Per Rolling Stone, “Grok Is Generating About ‘One Nonconsensual Sexualized Image Per Minute’”:

… Over the holiday break, a critical mass of X users came to realize that Grok will readily “undress” women — manipulating existing photos of them in order to create deepfakes in which they are shown wearing skimpy bikinis or underwear — and this sort of exchange soon became alarmingly common. Some of the first to try such prompts appeared to be adult creators looking to draw potential customers to their social pages by rendering racier versions of their thirst-trap material. But the bulk of Grok’s recent deepfakes has been churned out without consent: The bot has disrobed everyone from celebrities like [Sabrina] Carpenter to non-famous individuals who happened to share an innocent selfie on the internet. Though Grok is not the only AI tool to be exploited for these purposes (Google and OpenAI chatbots can be weaponized in much the same way), the scale, severity, and visibility of the issue with Musk’s bot as 2026 rolled around was unprecedented. According to a review by the content analysis firm Copyleaks, Grok has lately been generating “roughly one nonconsensual sexualized image per minute,” each of them posted directly to X, where they have the potential to go viral. Apart from changing what a woman is wearing in a picture, X users routinely have asked for sexualized modifications of poses, e.g., “spread her legs,” or “make her turn around to show her ass.” Grok continues to comply with many of these instructions, though some specific phrases are no longer as effective as they had been. Musk hasn’t shown much concern to date — quite the opposite, in fact. On Dec. 31, he replied to a Grok-made image of a man in bikini by posting: “Change this to Elon Musk.” Grok dutifully delivered an image of Musk in a bikini, to which the world’s richest man responded, “Perfect.”…

The CEO’s single, glancing acknowledgement that the explicit Grok deepfakes may present a legal problem came on Saturday, when he replied to a post from @cb_doge, an X influencer known for relentlessly hyping Musk’s ideas and companies. “Some people are saying Grok is creating inappropriate images,” they wrote. “But that’s like blaming a pen for writing something bad.” Musk chimed in to assign blame to Grok users, warning: “Anyone using Grok to make illegal content will suffer the same consequences as if they upload illegal content.” So far, there’s no sign of that being remotely true. “While X appears to be taking steps to limit certain prompts from being carried out, our follow-up review indicates that problematic behavior persists, often through modified or indirect prompt language,” Copyleaks reported in a second analysis shared with Rolling Stone ahead of publication. Among the high-profile figures targeted were Taylor Swift, Elle Fanning, Olivia Rodrigo, Millie Bobby Brown, and Sydney Sweeney. Common prompts included “put her in saran wrap,” “put oil all over her,” and “bend her over,” with some specific phrases — “add donut glaze” — clearly intended to imply sexual activity. But in many cases, Copyleaks researchers found, an initial request for something relatively non-explicit, like a bathing-suit picture, would lead to other users in a thread escalating the violation by asking for more graphic manipulations, adding visual elements such as props, text, and other people. “This progression suggests collaboration and competition among users,” they wrote… Cliff Steinhauer, director of information security and engagement at the nonprofit National Cybersecurity Alliance, tells Rolling Stone that he sees the disturbing image edits as evidence that xAI prioritized neither safety nor consent in building Grok. “Allowing users to alter images of real people without notification or permission creates immediate risks for harassment, exploitation, and lasting reputational harm,” Steinhauer says. “When those alterations involve sexualized content, particularly where minors are concerned, the stakes become exceptionally high, with profound and lasting real-world consequences. These are not edge cases or hypothetical scenarios, but predictable outcomes when safeguards fail or are deprioritized.”…

This example kind of gives the game away re: what these guys are actually up to. I don’t think they’re really in it for the creation of porn like we usually understand it. I’m not sure how much sexual gratification is actually there. It’s more of a gleeful, anti-social misogynistic impulse. [image or embed] — Mezentine (@mezentine.bsky.social) January 7, 2026 at 9:11 AM

The Associated Press, “Musk’s AI chatbot faces global backlash over sexualized images of women and children”:

Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok is facing a backlash from governments around the world after a recent surge in sexualized images of women and children generated without consent by the artificial intelligence-powered tool. On Tuesday, Britain’s top technology official demanded that Musk’s social media platform X take urgent action while a Polish lawmaker cited it as a reason to enact digital safety laws. The European Union’s executive arm has denounced Grok while officials and regulators in France, India, Malaysia and Brazil have condemned the platform and called for investigations. Rising alarm from disparate nations points to the nightmarish potential of nudification apps that use artificial intelligence to generate sexually explicit deepfake images… Musk’s artificial intelligence company, xAI, responded to a request for comment with the automated response, “Legacy Media Lies”. However, X did not deny that the troublesome content generated through Grok exists. Yet it still claimed in a post on its Safety account, that it takes action against illegal content, including child sexual abuse material, “by removing it, permanently suspending accounts, and working with local governments and law enforcement as necessary.” A growing list of countries are demanding that Musk does more to rein in explicit or abusive content….

Parker Molloy, at her SubStack The Present Age — “Grok Can’t Apologize. Grok Isn’t Sentient. So Why Do Headlines Keep Saying It Did?”

… Unlike other AI image generators that operate in closed environments, Grok posts its outputs directly to X, turning the platform into a public showcase of non-consensual sexualization. Women scrolling through their mentions were finding AI-generated images of themselves in lingerie, created by complete strangers, visible to anyone who clicked on the thread. And it got worse. Much worse… This matters because xAI deliberately built Grok to be “less restricted” than competitors. Last summer, the company introduced “Spicy Mode,” which permits sexually suggestive content. In August, The Verge’s Jess Weatherbed reported that the feature generated fully uncensored topless videos of Taylor Swift without her even asking for nudity. Just selecting “Spicy” on an innocuous prompt was enough. “It didn’t hesitate to spit out fully uncensored topless videos of Taylor Swift the very first time I used it,” Weatherbed wrote, “without me even specifically asking the bot to take her clothes off.” When Gizmodo tested it, they found it would create NSFW deepfakes of women like Scarlett Johansson and Melania Trump, but videos of men just showed them taking off their shirts. The gendered double standard was built right in. None of this is accidental. Elon Musk has been positioning Grok as the “anti-woke” alternative to other chatbots since its launch. That positioning has consequences. When you market your AI as willing to do what others won’t, you’re telling users that the guardrails are negotiable. And when those guardrails fail, when your product starts generating child sexual abuse material, you’ve created a monster you can’t easily control… Here’s the thing: Grok didn’t say anything. Grok didn’t blame anyone. Grok didn’t apologize. Grok can’t do any of these things, because Grok is not a sentient entity capable of speech acts, blame assignment, or remorse. What actually happened is that a user prompted Grok to generate text about the incident. The chatbot then produced a word sequence that pattern-matched to what an apology might sound like, because that’s what large language models do. They predict statistically likely next tokens based on their training data. When you ask an LLM to write an apology, it writes something that looks like an apology. That’s not the same as actually apologizing… … These headlines don’t just use imprecise language. They actively misinform readers. When Reuters writes “Grok says,” it tells people that someone at xAI identified the problem and is addressing it. But no one at xAI said anything. The only corporate communication was an auto-reply dismissing the press as liars. The real story here is that xAI built a product that generated child sexual abuse material, and when journalists called for comment, the company refused to engage. That’s a scandal. That’s something Elon Musk should have to answer for. Instead, we get headlines that treat the chatbot as a self-aware actor taking responsibility, which lets the actual humans who made actual decisions completely off the hook… In a functioning media ecosystem, here’s what would happen: Reporters would contact xAI and ask pointed questions. When the company responded with an auto-reply dismissing them as liars, that would become the lead. The headlines would read something like “xAI Responds to CSAM Reports With ‘Legacy Media Lies’” or “Musk’s AI Company Refuses Comment After Chatbot Generates Child Abuse Images.” That framing puts pressure where it belongs: on the executives who built the product, set its parameters, and profit from its use. It forces them to either provide a real response or face the reputational consequences of their silence. Instead, we’re getting headlines that treat Grok’s generated text as a substitute for corporate accountability. And that’s exactly what xAI wants. They get to avoid answering questions while the press reports that their chatbot is “urgently fixing” the problem. It’s the perfect dodge…