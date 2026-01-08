(H/t commentor DanielX)

221-205, House passes the “motion to discharge” the Jeffries 3-year ACA funding extension. NINE (!) Republicans join unanimous Democrats in voting to advance it. This tees up a final House vote tomorrow; it’s poised to sail through.

These nine House Republicans voted with all Democrats to advance the clean 3-year ACA funding bill: Bresnahan Fitzpatrick Kean LaLota Lawler Mackenzie Max Miller Salazar Valadao

"Renee was one of the kindest people I’ve ever known,” her mother said. “She was extremely compassionate. She’s taken care of people all her life. She was loving, forgiving and affectionate. She was an amazing human being.” www.startribune.com/she-was-an-a…

Per the Minnesota Star-Tribune, “‘She was an amazing human being’: Mother identifies woman shot, killed by ICE agent”:

The woman shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis on Wednesday, Jan. 7, was identified by her mother as 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good.

Good died just a few blocks from where she lived. A woman who answered the door at Good’s home declined to comment…

An Instagram account that appears to belong to Good describes her as a “poet and writer and wife and mom and shitty guitar strummer from Colorado; experiencing Minneapolis, MN.”

Megan Kocher posted on social media that “I met Renee and her wife just a few weeks ago. She fed me tea and cookies at her house while we talked about school stuff.”

Kocher described Good as “such a warm and loving mother. This is tragic beyond words.” She declined to comment further…

In 2020 while studying creative writing at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Va., Good was awarded the school’s undergraduate poetry prize for “On Learning to Dissect Fetal Pigs.”

A mini-bio on the English Department’s Facebook page said Good, known then as Renee Macklin, was from Colorado Springs and hosted a podcast with her husband, Tim Macklin.

“When she is not writing, reading or talking about writing,” the post continued, “she has movie marathons and makes messy art.”

Speakers at an evening vigil disclosed few details of Good’s life but were resolute in honoring her as a good neighbor who was protecting others.

“She was peaceful, she did the right thing,” said Jaylani Hussein, the executive director of CAIR-MN. “She died because she loved her neighbors.”…