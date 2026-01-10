With all the craziness going on in the world, it’s tough to find a time when our Authors and Artists posts can really get their moment in the sun. So I am re-posting this from last week!

Tomorrow we have an artists post at 4pm, hoping folks can take time for that.

It’s easy for the arts and literature to be squeezed out because of the onslaught of awful current events, but I suspect we need them more than ever.

If you would like your talent featured in Authors in Our Midst or Artists in Our Midst, just send me an email message and we’ll make it happen. Don’t be shy! I have no more Artists or Authors posts in the queue, so please get in touch if you would like to be featured. Let’s give a warm welcome to Chemiclord!

Hello, denizens of Balloon Juice!

I’ve never been terribly good at “selling myself,” so I apologize ahead of time if this comes across as awkward and unpracticed.

Because it probably is.

My contribution to the class is one that had been cooking since 2016, when an artist friend dropped me a link to his Tumblr, something that he wondered what I would do with.

(Here is a link, if any are curious.)

What was I, a failed sportswriter wannabe turned freelance writer, supposed to do when challenged with a prompt such as this? Of course, I jumped right up… and did nothing with it for about three years, because I was busy finishing a series he had already contracted me to do.

But when I finally did get to thinking about it, I had just finished an article about Peter Thiel and his attempts at extending his life, and so the premise of this book took shape, based on the question, “What would happen if some wealthy billionaire actually figured out a way to become effectively immortal?”

The answer to that question is fairly easy to surmise, “Nothing particularly good.”

And it all culminated with the release of the first book in the Transcendent Series, The Girl in the Tomb.

A story about the aftermath of billionaires destroying the world for their own selfish gain… just as billionaires in real life started actively destroying the world for their own selfish gain.

I have never been a man of perfect timing.

The story itself starts roughly four thousand years after the “Metal Gods” nearly annihilated the world, and the survivors have started to flourish again, and start demonstrating the age-old trait of humans to forget the lessons of history. Tensions between the various groups of humanity rise as old grudges emerge, and in that soup of unrest, a rebellious archaeologist discovers one of those old gods in a state of stasis.

And of course, winds up waking her up.

I don’t normally like to toot my own horn about my own projects, I prefer to let them speak for themselves for the most part, but this one has impressed someone out there enough that it was nominated for the Indie Ink Awards for 2025, and I’ll admit that while I don’t write for such recognition, it’s nice to receive it nonetheless.

So, if any of that interests you, I invite you to my website, where you can find links for that, and all my other books in my (surprisingly large) bibliography. Or if you want to just skip all my meanderings entirely, you can go straight to this Amazon page.