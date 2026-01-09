Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Take a Moment and Be Kind To Yourself

I’ve been wandering around in a fog, letting a puppy dictate my days, wondering why I’m so useless this week. Yes, it’s fun watching the pack try to figure out WTF this interloper is doing. And she’s all sassy and funny, definitely not a shrinking violet, so it’s been interesting to see it play out.

Great Dane puppy on a dog bed with a stuffed basketball

We are all getting closer to her goodbye day. So y’all don’t get attached. I am not. Believe that or not, I’m her babysitter at this moment. She’s not staying. So put that thought out of your head. Again, I’m quirky, not crazy. LOL

Anyway, while I was wasting time with mindless scrolling (as far from doomscrolling as I could get). This video popped up and I gotta tell you, it was a relief to hear, so I’m sharing.

Direct link if the embed  didn’t work for you.  (you do not have to have FB to view – it’s also on his IG profile)

It helped, because I’m staring down a desk of work and could NOT care less about any of it. I cannot get myself out of trauma mode.

How are you coping? What are you finding helpful? The day of Renee’s murder I bought a homeless man’s (and his beautiful dog) groceries, just to feel like I could do something, anything to make the world a better place. Because honestly, what I wanted was to get in the car and drive to MN and raise hell.

I know there are good things still happening, but it all seems difficult to celebrate. But here are the links to the Top Ten Dogs of the week from We Rate Dogs and a That Good News Girl video , and finally a fun set from Josh Johnson

Respite open thread – use it to help each other find ways to cope with this hellscape of an administration.

    28Comments

    3. 3.

      TaMara

      @comrade scotts agenda of rage: I leased the Ioniq 5, 2026. Been very, very happy with it. Surprisingly easy to learn everything. Still haven’t taken the dogs for a spin.

      Handled a trip up through the canyons with ease and recharged enough downhill that I’d barely used any KW (is that the proper term??) for the drive.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      FastEdD

      I’m so torn up by this atrocity that I’m trying to record an acoustic version of a song I wrote 40 years ago. I spent three days working on it and got a decent vocal, but it just won’t synch to the click track, so now I have to throw out 3 days of work and start all over again from scratch. Those hours may be wasted, but they weren’t wasted by being torn up. I can only spend a few hours a day being furious and giving myself an ulcer, but not the entire day.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      West of the Cascades

      Thank you — I SO needed the message on that embedded video. I haven’t been able to do anything “productive” today except spread peanut butter and jelly on a piece of bread. Now giving myself leave to let the rest of the day go, too.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      TEL

      I signed up to volunteer with a local agency that provides services to my community (my neighborhood is largely Latino surrounded by mostly white affluent folk). And I’m currently fostering a cat that was being neglected by her “owner” – a lady with mental health issues. Fortunately, our local humane society is willing to provide some badly needed veterinary care and my neighbor is willing to adopt her afterwards. My neighbor has 2 cats so I’m fostering until the vet says she’s safe to be around other kitties.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Josie

      Thanks for the important message, TaMara. I am finding that reading light fiction books that I have already read before is all I can handle. There is something reassuring about a story line that I recognize and like. Sounds kind of silly, I know, but it works for me.
      Also, washing dishes by hand and cleaning. I’m not a particularly good housekeeper, but my boys always said they could tell that I was pissed about something because I would start cleaning.​​

      Reply
    14. 14.

      TaMara

      @trollhattan: Right? That sweater has served me well, I’ve used it on both Scout and Trixie and I picked it up at the thrift store for fifty cents.

      They grow so fast, they get a week or so out of that size before we have to move up, so thifted toddler clothes it is. They don’t need them for long, but those first few winter weeks are a bit much on those skinny pups.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      different-church-lady

      wondering why I’m so useless this week.

      1. January
      2. Post holiday letdown
      3. The world outside is ruled by sociopaths

      Reply
    16. 16.

      lowtechcyclist

      It was warm and sunny here on Wednesday, so that afternoon I went hiking in the American Chestnut Land Trust lands in southern Calvert County.  I love hiking on pleasant winter days, because you can see the landscape, all the hills and streams and ravines, with the late afternoon sun streaming through the trees.  I hadn’t been on this particular trail before, and the beauty of it flooded me with joy.

      I hiked about three miles, which was a good distance for where I am right now – in 2025, due to various reasons, I got less exercise than in pretty much any year I can remember.  Doing things like this restores my soul.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      H.E.Wolf

      I made gluten-free cookies (from a mix) for a gluten-free neighbor.

      I ate quite a few of the cookies myself.

      I was friendly to the USPS counter clerk. (See next item.)

      I am writing GOTV postcards. Which is one good way to raise hell. :)

      Reply
    18. 18.

      HinTN

      I made beef stew. It’s nigh unto impossible to think of anything while you’re making roux and then the follow-on “cajun napalm” phase. I used stock I’d made from the rib roast. After the veggies are cooked I add small pieces of the VERY RARE beast and let the broth warm them up. Yummy on this gray, drizzly winter day.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      trollhattan

      @lowtechcyclist: ​
      One of those little groups of chestnuts that survived the blight?

      Have never seen one. We have Chinese horsechestnuts, which are large messy weeds. Vintage pics of mature American chestnuts show great and glorious trees.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      HinTN

      @trollhattan: I know those ain’t these but USDA has developed blight resistant American Chestnuts. I got four bare root whips last year and got two of them planted on the outer reach of the yard last week. The other two go in soon.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      NotMax

      @lowtechcyclist

      Shall be hiking through various big box stores and markets today, provided can muster sufficient energy by this afternoon. The well of gumption is low right now (10:20 a.m.).
      ;)

      Reply
    27. 27.

      laura

      I have been tasked with writing a family and friends cookbook. I have only myself to blame. When I make a dish that our maternal grandmother made, and send pictures to the Roadie Brothers I get an instant response no matter where in the world they are, or what they are doing.  The working title is Six Degrees of Grandma Foley. Cousin Kelly has been assigned to go through old photos and find some stank eye, side eye pics of said gramma, because “that look” could stop a charging rhino. She was a scratch cook that could work a miracle with a fry pan, a pot, a knife and a big spoon. Wish me luck.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      CaseyL

      I am re-reading the Murderbot books.  Read them originally as ebooks, but part of my plan going forward is, any book(s) I like enough to want to re-read, I get “real” copies of.  So I got a boxed set, very very nice.  I expect the global electronic edifice to completely TTS, whether through enshittification or environmental whammy, and don’t want anything I treasure to exist only in e-form.

      Along the same line of thinking, I ordered an entire 2024 edition of World Book Encyclopedia – printed, bound, all 22 volumes.  I want a set of information books that can’t be hacked, blocked, or censored. Have no idea where I’ll put it, as my bookcases are already pretty full.

      (Re-reading Murderbot, alas, also shows me how much further along we are to the ghoulish Corporate Rim universe as described therein, even more than when they were written.  So maybe not much of a coping mechanism after all…)

      Reply

