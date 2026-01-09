(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Here’s the Russian butcher’s bill and Ukrainian air defense tally from yesterday:

‼️ Official: Russia carried out a strike on Ukraine using the Oreshnik missile, – the Air Force of Ukraine. The main axis of attack was Kyiv Oblast. Air defenses intercepted 18 of 36 missiles and 226 of 242 UAVs: [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 9, 2026 at 10:59 AM

▪️ 8 of 13 ballistic missiles (Iskander-M and S-400).

▪️ 10 of 22 cruise missiles (Kalibr).

▪️ 0 of 1 medium-range ballistic missile (launched from Kapustin Yar, Astrakhan region). Impacts were recorded from 18 missiles and 16 attack UAVs across 19 locations. — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 9, 2026 at 10:59 AM

Russia murders Ukrainians with drones, bombs, and missiles every single day. Every day! Yet when they launch one ridiculous Wunderwaffe to project strength, that’s all the news outlets want to talk about, playing straight into russian propaganda’s hands. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 9, 2026 at 9:58 AM

Russia continues to hammering Ukrainian electricity generation and transmission infrastructure to cause maximum civilian harm during a very cold stretch of early January.

Kyiv. No water. No electricity since 5 a.m.

I couldn’t reach my granny today on the phone. In the coming days, temperatures will drop almost to −20°C. Russia is using the cold weather to terrorize civilians. I hate that fucking country. — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 9, 2026 at 1:49 PM

Half of Kyiv — almost six thousand high-rise homes — were left without heating in Kyiv after the russian massive attack. It’s minus 8 degrees Celsius now going down to minus 17 tomorrow night (!) Could you imagine half of your city getting frozen by the terrorist state? [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) January 9, 2026 at 5:04 AM

If the west wasn’t filled to the brim with backstabbing bastards and spineless bitches Moscow would be going through this, not Kyiv [image or embed] — Dmytro Spivakov (@dmytro-spivakov.bsky.social) January 9, 2026 at 9:31 AM

⚡️Kyiv Mayor Klitschko urges residents to ‘temporarily leave city’ as Russia targets critical infrastructure. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko called on residents of the capital, if possible, to leave the city after a Russian attack on Jan. 9 left half of the city’s apartment buildings without heating. [image or embed] — The Kyiv Independent (@kyivindependent.com) January 9, 2026 at 7:24 AM

From The Kyiv Independent:

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko called on residents of the capital, if possible, to leave the city after a Russian attack on Jan. 9 left half of the city’s apartment buildings without heating. As temperatures dropped below -10°C (14°F), Russia launched a mass attack on Ukraine overnight with 242 drones and 36 missiles, with Kyiv and its surrounding areas being the primary targets, the Air Force reported. The attack hit energy infrastructure facilities and multiple residential buildings in the capital, killing at least four people and injuring 19 others. “We are doing everything we can to resolve this as quickly as possible. However, the combined attack on Kyiv last night was the most devastating for the capital’s critical infrastructure,” Klitschko said. As of the time of publication, heating was knocked out in about 6,000 apartment buildings across Kyiv — nearly half of the city’s total — following the Russian attack overnight, according to the mayor. The city is also facing water supply interruptions, with emergency power outages being introduced. “I appeal to the residents of the capital, who have the opportunity to temporarily leave the city for places where there are alternative sources of power and heat, to do so,” Klitschko said. The mayor said that hospitals and maternity wards have been reconnected to power and heating. Efforts to restore power and heating for residential homes in Kyiv is ongoing. Mykola Kolisnyk, deputy energy minister, said that the fewer consumers there are, “the easier it is to handle the situation.” If there is no heating supply, residents start using electricity to heat their homes, which, in turn, increases electricity consumption, the official added. “This is why, when the population is more, let’s say spread across villages and other regions, there will be less pressure specifically in one city,” Kolisnyk told the Kyiv Independent. Kyiv, home to around 4 million people, has endured multiple of Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure since the start of the full-scale war in 2022. Over past months, Moscow has continued pounding energy facilities, with Ukrainian officials warning that Russia is attempting to shut down the energy grid region by region. In recent days, Russia has targeted regional capitals in the east and south, leaving Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts without power on the evening of Jan. 7. Russian forces also targeted critical infrastructure in the western Lviv Oblast overnight on Jan. 9, launching its new Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

The Russians Are Exploiting the Weather – The Cold Snap – Trying to Hit as Many of Our Energy Facilities as Possible – Address by the President Dear Ukrainians! Restoration efforts are currently underway in our cities and our communities – in Kyiv and the region, in the Dnipro, Lviv, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, and Odesa regions. Repair crews are almost constantly working in the Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv regions. Maximum forces are deployed to restore vital services. The Russians are exploiting the weather – the cold snap – trying to hit as many of our energy facilities as possible. So much for their respect for America and all diplomacy. Last night, over 200 Russian drones were launched, as well as a significant number of ballistic missiles, primarily targeting Kyiv. Four people were killed – my condolences to their families. Nearly thirty were wounded. Prior to that, there were strikes on Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, and Zaporizhzhia. And before that – Odesa. The main Russian tactic is to try to completely shut cities down. It is crucial that every city administration understands this goal, the goal of the enemy, and prepares for full counteraction, for actual work for the benefit of citizens. The focus should not be on avoiding problems but on solving them, especially when the resources exist to do so – as in Kyiv. It is the best-financed city in Ukraine, and all necessary backup systems must be in place. Today, I held a special energy meeting with military officials, government representatives, and specialized services to discuss the details of protecting energy facilities and the necessary decisions. Diplomats must be as active as possible – through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and informal diplomatic channels. Oreshnik was used again – this time against the Lviv region. Once again, it was pointedly close to the borders of the European Union. And in terms of using medium-range ballistic missiles, this poses the same challenge for all: Warsaw, Bucharest, Budapest, and many other capitals as well. Everyone needs to see this in the same way and with the same seriousness: if the Russians aren’t even bothering to come up with a plausible excuse for using such weapons, then no personal connections and no rhetoric will protect anyone from this. What is needed is a system of joint action, a system of collective defense – one that truly works. Does such a system exist now? That’s an open question, because across Europe there is the same doubt – whether their capital would be defended if Putin suddenly lost it. Today, I received a detailed military briefing from the Commander-in-Chief and the Chief of the General Staff, including on work with partners in recent days on security guarantees. The documents are largely finalized. But the essence of these documents – their strength – lies in ensuring confidence that the guarantees will work. This can only be truly seen if protection is also operational right now. Timely delivery of air-defense systems. Timely delivery of equipment for our resilience and our energy infrastructure. Timely provision of financial support for Ukraine – for our defense and our stability. There are many details, and each one must be worked through now in a way that ensures confidence for tomorrow. I also want to thank all our people involved in responding to the aftermath of the strikes. This is truly heroic work. In hours, people accomplish what in other countries can take days or weeks. The important thing is that help is available everywhere, repairs are happening everywhere, and maximum effort is being made to restore electricity and heating to the people. I have tasked government officials with communicating as fully as possible what will be done and within what timeframe. I thank everyone who is helping! I thank everyone who supports our people. I thank all the leaders who have not stayed silent and who are standing with us, with Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine!

Georgia:

1/ Dream is threatening to arrest a citizen for protesting on the pavement. A judge ruled that Giorgi Tsulaia’s administrative case “constitutes violations under the Criminal Code,” and it has now been transferred to the MIA. [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) January 9, 2026 at 8:24 AM

2/ Giorgi Tsulaia had already been deemed to have “violated” the law once for blocking the road. Under GD’s new repressive laws, a second administrative violation, such as alleged obstruction of pavements, triggers criminal liability and can result in up to one year in prison. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) January 9, 2026 at 8:24 AM

3/ GD is using these laws as a tool of repression against protesters. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) January 9, 2026 at 8:24 AM

Georgia 2008 was not an exception. It was a rehearsal. Weak Western responses taught Moscow that calibrated aggression works. Ukraine confirmed it. The Baltics know the next test comes if Russia is not stopped decisively now. Deterrence must be credible or it fails. politicsgeo.com/europes-unfi… [image or embed] — gvineria.bsky.social (@gvineria.bsky.social) January 8, 2026 at 10:57 PM

From Geopolitics:

Vladimir Putin’s frustration with Russia’s setbacks in Ukraine has not overshadowed his long-standing interest in undermining NATO’s cohesion. On the contrary, there are growing concerns that this may now be the moment Moscow finds suitable for a limited, ambiguous hostile act against a NATO member, designed to probe whether the Alliance would respond collectively. Such an operation could involve a small-scale, deniable military incident or a multi-domain provocation that generates sufficient violence and confusion to constitute an armed attack while preserving plausible deniability. Yet Allied assessments of the likelihood that Russia will pursue such a course vary widely. In the Baltic states, policymakers and society treat the possibility of Russian aggression as high and actively prepare for it, discussing these risks openly in daily life. However, in much of southern and western Europe, the idea that Russia might attack a NATO country is viewed as unrealistic or overstated. Only a clear Russian defeat in Ukraine can prevent further aggression in Europe. Whether Russia might attempt to strike a NATO member to test the Alliance’s credibility, and what would guide the Kremlin’s calculus in deciding whether such a move is worth the risks, remain open questions. What shapes Putin’s assessment of escalation and de-escalation remains one of the most contested debates in global security today. Some argue that accommodating Russia’s demands in Ukraine will satisfy Putin’s ambitions and turn him into a constructive player. Others maintain that only a clear Russian defeat in Ukraine can prevent further aggression in Europe. The answer depends on which European and transatlantic decision-making structures are prepared to recognize that such an attack would require a decisive response. If analysts focus only on conventional invasions or missile strikes on European capitals, escalation by Russia may appear irrational at this moment. But if the attack scenario involves cross-domain pressure, calibrated ambiguity, and gradual escalation toward a military incident, the outcome instead depends on the clarity of Allied red lines, the strength of military and civil preparedness, the resilience of societies under psychological pressure, and the extent to which Europe completes its unfinished security architecture before the next security shock arrives. We should, therefore, turn to recent history, beginning with Russia’s 2008 war against Georgia and its successive acts of aggression against Ukraine since 2014, as cases where deterrence failed to prevent the use of force and contrast them with the Baltic states, where deterrence has held so far. Taken together, these cases crystallize a central puzzle. Why did the Kremlin judge that it could attack Georgia and later Ukraine, yet refrain from similar action against Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania? If deterrence has worked in the Baltics to date, what has changed in the strategic and political environment that fuels growing fears of a possible Russian move against them? The question is not only what Russia might do next, but what kind of European and transatlantic architecture will confront that challenge. Europe’s eastern flank is entering a strategic turning point. Russian aggression, both military and hybrid, has forced front-line states to reconsider whether deterrence by punishment alone can still guarantee security, or whether the region now requires sustained, defense-centered deterrence by denial. The question is not only what Russia might do next, but what kind of European and transatlantic architecture will confront that challenge. Europe clearly needs readiness and resolve, yet the design of its future security structure remains unresolved. At the heart of this problem lies a deep strategic uncertainty. Every sound strategy rests on explicit and shared assumptions. In the European case, many of the most basic assumptions remain contested or undefined. Will the United States remain the central security guarantor for Europe in the coming decade? If yes, in what form and with what political and military commitments? If not, who will shape the new European security architecture and how? What exactly does European defense mean in institutional terms? Does it encompass only the European Union and its member states, or does it also include the United Kingdom and other non-EU Allies within a broader constellation of actors? Who is setting the principles and institutional frameworks of this emerging architecture, at which decision-making tables, and through which political processes? As Russian aggression continues to evolve, front-line states must decide whether or not to rely primarily on the threat of overwhelming retaliation or to invest much more heavily in deterrence by denial; that is, in making their territories and societies extremely difficult to coerce or subdue. The answer depends on the interaction of military capability, political signaling, societal resilience, and alliance cohesion. To understand how these elements come together in practice, we should first examine the evolving posture in the Baltic region and the debate on European strategic autonomy within the broader Euro Atlantic framework; second, we can turn to the case of Georgia and ask what the failures of deterrence in 2008 can tell us about current vulnerabilities and options for Ukraine, the Baltic Sea region and for Europe as a whole. Debates about the Baltic posture now unfold inside a transforming transatlantic context. The new United States National Security Strategy and the surrounding commentary mark a clear shift in how Washington conceives alliances. Clearly visible is the emphasis on sovereign power as the central organizing principle of foreign policy, and a deliberate reframing of Europe away from its long-standing supranational political project, up to and including an explicit disregard for or marginalization of the European Union as a strategic actor. These elements reveal a multilateral worldview centered on sovereign nation-states and transactional bilateralism, consciously detached from the normative and institutional frameworks that previously underpinned the liberal international order. For European allies, especially those on the eastern flank, this raises a fundamental problem. They can no longer assume that the United States’ power will automatically anchor deterrence in the Baltic region as before. If Russia can stabilize the front in Ukraine on terms it deems acceptable and then return a reconstituted, battle-tested army to the eastern flank, the risk picture for the Baltic region will look very different from the assumption that Russia is too weak to threaten NATO territory. At the same time, Russia is not a static or permanently weakened actor. The war in Ukraine has imposed severe costs but has also driven a large-scale mobilization of resources and the militarization of the economy. The Russian budget for 2025 envisioned military spending accounting for approximately 40% of total state expenditure, a historically high level. The same 40% is true for the 2026 state budget. Most assessments suggest that Moscow intends to rebuild and modernize its armed forces by 2030, drawing on combat experience, large-scale production of drones and missiles, and lessons from high-intensity warfare. If Russia can stabilize the front in Ukraine on terms it deems acceptable and then return a reconstituted, battle-tested army to the eastern flank, the risk picture for the Baltic region will look very different from the assumption that Russia is too weak to threaten NATO territory. These trends intersect with an ambitious but still incomplete European adaptation. The White Paper for European Defense and the Readiness Roadmap 2030 outline plans to move the European pillar from chronic underinvestment to a posture of genuine readiness. The White Paper presents a once-in-a-generation surge in defense investment under the ReArm Europe plan, aimed at closing critical capability gaps, rebuilding ammunition stocks, and establishing a strong and sufficient European defense posture by 2030, explicitly linked to support for Ukraine and the credibility of the transatlantic bargain. The Readiness Roadmap translates this into concrete flagship projects, such as the Eastern Flank Watch, the European Drone Defense Initiative, the European Air Shield, and the European Space Shield, all intended to strengthen situational awareness, air and missile defense, and the resilience of critical infrastructure, with particular relevance for the Baltic region. Yet, these documents also expose the central dilemma of European strategic autonomy. If the United States remains engaged in Europe with substantial conventional and nuclear forces, these initiatives reinforce NATO and provide better burden sharing. If the United States’ conventional presence is reduced or redirected, the same initiatives would have to serve as substitutes, at least in part, for the United States’ strategic capabilities. That would mean Europeans not only spending more on national forces, but also assuming responsibility for long-range strikes, high-end air power, strategic transport, theatre missile defense, large-scale command and control, and the industrial base required to sustain a prolonged crisis in the Baltic area. For the Baltic states, the practical question, therefore, is not abstract support for “more Europe” but whether the evolving European architecture can produce real capabilities, credible planning, and timely decision-making. The new roadmaps and white papers show that Brussels recognizes the scale of the challenge and is trying to inject coherence into defense industrial policy, procurement, and readiness. At the same time, foreign and security policy inside the European Union remains largely consensus-based with complex procedures and national veto points. As the failed deterrence in Georgia and Ukraine demonstrates, in a cross-domain crisis involving calibrated Russian pressure against the Baltic region, when the aggressor moves at lightning speed, slow and contested decision-making would itself become a major vulnerability. These variables and uncertainties compel the Baltic states to invest all available resources in comprehensive defense strategies that extend beyond traditional military planning. In addition to strengthening hard capabilities, Baltic governments are developing programs that integrate societal preparedness into national defense. This involves preparing societies to defend their countries if necessary, communicating existing threats clearly so that public opinion is adequately informed and fostering citizen willingness to support sustained investment in defense arrangements. A recent example of this approach is Latvia’s ambition to become a drone powerhouse in Europe. The initiative aims not only to expand national and regional unmanned aerial capabilities but also to develop education, industrial partnerships, workforce training, and civic engagement in technology and defense innovation. This reflects a broader understanding that modern deterrence and defense require both advanced capabilities and resilient societies prepared to respond collectively to an increasingly complex security environment. The debate about a European army functions as a proxy for deeper questions rather than as an immediate institutional project. A fully unified army would require pooling sovereignty over the use of force to a degree that few member states currently accept, even on the frontline. In this setting, the debate about a European army functions as a proxy for deeper questions rather than as an immediate institutional project. A fully unified army would require pooling sovereignty over the use of force to a degree that few member states currently accept, even on the frontline. In practice, given the scarcity of material and human resources, the likely path for the Baltic region is more incremental and more hybrid. It will rely on denser integration of national forces, framework nation concepts, forward-deployed units, and joint projects funded through European instruments, all nested within NATO planning. Whether this will be enough to deter a Russia that has rebuilt its forces and faces a more fragmented NATO and a transactional United States is precisely the uncertainty that raises the stakes and motivates a comparison with the cases of Georgia and Ukraine. For Georgia, it marked a painful demonstration that political assurances without clear and credible guarantees do not deter a determined adversary. The war between Russia and Georgia in August 2008 was the first major test for Western deterrence and resolve after the Cold War and it revealed how quickly uncertainty, indecision, and unpreparedness can be turned into an opportunity for aggression. For Moscow, the conflict demonstrated that a calibrated use of force could alter borders, establish new facts on the ground, and still avoid a decisive Western military response. For Georgia, it marked a painful demonstration that political assurances without clear and credible guarantees do not deter a determined adversary. The August war did not appear out of nowhere. It arose from a prolonged period of tension over the Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia and Abkhazia, combined with Russia’s growing discomfort with Georgia’s westward orientation. In the months before the conflict, Russia increased its presence in and around the separatist regions, conducted large exercises close to Georgian territory, and used strong rhetoric to frame Tbilisi as the source of instability. A central turning point was the NATO summit in Bucharest in April 2008. Allies agreed that Georgia and Ukraine would become members in the future, but could not agree on a Membership Action Plan. The result was an ambiguous formula that signaled political support while withholding a concrete path or security guarantees. From Moscow’s perspective, this mixture of promises and hesitation suggested that Georgia was important enough to provoke political debate, but not important enough to trigger a firm and unified response if Russia used force. That impression, combined with unresolved conflicts on the ground, limited Georgian military capacity, and total absence of societal mobilization and engagement practices, encouraged the belief that a short, sharp intervention would be manageable. The fighting lasted only a few days, yet the strategic effects have been long-lasting. Russian forces pushed Georgian units out of the Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia, advanced into other parts of Georgia, and paralyzed key elements of its defense infrastructure. Shortly after the ceasefire, Russia recognized Abkhazia and the Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia as independent states and entrenched its military presence there. For Georgia, this meant a permanent loss of control over parts of its territory and a constant security pressure along new dividing lines. The message the Kremlin received was loud and clear: limited use of force, combined with psychological warfare and sowing uncertainty through strong narratives about protecting compatriots and restoring order, could reshape the security environment without provoking a united and decisive response from the Euro-Atlantic community. Equally important were the political signals. The absence of any meaningful response from NATO and the European Union confirmed to Moscow that the costs of this operation would remain limited. Western governments condemned the intervention and launched symbolic diplomatic and economic measures. Still, the basic structure of the European security order insulated this clear act of military aggression as an isolated incident between the two neighbors. Butthe message the Kremlin received was loud and clear: limited use of force, combined with psychological warfare and sowing uncertainty through strong narratives about protecting compatriots and restoring order, could reshape the security environment without provoking a united and decisive response from the Euro-Atlantic community.

More at the link.

Britain:

British Defense Secretary, John Healey, speaking from Ukraine: ​”Putin talks about peace, but he’s stepping up and escalating his attacks. Not just attacks on the Ukrainian military, but on civilians and cities like this. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 9, 2026 at 1:53 PM

And there were 90 Shahed drones attacking Kyiv last night, many with targets at residential buildings like this. It’s brutal, it’s cynical, it’s exactly why we’ve got to work so hard to help Ukraine secure peace.” — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 9, 2026 at 1:53 PM

Ukraine and the UK have signed a 2026 defence partnership roadmap during British Defence Secretary John Healey’s visit to Kyiv, implementing the earlier agreement on a 100-year security partnership. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 9, 2026 at 8:42 AM

The US:

Witkoff and Kushner met with Dmitriev Wednesday to discuss the US peace plan, and the US wanted a clear response on it from Putin. Last night, another war crime: the Russians killed a medic in a double-tap strike on a Kyiv residential high-rise. Is that response clear enough?? [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 9, 2026 at 2:02 AM

Shot:

Ukraine awarded major lithium project to investors with links to Trump.

Ronald S. Lauder, a billionaire friend of President Trump is among the investors. Decision, made by UA gov commission, has to be approved by cabinet of ministers, but the deal is “essentially sealed”, per sources within UA gov. — Olga Nesterova (@onestpress.onestnetwork.com) January 9, 2026 at 9:58 AM

Chaser:

Russia rejects Trump’s 20-point peace plan for Ukraine. I wish ppl would understand the catch-22: by offering “guarantees” (that aren’t guaranteeing anything based on what we see being done with the Budapest memorandum), they decrease the chances of Putin accepting it. They should know it, too. — Olga Nesterova (@onestpress.onestnetwork.com) January 9, 2026 at 10:11 AM

Saying this without judging religions or ideological beliefs as such, I find a dark amusement in watching millions who claim to be devout Christians and defenders of traditional family values cheer for the death of a woman, strip protections from the needy, separate families, and celebrate wars — Tatarigami (@tatarigami.bsky.social) January 9, 2026 at 7:31 AM

Italy:

The EU:

Putin doesn’t want peace, Russia’s reply to diplomacy is more missiles and destruction. This deadly pattern of recurring major Russian strikes will repeat itself until we help Ukraine break it. (1/3) — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas.bsky.social) January 9, 2026 at 5:33 AM

Russia’s reported use of an Oreshnik missile is a clear escalation against Ukraine and meant as a warning to Europe and to the US. (2/3) — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas.bsky.social) January 9, 2026 at 5:33 AM

EU countries must dig deeper into their air-defence stocks and deliver now. We must also further raise the cost of this war for Moscow, including through tougher sanctions. (3/3) — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas.bsky.social) January 9, 2026 at 5:34 AM

Back to Ukraine.

As we’ve used them again to murder a bunch of civilians, what odds are we giving that at some stage someone involved in design & manufacture of our Oreshnik missiles suffers a tragic Semtex related accident? — Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) January 9, 2026 at 6:21 AM

Ukraine carried out at least 73 strikes on 28 Russian oil refining facilities in 2025, Forbes reported. The targeted plants have a combined capacity of about 219 million tons of oil per year, roughly two-thirds of Russia’s total refining. forbes.ua/war-in-ukrai… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 9, 2026 at 1:29 PM

Test flight of the Razor P100 VTOL drone from US company Mayman Aerospace. The UAV can carry up to 45 kg of payload and reach speeds of up to Mach 0.75. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 9, 2026 at 6:02 AM

Kyiv:

Hi from Kyiv hallway. It’s 2:03 and Russia is attacking us with ballistic missiles . Loud explosions heard just now . Russia is trying to destroy yet another power station , this time in Kyiv . It’s about -11 outside tonight, so yes Russia is trying to freeze us [image or embed] — Margo Gontar (@margogontar.bsky.social) January 8, 2026 at 7:05 PM

Russia carried out a double-tap strike on an apartment building in Kyiv — hitting it again while rescuers and medics were on site A medic was killed. Five rescuers, four medics, and a police officer were injured In total, four people were killed in Kyiv and at least 25 injured [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) January 9, 2026 at 3:39 AM

Russia killed 56‑year‑old paramedic Serhiy Smolyak in Kyiv last night. When the emergency medical team arrived at the site of a residential building strike, the terrorists launched a second attack. Serhiy was killed instantly. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 9, 2026 at 7:43 AM

Lviv:

‼️ Security Service of Ukraine has released images of massive debris from the Oreshnik missile used by Russia in last night’s attack on Lviv region. [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 9, 2026 at 10:19 AM

Ukraine’s Security Service Demonstrates Debris of “Oreshnik” Missile Used in Attack on Lviv Region; Strike Classified as a War Crime

SSU has located and documented debris from a Russian ballistic missile used in an attack on Ukraine’s Lviv region during the night of 8–9 January 2026 [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) January 9, 2026 at 6:53 AM

Kherson:

This is a hospital in Kherson after russian attack, that happened today at 12:15. A shell pierced the wall of one of the wards. Two nurses were wounded and hospitalized with blast injuries and concussions, according to local administration head Shanko. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 9, 2026 at 8:20 AM

Chornomorsk, Odesa Oblast:

Russian forces attacked two grain ships in Ukrainian ports, killing a Syrian sailor. According to Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba, a Russian drone struck a vessel sailing under the foreign flag of Saint Kitts and Nevis, [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 9, 2026 at 10:36 AM

which was headed to the port of Chornomorsk to load grain. Preliminary reports indicate there are wounded. Another vessel carrying soybeans was attacked in the port of Odesa. As a result, a crew member—a Syrian citizen—was killed. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 9, 2026 at 10:36 AM

Russian occupied Crimea:

Missile alert in occupied Crimea. Monitoring channels report road traffic on the Crimean Bridge is temporarily blocked and the bridge lights are switched off right now. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 9, 2026 at 2:46 PM

Kharkiv:

Novomarkove, Donetsk Oblast:

Fighters from the Adamakha drone unit of Ukraine’s 56th Motorized Brigade shared footage showing Russian personnel, buggies and motorcycles being destroyed near Novomarkove. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 9, 2026 at 12:37 PM

Kapustin Yar, Astrakhan Oblast, Russia:

Belgorod Oblast, Russia:

Ukrainian forces reportedly used HIMARS to hit energy infrastructure in Russia’s Belgorod overnight, striking two CHP plants and a 330 kV substation and leaving dozens of smaller substations de-energised. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 9, 2026 at 12:11 PM

Ukraine carried out one of its most effective strikes on Russian infrastructure since the war began, NetBlocks said. Major internet outages in Russia’s Belgorod region followed Ukrainian attacks on local energy facilities overnight. x.com/netblocks [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 9, 2026 at 10:45 AM

