On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

ema

Did you know that lederhosen is just another word for party pants? The things you learn when you attend the Steuben German-American Parade (30:02) on 5th Avenue.

You might think that the highlights of the parade were the traditional costumes, the music, or the beer floats, but no! The absolute star of the parade was a working, lime green Trabant. Because who hasn’t needed a car and thought “Hmm, you know what, what’s available in this country is just not suitable enough. I clearly need to import a Trabant!”

The Steuben German-American parade is not a large parade, but it is very joyful and delightful and I definitely recommend it.