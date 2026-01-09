I love this headline from Simon Rosenberg.

Our Mad King’s Vainglorious Venezuelan Victory Lap Was Rudely Interrupted By A Newly Assertive Congress Yesterday

This is how it’s done – refute the lies and bullshit in the same breath as talking about the good that’s happening.

In addition to the headline that makes me happy, Rosenberg shared a gift link to a NYT interview with Trump that provides an ever deeper window into Trump’s madman declaration of a new, post-democratic Imperial Age (gift link).

I’m almost afraid to read it – a deeper window into the mind of a madman may require a stiff drink, or at least breakfast first.

President Trump declared on Wednesday evening that his power as commander in chief is constrained only by his “own morality,” brushing aside international law and other checks on his ability to use military might to strike, invade or coerce nations around the world. Asked in a wide-ranging interview with The New York Times if there were any limits on his global powers, Mr. Trump said: “Yeah, there is one thing. My own morality. My own mind. It’s the only thing that can stop me.” “I don’t need international law,” he added. “I’m not looking to hurt people.” When pressed further about whether his administration needed to abide by international law, Mr. Trump said, “I do.” But he made clear he would be the arbiter when such constraints applied to the United States. “It depends what your definition of international law is,” he said. Mr. Trump’s assessment of his own freedom to use any instrument of military, economic or political power to cement American supremacy was the most blunt acknowledgment yet of his worldview. At its core is the concept that national strength, rather than laws, treaties and conventions, should be the deciding factor as powers collide.

Time for us to make some noise.

If you haven’t called the people who were elected to represent you in government, please do that today.

Hell, even if you did it yesterday, do it again today. They mostly make tick marks re: calls, so let’s get those numbers up there.