Still openly seething about the murder the other day. I have no idea what has happened, but maybe because the victim this time was a white lady, but I have caught them several times doing actual journalism in their coverage of Nicole Good’s execution. At any rate, the shooter’s own footage has been released, and you can find it here but I will not embed it, and it is more incriminating than the bystander footage.

He circled the car filming, was clearly in no danger, encountered the victim’s wide, looped around the car, and, as one person noted, when his wife’s insult penetrated his body armor, he switched the phone to his non shooting hand, circled in front showing her turning the wheel the opposite direction of him, and then he executed her. And then he called her a fucking bitch.

He was never in any life-threatening situation because if he had been he would not have walked in front of the car in the fucking first place. No one else had their weapons pulled. And even if he had accelerated in his direction he could have avoided it because… he has fucking legs that have a much smaller turning radius than a Honda fucking pilot. He could have easily stepped aside (he should never have been in the front in the first fucking place but these guys thought they could all run up and terrorize these pesky libtard women as a show of force), but he’s a true believer and Trump voter with the Gadsden flag flying out front, and he won’t have these fucking women question his manhood, so it was escalate, escalate escalate, and then when she tried to leave instead of easily stepping to his right he chose to draw and fire, missing the shot through the front when there was actually the tiniest shred of danger to him, and then hitting with the two through the side of her head. The autopsy and blood spatter report, if they are ever released, will demonstrate the trajectory of the fatal shots.

It’s just our very own Tonton Macoute escalating the violence. And they will continue to deny and escalate until something snaps- I dunno what- they kill a bunch of kids on a school bus or shoot a priest, I don’t know what it will be. But something will finally snap somewhere and either Republicans in the House and Senate will rein in Trump, that botox monster who shot her dog in her backyard, and the rest of these sociopaths, or things will burn. And I honestly think it will happen in some place we don’t expect- not Portland or LA or Minnesota or Chicago. It’ll probably happen in the place you least expect it, and be led by the people you least expect it but it would not shock me if it involves something like this:

It’s not you, me, and the obsessives that are the tipping point. It’s when the normies go ballistic. When the 5’1″ school nurse has finally had the fuck enough and the guy who drives a truck for city maintenance and never talks about politics but looks like a right wing asshole right down to the J6th capitol storming wraparound sunglasses gets his dander up and finally decides he’s tired of going along to get along and start showing up at protests and talking back to his colleagues.

That’s the fantasy that gives me enough hope to sleep every night, but I really do think that is how it happens.

***

Joelle is starting to feel a little bit better and my head is finally starting to clear up both mentally and physically, and after Sunday it is supposed to be 70 and sunny from here on out. I realize what a complete and total spoiled little shit I have become since starting my yearly stay here, but you know what- I don’t care. I don’t like being in pain and I don’t like being cold and I like being able to go to the outdoor pool and lizard in the back yard on a lounge chair. And all of that shit is free. And I just feel better when I am moving, but I hate moving just to be moving if that makes any sense. Same way when I was a kid- you want me to just run? No. You want me to run and kick that ball? Ok, I can do that for I dunno 10 hours but then I will need dinner. Who wants to walk around the block? Not me. Who wants to walk around the block walking a dog and picking up litter? ALL THE FUCK IN. We’re getting really close to Joelle being able to go on walks around the block. Her improvement in her walking and stability while walking is really amazing so soon after surgery and I can tell in her facial expression when she walks that there is less concern. So that is good.

***

I shared this earlier on Bluesky, and now I am sharing it here- Bela Fleck has cancelled his Kennedy Center appearance, and good on him as he joins a long list of artists with integrity (including the Washington National Opera). I am a longtime admirer of Bela Fleck- I don’t know how you would call what I am. In the late 80’s and early 90’s I became infatuated with a record label called WaterLily acoustics, and between them and Peter Gabriel’s Real World label I bought an absolute shitton of cd’s from them. The Drummers of Burundi, Shiela Chandra, Afro-Clet Sound System, Passion Sources, and so many others I can not remember right now- Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, but one of them was this gem of an album:

That was my first exposure to Fleck, and I listened to hundreds of his recordings and think I purchased another one, and I love his music, but I don’t love it in the way that I say “DAMN I NEED TO FIRE UP SOME BELA FLECK” which is not to mock those who do, I think he’s fucking great, but it’s just not an artist I seek out, if that makes any sense. I have a lot of music like that- I have listened to a lot of very talented and insanely popular artists who have made multiple albums but I only like one because it brings intangible feels and memories and places. And I generally like their other music, but it’s not my go to. You know what I mean I don’t know why I am torturing myself trying to explain it. And if you don’t, well, whatever, weirdo.

***

I know a dwindling number of you care about video games but I know that the vast majority of you care about art and artists, so this is kind of important:

Larian Studios CEO Swen Vincke, as well as creative directors, recently participated in an AMA on Reddit to set expectations for the studio’s upcoming Divinity game, particularly about its stance on generative AI–a hot-button topic in the industry right now. Responding to a fan question about the role of generative AI in game development, Vincke was rather blunt: “There is not going to be any GenAI art in Divinity.” His comments arrive amid wider debate over how and whether AI should be used in creative processes, especially as some high-profile games have faced backlash for such use. One notable example is Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, the acclaimed RPG that had two Indie Game Awards (including Game of the Year and Debut Game) rescinded when it was revealed the title had included AI-generated assets during development, violating strict no-AI rules–even though those assets were patched out later. In the AMA, Vincke acknowledged that previous discussions about experimenting with AI tools for concept-art had been confusing. To make its intentions clear, the studio has elected to avoid generative AI entirely in concept-art creation for Divinity. As Vincke put it, there should be no doubt about where the art came from.

I like Larian Studios and have played the hell out of the Divinity franchise, so I am glad they are doing this and I hope they hold to it.

***

Top tier timing for fucking Iran to enter the chat, btw.

I think that is enough babbling for the night. Be good. And remember:

Peace out.