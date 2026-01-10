Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Authors In Our Midst – Chemiclord

by

This post is in: 

With all the craziness going on in the world, it’s tough to find a time when our Authors and Artists posts can really get their moment in the sun. So I am re-posting this from last week!

Tomorrow we have an artists post at 4pm, hoping folks can take time for that.

It’s easy for the arts and literature to be squeezed out because of the onslaught of awful current events, but I suspect we need them more than ever.

If you would like your talent featured in Authors in Our Midst or Artists in Our Midst, just send me an email message and we’ll make it happen. Don’t be shy! I have no more Artists or Authors posts in the queue, so please get in touch if you would like to be featured.

Let’s give a warm welcome to Chemiclord!

Hello, denizens of Balloon Juice!

I’ve never been terribly good at “selling myself,” so I apologize ahead of time if this comes across as awkward and unpracticed.

Because it probably is.

My contribution to the class is one that had been cooking since 2016, when an artist friend dropped me a link to his Tumblr, something that he wondered what I would do with.

https://www.tumblr.com/fredrin/149495608947/sometimes-when-freesketch-i-sorta-dont-know

(Here is a link, if any are curious.)

What was I, a failed sportswriter wannabe turned freelance writer, supposed to do when challenged with a prompt such as this?  Of course, I jumped right up… and did nothing with it for about three years, because I was busy finishing a series he had already contracted me to do.

But when I finally did get to thinking about it, I had just finished an article about Peter Thiel and his attempts at extending his life, and so the premise of this book took shape, based on the question, “What would happen if some wealthy billionaire actually figured out a way to become effectively immortal?”

The answer to that question is fairly easy to surmise, “Nothing particularly good.”

And it all culminated with the release of the first book in the Transcendent Series, The Girl in the Tomb.

Authors In Our Midst – Chemiclord

A story about the aftermath of billionaires destroying the world for their own selfish gain… just as billionaires in real life started actively destroying the world for their own selfish gain.

I have never been a man of perfect timing.

The story itself starts roughly four thousand years after the “Metal Gods” nearly annihilated the world, and the survivors have started to flourish again, and start demonstrating the age-old trait of humans to forget the lessons of history.  Tensions between the various groups of humanity rise as old grudges emerge, and in that soup of unrest, a rebellious archaeologist discovers one of those old gods in a state of stasis.

And of course, winds up waking her up.

I don’t normally like to toot my own horn about my own projects, I prefer to let them speak for themselves for the most part, but this one has impressed someone out there enough that it was nominated for the Indie Ink Awards for 2025, and I’ll admit that while I don’t write for such recognition, it’s nice to receive it nonetheless.

So, if any of that interests you, I invite you to my website, where you can find links for that, and all my other books in my (surprisingly large) bibliography.  Or if you want to just skip all my meanderings entirely, you can go straight to this Amazon page.

    35Comments

    2. 2.

      chemiclord

      I am here… and already noticing one really obnoxious repetitive word usage that somehow avoided three run throughs.

      Oh well.  I’ve never been my own best editor.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Baud

      A story about the aftermath of billionaires destroying the world for their own selfish gain… just as billionaires in real life started actively destroying the world for their own selfish gain.

      Given your track record, maybe your next book should be about a well-loved blog commenter who becomes president and saves humanity.

      nominated for the Indie Ink Awards for 2025

      Damn, Skippy. Nice work.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      WaterGirl

      @chemiclord: Let me know if you prefer to go with a different day for this because people may be distressed and distracted by Venezuela; we can always postpone to next week.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      chemiclord

      @WaterGirl:

      As for rescheduling… honestly?  I suspect if this isn’t a big deal next week, something else will be.  In a land filled with ridiculous presidential actions, is there a particularly “good” time for anything else?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      scav

      @chemiclord: On the up side, remember Doctor Who essentially first aired on the day JFK was assassinated (wibbly-wobbly timey-zoney), and they’ve done reasonably well.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      chemiclord

      @scav: At the end of the day, this is a blog for more serious topics.  I’m glad that a little slice of it was made for me to peddle myself, and that’s all I can reasonably ask for.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      piratedan

      just a question, where do you promote your work, i.e. is there a relationship with certain bookstores, retail chains, online exclusively etc etc etc or is that handled with your publisher (who should be pimping your nomination effectively everywhere and anywhere, as people are always looking for something new)?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      chemiclord

      @piratedan: In my particular case, I was grandfathered into Amazon’s storefront thanks to an earlier contract I had with them back before it became Kindle Direct Publishing.

      (I know, boo hiss, but frankly when 95% of my sales were through Amazon as it was, it was a fairly easy jump to make.)

      At this point, Amazon could nullify that contract at any time, but I’m such small fry that I doubt they care.  I get pretty good royalties for being “exclusive” to their store front (75%, as it currently stands), so I have no particular inclination to nullify it on my end either.

      do still control all the ISBNs and IPs involved, so if a more conventional publisher wanted to take over, they absolutely could… but after over a decade of being ignored by publishers and agents, I sincerely doubt that is going to happen.

      As far as promoting it… I do the usual social media spamming (though I dislike doing it terribly often), and occasionally doing a paid advertising spot on Amazon when they offer it cheaply enough.  I have found most promoting to be a bit worthless, honestly.  The orange isn’t worth the squeeze in most cases.  Word of mouth tends to be the most reliable method, if the slowest.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      chemiclord

      @schrodingers_cat: In this case, the art was done by a man named Fred Gallagher (some people might remember him of MegaTokyo fame).  I believe he used Adobe Suite for this particular cover, but I know he changed to Clip Studio recently because of Adobe’s pricing BS.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      chemiclord

      @WaterGirl: The really sad irony is that as the story shaped together, there was no real point where that particular scene wound up making sense, even though the initial proof of concept I did was centered around it.

      There might have been a parallel world where a down on his luck trader and his android companion trying to spark a revolution wound up being the story I ran with… but alas.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      chemiclord

      And now I understand what “Bigfooting” means.  :-p

      Oh well.  I guess if we can reschedule this, that would be fine, but I won’t sweat it if we’re in too deep at this point.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      dm

      I’ve put most of your books onto my “wait for double-points day” Kindle list, so will be buying this one and the Kartage book when the next one of those rolls around.

      This is the third Megatokyo thing to surprise me in the past few days.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @chemiclord: I’d read a story like that. I think there is room for a variety of stories along those lines. It could become a genre, like dystopia fiction was for awhile. Underdog revolution fiction. I think there’s a need.
      yes, I watched the prequel series on Hulu, on a parallel theme, but I watched it three times through. I need more.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      dm

      @Gloria DryGarden: It’s not underdog-revolution fiction, really, but it has revolutionary elements and is a pure joy to read: Automatic Noodle by Annalee Newitz (I hope you don’t mind wandering astray chemiclord).  Robot refugees in newly-liberated California take over an abandoned restaurant (where they used to work) and start a pulled-noodle restaurant.

      Even in post-liberation California, robots don’t yet have rights, but with the help of their community, they make it work.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Jude

      @Baud: Thank you. This made me smile on a very smilefree start to my day.

       

      @chemiclord Great drawings & style plus amazing news about the recognition!

      Reply

