On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

RaflW

Today’s OTR continues Friday, Nov. 14, 2025’s visit to the Giardini della Biennale in Venice. Still day five of my trip, and day two of my three day admission to the Biennale Architettura.

This day focuses on the 30 or so country pavilions, many built in the first half of the 20th Century. A few were closed, and I suspect I missed a couple that weren’t closed (looking through my photostream, I realize I snapped the ornate Hungarian Pavilion but didn’t enter. Maybe I was thumbing my nose at Orban? I can’t recall now why I skipped it).

If you checked out Pt. 1 and/or Pt. 2, you’ll know I was fascinated and a tad overwhelmed, but I did find the Giardini section to be the more manageable and relaxed of the two main venues. And now we proceed with the photos: