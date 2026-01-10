I mean thing with ai image generation rn is literally "AI oligarchs okay with pedophilia." But no one is actually just saying it out loud.

AI is holding up our economy with porn. Cyberpunk 2077 ass universe — Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) January 8, 2026 at 9:22 PM

I just sent this message to Durbin, Duckworth, & Schakowsky:

On X Grok AI is creating sexual images, including of children. The European Union is actively considering shutting down X across the continent. The Congress should investigate X, and you should immediately delete your account. [image or embed] — Dana Houle (@danahoule.bsky.social) January 9, 2026 at 4:11 PM

Someone on here today, perhaps

@danahoule.bsky.social, suggested using

@teslatakedown.com techniques against Apple and Apple Stores to help them decide to do the right thing. [image or embed] — Frederick Winslow Homer Simpson (@newdealer.bsky.social) January 9, 2026 at 3:41 PM

… In a letter published on Friday, senators Ron Wyden of Oregon, Ben Ray Lujan of New Mexico and Edward Markey of Massachusetts said Google and Apple “must remove these apps from the app stores until X’s policy violations are addressed.” X, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, has been under fire from officials around the world since last week, when Grok began flooding the site with AI-generated nonconsensual images of women and children wearing revealing bikinis, see-through underwear, or in degrading, violent, or sexualized poses. The senators’ letter, first reported by NBC News, noted that Google has terms of service that bar app makers from “creating, uploading, or distributing content that facilitates the exploitation or abuse of children.” Apple’s terms of service, they said, bar “sexual or pornographic material.”… Google and Apple did not immediately return messages seeking comment. X referred Reuters to a January 2 post in which it said the site takes action “against illegal content on X, including Child Sexual Abuse Material.” X’s parent company xAI did not answer specific questions about the letter or Grok’s explicit output, sending only its generic response that cited unspecified “Legacy Media Lies.”…

With pressure mounting, Musk’s xAI, which operates Grok and owns X, appeared to be imposing some restrictions on Grok’s public image generation. Public requests from X users to digitally strip women down to bikinis were met with a message saying image editing functionality was “currently limited to paying subscribers.” X users were still able to create sexualized images using the Grok tab and then post the images to X. The standalone Grok app, which operates separately from X, was also still allowing users to generate images without a subscription.

Reuters could not establish the extent to which the changes had curbed generation of nonconsensual imagery, if at all. Wyden said that the tweaks did not dampen his concern. “All X’s changes do is make some of its users pay for the privilege of producing horrific images on the X app, while Musk profits from the abuse of children,” he wrote in an email.

I mean.. yes?

Grok has been generating CSAM for months and nothing has happened. That does not occur unless Elon is okay with it. [image or embed] — Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) January 8, 2026 at 9:14 PM

Look, people, let’s stop being so judgmental about folks who stay on Twitter/X. There are fewer Nazis here, sure, but if a woman gets murdered by an ICE agent and you want to see her corpse in a bathing suit, where are you on Bluesky? Out of luck, that’s where. — Fucking Bitch Hat (@kenwhite.bsky.social) January 9, 2026 at 2:57 PM

/2 I mean, if you hear that Renee Good had a 15-year-old child and you want to post AI pictures of that child naked, you think you’ll get any help with that here? With these stuck up libs? No. Not in this bubble! Read the Atlantic if you doubt me. /3 Where are you going to find people to spend dozens of hours creeping middle-school Instagrams and local papers to find pictures of those kids? Where will a visionary site owner give you the technology to make nude pix of the kid, and cherish you doing so, and a community to give you likes? /4 No, friendo, don’t bother looking for those helpers here – you won’t find them. Just judgment and epistemological closure regarding nude corpses and kids. Surely one of our free-thinking luminaries will call this out. Ezra? Jesse? Mark? Megan? Will nobody stand up for the posters?

"Everybody else is like, Web 4.0. But only Elon had the genius to see past that to Web 14.88." — Doug Warren (@dougwar40k.bsky.social) January 9, 2026 at 3:22 PM