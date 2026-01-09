Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Morning Open Thread: Doing the Work

I voted for a better world.

[image or embed]

— Henry (@henrythedog.bsky.social) January 7, 2026 at 4:34 PM

Oh my gosh you guys! The House just passed my bill to extend the health care tax credits for three more years!

[image or embed]

— Rep. Lauren Underwood (@underwood.house.gov) January 8, 2026 at 5:39 PM

The House just decisively passed legislation that restores the Affordable Care Act tax credits.
Over the objection of Donald Trump and Speaker Mike Johnson.
If you don’t know, now you know.

— Hakeem Jeffries (@hakeem-jeffries.bsky.social) January 8, 2026 at 8:20 PM

Today was a victory for the American people.
Now, it’s the Senate’s turn.

[image or embed]

— Katherine Clark (@whipkclark.bsky.social) January 8, 2026 at 7:29 PM

Black Americans are giving you healthcare. It’s Underwood’s bill and Jeffries got the votes.
We don’t deserve them but they fight for us.

— Catherine Prendergast?????? (@badtoss.bsky.social) January 8, 2026 at 10:54 PM

196 names there with constituents who need to be blasted with the information about who just effed them over.

[image or embed]

— Boston Tom Levenson (@tomlevenson.bsky.social) January 8, 2026 at 8:26 PM


Some good news for a change…
House passes bill to extend Affordable Care Act subsidies in defiance of GOP leaders…
17 Republicans joined the Democrats in passing the House…
Now on to the Senate…
apnews.com/article/hous…

[image or embed]

— The Fighting Liberal Texan🌈🌊💙🦋Congress Switchboard 202-224-3121 (@fightingliberal.bsky.social) January 8, 2026 at 9:38 PM

In a remarkable rebuke of Republican leadership, the House passed legislation Thursday that would extend expired health care subsidies for those who get coverage through the Affordable Care Act as 17 renegade GOP lawmakers joined every Democrat in support.

The tally, 230-196, signified growing political concern over Americans’ health care costs. Forcing the issue to a vote came about after a handful of Republicans signed on to a so-called “discharge petition” to unlock debate, bypassing objections from House Speaker Mike Johnson. The bill now goes to the Senate, where pressure is building for a bipartisan compromise.

Together, the rare political coalitions are rushing to resolve the standoff over the enhanced tax credits that were put in place during the COVID-19 crisis but expired late last year after no agreement was reached during the government shutdown…

Johnson, R-La., worked for months to prevent this situation. His office argued Thursday that the federal health care funding from the COVID-19 era is rife with fraud and urged a no vote.

On the floor, Republicans also argued that the lawmakers should be focused on lowering health insurance costs for the broader population, not just those enrolled in ACA plans…

The action by Republicans to force a vote has been an affront to Johnson and his leadership team, who essentially lost control of what comes to the House floor as the Republican lawmakers joined Democrats for the workaround.

After last year’s government shutdown failed to resolve the issue, Johnson had discussed allowing more politically vulnerable GOP lawmakers a chance to vote on another health care bill that would temporarily extend the subsidies while also adding changes.

But after days of discussions, Johnson and the GOP leadership sided with the more conservative wing, which has assailed the subsidies as propping up ACA, which they consider a failed government program. He offered a modest proposal of health care reforms that was approved, but has stalled…

What started as a long shot effort by Democrats to offer a discharge petition has become a political vindication of the Democrats’ government shutdown strategy as they fought to preserve the health care funds.

Democrats are making clear that the higher health insurance costs many Americans are facing will be a political centerpiece of their efforts to retake the majority in the House and Senate in the fall elections…

A modest proposal!… Where have we heard this phrase before?
 

After the House refused to display it, the Senate unanimously agreed to hang a plaque honoring the officers who protected the Capitol on Jan. 6. It only took five years. www.nbcnews.com/politics/con…

[image or embed]

— Joyce White Vance (@joycewhitevance.bsky.social) January 9, 2026 at 2:58 AM

BREAKING: The Senate just PASSED a bill to prevent war with Venezuela.
Don't let anyone tell you this is just symbolic. We will keep pushing until it passes the House, and then we push to pass it with a veto-proof majority.
No war. No occupation.

— Senator Patty Murray (@murray.senate.gov) January 8, 2026 at 11:42 AM

We protect the economy by holding Trump accountable. We protect farmers by keeping Trump from throwing their livelihoods away. We protect working families by ensuring he can't defend their schools. We protect jobs by keeping healthcare affordable. I expect candidates to be able to think two thoughts

[image or embed]

— Chatham Harrison dba TRUMP DELENDUS EST (@chathamharrison.bsky.social) January 8, 2026 at 3:13 PM

Trump shows political weakness after suffering day of significant Republican defections on House and Senate votes www.washingtonpost.com/politics/202…

[image or embed]

— Timothy McBride (@mcbridetd.bsky.social) January 9, 2026 at 12:49 AM


Gift link. I haven’t seen such massed tap-dancing since Busby Berkley stopped making movies!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      Suzanne

      Lauren Underwood, in addition to being a hardworking and effective legislator, is absolutely charming. I don’t follow many social media influencers, but Suzanne Lambert cracks me up. A few months back, she did a video with Lauren Underwood, who showed her a secret staircase in the Capitol. Underwood just seems like such a kind and wonderful person.

    5. 5.

      oldster

      Failing to renew the subsidies will hurt millions of Americans and will further damage the republicans in the midterms.
      Renewing the subsidies protects the republicans from the consequences of their own bad policies, and also protects millions of Americans.
      When Democrats have to choose between helping their party and helping all Americans, they choose to help Americans.
      It’s why I love them, and it’s why we lose.

    6. 6.

      satby

      Yes, the ACA subsidy extension was a Lauren Underwood bill, and in a chat last night people hoped/ assumed Anne Laurie would be the front pager who specifically noted that. Details matter, who’s fighting for the people matters; and in this case the lead actors were a black woman (Underwood) and a black man (Jeffries). Looking forward to Speaker Jeffries after we smoke the fascists in November.

    9. 9.

      satby

      OT, but the winds are howling outside. Going to be 60° today as a high, so if history is our guide the Chicago/S.Bend/ western MI will get hit with another big snow.

    10. 10.

      pajaro

      Last night, at the NBA game in Minneapolis between the Timberwolves and the Cleveland Cavaliers, the team and crowd observed a moment of silence for Renee Good.  It seems important to me that this institution ignored the lies about her spewed by the Administration, honored her memory, and treated what happened in the city as the tragedy that it is.

    13. 13.

      JerseyBeard

      @pajaro: The moment lasted but a moment, then a man roared: “Ice get out” which roused the crowd, followed quickly by “Fuck Ice” which had them roaring.

      I am now a Timberwolves fan.

    14. 14.

      Baud

      @pajaro:

      I noted in the previous thread that Good deserves at least the same treatment by sports teams as Charlie Kirk got.  Doubt the NFL has the guts though.

    17. 17.

      satby

      Back on topic, time to put pressure on the Senate. The same Republicans who voted with the Dems on the war powers vote should be prioritized.

    18. 18.

      no body no name

      @p.a.:

      I don’t think they have the votes to override the veto.

      The lame duck period will happen if the Dems take control of the house.  There’s sooo much shit out there to investigate and impeach on they can grind things to a halt.  That’s why Trump and Miller are so frantic now.

    20. 20.

      Geminid

      I checked out industry news site oilprice.com and found the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) benchmark had jumped almost a percentage point– to $58,28 per barrel.

      I also saw this headline:

         Trump’s Venezuela Oil Gambit Sparks Alarm Across U.S. Shale Patch

      ….”We’re talking about this administration screwing us over again,” an unnamed industry official told the Financial Times.

    22. 22.

      Ben Cisco

      @Geminid:

      ….”We’re talking about this administration screwing us over again,” an unnamed industry official told the Financial Times.

      They NEVER learn. They’re worse than Charlie Brown and Lucy kicking the football.

    25. 25.

      BretH

      Was just telling my wife the subsidy extension is of course a good thing, but what do they do about the millions of people who, based on what they could afford, settled for a crappy policy or dropped their insurance entirely? How do we retroactively fix that?

    27. 27.

      Princess

      I’m curious — how many Americans know that Europeans are currently being told to stockpile enough food and water for a few days, are being given iodine tablets for radiation, and are told to prepare for a potential 72 hours of power loss?  I know this is the case in the Netherlands and different levels of precautions are being advised in different countries. It’s because of Russia of course but the immediate cause is the sense the US has quiet quit NATO.

    29. 29.

      satby

      @Baud: Been a long time since I was on the ACA, but isn’t a change in circumstances one of reasons you can change coverage? Details are hazy in my memory of it.

    30. 30.

      Baud

      @satby:

      A change in circumstances usually means things like losing a job or having a child.

      I suppose we could try to legislate a change in circumstances based on fascist stonewalling.

    32. 32.

      narya

      I saw Jeffries on Hayes last night and thought he did a good job.

      That “Truthout” post above is a sterling example of what we face: “economic concerns RATHER THAN accountability.” And I bet if they focused on accountability, it would read “accountability rather than economic concerns.”

