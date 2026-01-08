I know it was another rough day for most of you all, so I’m going to just go through the basics again tonight. I will just make two points. First, it is going to get worse, much much much worse, before it gets better. Second, this only ends one way: in blood; lots and lots of blood.

Watching police violence against protesters is deeply triggering for me, bringing back memories of Ukraine before the Revolution of Dignity. What happened in the US is horrific and wrong. Sending so much love and solidarity to you guys. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 8, 2026 at 11:22 AM

It was another long day of Russian strikes against Ukrainian civilians and civilian targets again today. Attacks which have continued into what is now this morning in Ukraine. I’ll get to all of that after the jump.

One of the reasons these attacks continue is because Putin and his key aides have concluded that the leadership of the EU and its member states is unable to, unwilling to, or unable and unwilling to actually put their money where their mouth is.

By saying you will only send soldiers to help Ukraine after the war is over, you ensure I will not stop it. — Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) January 8, 2026 at 9:37 AM

It’s a sad statement on reality that a parody account is much more clear eyed in regard to reality than the leadership and natsec/foreign policy establishment of the US, the EU, and far too many of its member states.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

It Is Important to Pay Attention to Air Alerts. The Russians Haven’t Changed One Bit. They Are Trying to Exploit the Weather – Address by the President Fellow Ukrainians! All day today there have been briefings from the Government and all services that are effectively working around the clock to deal with the consequences of the Russian strikes. In Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia regions, after the attack on infrastructure, the situation with electricity and essential services was extremely difficult. All necessary resources have been deployed. I am grateful to all repair crews, municipal services, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and all energy companies – work continues nonstop. In Zaporizhzhia region, power supply was restored according to schedule earlier today. Restoration work continues in Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Nikopol, Pavlohrad, and other cities and communities of the Dnipro region. There were, unfortunately, new strikes today as well – specifically against the energy infrastructure and against the civilian sector. In Kryvyi Rih, residential buildings were hit. There is information that another massive Russian attack may happen tonight. It is very important to pay attention to air alerts today and tomorrow and to always go to shelters. The Russians haven’t changed one bit. They are trying to exploit the weather. I instructed the Government to assist local authorities and everyone involved to the maximum. Together with the Prime Minister of Ukraine, we reviewed reports from the regions – not all of the reports were accurate. There will be conclusions. I dispatched the Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration to Dnipro so that he can personally oversee the work and promptly resolve issues related to assistance. Maximum efforts are being made to restore supply. Across many of our regions, weather conditions have significantly worsened, causing serious problems on the roads and with utilities. In practice, this is an emergency situation for all services. And we agreed with the Prime Minister of Ukraine that the Government will prepare a decision – for the period of such weather conditions, in the coming days – to allow non-critical institutions and regular offices to keep people at home. Also, in coordination with local authorities, parameters for the operation of schools in such conditions must be defined for this week and next week. Today, documents regarding new heads of four regions have already been prepared. I signed the corresponding decrees. In the near future, the leaders will be presented – Poltava, Chernivtsi, Vinnytsia, and Dnipro regions. As for the Ternopil region – a candidate was also agreed upon today. And overall, we will continue making personnel decisions. I spoke with Rustem Umerov. The negotiating team is returning to Ukraine. I am expecting a report with all the details, including those that cannot be discussed over the phone. There were different formats of meetings – both with the American team and with the European team. We believe the security guarantees agreement with the United States is ready to be signed at the highest level. Importantly, in a trilateral format we discussed the documents on Ukraine’s recovery and economic development – Ukraine, the United States, and Europe. They are almost ready. We also worked in a very substantive manner on the main political document, and on our side there was full constructiveness. The American team needs to receive a response from Russia – what they are ready for and whether they are truly willing to end the war. We believe that only pressure will resolve this – pressure on Russia, and only if it is sufficient. Right now, Russia is betting more on winter than on diplomacy – on ballistic missiles against our energy system rather than on working with the United States and agreements with President Trump. This must change – through pressure on Russia and continued support for Ukraine. Thank you to everyone who sees the situation for what it is. Thank you to everyone who stands with us, with our people, with Ukraine. Thank you to everyone who helps our people. Glory to Ukraine!

Georgia:

Well that seems a wee bit familiar.

Today, prosecutor Vazha Todua reiterates that protester Nika Gventsadze inflicted harm upon a policeman by throwing at him a single tissue. More precisely, he says “it doesn’t matter what the thrown item was.” Gventsadze has been in jail for 3 months. #GeorgiaProtests [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) January 8, 2026 at 9:50 AM

This too.

Iraq:

The Iraqi government has nationalized Lukoil’s oil extraction rights in the country. Those rights have been transferred to the state-owned Basra Oil Company. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 8, 2026 at 10:25 AM

In early December, Iraq’s Ministry of Oil sent exclusive invitations to several major U.S. companies to apply for control of the field. according to Reuters, companies such as Chevron and ExxonMobil are considering investments. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 8, 2026 at 10:25 AM

A large russian Z-blogger described the loss of Lukoil’s extraction rights in Iraq as the “эффект терпилы”, which basically translates to “doormat effect.” 😁 It’s a jab at putin, suggesting that his habit of silently enduring humiliations is finally catching up to him. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 8, 2026 at 11:04 AM

Lithuania:

The Minister of Defense noted that Lithuania would certainly contribute to security guarantees for Ukraine and therefore, in the event of peace, could send several hundred soldiers. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 8, 2026 at 4:57 AM

Poland:

Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski: “Putin still dreams of subjugating all of Ukraine, which is not achievable [..] at this rate it would take him decades to conquer Ukraine. But this is the trouble with dictators: once you’ve been in power for 20 years, very few people will tell you the truth. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 8, 2026 at 10:52 AM

People only bring you the good news.” He understands russia well. This is exactly the case. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 8, 2026 at 10:52 AM

The Black Sea:

In the Black Sea yesterday, a drone attacked the oil tanker Elbus as it was heading toward Russia. The incident occurred near Turkey’s Kastamonu province. The vessel was sailing under the flag of Palau. 👀 [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 8, 2026 at 6:31 AM

Britain:

The UK has confirmed that it has delivered 13 Raven air defence systems and two prototype Gravehawk systems to Ukraine, with further Gravehawk units due to arrive shortly Thank you UK 🇬🇧🇺🇦 [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 8, 2026 at 5:59 AM

Back to Ukraine.

According to the media, russians attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the Lviv region with Oreshnik. The threat of its repeated use remains for the night. Swarms of drones are storming Ukraine’s sky, heading twd Kyiv. We expect ballistics and Kinzhals too. russia aims to freeze Ukraine. [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) January 8, 2026 at 6:04 PM

As far as I understand from Russian sources, their idea of installing Starlink terminals on horseback is as follows: A Starlink terminal mounted on a horse’s back and powered by a powerbank placed in the saddle. The terminal is connected to a smartphone carried by the rider in a chest pocket. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) January 8, 2026 at 8:23 AM

/2. This setup is intended to provide continuous live video feed from the cavalryman’s point of view. From headquarters, commanders would be able to monitor the real-time situation around mounted units and track their movements and surroundings online. Example of a Starlink-enabled cavalry stream: [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) January 8, 2026 at 8:24 AM

Oy vey.

Kryvyi Rih:

Russia struck residential buildings in Kryvyi Rih with Iskander missiles. As of now, at least five civilians reported injured. The attack is still ongoing — drones keep flying into the city again and again. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) January 8, 2026 at 11:43 AM

Kyiv:

As of now, at least two people are reported killed and five injured in Kyiv as russia carries out a massive attack on Ukraine’s capital and other cities across the country. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) January 8, 2026 at 7:28 PM

Several districts of Kyiv lost power after one of dozens of russian strikes. The number of people killed has risen to four. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) January 8, 2026 at 9:09 PM

Russia’s attack on Kyiv tonight is yet another act of terrorism against civilians. A missile struck a residential building, killing an entire family. A medic was killed and other medical workers wounded. They had rushed to help the injured after the strike in Darnytskyi district, said Mayor. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 8, 2026 at 8:02 PM

I really hope someone still gives a damn — Mira of Kyiv 🇺🇦 (@reshetz.bsky.social) January 8, 2026 at 6:33 PM

Dnipro:

Total blackout continues in Dnipro after the russian attack. No electricity or water in the middle of the winter. Russia, as always, fights civilian population. Terrorists. 🎥: Yan Dobronosov [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 8, 2026 at 10:31 AM

Kharkiv:

Site of a direct russian missile strike on an apartment building in Kharkiv on January 2. 6 bodies were recovered here. 4 required DNA testing for identification, while the other 2: those of a 3‑year‑old boy and his mother, were identified visually. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 8, 2026 at 5:44 AM

Lviv:

Russia reportedly struck Lviv with an Oreshnik missile. ​Thankfully, there are no reports of victims so far. ​We must remember that russia kills Ukrainian civilians daily using a barrage of drones and missiles. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 8, 2026 at 5:48 PM

Don’t fall for the Kremlin’s narratives designed to project strength; these are not strategic military moves, but acts of state-sponsored terrorism. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 8, 2026 at 5:48 PM

Donetsk Oblast:

Russian occupied Crimea:

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that the Defense Forces struck a moving fuel train at the loading rack of the “Hvardiiske” oil depot in occupied Crimea. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 8, 2026 at 2:38 PM

Kostiantynivka:

Siversk:

The crew of a Ukrainian T-72 tank from the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade is engaging a tree line with Russian infantry on the Siversk sector of the front, withstanding hits from enemy kamikaze drones. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 8, 2026 at 7:51 AM

Russia:

Russian economic collapse: oil revenues hit a new record low since the start of the full-scale war. The discount on Urals crude is now almost 50% off Brent, oil is selling at a loss, and buyers are still avoiding Russian oil. The 1990s are coming back. Make Russia Broke Again. [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 8, 2026 at 3:22 AM

Belgorod Oblast, Russia:

Blackout in russian Belgorod. Russia has been striking Ukrainian infrastructure for years, but this is the first year Ukraine responds. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 8, 2026 at 4:28 PM

Oryol Oblast, Russia:

«Where’s air defence?» in Russian Oryol, a drone struck the local thermal power plant. Parts of the city were left without electricity and heating [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 8, 2026 at 5:36 PM

