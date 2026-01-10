Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

“When somebody takes the time to draw up a playbook, they’re gonna use it.”

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

Rupert, come get your orange boy, you petrified old dinosaur turd.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

“The defense has a certain level of trust in defendant that the government does not.”

In after Baud. Damn.

Dear elected officials: Trump is temporary, dishonor is forever.

“Loving your country does not mean lying about its history.”

I like political parties that aren’t owned by foreign adversaries.

Washington Post Catch and Kill, not noticeably better than the Enquirer’s.

When I was faster i was always behind.

You would normally have to try pretty hard to self-incriminate this badly.

There are a lot more evil idiots than evil geniuses.

The real work of an opposition party is to oppose.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Republicans don’t lie to be believed, they lie to be repeated.

Welcome to day five of every-bit-as-bad-as-you-thought-it-would-be.

Many life forms that would benefit from greater intelligence, sadly, do not have it.

At some point, the ability to learn is a factor of character, not IQ.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Prediction: the gop will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

One lie, alone, tears the fabric of reality.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Saturday Morning Open Thread: Graphic Images

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Graphic Images

by | 3 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

[image or embed]

— Mike Luckovich (@mluckovich.bsky.social) January 8, 2026 at 3:30 PM

this is not the beginning of the end, but it’s the beginning of the next chapter

— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) January 10, 2026 at 12:56 AM

Jeffries: "The killing of Renee Nicole Good was an abomination, a disgrace, and blood is clearly on the hands of those individuals within the admin who have been pushing an extreme policy that has nothing to do with immigration enforcement connected to removing violent felons from this country"

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) January 8, 2026 at 10:39 AM

Saturday Morning Open Thread 44

I don't think their policy of murdering innocent mothers in the street is having the intended effect.

[image or embed]

— "Online Rent-a-Sage" Bret Devereaux (@bretdevereaux.bsky.social) January 9, 2026 at 8:42 PM


The throwing of snowballs reminds me of the Boston Massacre.

[image or embed]

— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) January 8, 2026 at 7:33 AM

[image or embed]

— David Dixon (@dixondaver.bsky.social) January 7, 2026 at 4:29 PM

Michael de Adder

[image or embed]

— Charlotte Clymer (@charlotteclymer.bsky.social) January 9, 2026 at 8:35 AM

"We had whistles. They had guns."
www.mprnews.org/story/2026/0…

[image or embed]

— Cake or Death (@johngcole.bsky.social) January 9, 2026 at 12:50 PM

Becca Good expressed gratitude for the wave of support and called for honoring Macklin Good by living her values and coming together “to build a world where we all come home safe to the people we love.”

“The kindness of strangers is the most fitting tribute because if you ever encountered my wife, Renee Nicole Macklin Good, you know that above all else, she was kind,” Becca Good said.

Here’s the full statement from Becca Good:

First, I want to extend my gratitude to all the people who have reached out from across the country and around the world to support our family.

This kindness of strangers is the most fitting tribute because if you ever encountered my wife, Renee Nicole Macklin Good, you know that above all else, she was kind. In fact, kindness radiated out of her.

Renee lived by an overarching belief: there is kindness in the world and we need to do everything we can to find it where it resides and nurture it where it needs to grow. Renee was a Christian who knew that all religions teach the same essential truth: we are here to love each other, care for each other, and keep each other safe and whole…

On Wednesday, January 7th, we stopped to support our neighbors. We had whistles. They had guns.

Renee leaves behind three extraordinary children; the youngest is just six years old and already lost his father. I am now left to raise our son and to continue teaching him, as Renee believed, that there are people building a better world for him. That the people who did this had fear and anger in their hearts, and we need to show them a better way.

We thank you for the privacy you are granting our family as we grieve. We thank you for ensuring that Renee’s legacy is one of kindness and love. We honor her memory by living her values: rejecting hate and choosing compassion, turning away from fear and pursuing peace, refusing division and knowing we must come together to build a world where we all come home safe to the people we love.

During her remarks in a House hearing, Jasmine Crockett became emotional while arguing with members of the GOP. Crockett pleaded, "Can you not have a little bit of humanity?”

[image or embed]

— dharmalee3??? (@dharmalee3.bsky.social) January 9, 2026 at 1:07 AM

Political cartoonists are not fuckin’ around this week. (thread)
1. Pat Bagley

[image or embed]

— Charlotte Clymer (@charlotteclymer.bsky.social) January 9, 2026 at 8:35 AM

Now that's a headline

[image or embed]

— David Allsopp (@doublehelix.bsky.social) January 9, 2026 at 3:05 PM

My "they just hate women" theory keeps getting more evidence than I ever wanted

[image or embed]

— Chatham Harrison dba TRUMP DELENDUS EST (@chathamharrison.bsky.social) January 8, 2026 at 11:35 AM

The White House wastes no time gaslighting the American people
anntelnaes.substack.com/p/ice-shoots…

[image or embed]

— Ann Telnaes (@anntelnaes.bsky.social) January 8, 2026 at 4:25 PM

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • NotMax

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      I think Trump will go on more foreign adventures because he knows he’s tanking domestically, including starting to lose Congress and maybe the Supreme Court. Foreign and military affairs is the last bastion of the decrepit fascist president.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.