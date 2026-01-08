Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Let's Try This Again – Political Action Post

Seems to me that we are in another one of these, only not all in one place and time.

I was going to say less bloody, but I think that’s not the case, it’s just that more of it is out of our sight.

The Insurrection Hearings: Coming Soon To A Blog Near You (Open Thread)

Promoted from the comments, where Jeffro said it better than I could.

The great thing is, no matter what trump may or may not do, we already know that Congress is NOT doing its job in any way, shape or form.

So if your Congressman sucks, call him.  If your Congresswoman is doing her best to stand up for the rule of law and Constitution, call her.

The solution is the same either way: #CallCongress (202) 224-3121

Demand that Congress do its job to protect the rule of law and our Constitution.  Bring this malicious, deluded clown to heel.

No wars, no stealing other countries’ oil or territories, no more canceling Congressionally-approved spending, none of it.

(202) 224-3121

Please report your calls in the comments.

Also, Lobo posted this terrific link.  It’s from June, but no less helpful for being 6 months old.

Contact all members of Congress:

Congress has a terrifying to-do list ahead of it for the American people.

Republicans will aim to continue pushing forward on gutting Medicaid, Medicare and SNAP to pay for tax cuts for billionaires and fund a detention camp archipelago. There’s much more of Project 2025 to implement. And all the while, Trump and Musk are continuing to take a sledgehammer to equality under the law, dismantle services Americans rely on to steal the “savings” and set up a new spoils system.

There will be a lot of fights we cannot win against them, but as MAGA speeds our nation down a dark path it is crucial that we use every tool available to slow them down. And it will be difficult to make it clear to the American public how serious the emergency is without our elected officials acting as though it is an emergency.

In Congress, that means using procedural hardball.

In the Senate, blanket opposition, quorum calls, objecting to unanimous consent, forcing Republicans to object to unanimous consent, demanding recorded votes, refusing to waive rules, fighting adjournments, using Congressional Review Act resolutions to force votes, and holds and demanding individual hearings and votes on nominees.

In the House, calling for recorded votes, motions to recommit, motions to adjourn, privileged resolutions to bring up tough votes, offering endless amendments in committee, or whatever time-consuming measures the rules allow. As House staffers put it in a strategy memo, “Republicans in Congress are surrendering their Constitutional responsibility to check presidential abuses. It is anything but business as usual.”

Although we are starting to Democratic members of Congress get more aggressive, with votes forced on the anti-Canada tariffs and an increasinglylarge number of nominees being held, there is much more they need to be doing to meet the moment. Let’s contact them and ask them to do so now – and if not now, ask them what line Trump and MAGA would have to cross for them to start.

We can use the scripts and language below, or message our electeds via Resistbot – sending this letter to senators by texting SIGN PPRTNZ to 50409 and this letter to our representatives by texting SIGN PBIAUG to 50409.

4/16 ADDITION: We can particularly ask our House members to follow the recommendations of the “No Business As Usual” memo and be part of the core team required to execute them.

Last updated 6/12/25.

    12Comments

    1. 1.

      trollhattan

      Monster! :-)

      Renee Good’s murder is international news. The brave witnesses who supply the videos are vital to fighting the coverup and deserve our thanks and support. I expect ICE will be returning to my metroplex, being part of Godless California. Hope we’re ready.

      bbc.com/news/articles/c1jepdjy256o

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Lobo

      Just to note:

      Sen. Tillis says he’s put a hold on DHS nominees

      “I’d simply like the Homeland Security Secretary to respond to what are now two requests by the chairman to come before the committee, and that’s the reason why I placed the blanket hold before the shooting yesterday on anything related” to DHS

      Why couldn’t a Democrat do that first?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Kosh III

      “By Your Command” :)

      I called my worthless Rep and Senators, of course I got voice mail.
      They also say give name and number and they’ll call back–I say that info as fast as possible and add that I’m not a billionaire so no one ever calls back.
      Then I told them to get a spine, read the Constitution and do their job instead of bending the knee.

      NB I didn’t say it as succinctly or calmly as I wrote it.  LOL

      I did call Monday to scream about the illegal immoral unconstitutional war with Venezuela. Like they give a frak.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      RevRick

      Immediately after your first post, WaterGirl, I called my Representative and left a blistering message with one of his poor aides, expressing my fury at the murder of Renee Good by ICE. I then got dressed and went for a walk around the neighborhood, picking up litter, because I just needed to calm down. Imagine my surprise when I check my email and find that my GOP Representative had responded with an email by 11:00 AM, essentially directing me to call the DHS at 202-282-8495 to express my “concerns,” and when there is legislation on the issue to feel free to express my opinion to him! (I had played my Rev. Card BTW).

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Lobo

      @RevRick: ​
        A hold is a hold regardless of the party that puts it on. Tuberville put a hold on military promotions during the Biden administration.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Steve LaBonne

      @RevRick: Actually Senate rules provide that any Senator can gum up the works by withholding unanimous consent. Republicans have repeatedly done this when there was a Democratic majority.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      tobie

      I’ve been so preoccupied with all this crap going on in my life that I haven’t been able to keep up with the news. I did, though, hear that ICE murdered a peaceful protestor in Minneapolis and will call my Freedom-Caucus Congressman to let him know that Congress has given the Trump admin a blank check to muder US persons and this is outrageous, immoral, and unconscionable.

      Reply

