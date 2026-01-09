Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This Is How It’s Done

I love this headline from Simon Rosenberg.

Our Mad King’s Vainglorious Venezuelan Victory Lap Was Rudely Interrupted By A Newly Assertive Congress Yesterday

This is how it’s done – refute the lies and bullshit in the same breath as talking about the good that’s happening.

In addition to the headline that makes me happy, Rosenberg shared a gift link to a NYT interview with Trump that provides an ever deeper window into Trump’s madman declaration of a new, post-democratic Imperial Age (gift link).

I’m almost afraid to read it – a deeper window into the mind of a madman may require a stiff drink, or at least breakfast first.

President Trump declared on Wednesday evening that his power as commander in chief is constrained only by his “own morality,” brushing aside international law and other checks on his ability to use military might to strike, invade or coerce nations around the world.

Asked in a wide-ranging interview with The New York Times if there were any limits on his global powers, Mr. Trump said: “Yeah, there is one thing. My own morality. My own mind. It’s the only thing that can stop me.”

“I don’t need international law,” he added. “I’m not looking to hurt people.”

When pressed further about whether his administration needed to abide by international law, Mr. Trump said, “I do.” But he made clear he would be the arbiter when such constraints applied to the United States.

“It depends what your definition of international law is,” he said.

Mr. Trump’s assessment of his own freedom to use any instrument of military, economic or political power to cement American supremacy was the most blunt acknowledgment yet of his worldview. At its core is the concept that national strength, rather than laws, treaties and conventions, should be the deciding factor as powers collide.

This Is How It's Done 1

Time for us to make some noise.

If you haven’t called the people who were elected to represent you in government, please do that today.

Hell, even if you did it yesterday, do it again today.  They mostly make tick marks re: calls, so let’s get those numbers up there.

 

    26Comments

    1. 1.

      rikyrah

      Heather Long

      @byHeatherLong
      Wow.
      2025 would have been a year of job LOSS without healthcare and social assistance.

      Total jobs added in 2025 = 584,000
      Healthcare jobs added in 2025 = 405,000
      Social Assistance jobs added in 2205 = 308,000

      Look how many industries had LAYOFFS in the past 12 months:
      Mining and logging
      Manufacturing
      Wholesale trade
      Transport and warehouse
      Government (federal)
      x.com/byHeatherLong/status/2009622562980913518?s=20

      Reply
    3. 3.

      JML

      @rikyrah: boy those tariffs sure have helped out the US economy!

      Next up: the massive increase in health insurance for millions because of the GOP!

      I never want to hear that the GOP is better on the economy than the Democrats ever again. they’re only good at looting the economy for rich fuckers.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      JerseyBeard

      @Baud: According to Reddit gold has been flow to Russia and the police are pulling back in favor of Revolutionary Guard forces. Dozen of cities with fires. Sounds ominous.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Old School

      Via Pitchbot:

      At Status_ @oliverdarcy.bsky.social has learned that Bari Weiss, CBS News’ Trump-approved minder, has held up another “60 Minutes” report:

      An Anderson Cooper investigation of Trump’s acceptance of white S. African refugees, which is “guaranteed to provoke Trump and inflame his MAGA base.”

      — Tim Karr (@timkarr.bsky.social) January 9, 2026 at 5:43 AM

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Jeffro

      @Elizabelle: So proud of the Iranians for protesting.  Power to them.

      Yup.  I’m fighting that impulse to jeer whatever trumpov cheers (or whatever I imagine he would cheer), but in this case, I hope the Iranian people free themselves.  Long overdue.

      Maybe the Iranian people will share their eventual Nobel Peace Prize with him too – he should fly over there and ask, stat.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Jackie

      @Old School:

      Donald Trump has not been seen in public since Tuesday and has no public events on his calendar today

      What medical/health issue(s) is he hiding this time?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      rikyrah

      Christopher Webb
      @cwebbonline
      There won’t be a White House when Trump is finished. It’ll be Mar-a-Lago North.

      Now Trump’s planning to add a second story to the West Wing to “restore symmetry” after his oversized ballroom is done.

      And we’re supposed to believe it’s all paid for by private donors who expect nothing in return. Sure. Nothing to see here.
      x.com/cwebbonline/status/2009644347512475716?s=20

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Bugboy

      The draft dodging coward (h/t Jesse Ventura) thinks that since *HE* got that obscene SCOTUS immunity opinion, that everyone who works for him gets immunity as well.  That’s not how it works.

      But while they haven’t come right and said it until now, I believe their actions clearly indicate that’s what they’ve always thought.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Old School

      Why doesn’t Bari just talk to him?

      Tony Dokoupil closed last night’s CBS Evening “News” with a passionate bothsidesing of Renee Good’s killing: “I’ve heard too, not on the streets protesting, but in passionate notes in my inbox from people who want to see our immigration laws enforced.”

      — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) January 9, 2026 at 11:52 AM

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Jeffro

      @Old School: I read that – just incredibly disgusting

      They can’t even call a murder a murder anymore.  Not without pretending that some ginned-up RWNJ grievance is of equal importance.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      MisterForkbeard

      The ICE POV (body cam?) video for of Renee Good murder has dropped: reddit.com/r/minnesota/comments/1q8gbrz/

      It doesn’t help ICE at all. The whole situation is non-violent, non threatening, and then she accelerates while turning the wheel away from him. Dude gets jostled, panicks and murders her. Then calls her a “fucking bitch”.

      Conservatives are claiming complete vindication.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.