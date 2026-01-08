This NYT article on the murder in Minneapolis yesterday is good journalism. It breaks down video clips frame-by-frame from multiple angles and provides indisputable evidence that Trump, Noem, Fox News, et al., lied about what happened. Here’s how Trump lied about the incident:

The woman screaming was, obviously, a professional agitator, and the woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self defense. Based on the attached clip, it is hard to believe he is alive, but is now recovering in the hospital.

As the clips show, not only is the murderous ICE thug alive and not in the hospital, he was never in danger. He’s strutting around unscathed before, during and after the murder.

Will we ever know who this killer is? Maybe online sleuths will figure it out. The murderer was filming Ms. Good with his phone before he killed her, which makes me wonder if he’s an embedded right-wing “influencer.” Anything is possible with this depraved and predatory crew.

Minnesota AG Keith Ellison said he’d do all he can to hold lawbreakers accountable. But state officials’ options to check ICE lawlessness are limited by design, thanks in part to the corrupt U.S. Supreme Court.

For more on that, check out this prescient New Republic article by Radley Balko that published on Christmas Eve. An excerpt:

“People ask me questions like ‘Is it constitutional for them to wear masks?’ or ‘Can they really detain U.S. citizens incommunicado?’ or ‘Is it really legal for them to scare children like that?’” [said the Institute for Justice’s Anya Bidwell.] “The answer is that it doesn’t matter if what they do is legal. Because they know that fundamentally they can’t be sued, either as the government itself or individually.” So while the administration sets arrest and deportation quotas, attacks immigrants with dehumanizing rhetoric, and tells immigration officers that they’ve been “unleashed,” Bidwell said, there’s nothing pushing back to keep deportation forces in line. “There’s no incentive for these officers to act in a cautious manner that’s compliant with the Constitution.”

Balko notes that the corrupt Trump DOJ certainly isn’t going to rein them in either. So the murderous fascist wilding will continue.

***

Turning from domestic fascist wilding to fascist wilding abroad, here’s something that’s goddamn infuriating on multiple levels: (Politico)

As senators woke up Saturday with questions on President Donald Trump’s audacious decision to order the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, one of their old colleagues was ready with answers. Secretary of State Marco Rubio worked the phones in the wee hours of the morning and, in the days since, has played an outsize role in not only formulating the administration’s strategy in Venezuela but explaining it to skeptical lawmakers wary of a protracted military commitment. That outreach has been to his former Republican colleagues as well as Democrats, including those who see him as a rare Trump official with whom they can maintain a trusted and respectful relationship amid profound policy disputes. “Although I may disagree with him on a day-to-day or hour-to-hour basis … he has shown extraordinary competence,” Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, the No. 2 Democratic leader, said in an interview. “I voted for him in this position; I still have confidence in his abilities.”

Senator Durbin is retiring at the end of the term. Good!

Others said they respected his particular expertise on issues in Latin America while also raising doubts about the strategy for Venezuela he is laying out in public and in private briefings — which for now involves propping up interim president Delcy Rodriguez as a de facto U.S. puppet. “You can talk to Marco about — ‘Tell us about Delcy.’ … He knows all of that, and he can give you a sense of who they are and what they’re up to,” said Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), a former colleague on the Foreign Relations Committee…

Fucking hell, Senator Kaine!

“Marco has been evangelical on Latin America for a long time, for a long time — I mean, he’s, you know, a pretty classic neocon who believes that America will generally be greeted as liberators,” said Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), another former Foreign Relations colleague. “I didn’t vote for him because I thought he was going to suddenly agree with me on the importance of military restraint overseas.” Added Kaine, “At the end of the day, he’s going to do what Trump tells him to do.”

Every single senator voted to confirm Rubio, including my personal favorites. That was and is a disgrace, but as a wise man once said, it’s a club, and we’re not in it.

Can the lingering vestiges of “Senate brain” endure three more years of this fascist shit-show? Signs point to yes, but we’ll see.

