 Democrats in voting yes on the motion to advance the resolution to the Senate floor.

The legislation, led by Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., was co-sponsored by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

“Instead of responding to Americans’ concerns about the affordability crisis, President Trump started a war with Venezuela that is profoundly disrespectful to U.S. troops, deeply unpopular, suspiciously secretive and likely corrupt. How is that ‘America First?’” Kaine said. “Trump’s war is also clearly illegal because this military action was ordered without the congressional authorization the Constitution requires.”

The procedural motion Thursday sets up a full Senate vote on the measure next week; that will also require a simple majority and is expected to pass. It is subject to House approval and a presidential signature, making it unlikely to become law. But it sends a significant message to Trump that could impact his foreign policy moves going forward — in Venezuela and other countries…


Weathervane indicator:

Hawley votes YES on the war powers resolution to curtail Trump's authority to use military force in Venezuela.

— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur.bsky.social) January 8, 2026 at 11:41 AM

Some background at Punchbowl:

… Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Majority Whip John Barrasso have lost very few floor votes since Republicans took the majority a year ago. The White House is also eager to stave off a vote of no confidence just five days after Trump ordered an operation to capture longtime Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

“Republicans support what the president has done,” Barrasso told us. “It was an incredible act and the military was absolutely superb.”

But heading into the vote, there are a half-dozen undecided GOP senators, none of whom were immediately swayed by top Trump administration officials after a classified briefing on Wednesday…

New from TRUMP: "Republicans should be ashamed of the Senators that just voted with Democrats in attempting to take away our Powers to fight and defend the [USA]. Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Rand Paul, Josh Hawley, and Todd Young should never be elected to office again."

— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur.bsky.social) January 8, 2026 at 1:05 PM

    49Comments

    4. 4.

      Jackie

      From earlier thread, but more relevant here:

      DNI now means  Do Not Invite! LOL

      “The White House excluded Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard from months of planning to oust Nicolas Maduro because her previous opposition to military action in Venezuela cast doubt on her willingness to support the operation,” Bloomberg reports.

      “The move to cut Gabbard out of the meetings was so well-known that some White House aides joked that the acronym of her title, DNI, stood for ‘Do Not Invite.’”

      Bloomberg is paywalled, and I haven’t found a freebie link…

    5. 5.

      O. Felix Culpa

      Given the shrinking R majority in the House, what are the chances that enough Rs will peel off to pass the resolution?

      Massie has voted contra T recently. Any others who might vote for the bill?

    7. 7.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      “Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Rand Paul, Josh Hawley, and Todd Young should never be elected to office again.”

      As I said in the earlier thread, good lord I agree with something President Redacted said.

      Time for a long, hot shower.

    14. 14.

      Eduardo

      @Jackie: most of them are treacherous in different degrees.  She’s the most treacherous of them all, except maybe Trump himself.

      so disgusting

    19. 19.

      MisterForkbeard

      @trollhattan: There’s another vote on this, isn’t there? She’ll vote against it then, I’m sure. “President Trump has learned his lesson, so this vote is now unnecessary”

      @Jackie: It’s crazy and banana-republicy to exclude your flipping head of intelligence because you think they might disapprove of something you’re doing. She’s ass covering for Trump now, of course, but it’s insane they were even thinking of this. Either they can trust her (and she’s awful), or they can’t trust her and she shouldn’t have the job. This sounds a lot like they thought Tulsi might have told them it was a bad idea so they sidelined her completely.

    21. 21.

      Jackie

      More America First news:

      U.S. officials have discussed sending lump sum payments to Greenlanders as part of a bid to convince them to secede from Denmark and potentially join the United States,” Reuters reports.

      “While the exact dollar figure and logistics of any payment are unclear, U.S. officials, including White House aides, have discussed figures ranging from $10,000 to $100,000 per person.

      But, f**k affordable medical insurance…

    23. 23.

      MisterForkbeard

      @goodmatt: What Kaine did here was a good thing, even if Trump vetoes the thing or Collins decides to “collins” it and withdraw her support. Lay off it.

    26. 26.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Jackie: There’s ~60,000 people living in Greenland. Paying out $100k each is what – 6 billion dollars?

      Also, this is literally proposing that the US incite a civil war in Greenland for the purpose of taking it over. That’s lovely.

    28. 28.

      goodmatt

      @MisterForkbeard: it’s fine – it amounts to getting 5 Republicans to sign a strongly worded letter which is somewhat nice. It is not HISTORIC and it won’t constrain Trump no matter what.

      To those who object to some of my responses – when I get lashed out at I will strike back at times, sorry.

    29. 29.

      Elizabelle

      Can you imagine what Tim Kaine and others are hearing from our NATO allies?  And how much they have all been agonizing over what to do about the threat that Trump-Putin pose to NATO?

      This is a start, with Venezuela as a template.

    30. 30.

      West of the Cascades

      What got into the water in Indiana? First “no we won’t gerrymander completely to wipe out Democratic representation from our state in Congress,” now a senator votes to actually support the Constitution? Does this have something to do with this President trying to get his mob to lynch a favorite son (well, a “son” anyway – Mike Pence) five years ago?

    31. 31.

      Bupalos

      JD Vance in his press conference basically said that everyone agrees that’s unconstitutional and that they won’t be changing any aspect of how they approach anything due to it’s passage, that the Republicans who voted for it were just talking about a “legal technicality,” and that these senators completely support the administration in its actions and aims.

      I’d actually encourage folks to watch JD’s presser, as it’s pretty clear they are starting to pivot to easing him into the throne. And he’s actually very very good at at least the more cerebral side of this post-truth stuff. Really scary and throws a few logs on the fire I burn around here that things are likely to get worse rather than better once Trump fully exists the stage, which in fact he has already started doing.

      No media asked him about Epstein.

    32. 32.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @goodmatt: So Dems bad if they do nothing and Dems bad if they–as the minority party no less–successfully do something.

      Good to know the rules here.

    33. 33.

      goodmatt

      @WaterGirl: the veto override is possible if there’s a lot of momentum between now and then I suppose. I think it’s good that they’re doing this, but I want people to hold a sense of realism about what is being accomplished here. I don’t think our system works well enough to constrain Trump any more, will of the people be damned.

    36. 36.

      goodmatt

      @O. Felix Culpa: No, I said it’s fine. It’s what I would expect a normal opposition party to do and they’re at least doing it. Good. I’m not gonna write a check because of this.

    37. 37.

      prostratedragon

      Not everyone likes to use the pie filter. I understand, having been a late convert myself. But consider that it provides a quick visual indicator of the degree to which a thread has been derailed.

    47. 47.

      Elizabelle

      @goodmatt:  That’s ok.  Felix has put up with the industrial grade stench to get some answers for us. It’s a public service.

      And thank you for supporting Harris-Walz.  Our whole world would look so much different if they had prevailed.  But.  American exceptionalism extended adolescence.

