this is not the beginning of the end, but it’s the beginning of the next chapter
Jeffries: "The killing of Renee Nicole Good was an abomination, a disgrace, and blood is clearly on the hands of those individuals within the admin who have been pushing an extreme policy that has nothing to do with immigration enforcement connected to removing violent felons from this country"
I don't think their policy of murdering innocent mothers in the street is having the intended effect.
The throwing of snowballs reminds me of the Boston Massacre.
Michael de Adder
"We had whistles. They had guns."
… Becca Good expressed gratitude for the wave of support and called for honoring Macklin Good by living her values and coming together “to build a world where we all come home safe to the people we love.”
“The kindness of strangers is the most fitting tribute because if you ever encountered my wife, Renee Nicole Macklin Good, you know that above all else, she was kind,” Becca Good said.
Here’s the full statement from Becca Good:
First, I want to extend my gratitude to all the people who have reached out from across the country and around the world to support our family.
This kindness of strangers is the most fitting tribute because if you ever encountered my wife, Renee Nicole Macklin Good, you know that above all else, she was kind. In fact, kindness radiated out of her.
Renee lived by an overarching belief: there is kindness in the world and we need to do everything we can to find it where it resides and nurture it where it needs to grow. Renee was a Christian who knew that all religions teach the same essential truth: we are here to love each other, care for each other, and keep each other safe and whole…
On Wednesday, January 7th, we stopped to support our neighbors. We had whistles. They had guns.
Renee leaves behind three extraordinary children; the youngest is just six years old and already lost his father. I am now left to raise our son and to continue teaching him, as Renee believed, that there are people building a better world for him. That the people who did this had fear and anger in their hearts, and we need to show them a better way.
We thank you for the privacy you are granting our family as we grieve. We thank you for ensuring that Renee’s legacy is one of kindness and love. We honor her memory by living her values: rejecting hate and choosing compassion, turning away from fear and pursuing peace, refusing division and knowing we must come together to build a world where we all come home safe to the people we love.
During her remarks in a House hearing, Jasmine Crockett became emotional while arguing with members of the GOP. Crockett pleaded, "Can you not have a little bit of humanity?”
Political cartoonists are not fuckin’ around this week. (thread)
1. Pat Bagley
Now that's a headline
My "they just hate women" theory keeps getting more evidence than I ever wanted
The White House wastes no time gaslighting the American people
