Seems to me that we are in another one of these, only not all in one place and time.

I was going to say less bloody, but I think that’s not the case, it’s just that more of it is out of our sight.

Promoted from the comments, where Jeffro said it better than I could.

The great thing is, no matter what trump may or may not do, we already know that Congress is NOT doing its job in any way, shape or form. So if your Congressman sucks, call him. If your Congresswoman is doing her best to stand up for the rule of law and Constitution, call her. The solution is the same either way: #CallCongress (202) 224-3121 Demand that Congress do its job to protect the rule of law and our Constitution. Bring this malicious, deluded clown to heel. No wars, no stealing other countries’ oil or territories, no more canceling Congressionally-approved spending, none of it. (202) 224-3121

Please report your calls in the comments.

Also, Lobo posted this terrific link. It’s from June, but no less helpful for being 6 months old.