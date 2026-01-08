This will be the final post in the series, so I want to extend a big thanks to Carlo for sharing both his knowledge and his thinking on AI with us! Between the holiday break and some work deadlines and all the craziness, we’ve had some distractions that have made finding the right time for this final post a bit more complicated. There has not been one complaint (not that I have seen, at least) about the delay, so I’m hoping that maybe this is better timing for all of us! Thanks again, Carlo!

Guest post series from *Carlo Graziani.

On Artificial Intelligence

Hello, Jackals, welcome back. Happy New Year, and thank you again for this opportunity. Being able to write these posts on AI has been very helpful to me, because writing this stuff out in a manner suitable for exposition has really forced me to clarify my own views on AI, and has allowed me to be much more exact and specific on both what my objections to the AI enterprise are, and on what the value of that enterprise is. Basically I’m in a better place to tell the baby from the bathwater, thanks to this series.

This is the last post in the series. I have more-or-less emptied the bag of technical matters concerning AI which I think I understand that most people don’t, and having done that, it’s time for me to summarize the content of the past six posts, and to use that summary to try to understand where we are on AI today, and where we are likely going, at least in the near future.

Again, you have my gratitude for reading, and for the very high level of the comments that have followed each of the previous posts. BJ really is a unique, special place.

Part 7: The Coming AI Winter

Let’s start out with a very high-level summary of where we’ve been in this series.

AI and Learning

At several points in this series, I pointed out that all “AI” is in fact a form of statistical learning, and introduced the Statistical Learning Catechism, which states that what every such system does is the following:

Take a set of data, and infer an approximation to the statistical distribution from which the data was sampled; Data could be images, weather states, protein structures, text… At the same time, optimize some decision-choosing rule in a space of such decisions, exploiting the learned distribution; A decision could be the forecast of a temperature, or a label assignment to a picture, or the next move of a robot in a biochemistry lab, or a policy, or a response to a text prompt… Now when presented with a new set of data samples, produce the decisions appropriate to each one, using facts about the data distribution and about the decision optimality criteria inferred in parts 1. and 2.

It is worth emphasizing, again, that this is all that is going on in any AI system, including all Large Language Models (LLMs). It’s basically just pattern recognition coupled to decision-making: if you can model how you would have made reasonable decisions based on past data, you can use that model to make reasonable new decisions based on new data.

The fundamental simplicity of this scheme belies the power of the methods that it enables when coupled to modern computing. Academic computer scientists were the first to realize the possibilities inherent in that coupling. In 2007, they began to show that many learning problems previously regarded as intractable could be easily solved using a set of computational techniques based on neural network models that came to be known as “Deep Learning”. Examples of such problems are image classification, voice recognition, protein structure prediction, materials properties prediction, empirical weather forecasting, and, beginning in 2017, natural language processing. The last one, brought about by the advent of a type of DL model called a “transformer”, marks the arrival of LLMs, and the beginning of what most people nowadays think of as “AI”.

The Role of the Tech Industry

The choice of the term “Artificial Intelligence” to describe this subject is misleading, however. AI is nothing but statistical learning, and learning is a very limited aspect of human cognition, not being remotely sufficient to model “intelligence”. After all, even single-celled animals “learn”. The impressive parlor tricks that can be performed by LLM-based chatbots should not deceive us into anthropomorphic intepretations of their workings. They are by no stretch of the imagination “Intelligent”.

Unfortunately, the deceptiveness of the term “AI” is to a large extent deliberate. The fact of the matter is that this subject has escaped the control of academic researchers, having been for all intents and purposes hijacked by the Tech industry, which soon saw business opportunities in chatbot parlor tricks. The industry’s problem was that by 2022, revenues from tech platforms (FaceBook, Twitter, Google ads, etc.) were no longer growing at the spectacular rates that their leaders felt was the special privilege of their futuristic enterprises. They were in danger of becoming normal companies with normal growth expectations . This prospect outraged the peculiar techno-messianic sensibilities that seem endemic to many in the industry’s leadership class. They settled on AI as the basis for the next phase of their industry’s evolution. In so doing, they began to impress a corrupting influence on machine learning research that is analogizable to the corruption of climate science perpetrated by the Oil industry, or to the earlier corruption of cancer research by the Tobacco industry.

The AI future that Tech leaders imagined is a strange admixture of technical naiveté, utopian ambition, and naked greed. On the evidence of current LLM capabilities for natural language processing (NLP), they persuaded themselves that they could bring about a new type of AI called “Artificial General Intelligence” that would constitute a transformative, disruptive technology, analogous to the steam engine or the telegraph. This they could accomplish by means of very large investments (totalling $3-5T by 2030) in data center construction, in acquisition of computing hardware (GPUs), in securing large power contracts required to run that hardware, and in extensive hires of data science and computer engineering personnel.

This AGI technology would become an engine of disruption, changing every industry or business that it touched. In the Utopic version of this story, it becomes a driver of a sort of “post-scarcity” world in which human resource competition and conflict become things of the past. In the more self-interest-grounded C-Suite discussions of the profitability of AI, a darker story is told, in which business leaders of other industries are offered AI tools that enable them to reduce their labor costs (i.e. to replace much of their work forces with AI tools). This process would re-direct large fractions of the resulting labor cost savings back to suppliers of AI services, thus assuring those firms of the abnormal profitability growth which they regard as their birthright.

What Is Wrong With This Picture?

Set aside the pious self-congratulatory naivetè of the Utopian story, and the obvious self-interested amorality of the business plan. From a practical point of view, what we should ask ourselves is this: Is there any reason to believe that this vision of the future is at all possible?

That’s another rhetorical question. The answer is that for good and sufficient reasons, this plan is going to fail, badly, and with negative consequences for Tech firms, their customers, the global economy, and the U.S. and other governments. Let us review reasons, and consequences:

(1) There Is No AGI Down This Technological Path

For the central driver of a story designed to mobilize trillions of dollars in investments, the term “AGI” is defined with maddening vagueness. But it is generally agreed that a fundamental aspect of AGI is computational reason. And in fact, researchers working in the AI industry lard their technical terminology with allusions to reason, including “reasoning models”, “reasoning tokens”, “chain-of-thought systems” and other such constructions. By such means they have persuaded themselves that they are on the path to solve (or perhaps have already solved) one of the thorniest problems in science: the modeling of human reason.

They have, of course, done nothing of the sort. In Parts 3-4 of this series, I discussed the wrong-headedness of conflating learning with reasoning. I gave a fairly detailed discussion of the type of scientific approach that one might try to connect modern machine learning to reasoning. This set of reflections has the benefit of illustrating the fact that reasoning qualitatively transcends learning in essential ways: recall that reasoning features the discontinuity of “Aha!”, which learning, as a continuous process, cannot emulate. The notion that one can simply train a machine learning system until it “learns to reason” (sometimes referred to as “emergence”) is scientific nonsense of the type characterized by Wolfgang Pauli as “not even wrong”.

Since all current AI is comprised of learning systems, none of it can learn to reason, even in principle. While AGI might be possible in principle, and we may see some version someday, it will certainly not be on a foundation of current DL-based technologies. Which means that the target motivating the colossal current investments in AI doesn’t even exist. That’s Bad News Message Number 1 for the AI enterprise.

(2) AI Hallucinations Are Never Going Away

By now most people are familiar with, or at least have heard about “AI Hallucinations”. AI famously gives dangerously bad financial and medical advice, incorrectly instructs firms’ customers about company policy, writes legal briefs that cites non-existent case law, screws up mathematical reasoning with unflappable didactic aplomb, writes wrong and unusable computer code, and otherwise reliably produces nonsense at a sustained rate whenever asked to produce output. There exists a subject now called “prompt engineering” in which domain experts use their expertise to detect such incorrect output, and tune or steer their AI prompts in order to coax chatbots into producing improved output. Only by such means is it possible to get actual useful output from AI systems.

The Tech industry’s “AGI” narrative holds, among other things, that such hallucinations are minor failings, which will in any event be addressed through more computing power, more training data, and larger models. In effect they believe that through hyperscaling, they can train models to stop hallucinating.

There is not a shred of quality evidence to suggest that this is true, and considerable reason to believe that hallucinations are an ineradicable part of the output of modern LLMs. They arise, in my view, from a very brittle and imperfect model of the probabilistic distribution over language sequences (sentences, paragraphs, and so on) that the models learn in training. The imperfection of the models is in fact structural: it is brought about by the token embedding process shared by all NLP methods. This process endows the “space” of language sequences with an improper notion of proximity that assimilates nonsense sentences to sensible ones, to a degree not justified by the actual sentence distribution sampled by the training data.

Note that this is a different problem from the impossibility of “learning to reason”. What one would hope of a DL-based LLM is that even though it doesn’t reason, it can generate sentences that are at least consistent with the sorts of sentences that it encountered in training. But that is not the nature of many AI hallucinations: they actually contravene the training distribution, because their broken internal model of that distribution places nonsense responses “closer” to sensible ones than they actually are, for technical reasons having to do with the geometry of the embedding process.

What this means is that AI hallucinations are in all likelihood structural to LLMs. They cannot be eliminated by training with more data, because more data would require more model capacity, which in turn would create more opportunities for embedding to find ways to situate nonsense geometrically near sense. And therefore, any “AGI” that is marketed by the industry is certain to be mentally ill at birth. This is Bad News Message Number 2.

(3) Hyperscaling, “Emergence”, and Model Inefficiency

One of the funniest intellectual failures driven by the corruption of machine learning by the Tech industry is practitioners’ faith in the phenomenon of “emergence” of general intelligence, which, they believe, is achieved by scaling model capacity (measured in billions of adjustable parameters) to the point that a model “suddenly” starts to produce reasonable responses to prompts. There is even the notion that some kind of fundamental law of computing has been discovered, relating the size of a training corpus of text to the required model capacity required to achieve this “emergence” of intelligence. One scales linearly with the other: double the size of the training data and you must double the model capacity to achieve “emergence”. This is in fact the “scaling law” at the root of the industry’s mad drive to build out datacenters, buy GPU hardware, secure power contracts sufficient to power medium-sized cities, and hire data science talent, which we now call hyperscaling.

The problem is that “emergence” is bullshit. The scaling law between training data size and model capacity is a fact of deep learning that has been true of all DL systems since the earliest examples of their application. It is as true of an image classifier recursive neural net (RNN) as it is of a transformer LLM. There is no qualitative difference between the two cases.

The qualitative difference that does apply pertains to the data being modeled: the complexity of the distribution of human language sentences is vastly greater than that of the distribution of natural images, or of weather states, or of materials properties. That is, the modeling of human natural language is an enormously more ambitious subject to tackle than any other problem that has been addressed using DL methods. For this reason, vastly more data is required to get a grip on the distribution than has been the case for any other DL modeling problem. An image classifier needs about 30,000 labeled images to achieve state-of-the-art performance. An NLP transformer needs tens of billions of words to achieve even moderately acceptable performance. And because the data requirements are higher, so are the model capacity requirements. You have to hyperscale the model size in order to get to the point where an NLP transformer doesn’t suck anymore. Hilariously, this “point of sucking less” is what practitioners of the subject refer to as “emergence” of intelligence (and even, in their more reckless moments, of AGI). It is nothing of the sort, unless you think that scaling an image classifier’s model capacity to the point that you can train it to classify images is also “emergence”.

While this model capacity scaling is a reasonable tradeoff for essentially all other DL applications, it is madly, unaffordably expensive when applied to language modeling. Unfortunately there are not many research efforts underway to attempt to find alternative modeling methods that break the scaling, because the AI train as currently constituted has an irresistible momentum conferred upon it by the mad level of investment that has been summoned up by the industry. The level of groupthink on this, even among academic scientists, is astounding, as well as depressing.

So, this is Bad News Message Number 3: unaffordable hyperscaling is baked into the methodology underlying AI chatbottery, and there is negligible research effort dedicated to circumventing it.

On “AI Winters”

Here’s the summary of the summary: the Tech industry’s target, AGI, is not achievable even in principle using current technology. And a subsidiary goal, the taming of the stubborn problem of AI hallucinations, is also not on the table. This being the case, the insane build-out of AI infrastructure is to no purpose, or at least to no purpose articulated by the AI industry. There is no pot of gold marked “AGI” at the end of the hyperscaling rainbow, or even a small purse marked “no hallucinations”. But it would take an infinite amount of data, compute, electrical power, effort, and capital to get there and find out. This cannot possibly end well.

We should try to ask ourselves the “How Does This End” question now, so as to be prepared to recognize the end when it happens. As it happens the subject of AI has an instructive history antedating the post-2007 developments that gave rise to modern “AI”. That history points to a certain cyclic pattern of research and development, culminating in “cataclysmic” (to its academic practitioners) collapses that are known as “AI Winters”.

As usual with history, it is difficult to divide up events into neat periodizations. Nonetheless, from the widest possible perspective, there appear to have been two prominent cycles of development and disappointment, culminating in AI Winters. The first Winter is generally held to have set in around 1973-1974, when research funding agencies in the U.S. and the U.K. concluded that the promise of research in machine translation, speech understanding, and “perceptrons” (single-layer neural networks) had been overhyped and was unlikely to deliver anything of value. Millions of dollars of funding was cancelled, leading to a massive contraction of the field, and to the end of many young (untenured) scientific careers.

By the 1980s, interest in AI had revived, carried largely by the advent of “Expert Systems”, which embodied hand-encoded knowledge according to some new knowledge representation schemes. New enthusiasm among researchers also led to a fair amount of media hype concerning the prospects for the new AI. Government funding followed suit, with the Japanese government’s 1981 announcement of its “Fifth Generation Computing” project. The U.S. government responded with DARPA’s Strategic Computing Initiative (SCI) in 1983.

But as early as 1984, in an article coining the term “AI Winter”, researchers Roger Schank and Marvin Minsky had started sounding the alarm about the growing AI hype, recognizing an echo of circumstances that had resulted in the disappointment and funding cutbacks of 1973-1974. As summarized in the Wikipedia article, Schank and Minski “… described a chain reaction, similar to a ”nuclear winter”, that would begin with pessimism in the AI community, followed by pessimism in the press, followed by a severe cutback in funding, followed by the end of serious research. Three years later the billion-dollar AI industry began to collapse.” By 1987, DARPA had wound up the SCI, and Japan did the same with the Fifth Generation project in 1991. Both were judged to be wasteful disappointments. By the 1990s, essentially all development of expert systems ceased, and the term “AI” itself began to seem somewhat disreputable among scientists and science funders. AI Winter II had set in.

Winters, and Bubbles

There are some useful lessons for our current moment in these events. In particular, it seems that Schank and Minski were prescient in their warning, and perceived a clear pattern to AI research and funding leading to the AI Winter Cycle. The phases of that cycle are:

1. Technical progress

2. Excitement

3. Media hype

4. Investment based on hype

5. Disappointment of investor hopes

6. Withdrawal of investment

7. Winter

When I first began thinking about writing a series of essays on AI (mid-summer 2025), it appeared to me that the hype around modern AI was vastly over-wrought, but it was successfully bringing in unprecedented levels of investment ($300B-$400B annualized investment in 2025, anticipated to rise going forward). That is, if, as I suspected, this was an AI Winter cycle, we we at about Phase (4). There were some differences in the historical pattern, the principal one being that the funders in this cycle are private investors to a far greater extent than government, but I thought that there were enough correspondences to suggest the same cresting wave pattern, culminating in an AI Winter. I couldn’t be sure of when the climax (Phase 7) might arrive, however. And very few of my colleagues were willing to entertain the idea that another Winter was coming.

Under current circumstances, with private investors taking the role previously occupied by Government funding agencies, the concept of an AI Winter necessarily becomes linked to that of an AI Bubble. This was also not a common position to take in Summer 2025. At that stage, the people suggesting that there might be a financial bubble connected to AI in the offing were definitely a minority , and it was certainly not a respectable position to take.

As of this writing (January 2026), we appear to have fast-forwarded to Phase 5, and are beginning to see signs of Phase 6. The phrase “AI Bubble” is no longer in bad odor, but rather has featured prominently in mainstream press reporting, including in The New York Times, The FT, the WSJ, Bloomberg, Barron’s and many other sources of both general and financial news. Oracle’s stock dove into the toilet on investor fears of the unsustainability of its datacenter buildout plans. NVidia and Meta’s datacenter financing deals are being compared to the practices that led to the 2001 implosion of Enron.

And, suddenly, people are noticing that no AI company is profitable, and that nobody knows a path to AI profitability. Ed Zitron estimates that OpenAI’s real revenue is a fraction of its inference costs, and therefore cannot even begin to amortize the GPT model family’s enormous training costs. A similar story applies to Anthropic. In a thus far fruitless search for profitability, both of those companies have taken to poaching the business of the downstream vendors who repackage and resell their services, a sure sign of an business ecosystem heading for collapse.

Suddenly, it seems as if we are already past the threshold of Phase 6-7 of the AI Winter Cycle, and this time it comes with an extra helping of Financial Shipwreck. Seven AI companies now make up 30% of the value of the S&P 500, and represent essentially all the year’s growth in the index. U.S. GDP and annual GDP growth from AI are both now in the 1%-1.5% range, which is a crazy level of risk exposure to an industry with a weak grasp on its own business.

If, as now seems very likely, investors start demanding that AI start paying its own way now, instead of waiting for their scheduled 2030 arrival at the Sunny AGI Uplands, the AI world is suddenly going to look like a very different place, because AI can’t pay its own way at current revenue levels. Free ChatGPT/Claude/Gemini is going away this year, I feel pretty sure. I don’t think that even $200/seat/month accounts bring in enough money to pay for the inference costs that they inflict on their suppliers, so at a minimum all those subscription rates need to be raised sharply just to cover their costs, and that is the way to shrink the hell out of that market.

The U.S. government has been making large AI infrastructure and model development investments predicated on partnering with the AI industry, which would still be largely in charge of pretraining models to be fine-tuned by government scientific (and other) customers. That model is not going to work at all if those AI companies start selling off their data centers and power contracts to Crypto miners for pennies on the dollar, and start firing employees as if suffering from a case of corporate dysentery. There would be nobody on the partner side answering email.

Also, the U.S. government cannot bail out the AI industry. There will no doubt be calls for a new Federal program to rescue NVidia, Microsoft, Meta, OpenAI, Anthropic etc., adverting to the “strategic” value that those firms have to U.S. national security. But even if this were not the wretched self-serving horseshit that it clearly is, the U.S. can’t afford to make up the losses of trillions of dollars in mis-allocated capital that these companies have already set on fire. The U.S. government’s financial position is much more precarious than it was in 2009, and in any event nobody believes that the Feds would know what to do with NVidia, or Anthropic, or Oracle, if they somehow wound up with majority shares of those firms.

I think that it’s coming apart now. Not in a few months. It is happening under our eyes, now.

Then What?

The last 8 paragraphs are, I believe, the most derivative and least informed of any that I have written in this series. I am not a financial expert in any sense of the phrase. Most of what I have written in these essays I can defend based on my fairly extensive domain knowledge in the subjects of machine learning and statistics and computational science. I do wish to write about what I think is going to happen, however, and in this moment it appears that to do so I need to connect the things that I do understand well to financial matters that I feel much less certain about. Please do not make any investment decisions based on what I write.

Instead of babbling on about business economics, I’d like to return to the subject of machine learning (and be shot of the term “AI”), and try to understand what residual value will remain from this strange, two-decade adventure, once the now-inevitable Winter brings on its now-inevitable retrenchment.

If you’ve been patient enough to read through these posts, then you probably know that I am an admirer of many of the scientific accomplishments that came out of the 2007 deep learning revolution. Those accomplishments are real. We can now distill weather patterns output by computationally-expensive numerical weather prediction (NWP) codes into computationally-cheap DL models that can reliably forecast weather up to 2 weeks in the future as well as those NWP codes can. We can predict protein structure, which, take my word for it, is a huge advance in biology. We can make very good guesses at chemical and material structures that lead to desirable properties, and that can actually be manufactured, without those chemicals or materials ever having existed before. These are all Nobel-caliber advances, some of which have in fact been rewarded with Nobel prizes. We will still have them, and obtain others like them, after the dust settles on the burst AI bubble.

The AI companies themselves will, incredibly, be forced to bequest to the public some things of great value. Most of the models at the cores of their chatbots, including their trained model parameters, are publicly available and open-source licensed at Huggingface, a public code and data repository dedicated to LLMs. The firms that built those models do not release their training data, but they did train those models on enormous datasets, at enormous expense in compute, electrical power, and capital, and the resulting models can actually be useful when run stand-alone (if one has reasonable expectations). I think that Marc has made this sort of point several times in comments to previous posts, and I basically agree with it.

Moreover, as I wrote in Part 6, I also believe that the LLM adventure has taught us something interesting that we did not previously know: it is in fact possible to model human language on a computer. This is one of the hardest modeling problems ever attempted, and the history of NLP is littered with failed attempts to crack it. The 2017 introduction of the transformer architecture succeeded in demonstrating that the crazy idiomatic quirkiness of human expression is not beyond capture by computers that we can build, now. That’s a fantastic discovery, because previous experience suggested that capturing the distribution of human language on a computer might be one of those things that are possible in principle, but that one could bankrupt the world and still fail if one actually attempted to do it in practice. Now we know that it can be done by nearly bankrupting the world. This is progress! What we need now is to figure out alternative NLP strategies that do not suffer from the crazy scalings of DL methods. I think that there are some real possibilities for this.

For me, an important silver lining in the LLM debacle is that academic research on machine learning may finally recover from the learned helplessness with which it has faced its exclusion from the development of state-of-the-art language models. The eye-watering cost of the infrastucture required to train and operate such models has meant that academic scientist have been sidelined from model development and pretraining. Also (I’m a bit ashamed to say) a certain passivity and vulnerability to groupthink has prevented them from looking for good alternatives to simply becoming customers of the AI industry. Now that one can forsee that the colossal investments by the industry will soon cease to exercise their mesmerizing effects on researchers, perhaps we can get serious about the science of machine learning, and about the uses of machine learning in science. And about recovering our agency in our own scientific endeavor.