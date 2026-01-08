I have nothing, not one fucking positive thing to say tonight and am still in a seething rage. Trump’s brownshirts shot two more people tonight in Portland:

Federal immigration officers shot and wounded two people outside a hospital in Portland, Oregon, on Thursday, a day after an officer shot and killed a driver in Minnesota, authorities said. The FBI’s Portland office said it was investigating an “agent involved shooting” that happened around 2:15 p.m. According to the the Portland Police bureau, officers initially responded to a report of a shooting near a hospital. A few minutes later, police received information that a man who had been shot was asking for help in a different area a couple of miles away. Officers then responded there and found the two people with apparent gunshot wounds. Officers determined they were injured in the shooting with federal agents, police said.

Find something you love to do as much as Trump and his brownshirts love to shoot civilians.

The highlight of my day was shame eating popeye’s red beans and rice in the parking lot. This country is a nazi cesspool, it fucking hailed in Tempe and has been the wettest winter in 100 years, my sinuses and shoulders are in a competition to see which can suck harder, the media is irreparably broken, and I have fucking nothing positive to say other than Jeffries managed to get a bunch of Republican votes to get the ACA subsidies reinstated but I do not know if it will just die in the Senate. So good on him.

Someone else is gonna have to do the positive tonight.

Oh, I renewed the domain name for five more years. That’s positive, right? You won’t one day in the next year or two go to balloon hyphen juice dot com and instead of seeing a morning Anne Laurie post instead get accosted by clown bukkake or whatever nonsense the sick bastard who bought this place would put up on a balloon juice domain. Don’t say I never gave you nothing.