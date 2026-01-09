If this country were to attempt to make amends and provide a deterrent to guard against a repeat of the most shameful presidency in U.S. history, a Trump Hall of Shame might be instructive. But there’s not a building large enough to showcase all the notable exhibits.

Not even the proposed giant, tacky, gilded ballroom would have the necessary floorspace. Not even if individual exhibit space were restricted to a maximum of two square centimeters to represent each mortifying offense against country, duty, honor, justice or good taste.

Given the sheer scale of Trump-generated shame and my own years-long and acute embarrassment to be a citizen of a nation that would elect (and then reelect!) such an awful person, I’m surprised that this passage in a Miami Herald story managed to mortify me anew:

Speaking later in an interview on Fox News’ Hannity, Trump said he would meet next week with [Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina] Machado and that he would accept the award she has said she wants to share with him. Machado, Venezuela’s most prominent opposition figure, was named a Nobel laureate in October but has not spoken directly with Trump since then, according to people familiar with the matter. She went into hiding in Venezuela during the final days of former President Nicolás Maduro’s rule and later surfaced in Oslo, where her daughter accepted the prize on her behalf. Machado has vowed to return to Venezuela and has called for elections to replace Maduro. Trump has openly lobbied for the Nobel Peace Prize, arguing that his actions have helped resolve multiple international conflicts, claims that have drawn public backing from several world leaders.

The fake FIFA Peace Prize placated the demented toddler for an afternoon, but now he’ll get his tiny, bruised mitts on a “real” Nobel Peace Prize through a fake transfer from the rightful winner. It’s grotesque and cringeworthy, and it brings endless shame upon the nation, as does every day the depraved and predatory lunatic draws breath as an elected official.

***

I know some of y’all find criticism of politicians with a D after their names triggering, but this column barfed up by Philip Levine, a Democrat who served as Miami Beach mayor for two terms and a failed gubernatorial candidate, is just objectively embarrassing:

Instead, many of my fellow Democrats rushed to condemn the ouster of Maduro, nitpicking that the operation was illegal since President Donald Trump didn’t consult Congress. That response perfectly captures what’s gone wrong with today’s Democratic Party. It cares more about process than people, and more about opposing Trump than standing with the oppressed. Everyone should know by now that Trump is the “just do it” president. That comes with good and bad. But you lose credibility as a party if you only ever acknowledge the bad, even as voters you want to win over are literally singing and dancing in the streets because Trump “just did it.” Not only did he offer relief for Venezuelans, but he took a stab at slowing narcoterrorism and combatting Chinese influence in our hemisphere.

What a tiny-brained, credulous, boot-licking shit-stain Levine is. And yeah, I’d vote for that pathetic wet fart if he were on the ballot against literally any Florida Republican. But I don’t have to like it.

***

I’m probably so goddamn crabby right now because today didn’t start off well. This time of year, we often leave the windows and sliding glass doors that lead to the screened front porch open overnight, but sometimes we close them if it gets too chilly.

I recently cleaned the sliding glass doors because I didn’t want holiday guests to see how we really live. Well, early this morning, while attempting to walk onto the front porch to enjoy the wetland birds’ antics, I ran face-first into the sliding glass doors because I didn’t see them.

I mashed my glasses hard against my nose and splashed coffee all over my pajamas. Fuck! And also, tweet-tweet. Now I know how unlucky window-bashing birds feel.

Also, the mister is home today and is using the chain saw to clear away some swamp debris, which always makes me nervous. He knows what he’s doing, but I hate it when he uses dangerous equipment, just as it makes me sick with dread whenever he gets on a ladder.

Open thread.