You are here: Home / Politics / Domestic Politics / Your Lying Eyes (Open Thread)

Your Lying Eyes (Open Thread)

This NYT article on the murder in Minneapolis yesterday is good journalism. It breaks down video clips frame-by-frame from multiple angles and provides indisputable evidence that Trump, Noem, Fox News, et al., lied about what happened. Here’s how Trump lied about the incident:

The woman screaming was, obviously, a professional agitator, and the woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self defense. Based on the attached clip, it is hard to believe he is alive, but is now recovering in the hospital.

As the clips show, not only is the murderous ICE thug alive and not in the hospital, he was never in danger. He’s strutting around unscathed before, during and after the murder.

Will we ever know who this killer is? Maybe online sleuths will figure it out. The murderer was filming Ms. Good with his phone before he killed her, which makes me wonder if he’s an embedded right-wing “influencer.” Anything is possible with this depraved and predatory crew.

Minnesota AG Keith Ellison said he’d do all he can to hold lawbreakers accountable. But state officials’ options to check ICE lawlessness are limited by design, thanks in part to the corrupt U.S. Supreme Court.

For more on that, check out this prescient New Republic article by Radley Balko that published on Christmas Eve. An excerpt:

“People ask me questions like ‘Is it constitutional for them to wear masks?’ or ‘Can they really detain U.S. citizens incommunicado?’ or ‘Is it really legal for them to scare children like that?’” [said the Institute for Justice’s Anya Bidwell.] “The answer is that it doesn’t matter if what they do is legal. Because they know that fundamentally they can’t be sued, either as the government itself or individually.”

So while the administration sets arrest and deportation quotas, attacks immigrants with dehumanizing rhetoric, and tells immigration officers that they’ve been “unleashed,” Bidwell said, there’s nothing pushing back to keep deportation forces in line. “There’s no incentive for these officers to act in a cautious manner that’s compliant with the Constitution.”

Balko notes that the corrupt Trump DOJ certainly isn’t going to rein them in either. So the murderous fascist wilding will continue.

***

Turning from domestic fascist wilding to fascist wilding abroad, here’s something that’s goddamn infuriating on multiple levels: (Politico)

As senators woke up Saturday with questions on President Donald Trump’s audacious decision to order the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, one of their old colleagues was ready with answers.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio worked the phones in the wee hours of the morning and, in the days since, has played an outsize role in not only formulating the administration’s strategy in Venezuela but explaining it to skeptical lawmakers wary of a protracted military commitment.

That outreach has been to his former Republican colleagues as well as Democrats, including those who see him as a rare Trump official with whom they can maintain a trusted and respectful relationship amid profound policy disputes.

“Although I may disagree with him on a day-to-day or hour-to-hour basis … he has shown extraordinary competence,” Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, the No. 2 Democratic leader, said in an interview. “I voted for him in this position; I still have confidence in his abilities.”

Senator Durbin is retiring at the end of the term. Good!

Others said they respected his particular expertise on issues in Latin America while also raising doubts about the strategy for Venezuela he is laying out in public and in private briefings — which for now involves propping up interim president Delcy Rodriguez as a de facto U.S. puppet.

“You can talk to Marco about — ‘Tell us about Delcy.’ … He knows all of that, and he can give you a sense of who they are and what they’re up to,” said Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), a former colleague on the Foreign Relations Committee…

Fucking hell, Senator Kaine!

“Marco has been evangelical on Latin America for a long time, for a long time — I mean, he’s, you know, a pretty classic neocon who believes that America will generally be greeted as liberators,” said Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), another former Foreign Relations colleague. “I didn’t vote for him because I thought he was going to suddenly agree with me on the importance of military restraint overseas.”

Added Kaine, “At the end of the day, he’s going to do what Trump tells him to do.”

Every single senator voted to confirm Rubio, including my personal favorites. That was and is a disgrace, but as a wise man once said, it’s a club, and we’re not in it.

Can the lingering vestiges of “Senate brain” endure three more years of this fascist shit-show? Signs point to yes, but we’ll see.

Open thread!

      Captain C

      “Although I may disagree with him on a day-to-day or hour-to-hour basis … he has shown extraordinary competence,” Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, the No. 2 Democratic leader, said in an interview. “I voted for him in this position; I still have confidence in his abilities.”

      If Dick Durbin actually believes this, he’s on crack.

      Deputinize America

      Senate Comity has to stop, along with SCOTUS Comity.  Used to drive me nuts when the stentorian sounding SCOTUS institutionalist writers talked about doctrines as if they were meaningful and the odd friendships formed (Ginsburg and Scalia, in particular).

      I want people there to despise ideological opponents if they’re no longer going to make sausage.  Odd couple pairings are fine if there’s a negotiable give and take – but if there isn’t, then you may as well spit at a desk if you walk by it.

      Baud

      The Senate is very clubby. Always has been. People who praise LBJ for his ability to lean on Congress should recognize that he learned to do so through personal relationships he built when he was leading the Senate.

      kindness

      Elections almost always matter.  This year I think they matter more so than most.  Vote.  Do what you can to get others who normally don’t vote to vote.

      Jeffro

      quick OT thank-you to WaterGirl for the earlier thread.

      fwiw, I called and left my usual message with Rep McGuire’s staff: Rep, you are supposed to represent all of us and uphold your oath to support and defend the Constitution.  do. your. job.

      back on topic: I agree 100% with Steve, and along those lines, think that “abolish the Senate entirely” is a net plus for any Dem politician going forward.

      piratedan

      Contacted my local Congressman (Whittman(R) VA1) and expressed my displeasure in that he continues to support an administration that is contraindicative of the best interests of people who live here, namely the purging of federal workers, the torpedoing of agricultural policy and steering us into needless military conflicts.  I managed to do so without profanity because I wanted them to not be able to dismiss my message casually.  The staffer was polite and tried to ensure that she took note of my specific objections.

      waspuppet

      It breaks down video clips frame-by-frame from multiple angles and provides indisputable evidence that Trump, Noem, Fox News, et al., lied about what happened.

      Yes, but does it actually say they lied about what happened? Or would that be biased?

      Whatever the answer, I know that it will not color their assumption of good faith next time the administration says something. Because that would be biased.

      Aziz, light!

      They are not without shortcomings, but I wish we had a parliamentary system.

      Why in a “representative democracy” do California’s two senators represent 67 times as many people as Wyoming’s two senators?

      A U.S. Parliament could get rid of Trump with a simple vote of no confidence.

      Old Man Shadow

      @schrodingers_cat: The quoted part of the story is about the reaction of the opposition party to an illegal incursion, kidnapping of a head of state, and administration plans to use a sovereign nation like a piggy bank.

      JML

      Marco Rubio is a douchey little shitbag, but we were never going to get a nominee for SecState that we were actually going to like or respect. They were always going to be running the MAGA line, and it was always going to suck. Rubio at least follows the basic standards for the job, which a bunch of the other FauxNews refugees that the Orange Idiot has placed in positions of power don’t meet. Is it worth Dick Durbin or Tim Kaine’s time to say anything positive about Rubio when he’s running point for the dumbest and most incoherent foreign policy the US has had in the modern age? Fuck no. But it’s mostly a non-bow to me.

      Kind of amazed the FNYT did their jobs reasonably well in reporting the senseless murder perpetrated by ICE in Mpls, but congratulations for doing your fucking job this time.

      I’m really wondering how the administration will respond to be calling liars by everybody about this. Their usual tactic is to double down? Will the rest of MAGA world shift to “she deserved it for being a crazy radical lesbian”? (they will use much nastier slurs for sure) Or will they try to sweep it under the rug and hope people forget about it until the next ICE Thug shoots someone that the administration hopes will be brown or black?

      God, these are the worst fucking people.

      taumaturgo

      Little Marco got confirmed to his job, with every single senator voting yes. Think about that for a second. When Democrats vote right alongside their MAGA colleagues without calling out what’s happening, it is if fair to those far for politics to wonder – what’s the point of voting Democrat? Cue the excuses, justifications and hair-splitting technicalities.

      Gin & Tonic

      “Latin America” is large and diverse, and I’m not sure what particular “expertise” Micro Rubio has and how localized it is. I mean, I know a lot about Ukraine and its politics, doesn’t mean I know shit about, say, Slovakia.

      pajaro

      Apparently Senators Kaine, Schiff and Rand Paul have introduced a resolution for a vote in the Senate on whether to authorize (or refuse to authorize) military force in Venezuela, and I think they are at least going to get a vote.    Also, there’s a successful discharge petition in the House on ACA subsidies.  Some of these guys are just awful on messaging, but they are attempting to get Congress to use the power it has.

      lowtechcyclist

      I get that the ICE thugs may be protected from lawsuits, but there’s a big difference between being sued and being charged with a felony. I’d assume that is still on the table. Any of our legal beagles care to weigh in?

      Belafon

      @Baud: Also, like any other job, there are things you have to do with people whose attitudes you don’t like just to get anything done. Let me tell you about being one of the few liberals at my job…(not right now, though, for reasons).

      Jeffro

      offered not as criticism of any kind, no way no how, just noting…Steny Hoyer is retiring.

      juuuuust noting that there fact

      Lobo

      Thanks to WaterGirl.  Please be nice and gracious.   For those of you who have Democratic representatives, here is what they can still do in the minority.  They are not helpless creatures and I refuse to treat them as such.

      susanrogan.substack.com/p/procedural-tools-for-congress-to

      My top asks are impeachment and a commitment to abolish ICE, i.e., DHS.  Man, even Tom Nichols, agrees with that.

      But if you don’t want to do that, do your own thing.  We are all in this together.

      Peace

      trollhattan

      Isolationism continues apace, as Trump quits a gazillion international/UN organizations who evidently aren’t lining up to wash Trump’s shriveled balls and buy golf club memberships.

      US President Donald Trump has withdrawn the US from dozens of international organisations, including many that work to combat climate change.

      Nearly half of the 66 affected bodies are UN-related, including the Framework Convention on Climate Change – a treaty that underpins all international efforts to combat global warming.

      Groups working on development, gender equality and conflict – areas the Trump administration had repeatedly dismissed as advancing “globalist” or “woke” agendas – are also included.

      The White House said the decision was taken because those entities “no longer serve American interests” and promote “ineffective or hostile agendas”.

      The memorandum was signed on Wednesday following a review, with the White House describing the organisations as “a waste of taxpayer dollars”.

      “These withdrawals will end American taxpayer funding and involvement in entities that advance globalist agendas over US priorities,” it said in a statement.

      It added that many of the organisations promoted “radical climate policies, global governance and ideological programs that conflict with US sovereignty and economic strength”.

      As well as the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the US has also withdrawn from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) – the world’s leading authority on climate science that pulls together the most respected reports on the science of rising global temperatures.

      Sources within the organisation told the BBC that they were concerned about the potential impact of the Trump administration’s withdrawal on US scientists involved in producing the body’s next set of studies.

      The White House has already blocked US scientists attending a meeting in China.

      Any restrictions on travel or the participation of US researchers could significantly delay the release of the next set of IPCC reports, including potentially its mitigation report – a key document guiding governments on how to tackle climate change.

      Betty Cracker

      @schrodingers_cat: I dispute that characterization but will reply in good faith: Our senators need to recognize that they’re dealing with members of a fascist cult, not friends across the aisle who are equally committed to democracy but disagree on the finer points of policy.

      Sometimes, some of them seem to get that, and when they act like it, that makes me hopeful. Sometimes, they say things that indicate that they don’t get that, and I find it demoralizing. YMMV, as always! 

      randy khan

      An ICE agent is not immune from state criminal charges, even down to speeding tickets (technically, regular speeding usually isn’t a crime, but you get the idea).  If the killer and any of his fellow agents can be identified, they can be investigated by the local police, charged, and tried.

      Now, the identification may not be easy, and DHS is unlikely to cooperate even if ordered to do so by a judge, but actually charging the person who did this should be possible if that happens.

      opiejeanne

      @Baud: That looks like a room at CalTrans when my husband worked there from 1970-76, and I was squinting at the photo to see if I recognized anyone, including him. .

      Eolirin

      @Old Man Shadow: We should know better than to be taking fucking politico’s framing as anything but distortion. Go click through and read what’s actually being quoted and what the framing surrounding it is.

      Kaine’s words here are clearly being set up to say something he’s not actually saying.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Baud:

      The Senate is very clubby.

      Uh, that’s a one-way truism. As long as Democrats play nice for Republicans, it’s clubby. Doesn’t really happen in the other direction.

      But the clubbiness is irrelevant for this age. Democratic Senators need to start very openly crapping on “their esteemed colleagues across the aisle.” After all, it was those lick-spittles who voted to not proceed with impeachment of The Master Shitter TWICE.

      trollhattan

      Elmo has thoughts.

      Elon Musk shared and endorsed a post on X that declared that white men cannot become a “minority” and “white solidarity is the only way to survive.”

      In a Thursday post, X owner Musk slapped a “100” emoji on an author’s post about the threat of “non-whites.”

      “If White men become a minority, we will be slaughtered. Remember, if non-Whites openly hate White men while White men hold a collective majority, then they will be 1000x times more hostile and cruel when they are a majority over Whites. White solidarity is the only way to survive,” author Jerr Rrej wrote in the post.

      In another post to X on the same day, Musk argued that states like California are using immigrants to create a “one-party state.”

      “This is the plan…Import a new voting block from the 3rd World. Bribe them with free government benefits for their votes. Never lose elections again. Become 1 party totalitarian governments that rule with iron fists. Destroy Western Civilization and Culture. It must stop,” the original post reads.

      Bet he wishes he could “move out of California” again, to really show us. TBF he surely knows a thing or two about one-party states.

      Suzanne

      @Betty Cracker: Thank you. We’re electing these people to do a job: that job is, at the moment…. fighting Republicans. If they aren’t doing that effectively, we can criticize them. It doesn’t mean they’re bad people. It might mean they’re in the wrong job or that they need to step it up.

      One could make all sorts of analogies to sports, combat, disease.

      Old Man Shadow

      Elon Musk shared and endorsed a post on X that declared that white men cannot become a “minority”

      Why? Hmmmmmm?

      Are minorities in America treated badly or something? Hmmmmmmmmmm?

      Yeah, basically, “if we don’t triple down and oppress them harder, they’re gonna treat us like we’ve treated them!!!!”

      It never occurs to the Enemy that anyone would actually want to destroy the Ring of power.

      Eolirin

      @Baud: Also this: “Kaine complimented Rubio for putting a renewed focus on the Americas, while quickly adding that Trump’s self-proclaimed “Donroe doctrine” is the “wrong kind of attention.” ”

      No quoting on the supposed compliment. Very likely that in context it doesn’t come across as an actual compliment.

      opiejeanne

      @JML: I’m confused. There is a male husband listed in one article, but I keep seeing references to her wife. Was the husband an earlier relationship? Not that that matters, but painting her as a lesbian in an attempt to discredit/devalue her as a human, seems like something the RW would do. I don’t care if she was or wasn’t, i’m just wondering.

      trollhattan

      @opiejeanne: ​
      Interviewed once at Boeing and the office overlooked a vast sea of drafting tables, the scale resembling the warehouse in the final scene of Raiders of the Lost Ark.

      A disembodied voice should have been whispering “CAD is coming” over the PA.

      Suzanne

      @trollhattan:

      A disembodied voice should have been whispering “CAD is coming” over the PA. 

      That was every architecture office 40 years ago.

      Disembodied voice now says: “CAD is over, Revit is here”.

      Old Man Shadow

      @opiejeanne: From what I’ve read, she was previously married and had a son through that relationship. He passed. Not sure if they divorced before then.

      She later met and married her wife.

      trollhattan

      @opiejeanne: Per BBC

      The Minnesota Star Tribune reports that she used to host a podcast with her second husband, Tim Macklin, who died in 2023. They had a son together, who is now six years old, Macklin’s father told the newspaper.
      She had two other children with her first husband, who spoke to US media on condition that his name was not used. He said that Good was not an activist and that she was a devoted Christian who went to Northern Ireland on youth missions when she was younger.
      She had previously worked as a dental assistant and at a credit union, but had mainly been a stay-at-home mum in recent years, according to the Associated Press.

      She had a too-brief and very eventful life.

      Eolirin

      @Suzanne: I’m really sick of people reducing fighting Republicans solely to messaging, and not, you know things like the military authorization vote Kaine is spearheading, or deft shutdown politics.

      People aren’t going to see the politico article which is almost certainly distorting things on top of it, but the legislation will be more widely reported on and the shutdown stuff actually broke through and changed the conversation.

      I get that people are upset and anxious and subsequently impatient and hungry for blood, but effective tactics are slow, patient and calmer than that. There’s a long time between now and the next election and an even longer time before we can get rid of Trump.

      pajaro

      @Chief Oshkosh:

      In order for Dems to get a vote on just about any of their priorities, they need Republican help.  That’s what they got for Epstein, at the beginning, and that’s what they have gotten to secure a discharge petition that requires a vote on ACA subsidies.  If I read the press correctly, dems in the Senate, along with Rand Paul have introduced a resolution opposing the use of force in Venezuela.  It will require Republican votes to succeed.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @randy khan: If MSP or Minneapolis police wanted to, they could treat every ICE or CBP agent at the scene or in the command structure as involved or even culpable — any agent that they can identify. Hell, police do it all the time to get the “I was just the driver!” mook to snitch on the others.

      After all, they ARE investigating a violent crime with a killing involved, right? And clearly there was planning and coordination, so now we have a conspiracy. There are A LOT of thugs involved here.

      Please let me know if I’m wrong (the Chieftess usually tells me where I’ve gotten criminal law wrong, but she’s not handy right now).

      Another Scott

      Politics is slow, Part MCMLVIII, … WARNING TheHill.com:

      The Senate on Thursday is likely to approve a war powers resolution after the capture of Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro last weekend.

      Five Republicans joined all Democrats in support of advancing the measure, which would limit President Trump’s actions after the South American raid. GOP Sens. Josh Hawley (Mo.), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Susan Collins (Maine), Rand Paul (Ky.) and Todd Young (Ind.) voted in favor of the bill.

      A final vote is expected next week. The initial vote passed 52-47.

      House Republicans, meanwhile, in a rare act of defiance, will take up votes on measures openly challenging President Trump and conference leaders.

      The lower chamber will weigh a move to override Trump’s veto of two bipartisan, uncontroversial bills caught in political crosshairs. It will also vote to extend the expired Obamacare subsidies, an effort spearheaded by four GOP members who broke with their party to join Democrats last year. Votes are slated for the afternoon.

      […]

      The hard work of passing legislation in a closely divided legislature, when you’re in the minority, continues. And it’s different from public messaging.

      Eyes on the prizes.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      opiejeanne

      @Old Man Shadow:

       

      Thank you. I’m not very much awake yet, even though it’s nearly 9am, and I was so furious and horrified yesterday that I missed the later reports that identified her until late last night. .

      Chief Oshkosh

      @trollhattan: Thanks for the quote pull. It’s telling that very few US media outlets are noting these facets of her life — wouldn’t fit with the “well, she turned lesbian, so…” narrative.

      And yes, none of this should matter.

      Bugboy

      The murderer was filming Ms. Good with his phone before he killed her, which makes me wonder if he’s an embedded right-wing “influencer.”

      I’ve been advised by my employer’s (county gov’t) legal counsel that public employees (assuming he IS a public employee, which is not a given) filming with their phones makes it automatically a public record subject to FOIA requests. We were advised of this in cases where the so called “1st Amendment auditors” are filming staff without their consent, to refrain from “revenge filming” in response, for the above reason.

