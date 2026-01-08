Seems to me that we are in another one of these, only not all in one place and time.
I was going to say less bloody, but I think that’s not the case, it’s just that more of it is out of our sight.
Promoted from the comments, where Jeffro said it better than I could.
The great thing is, no matter what trump may or may not do, we already know that Congress is NOT doing its job in any way, shape or form.
So if your Congressman sucks, call him. If your Congresswoman is doing her best to stand up for the rule of law and Constitution, call her.
The solution is the same either way: #CallCongress (202) 224-3121
Demand that Congress do its job to protect the rule of law and our Constitution. Bring this malicious, deluded clown to heel.
No wars, no stealing other countries’ oil or territories, no more canceling Congressionally-approved spending, none of it.
(202) 224-3121
Please report your calls in the comments.
Also, Lobo posted this terrific link. It’s from June, but no less helpful for being 6 months old.
Contact all members of Congress:
- By phone: (202) 224-3121
- By email: Congress.gov
- By US mail: Representatives / Senators
- By fax: Representatives / Senators
- By Resistbot: Resist.bot
Congress has a terrifying to-do list ahead of it for the American people.
Republicans will aim to continue pushing forward on gutting Medicaid, Medicare and SNAP to pay for tax cuts for billionaires and fund a detention camp archipelago. There’s much more of Project 2025 to implement. And all the while, Trump and Musk are continuing to take a sledgehammer to equality under the law, dismantle services Americans rely on to steal the “savings” and set up a new spoils system.
There will be a lot of fights we cannot win against them, but as MAGA speeds our nation down a dark path it is crucial that we use every tool available to slow them down. And it will be difficult to make it clear to the American public how serious the emergency is without our elected officials acting as though it is an emergency.
In Congress, that means using procedural hardball.
In the Senate, blanket opposition, quorum calls, objecting to unanimous consent, forcing Republicans to object to unanimous consent, demanding recorded votes, refusing to waive rules, fighting adjournments, using Congressional Review Act resolutions to force votes, and holds and demanding individual hearings and votes on nominees.
In the House, calling for recorded votes, motions to recommit, motions to adjourn, privileged resolutions to bring up tough votes, offering endless amendments in committee, or whatever time-consuming measures the rules allow. As House staffers put it in a strategy memo, “Republicans in Congress are surrendering their Constitutional responsibility to check presidential abuses. It is anything but business as usual.”
Although we are starting to Democratic members of Congress get more aggressive, with votes forced on the anti-Canada tariffs and an increasinglylarge number of nominees being held, there is much more they need to be doing to meet the moment. Let’s contact them and ask them to do so now – and if not now, ask them what line Trump and MAGA would have to cross for them to start.
We can use the scripts and language below, or message our electeds via Resistbot – sending this letter to senators by texting SIGN PPRTNZ to 50409 and this letter to our representatives by texting SIGN PBIAUG to 50409.
4/16 ADDITION: We can particularly ask our House members to follow the recommendations of the “No Business As Usual” memo and be part of the core team required to execute them.
Last updated 6/12/25.
