221-205, House passes the “motion to discharge” the Jeffries 3-year ACA funding extension.
NINE (!) Republicans join unanimous Democrats in voting to advance it.
This tees up a final House vote tomorrow; it’s poised to sail through.
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur.bsky.social) January 7, 2026 at 5:55 PM
These nine House Republicans voted with all Democrats to advance the clean 3-year ACA funding bill:
Bresnahan
Fitzpatrick
Kean
LaLota
Lawler
Mackenzie
Max Miller
Salazar
Valadao
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur.bsky.social) January 7, 2026 at 7:04 PM
"Renee was one of the kindest people I’ve ever known,” her mother said. “She was extremely compassionate. She’s taken care of people all her life. She was loving, forgiving and affectionate. She was an amazing human being.” www.startribune.com/she-was-an-a…
— Alex Shephard (@alexshephard.bsky.social) January 7, 2026 at 4:57 PM
Per the Minnesota Star-Tribune, “‘She was an amazing human being’: Mother identifies woman shot, killed by ICE agent”:
The woman shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis on Wednesday, Jan. 7, was identified by her mother as 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good.
Good died just a few blocks from where she lived. A woman who answered the door at Good’s home declined to comment…
An Instagram account that appears to belong to Good describes her as a “poet and writer and wife and mom and shitty guitar strummer from Colorado; experiencing Minneapolis, MN.”
Megan Kocher posted on social media that “I met Renee and her wife just a few weeks ago. She fed me tea and cookies at her house while we talked about school stuff.”
Kocher described Good as “such a warm and loving mother. This is tragic beyond words.” She declined to comment further…
In 2020 while studying creative writing at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Va., Good was awarded the school’s undergraduate poetry prize for “On Learning to Dissect Fetal Pigs.”
A mini-bio on the English Department’s Facebook page said Good, known then as Renee Macklin, was from Colorado Springs and hosted a podcast with her husband, Tim Macklin.
“When she is not writing, reading or talking about writing,” the post continued, “she has movie marathons and makes messy art.”
Speakers at an evening vigil disclosed few details of Good’s life but were resolute in honoring her as a good neighbor who was protecting others.
“She was peaceful, she did the right thing,” said Jaylani Hussein, the executive director of CAIR-MN. “She died because she loved her neighbors.”…
10,000 people honoring Renee Nicole Good
at the site of her murder
— Mbsolheim (@mbsolheim.bsky.social) January 7, 2026 at 10:09 PM
Her mother also directly contradicted the president, who said she was a professional agitator. An earlier comment from a person who said she was her wife suggest that they had simply stopped to videotape an ICE raid and that Good was murdered as a result www.advocate.com/news/minneso…
— Alex Shephard (@alexshephard.bsky.social) January 7, 2026 at 5:35 PM
publicly rejecting it, on every social media account you have, and amplifying every other rejection, is also signaling. they’re a weak regime, getting weaker, in a mix of false bravado and panic and fear, and who they fear is us. they should.
— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) January 7, 2026 at 9:55 PM
New: After Mike Johnson indicates he won’t place a legally mandated plaque honoring Jan. 6 officers who defended the Capitol, Nancy Pelosi tells me @hakeem-jeffries.bsky.social will do it after Dems win the House in 2026.
Where? “Speaker Jeffries will decide that.”
www.nbcnews.com/politics/tru…
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur.bsky.social) January 6, 2026 at 9:20 PM
