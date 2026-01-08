… Donald Trump is president because he is a natural-born poster. Pete Hegseth is a poster. So is Stephen Miller and Pam Bondi and Elon Musk and Gregory Bovino and every other ghoul calling the shots in the Trump regime’s trampling of the United States, which it hates very much. I know these regime figures are posters because I too am a poster and have been for many years. A poster knows a fellow poster when he sees one. And as a poster observing the actions of the first American administration run from top to bottom by online broken brains determined to flood the public and the media with tsunamis of dopamine, I think I know why the regime committed a variety of international crimes in kidnapping Nicolas Maduro, the president of Venezuela, and his wife over the weekend. They did it for the online engagement: For the excitement, for the videos of American aircraft bombing Caracas (and killing 80-some civilians) and the pictures of a blindfolded Maduro being frog-walked out of a government plane in New York and the president presiding over the capture from his make-believe bunker in Mar-a-lago, haggard and tieless and working hard for the average American Joe, who wanted nothing more than for the American government to abduct a head of state from a country he could not identify on a map. It’s why Hegseth and Miller and others in the Mar-a-lago bunker were closely monitoring the X platform during the illegal operation. They are posters at heart, and they are addicted to the thrill of their content going viral. I say this as someone who understands the sensation. And this – yes, this – was little more than content creation dressed up as serious foreign policy. You can see these regime officials smiling as they scan Musk’s fascist propaganda platform that now dabbles in CSAM: They are happy. People are enjoying the content they’ve created… … There is no strategy, no plan for what comes next in Venezuela. The content has been created and distributed and people online and on cable TV did what they always do after American military action and marveled, mouth agape, tears in their eyes, at the sheer power of the United States war machine. The plan, in short, was to create content. Maybe a couple oil companies get sweetheart deals to plunder Venezuela after a regime-friendly puppet is installed as the country’s new leader. But that’s all incidental. The content was the point…

On the wall of immigration attorney Michael Wildes’s office hangs an enormous photo of Yoko Ono and her late husband Beatles frontman John Lennon — clients of Wildes’s father who defended the couple from deportation. Decades later, Wildes represented some of the biggest actors and singers of his own generation. But now a growing number of those contacting him to seek visas are social media influencers and models on OnlyFans, the streaming platform for sex workers and celebrities. “I knew the days of representing iconic names like Boy George and Sinéad O’Connor were over,” Wildes said, as he described the shift towards what he called “scroll kings and queens”. The number of influencers who have successfully applied for an O-1B visa, reserved for “exceptional” creatives, has exploded since the Covid-19 pandemic, according to immigration lawyers like Wildes, talent managers and creators. Some immigration attorneys said influencers now made up more than half their clientele. They are happy to take on these clients, not only from a financial perspective, but because “likes” and subscriber figures are easy metrics to quantify compared with the often murky process of proving “exceptional ability”.

“A lay person is very easily impressed by a large number of followers,” said immigration lawyer Elektra Yao, founding partner of the Yao Law Group. “You don’t need to be a rocket scientist,” she said. The number of O-1 visas — which include the O-1B arts visa and O-1A for remarkable abilities in science, education, business or athletics — granted each year increased by more than 50 per cent between 2014 and 2024, the most recent year for which figures are available. Meanwhile, the total number of non-immigrant visas issued grew by 10 per cent… The criteria for O-1Bs — which can include performing in a leading role for a distinguished production, a record of commercial success or significant recognition from experts — have been adapted to fit online influencers, say attorneys. High follower counts and big earnings can be used to establish commercial success, landing a contract to promote a certain brand can qualify as an endorsement of talent and being featured at a store opening could be considered starring in a distinguished production, said Fiona McEntee, founding partner of the McEntee Law Group. “If you think about how many people are on social media every day and how few people actually make a living from it — it is really a skill,” she added… “We have scenarios where people who should never have been approved are getting approved for O-1s,” said immigration lawyer Protima Daryanani, managing partner of the Daryanani Law Group. “It’s been watered down because people are just meeting the categories.” New York City-based attorney Shervin Abachi, founder of Abachi Law, warned there was a risk that artists whose work is not engineered for online hits will be disadvantaged as immigration officials turn to online reach as a metric of success in considering O-1B applicants. “Officers are being handed petitions where value is framed almost entirely through algorithm-based metrics,” Abachi said. “Once that becomes normalised, the system moves towards treating artistic merit like a scoreboard.” …

