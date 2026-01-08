Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Night Open Thread

I have nothing, not one fucking positive thing to say tonight and am still in a seething rage. Trump’s brownshirts shot two more people tonight in Portland:

Federal immigration officers shot and wounded two people outside a hospital in Portland, Oregon, on Thursday, a day after an officer shot and killed a driver in Minnesota, authorities said.

The FBI’s Portland office said it was investigating an “agent involved shooting” that happened around 2:15 p.m. According to the the Portland Police bureau, officers initially responded to a report of a shooting near a hospital.

A few minutes later, police received information that a man who had been shot was asking for help in a different area a couple of miles away. Officers then responded there and found the two people with apparent gunshot wounds. Officers determined they were injured in the shooting with federal agents, police said.

Find something you love to do as much as Trump and his brownshirts love to shoot civilians.

The highlight of my day was shame eating popeye’s red beans and rice in the parking lot. This country is a nazi cesspool, it fucking hailed in Tempe and has been the wettest winter in 100 years, my sinuses and shoulders are in a competition to see which can suck harder, the media is irreparably broken, and I have fucking nothing positive to say other than Jeffries managed to get a bunch of Republican votes to get the ACA subsidies reinstated but I do not know if it will just die in the Senate. So good on him.

Someone else is gonna have to do the positive tonight.

Oh, I renewed the domain name for five more years. That’s positive, right? You won’t one day in the next year or two go to balloon hyphen juice dot com and instead of seeing a morning Anne Laurie post instead get accosted by clown bukkake or whatever nonsense the sick bastard who bought this place would put up on a balloon juice domain. Don’t say I never gave you nothing.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      trollhattan

      Five more years! Five more years! Five more years!

      Kind of what I was hoping for Obama but that didn’t quite work out.

      Archon

      By calling that woman in Minnesota a domestic terrorist Trump and Vance just gave ICE agents a license to murder. I didn’t think this could last 3 more years now I don’t this can last through 2026.

      Prepare yourself for what sacrifices we will ALL need to make to save our republic.

      SpaceUnit

      If anyone is feeling the need for a good diversion the 2026 MLV season is getting underway tonight.  It’s women’s professional volleyball (formerly the PVF), and it’s loads of fun.

      I got hooked on it last year.  If you’re crashing hard after all the college football bowl games this might just fix you up.  You can watch it free on YouTube (live).

      Sometimes you gotta take your mind  off the shitshow.

      trollhattan

      @Archon:

      She was a “domestic terrorist” in the way Lucy was when setting the kitchen on fire while Desi was out.

      She dropped her child off at school. Like a mom. Like millions of moms across the country. They for the most part go home and I assume that was her plan as well.

      trollhattan

      @SpaceUnit: ​
      Thanks. Watched an ACC women’s vollyball match in the gym two falls ago and loved it. Great spectator sport, plus women that

      Jump

      Really

      High.

      The kid’s volleyball roommate at the time is 6’5″. I spared her the dad jokes, how could she possibly not have heard them all?

      Phylllis

      For some good news, the Buddhist Monks who are walking for peace are being greeted by respectful onlookers as they have made their way through South Carolina. They will be in Columbia by Saturday. I know not everyone is down with Facebook, but you can follow their progress there at Walk for Peace. Keeping up with them has certainly been a balm for my soul these last few days.

      Rusty

      Some personal good news.  After more than two years of crisis, hospitalizations includingthe ICU, welfare visits by the local police, concerned EMT’s and repeated calls from the hospital social workers, all dealt with from 7 hours away, I finally got my parents to agree to moving into assisted living.  Even better, it is just the next town over.  I moved enough of their furniture for the small but very nice one bedroom apartment this week.  A good friend helped on their end, a group of coworkers helped me move everything in to the place today.  My boss gave the time off and won’t count it as vacation.    Tomorrow my parents will officially move in.  It has been a real emotional roller coaster on top of all the other challenges.   If you are inclined, please keep my parents in your good thoughts tomorrow.

      SpaceUnit

      @trollhattan:

      Yeah, it’s great fun.  I never really watched volleyball before last year, but it’s a really addictive and beautiful sport.  This is only the league’s third season . . . hope it finds the big audience it deserves.

      ETA:  I’m still trying to learn the rules.

      Mai Naem mobile

      I hate the people in this administration. Hate them. I don’t use the word hate lightly. I don’t see how we survive this for 3 more years.  The worst part is I don’t think any of these people will face any public consequences. I do believe in karma so I think they’ll face personal consequences but public – I highly doubt it. They all deserve long long prison sentences with no time off for good behavior or any of that.

      lowtechcyclist

      @NotMax: ​

      “We’re All Bozos on This Bus.”
      – Firesign Theatre

      AhClem wouldn’t need to tell Baud to ‘close B clothes mode.’

      Just look at that parking lot

      @MagdaInBlack: Then this post isn’t for Chicagoland. Jupiter extremely bright in the eastern sky right now at about 45 degrees. Go take a look. Great for relaxing. If you get tired  of Jupiter, Orion is right next door.

      Chief Oshkosh

      That AP article that Cole cites is just infuriating.

      There was no immediate independent corroboration of those events or of any gang affiliation of the vehicle’s occupants. During prior shootings involving agents involved in President Donald Trump’s surge of immigration enforcement in U.S. cities, including Wednesday’s shooting by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in Minneapolis, video evidence cast doubt on the administration’s initial descriptions of what prompted the shootings.

      Are you fucking kidding me? “cast doubts“??!! Jesus Fucking Christ, cast doubts?!

      lowtechcyclist

      @Rusty: ​

      If you are inclined, please keep my parents in your good thoughts tomorrow.

      I will be sure to do that! I hope all goes smoothly – I know that that would be such a relief for you after all you’ve been through.

      prostratedragon

      @MagdaInBlack:   Bulls game delayed for nearly an hour as the crew tries to mop up a great deal of condensation on the floor. I’m so old I recall something similar at old Boston Garden where a game was halted because there were starting to be splashes.​

      ETA Trusty courtside reporter just said the Boston game was in 1990.

      Ohio Mom

      @Rusty: Congratulations to you! That’s an accomplishment.

      Not a day goes by that I don’t grumble about my frail 94 y.o. MIL belonging in assisted living. She’s in the independent living section of a retirement home about five miles from us and it is one little crisis after the other.

      She falls and calls for Ohio Dad to come over and pick her up off the floor, that sort of thing. After a lot of back and forth, she finally agreed to have health care aides for a few hours a day but that isn’t enough.

      So I am a little jealous that you were able to move your parents into a safer for them environment.

      I will warn you about one thing though. There are no official standards for what constitutes assisted living, so the level of services provided depends on the place. I hope this placement works for them for a long while. You deserve the break from constant alarms.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Just look at that parking lot: ​

      Jupiter extremely bright in the eastern sky right now at about 45 degrees. Go take a look. Great for relaxing. If you get tired of Jupiter, Orion is right next door.

      I first noticed Jupiter in the night sky a couple weeks ago. It’s pretty bright!

      I figured it had to be Jupiter, because it was going across the sky from east to west overnight, so it wasn’t Mercury or Venus, and it wasn’t red like Mars, so that left Jupiter and Saturn, and I’ve never seen Saturn that bright.

      PatD

      I’m going to keep saying it even though some will hate it. Democrats would be perfectly justified to refuse to fund a government that engages in outright murder of its targets and critics. The CR expires at the end of the month. Even if it’s a temporary move it raises salience of the issue.

