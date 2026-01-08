On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
RaflW
Today’s OTR continues Friday, Nov. 14, 2025’s visit to the Giardini della Biennale in Venice. Still day five of my trip, and day two of my three day admission to the Biennale Architettura.
This day focuses on the 30 or so country pavilions, many built in the first half of the 20th Century. A few were closed, and I suspect I missed a couple that weren’t closed (looking through my photostream, I realize I snapped the ornate Hungarian Pavilion but didn’t enter. Maybe I was thumbing my nose at Orban? I can’t recall now why I skipped it).
If you checked out Pt. 1 and/or Pt. 2, you’ll know I was fascinated and a tad overwhelmed, but I did find the Giardini section to be the more manageable and relaxed of the two main venues. And now we proceed with the photos:
The Polish Pavilion was next ~ in this photo it is just on left edge (Polonia). Like the Venice Pavilion pictured in Pt. 2, this was a series of connected structures from 1932-33 that in effect forms the easternmost perimeter of the Giardini.
(NB: Apparently I didn’t find the inside of the Romanian exhibit very interesting. I snapped one pic of a 1962 drawing of an ugly water tower, and moved on. OK then.)
Poland’s theme was On Building a Sense of Security in Architecture. “The exhibition speaks of our anxieties and how we respond to them to feel safer in architecture… [and] is based on two constructs: security and a sense of security. The first involves solutions derived from building, fire, and health department regulations. The second is culturally-rooted practices, customs and convictions meant to ensure good fortune and protect against adversity.”
I was charmed that they said “The exhibition does not rate the efficacy of these practices.” Hah!
Finnish artist Teo Ala-Ruona was commissioned for the Nordic Countries Pavilion (Sweden, Norway, Finland) to compose five new musical scores, and an associated installation was created to be exhibited together. The installations were cool but hard to photograph – but the bold design on the outside of the Pavilion captures some of the energy.
Artist Bio: “Teo Ala-Ruona is an interdisciplinary artist based in Helsinki, working internationally within the expanded field of performance. Ala-Ruona’s work is strongly tied to theory, and he uses the performing body in his art as a reflective surface for the impacts of various societal, sociopolitical, and historical forms of power.”
I guess the scores were performed live over three days in May. I haven’t seen where they might be heard online, maybe that is to come after other performances?
The Japan Pavilion totally baffled me (though the building was quite cool architecturally). Reading the official web page, now I see it is some sort of experiment with generative AI, and I guess it being baffling is maybe not so surprising?
And OK, I guess I took a picture of text that explains that the pavilion is an experiment where building elements, a yew tree, a path, and the people at the table are having an ‘evolving conversation.’ I remember sitting there thinking “Why is a hole in the center of the floor of the building talking? What?”
I guess this speaks to both my limits around absorbing exhibit text, and the ways generative AI is still not by any stretch full-fledged.
“53.86% Uruguay, Land of Water explores the intrinsic relationship between architecture, territory, and water in a country where the maritime territory is larger than the land territory.
Australia has a gorgeous very modern pavilion. The installation centered on this sand area surrounded by a rammed earth structure. All around that were small piece of art. The project was designed entirely by First Nations people.
Details from the Australia Pavilion
The Danish Pavilion, a graceful low late-1950s modern building is very low to the ground (and downhill from what must be Venice’s only hill!) and has experienced frequent flooding.
They are rebuilding to adapt, but they are not tearing it down, and are re-using all the parts that are usually demolished and landfilled. Because of the length of the project, rather than be closed for this year, they paused the project and used materials to make the displays and explain reuse options. Those clever Danes!
Time to say farewell to Giardini, and wrap Pt. 3. I’m sitting in one of my favorite seats on the smaller style Vaporetto, though it’s quite noisy back here, and the diesel fumes can be a bit heavy. Though this day started foggy and remained hazy all day, it still stayed dry and only a medium weight jacket was needed!
