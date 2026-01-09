I’ve been wandering around in a fog, letting a puppy dictate my days, wondering why I’m so useless this week. Yes, it’s fun watching the pack try to figure out WTF this interloper is doing. And she’s all sassy and funny, definitely not a shrinking violet, so it’s been interesting to see it play out.

We are all getting closer to her goodbye day. So y’all don’t get attached. I am not. Believe that or not, I’m her babysitter at this moment. She’s not staying. So put that thought out of your head. Again, I’m quirky, not crazy. LOL

Anyway, while I was wasting time with mindless scrolling (as far from doomscrolling as I could get). This video popped up and I gotta tell you, it was a relief to hear, so I’m sharing.

Direct link if the embed didn’t work for you. (you do not have to have FB to view – it’s also on his IG profile)

It helped, because I’m staring down a desk of work and could NOT care less about any of it. I cannot get myself out of trauma mode.

How are you coping? What are you finding helpful? The day of Renee’s murder I bought a homeless man’s (and his beautiful dog) groceries, just to feel like I could do something, anything to make the world a better place. Because honestly, what I wanted was to get in the car and drive to MN and raise hell.

I know there are good things still happening, but it all seems difficult to celebrate. But here are the links to the Top Ten Dogs of the week from We Rate Dogs and a That Good News Girl video , and finally a fun set from Josh Johnson

Respite open thread – use it to help each other find ways to cope with this hellscape of an administration.