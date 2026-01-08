Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Seems to me that we are in another one of these, only not all in one place and time.

I was going to say less bloody, but I think that’s not the case, it’s just that more of it is out of our sight.

The Insurrection Hearings: Coming Soon To A Blog Near You (Open Thread)

Promoted from the comments, where Jeffro said it better than I could.

The great thing is, no matter what trump may or may not do, we already know that Congress is NOT doing its job in any way, shape or form.

So if your Congressman sucks, call him.  If your Congresswoman is doing her best to stand up for the rule of law and Constitution, call her.

The solution is the same either way: #CallCongress (202) 224-3121

Demand that Congress do its job to protect the rule of law and our Constitution.  Bring this malicious, deluded clown to heel.

No wars, no stealing other countries’ oil or territories, no more canceling Congressionally-approved spending, none of it.

(202) 224-3121

Please report your calls in the comments.

    7Comments

    3. 3.

      WaterGirl

      @RevRick: I don’t think that’s bothsiiderism.

      Congress as a whole isn’t doing the job re: separation of powers.  We all know that’s because of the Rs.

      So if your Congressman sucks, call him.  If your Congresswoman is doing her best to stand up for the rule of law and Constitution, call her.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Kayla Rudbek

      @schrodingers_cat: it’s to encourage people to call and to leave notes about what they’re saying and the response they get (my Congressman is responsive and does really well, would vote for him again, my Senators are lily-livered wimps in my arrogant opinion and one of them doesn’t even have his voicemail activated which to me symbolizes that he’s not willing to listen to people who work a 9-5 schedule, I will cheerfully vote against both of them in the Democratic primaries as long as the candidates aren’t plants or nut jobs, but will vote Democratic in the general elections as there’s no way I’m voting for a Republican)

      So it’s not just to scold the Republicans, it’s also to light a fire underneath the wimpy Democrats

      Reply
    5. 5.

      WaterGirl

      I love that the first two comments are pissing on the point of the post, which is to take action.

      @RevRick:  Disappointed to see that coming from you.

      Reply

