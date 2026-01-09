Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – ema – Lederhosen Alert

ema

Did you know that lederhosen is just another word for party pants? The things you learn when you attend the Steuben German-American Parade (30:02) on 5th Avenue.

You might think that the highlights of the parade were the traditional costumes, the music, or the beer floats, but no! The absolute star of the parade was a working, lime green Trabant. Because who hasn’t needed a car and thought “Hmm, you know what, what’s available in this country is just not suitable enough. I clearly need to import a Trabant!”

The Steuben German-American parade is not a large parade, but it is very joyful and delightful and I definitely recommend it.

On The Road - ema - Lederhosen Alert 9
On The Road - ema - Lederhosen Alert 8
On The Road - ema - Lederhosen Alert 6

Speaking of lederhosen

On The Road - ema - Lederhosen Alert 7
On The Road - ema - Lederhosen Alert 5

Both the spectators and the marchers loved this car.

On The Road - ema - Lederhosen Alert 4
On The Road - ema - Lederhosen Alert 3
On The Road - ema - Lederhosen Alert 2

If some of the ace BJ photographers could explain to me how, on a perfectly sunny day, I managed to come up with such dark clips I would appreciate it. Something about the camera settings maybe?

On The Road - ema - Lederhosen Alert 1
On The Road - ema - Lederhosen Alert

  • Baud
  • Viva BrisVegas

    2Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      If some of the ace BJ photographers could explain to me how, on a perfectly sunny day

      Seems like the light meter is adjusting for the background sunlight, making the foreground dark.

      Reply

