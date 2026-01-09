Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Night Open Thread

Still openly seething about the murder the other day. I have no idea what has happened, but maybe because the victim this time was a white lady, but I have caught them several times doing actual journalism in their coverage of Nicole Good’s execution. At any rate, the shooter’s own footage has been released, and you can find it here but I will not embed it, and it is more incriminating than the bystander footage.

He circled the car filming, was clearly in no danger, encountered the victim’s wide, looped around the car, and, as one person noted, when his wife’s insult penetrated his body armor, he switched the phone to his non shooting hand, circled in front showing her turning the wheel the opposite direction of him, and then he executed her. And then he called her a fucking bitch.

He was never in any life-threatening situation because if he had been he would not have walked in front of the car in the fucking first place. No one else had their weapons pulled. And even if he had accelerated in his direction he could have avoided it because… he has fucking legs that have a much smaller turning radius than a Honda fucking pilot. He could have easily stepped aside (he should never have been in the front in the first fucking place but these guys thought they could all run up and terrorize these pesky libtard women as a show of force), but he’s a true believer and Trump voter with the Gadsden flag flying out front, and he won’t have these fucking women question his manhood, so it was escalate, escalate escalate, and then when she tried to leave instead of easily stepping to his right he chose to draw and fire, missing the shot through the front when there was actually the tiniest shred of danger to him, and then hitting with the two through the side of her head. The autopsy and blood spatter report, if they are ever released, will demonstrate the trajectory of the fatal shots.

It’s just our very own Tonton Macoute escalating the violence. And they will continue to deny and escalate until something snaps- I dunno what- they kill a bunch of kids on a school bus or shoot a priest, I don’t know what it will be. But something will finally snap somewhere and either Republicans in the House and Senate will rein in Trump, that botox monster who shot her dog in her backyard, and the rest of these sociopaths, or things will burn. And I honestly think it will happen in some place we don’t expect- not Portland or LA or Minnesota or Chicago. It’ll probably happen in the place you least expect it, and be led by the people you least expect it but it would not shock me if it involves something like this:

[image or embed]

— Ryan Geddie (@ryangeddie.bsky.social) January 9, 2026 at 5:58 PM

It’s not you, me, and the obsessives that are the tipping point. It’s when the normies go ballistic. When the 5’1″ school nurse has finally had the fuck enough and the guy who drives a truck for city maintenance and never talks about politics but looks like a right wing asshole right down to the J6th capitol storming wraparound sunglasses gets his dander up and finally decides he’s tired of going along to get along and start showing up at protests and talking back to his colleagues.

That’s the fantasy that gives me enough hope to sleep every night, but I really do think that is how it happens.

***

Joelle is starting to feel a little bit better and my head is finally starting to clear up both mentally and physically, and after Sunday it is supposed to be 70 and sunny from here on out. I realize what a complete and total spoiled little shit I have become since starting my yearly stay here, but you know what- I don’t care. I don’t like being in pain and I don’t like being cold and I like being able to go to the outdoor pool and lizard in the back yard on a lounge chair. And all of that shit is free. And I just feel better when I am moving, but I hate moving just to be moving if that makes any sense. Same way when I was a kid- you want me to just run? No. You want me to run and kick that ball? Ok, I can do that for I dunno 10 hours but then I will need dinner. Who wants to walk around the block? Not me. Who wants to walk around the block walking a dog and picking up litter? ALL THE FUCK IN. We’re getting really close to Joelle being able to go on walks around the block. Her improvement in her walking and stability while walking is really amazing so soon after surgery and I can tell in her facial expression when she walks that there is less concern. So that is good.

***

I shared this earlier on Bluesky, and now I am sharing it here- Bela Fleck has cancelled his Kennedy Center appearance, and good on him as he joins a long list of artists with integrity (including the Washington National Opera). I am a longtime admirer of Bela Fleck- I don’t know how you would call what I am. In the late 80’s and early 90’s I became infatuated with a record label called WaterLily acoustics, and between them and Peter Gabriel’s Real World label I bought an absolute shitton of cd’s from them. The Drummers of Burundi, Shiela Chandra, Afro-Clet Sound System, Passion Sources, and so many others I can not remember right now- Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, but one of them was this gem of an album:

That was my first exposure to Fleck, and I listened to hundreds of his recordings and think I purchased another one, and I love his music, but I don’t love it in the way that I say “DAMN I NEED TO FIRE UP SOME BELA FLECK” which is not to mock those who do, I think he’s fucking great, but it’s just not an artist I seek out, if that makes any sense. I have a lot of music like that- I have listened to a lot of very talented and insanely popular artists who have made multiple albums but I only like one because it brings intangible feels and memories and places. And I generally like their other music, but it’s not my go to. You know what I mean I don’t know why I am torturing myself trying to explain it. And if you don’t, well, whatever, weirdo.

***

I know a dwindling number of you care about video games but I know that the vast majority of you care about art and artists, so this is kind of important:

Larian Studios CEO Swen Vincke, as well as creative directors, recently participated in an AMA on Reddit to set expectations for the studio’s upcoming Divinity game, particularly about its stance on generative AI–a hot-button topic in the industry right now. Responding to a fan question about the role of generative AI in game development, Vincke was rather blunt: “There is not going to be any GenAI art in Divinity.”

His comments arrive amid wider debate over how and whether AI should be used in creative processes, especially as some high-profile games have faced backlash for such use. One notable example is Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, the acclaimed RPG that had two Indie Game Awards (including Game of the Year and Debut Game) rescinded when it was revealed the title had included AI-generated assets during development, violating strict no-AI rules–even though those assets were patched out later.

In the AMA, Vincke acknowledged that previous discussions about experimenting with AI tools for concept-art had been confusing. To make its intentions clear, the studio has elected to avoid generative AI entirely in concept-art creation for Divinity. As Vincke put it, there should be no doubt about where the art came from.

I like Larian Studios and have played the hell out of the Divinity franchise, so I am glad they are doing this and I hope they hold to it.

***

Top tier timing for fucking Iran to enter the chat, btw.

I think that is enough babbling for the night. Be good. And remember:

Friday Night Open Thread 54

Peace out.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    24Comments

    2. 2.

      cain

      You played the Divinity series but didn’t play BG3 yet? Seriously, you need to get the fuck on that right now. I’ve about 700 hours logged into playing BG3, and it’s my second time around. I’ll probably do another run as well with a different character. The second run was even more interesting as I did a bunch of things differently. I’ve played Divinity 2, but didn’t quite into it as I did BG3.
      Re: ICE
      Our Dem leadership isn’t sure about how to deal with ICE – the more progressive people are wanting to use maneuvering around de-funding ICE. But I don’t think they are going for it.
      Here is the link:
      commondreams.org/news/government-shutdown-january

      I feel like they are not going to use govt shutdown to control ICE. They stated they have other priorities. I’m kind of puzzled by that. What’s more scary than jack booted thugs in masks with zero accountability? Is it going to be child care? healthcare? Dunno.. but ICE is also removing our cheap labor and that’s going to raise prices everywhere. ICE is the bedrock for our downfall.​
       

      If you read the article, keep in mind that there are leading questions there – it’s almost like they are trying to create ragebait. So, it could be that Schumer and Jeffries have a lot more subtle positioning than is covered here.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      cain

      on reddit the reaction to the common dreams article was predictable, but I was moved by this post who quoted this great man:

      I have been gravely disappointed with the white moderate. I have almost reached the regrettable conclusion that the Negro’s great stumbling block in his stride toward freedom is not the White Citizen’s Counciler or the Ku Klux Klanner, but the white moderate, who is more devoted to “order” than to justice; who prefers a negative peace which is the absence of tension to a positive peace which is the presence of justice; who constantly says: “I agree with you in the goal you seek, but I cannot agree with your methods of direct action”; who paternalistically believes he can set the timetable for another man’s freedom; who lives by a mythical concept of time and who constantly advises the Negro to wait for a “more convenient season.” Shallow understanding from people of good will is more frustrating than absolute misunderstanding from people of ill will. Lukewarm acceptance is much more bewildering than outright rejection.
      I had hoped that the white moderate would understand that law and order exist for the purpose of establishing justice and that when they fail in this purpose they become the dangerously structured dams that block the flow of social progress. I had hoped that the white moderate would understand that the present tension in the South is a necessary phase of the transition from an obnoxious negative peace, in which the Negro passively accepted his unjust plight, to a substantive and positive peace, in which all men will respect the dignity and worth of human personality. Actually, we who engage in nonviolent direct action are not the creators of tension. We merely bring to the surface the hidden tension that is already alive. We bring it out in the open, where it can be seen and dealt with. Like a boil that can never be cured so long as it is covered up but must be opened with all its ugliness to the natural medicines of air and light, injustice must be exposed, with all the tension its exposure creates, to the light of human conscience and the air of national opinion before it can be cured.
      -MLK Jr, Letter from a Birmingham Jail​

      Reply
    8. 8.

      PatD

      @cain: Republicans are continuing to escalate withholding federally appropriated funds for blue states. People were saying Dems (well 8 or so of them) were correct to fold on the shutdown due to SNAP benefits running out. USDA just announced that all funding for Minnesota is on hold.

      Democrats should not continue to vote to fund Trump’s priorities especially when blue states will be punished per Trump’s whims.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Gretchen

      I still feel sure he’s a domestic abuser. That 0-60 rage when a woman was mildly disrespectful or didn’t submit and obey immediately  is pure domestic abuse – you shouldn’t have made me mad! Look what you made me do to you! And this guy was a firearms trainer for other agents for years!

      The DOJ guidelines say don’t step in front of or behind a car. Don’t shoot at a fleeing vehicle (especially when you have the license number – oh right, the wife made him mad by saying they don’t change their license plates every day like the agents do.)  Don’t shoot the driver of a moving car because then it turns into an unguided missile that could hurt other people. He violated all three of those guidelines.

      Every shot is a decision. Deciding to shoot a second and third time when the car was passing him was a murderous decision.

      A lot of these agents seem to have a rage problem. We need to destroy the agency.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      planetjanet

      The Washington National Opera just announced that it is leaving the Kennedy Center. That is an earthquake. They have been in residence for decades. They are an institution here. Ticket sales have declined with 40% left unsold. Its like the Yankees moving to Newark, just unimaginable.Playbill – WNO to leave Kennedy Center​​​

      Reply
    11. 11.

      MagdaInBlack

      In the late 90’s I hung out with a guy who introduced me to Bela Fleck. I had forgotten how much I enjoyed his music. Thank you, John.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Gretchen

      John, I envy your ability to go to outdoor pools. My favorite summer exercise is to put in my waterproof earbuds, fire up a podcast and walk the lap lanes of my local pool. Sadly, here that’s only a summer activity and I haven’t found a winter activity that I enjoy nearly as much.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Suzanne

      That Evelyn Normielib meme made me laugh the first time I saw it. It reminds me very much of SuzMom and her siblings, who are all lifelong Dems. I remember a few years ago, I was on the phone with my aunt, and she shocked me. I remember when I was younger, she would only discuss politics vaguely. But in this conversation, I commented that Stephen Miller looks like a rat, and she responded, “If only he could get his head caught in a trap and die”.

      Her lips, God’s ears.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Craig

      I hung out with Bela and Abigail Washburn on a job a bunch of years ago. They were both just really cool and down to earth. They would warm up in my office and hang out.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Jay

      Charlotte Clymer
      ‪@charlotteclymer.bsky.social‬
      “A broad national coalition… is calling for a coordinated ICE Out For Good Weekend of Action on Saturday, January 10, and Sunday, January 11. In less than 24 hours after the announcement, there are already 1000 events anticipated nationwide.”

      Find a local event here: http://www.mobilize.us?tag_ids=29132

      ICE Out For Good Coalition Announces Nationwide Weekend of Action Demanding Accountability After ICE Killing of Renee Nicole Good

      1000+ events already anticipated

      Washington, D.C. — A broad national coalition, including Indivisible, MoveOn Civic Action, the American Civil Liberties Union, Voto Latino, United We Dream, 50501, the Disappeared in America Campaign of the Not Above the Law coalition, and partner organizations across the country, is calling for a coordinated ICE Out For Good Weekend of Action on Saturday, January 10, and Sunday, January 11. In less than 24 hours after the announcement, there are already 1000 events anticipated nationwide. You can find the growing list of events here.

      The mobilization comes in response to the escalation of ICE violence in our communities, the killing of Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old wife and mother of three, and the months-long pattern of unchecked violence and abuse in marginalized communities across America. Across the country, communities will gather in nonviolent, lawful, and community-led actions to honor the life lost, demand accountability, and make visible the human cost of ICE’s actions.

      Good and the Portland victims are part of a broader and deeply alarming pattern of unchecked violence and abuse by federal immigration enforcement agencies. In September, ICE reportedly shot and killed Silverio Villegas González, a father and cook from Mexico living in Chicago. In 2025 alone, more than 30 people have reportedly died in ICE detention.

      All actions under the ICE Out For Good banner are grounded in moral witness, public accountability, and collective care. We remain committed to nonviolent organizing. You can find the growing list of events here.

      4:56 PM · Jan 9, 2026

       

      Text at link,

      bsky.app/profile/charlotteclymer.bsky.social/post/3mbzsj5t5dk26

      Reply
    16. 16.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Seems a good read on what the moment means for Iran:

      Protests Mark the End of the Islamic Republic’s Political Project
      9 January 2026

      Mehran Haghirian is Director of Research and Programmes at the Bourse & Bazaar Foundation. Follow him at @MehranHaghirian.

      “Death to the dictator,” “This is the final battle,” and “Long live the king,” are the slogans Iranians have been shouting in the streets since December. They have returned to the streets in force, with the protests on January 8 involving enormous crowds around the country. While the latest wave of demonstrations began in the bazaars in response to the sharp devaluation of the national currency, these are not merely economic protests. Iranians are exhausted by a deepening impasse across political, social, environmental, and economic spheres, with crises compounding by the day.

      Under the status quo, the regime, the government, and society as a whole have proven incapable of resolving any of these challenges, leaving lives interrrupted and livelihoods diminished.
      The Islamic Republic’s veneer of invincibility was repeatedly shattered during 2025 and continues to break in 2026. For the first time since the end of the Iran–Iraq War in 1988, missiles struck Tehran and cities across Iran during the twelve-day war between Israel and Iran in June. Ever since, the U.S. president has repeatedly threatened action against the country. One of the core bargains the Islamic Republic offered in exchange authoritarian rule after the end of the Iran-Iraq War—that it could shield Iran from further conflict—has collapsed. Its strategies, investments, slogans, and its so-called Axis of Resistance have unraveled alongside its nuclear ambitions. From Syria to Lebanon, Palestine to Yemen, and as far as Venezuela, the regime’s purported allies are either dead, exiled, or imprisoned. The Islamic Republic has reached an impasse. It now waits only for the departure of one man: Ali Khamenei.

      To avoid a historic betrayal of the Iranian people, Trump and Netanyahu now carry the burden of their own promises: that they seek to support and rescue the people of Iran, not to destroy the country but to see it flourish. U.S. efforts must therefore include protecting Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity during a fragile transition. Territory—the map of Iran—is sacred to Iranians. No Iranian, regardless of political orientation, would accept the loss of a single inch of land. A future government will be responsible for safeguarding sovereignty while reintegrating Iran into the international community with dignity.

      The Islamic Republic is over, at least as a political force. The greatest danger now is not collapse itself, but the failure to protect the transition from forces—internal and external—that would prefer chaos to a sovereign, democratic Iran.

      The last paragraph is the crux of the matter. But appealing to Trump & Bibi seems foolish & naive. Iranians will have to actively guarding against Israel & the US (& other cynical actors) from taking advantage of the situation.

      There is indeed strong parallels between Iran today & late Qing or late Ottoman Empires, thoroughly discredited & delegitimized in the eyes of the ruled, to the extent that foreign assault serve to further weaken the legitimacy of the ruling regime, rather than rallying around the flag. Of course, the aftermath of the falls of the Qing, Ottoman (& Austro-Hungarian) Empires do not inspire.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Old Man Shadow

      Picturing a knitting circle at the senior center pulling Molotovs and submachine guns out of their oversized purses and screaming “Fuck the Nazis!” did make me laugh, so thanks for that.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Ben Cisco

      @cain:

      If you read the article, keep in mind that there are leading questions there – it’s almost like they are trying to create ragebait.

      YOU DON’T SAY…
      People, don’t wind up with a hook in your mouth 😒

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Jay

      Aaron Rupar

      ‪@atrupar.com‬

      Follow
      We evacuated our kids out of Minneapolis this weekend and my spouse reports that as she drove them out of town she saw “multiple freeway exits where people are being pulled over.” It feels like the Twin Cities is being subjugated by a hostile occupying force.
      5:47 PM · Jan 9, 2026

      Everybody can reply
      2.1K reposts
      160 quotes
      6.1K likes
      89 saves

      395

      2.3K

      ‪justdeirdre.bsky.social‬
      ‪@justdeirdre.bsky.social‬
      · 33m
      So Aaron, I came across an article from 2014. Between 2010 and 2012 US border agents stepped in front of vehicle 62 times to justify shooting. Guess whose name is mentioned Jon Ross has been under review for repeatedly doing this
      thenation.com/article/arch...

      US Border Agents Intentionally Stepped in Front of Moving Vehicles to Justify Shooting at Them
      An internal review of the US Border Patrol raises serious questions about the agency’s use-of-force policy.
      http://www.thenation.com

      bsky.app/profile/atrupar.com/post/3mbzvdfmwmk2u

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Nukular Biskits

      The Trumpistas at work have been relatively quiet as of late, which is good for a number of reasons.

      One of which is I’ve already let it be known that I’ve no problem throwing the bullshit flag, damned be comity and “workplace environment” niceties.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      frosty

      I don’t like being cold…

      Which is why we started hitching up a trailer and going south in February. Then Jan and Feb. I flew back to the job, Ms F stayed south. Then I started taking a 4-week leave of absence. Then I retired. The cold and the dark (not so much in AZ) just get to you. That’s why February is the longest month of the year.

      Reply

