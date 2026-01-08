Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Trouble Every Day

(H/t commentor DanielX)


 

221-205, House passes the “motion to discharge” the Jeffries 3-year ACA funding extension.
NINE (!) Republicans join unanimous Democrats in voting to advance it.
This tees up a final House vote tomorrow; it’s poised to sail through.

— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur.bsky.social) January 7, 2026 at 5:55 PM

These nine House Republicans voted with all Democrats to advance the clean 3-year ACA funding bill:
Bresnahan
Fitzpatrick
Kean
LaLota
Lawler
Mackenzie
Max Miller
Salazar
Valadao

— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur.bsky.social) January 7, 2026 at 7:04 PM

"Renee was one of the kindest people I’ve ever known,” her mother said. “She was extremely compassionate. She’s taken care of people all her life. She was loving, forgiving and affectionate. She was an amazing human being.” www.startribune.com/she-was-an-a…

[image or embed]

— Alex Shephard (@alexshephard.bsky.social) January 7, 2026 at 4:57 PM

Per the Minnesota Star-Tribune, “‘She was an amazing human being’: Mother identifies woman shot, killed by ICE agent”:

The woman shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis on Wednesday, Jan. 7, was identified by her mother as 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good.

Good died just a few blocks from where she lived. A woman who answered the door at Good’s home declined to comment…

An Instagram account that appears to belong to Good describes her as a “poet and writer and wife and mom and shitty guitar strummer from Colorado; experiencing Minneapolis, MN.”

Megan Kocher posted on social media that “I met Renee and her wife just a few weeks ago. She fed me tea and cookies at her house while we talked about school stuff.”

Kocher described Good as “such a warm and loving mother. This is tragic beyond words.” She declined to comment further…

In 2020 while studying creative writing at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Va., Good was awarded the school’s undergraduate poetry prize for “On Learning to Dissect Fetal Pigs.”

A mini-bio on the English Department’s Facebook page said Good, known then as Renee Macklin, was from Colorado Springs and hosted a podcast with her husband, Tim Macklin.

“When she is not writing, reading or talking about writing,” the post continued, “she has movie marathons and makes messy art.”

Speakers at an evening vigil disclosed few details of Good’s life but were resolute in honoring her as a good neighbor who was protecting others.

“She was peaceful, she did the right thing,” said Jaylani Hussein, the executive director of CAIR-MN. “She died because she loved her neighbors.”…

10,000 people honoring Renee Nicole Good
at the site of her murder

[image or embed]

— Mbsolheim (@mbsolheim.bsky.social) January 7, 2026 at 10:09 PM

Her mother also directly contradicted the president, who said she was a professional agitator. An earlier comment from a person who said she was her wife suggest that they had simply stopped to videotape an ICE raid and that Good was murdered as a result www.advocate.com/news/minneso…

[image or embed]

— Alex Shephard (@alexshephard.bsky.social) January 7, 2026 at 5:35 PM

publicly rejecting it, on every social media account you have, and amplifying every other rejection, is also signaling. they’re a weak regime, getting weaker, in a mix of false bravado and panic and fear, and who they fear is us. they should.

[image or embed]

— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) January 7, 2026 at 9:55 PM

New: After Mike Johnson indicates he won’t place a legally mandated plaque honoring Jan. 6 officers who defended the Capitol, Nancy Pelosi tells me @hakeem-jeffries.bsky.social will do it after Dems win the House in 2026.
Where? “Speaker Jeffries will decide that.”
www.nbcnews.com/politics/tru…

[image or embed]

— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur.bsky.social) January 6, 2026 at 9:20 PM

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Where? “Speaker Jeffries will decide that.”

      I’d suggest up Johnson’s ass, but the Jan 6 heroes deserve better.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Jeffro

      This whole year is going to be nothing but MAGA politicians lashing out and saying crazy shit out of sheer terror, right up ’til the midterms.  When they aren’t busy slamming each other.

      GOOD.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Jeffro

      Ken Jennings of JEOPARDY! fame:

      The “prosecute the former regime at every level” candidate has my vote in 2028.

      helllllllll yes

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Suzanne

      An Instagram account that appears to belong to Good describes her as a “poet and writer and wife and mom and shitty guitar strummer from Colorado; experiencing Minneapolis, MN.”

      She sounds like she was fantastic. I’m so, so sad about this.

      It appears that she was killed because she was recording the event on her phone. We should all take note…. recording is good, surreptitious recording is better, maybe.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Suzanne

      @Jeffro: Soooooo…. Jennings is LDS. That’s a cohort that is pretty socially conservative (and they were anti-Covid vax), though there are some notable exceptions like Harry Reid. A lot of my LDS friends can’t stand FFOTUS. In 2016, a bunch of them went for Evan McMullin. It would be great if some prominent LDS folks like Jennings, Jeff Flake maybe….. can provide an example of an off-ramp. We will likely never win Utah, but LDS are a big swath of the vote in Arizona.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Suzanne

      I will also note that, as a once (and in my heart, always) Arizonan, today is kinda hard. It’s the anniversary of the day Gabby Giffords was shot in Tucson, at the grocery store I used to shop at.

      In some ways, I feel like that event presaged a lot of the shitshow we are now living through.

      ETA: Fifteen years. I remember sitting on my couch and staring at my TV in utter horror.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Chief Oshkosh

      I hope MSP plays a big role in pursuing the ICE thugs. And it would be great if the killer could be identified and his background, with all prior and ongoing work and social connections reported everywhere.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Betty Cracker

      @Suzanne: I used to work for a company that was headquartered in Utah, so I spent some time there every year, and almost 100% of the corporate folks I interacted with daily at that job were LDS. I knew nothing about LDS folks before working there, but over that time, it became apparent to me that they’re a different kind of “conservative” from the ones I grew up around (Southern rednecks, mostly).

      They’ve got their share of loud-mouthed assholes too (Mike Lee!), and the LDS church’s history of racism, homophobia, misogyny, etc., are well documented. But as a group, they came across as more decent and civic-minded as well as less xenophobic than Republicans from other regions. At least that’s my impression.

      Maybe being part of a persecuted religious minority gave them insight many other white Republicans from mainstream churches lack. Their mission work abroad seemed to make them less fearful of people from other countries, etc.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Princess

      @Jeffro: It’s going to be an endless troll and terrible things being done to vulnerable people out of spite and hate. So kind of like last year but even more so.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Betty Cracker: My experience is that they are civic-minded mainly within LDS, but they certainly want the rest of the world to think this extends beyond that, and they will act accordingly. Cynically, this can be used to get them to at least act more civilly and civically, and so renounce the thuggery that is central to the Republican Party.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Suzanne

      @Betty Cracker: I would agree with all of that. I spent for “formative years” living in Mesa, AZ, which was founded by Mormon settlers. I have had hundreds (maybe thousands) of LDS classmates and neighbors, and many friends from that background. Including some with, uhhhhh….. last names you would recognize.

      As a group, they are strongly patriarchal, strongly anti-abortion, and terrible on LGBTQ rights. Also tend to be pro-gun rights. So they are not natural Democrats, by any means. But! A lot of them use various safety net programs (kind of inevitable, with large families and mom doesn’t work), they have a recent cultural history of government persecution and thus are less freaked out by immigration. Some of my LDS friends voted for HRC over FFOTUS in 2016 and let’s say…… I knew that was a big, big leap for them.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Princess

      @Jeffro: Honestly, if the goal is to stop this happening ever again, think it would be more effective to start by prosecuting the cabinet. Make people realize there are consequences for working for a regime like this one.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Betty Cracker: They’ve got their share of loud-mouthed assholes too (Mike Lee!), and the LDS church’s history of racism, homophobia, misogyny, etc., are well documented. But as a group, they came across as more decent and civic-minded as well as less xenophobic than Republicans from other regions.

      I was born and raised in Tennessee but my first jobs were in Washington and Arizona, where I ran across and worked with a LOT of LDS folk.

      They were, to a person, some of the nicest and most helpful folk you’ll ever meet.

      LDS conservatism seems different from SBC conservatism.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Suzanne

      Re: the Covid vaccine….. the LDS Church leadership was pretty late in providing “official guidance” to members to get vaccinated. They waited to say anything long past the time that a lot of anti-vax sentiment spread around that community. I have two people I know who died of Covid, both of whom were LDS.

      Also, they have a huge sex abuse problem — did all the same kinds of covering up for it that we saw in the Catholic Church — and I see no reason for a Church to have a shopping-mall-development wing. SO!!!

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Dave

      @Princess: If he does it might even be worse.

      We’ll see. Really need Americans to learn what a general strike is but that’s a tall order.

      I probably need to be offline for a few days because I am absolutely livid and that isn’t good for my health and doesn’t make for wise choices.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Professor Bigfoot

      I know a lot of people don’t want to hear it; but the treatment of Renee Good echoes the treatment of hundreds of Black people killed over the years by government agents.

      To quote Myron Clifton on Bluesky,

      The gaslighting & media spreading government lies uncontested, trolls from all over the world saying vile insults all on social media, the character assassination, & telling you that you didn’t see what you saw.. That’s the script Black folk are familiar with.

      bsky.app/profile/deardean22.bsky.social/post/3mbvht5pjdk2i

      Reply

