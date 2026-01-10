Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Night Open Thread

61 Comments

This post is in: 

Bob Weir is dead and Donald fucking Trump is eating a fucking well done steak with ketchup in between cognitive tests and diaper changes and fucking 2026 is as shitty as 2025:

Bob Weir, the singer, songwriter, guitarist and co-founder of the Grateful Dead, has died at age 78.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of Bobby Weir,” Weir’s rep, Samantha Tillman, wrote in a statement. “He transitioned peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, after courageously beating cancer as only Bobby could. Unfortunately, he succumbed to underlying lung issues.

“Bobby will forever be a guiding force whose unique artistry reshaped American music,” the statement added. “His work did more than fill rooms with music; it was warm sunlight that filled the soul, building a community, a language, and a feeling of family that generations of fans carry with them. Every chord he played, every word he sang was an integral part of the stories he wove. There was an invitation: to feel, to question, to wander, and to belong.”

As the band’s co-lead singer, writer, and guitarist beside Jerry Garcia, his elliptical riffs, eccentric song structures and slightly off-kilter stage presence made him an intrinsic ingredient to the Dead, up to and beyond its demise following Garcia’s death in 1995. Weir often went under-recognized compared to the larger-than-life Garcia (one of the first songs he wrote in the Dead was called “The Other One”). Yet, the band’s bassist Phil Lesh characterized Weir’s contribution as that of “a stealth machine.”

Damnit. I don’t have anything particularly clever or interesting to say and I am in kind of an angry and sad mood today, so I will just leave you with this:

I would listen to him read the dictionary. I bought his book and loved it, and so should you.

    61Comments

    3. 3.

      Randal Sexton

      Oh damn.  I grew up in the neighborhood where the dead came from and was a head.  Miss Jerry miss bob.  There was nothing like . . .

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Gin & Tonic

      Jerry, Phil, Bobby … RIP. Also gone is the old Boston Garden, where I first saw the Dead in concert.​
       

      ETA: Everyone’s got their memory, but Bobby always makes me think of “Me and My Uncle.”

      Reply
    11. 11.

      satby

      Damn, I would listen to that man read the phone book too. Thanks for first bringing him to our attention. He’s written a lot of books, I assume you mean his book Defiance Until Death?

      Also, sad as Bob Weir’s passing is, 78 is a decently long life given the rock era he came from and the cancer he surmounted. I’ve lost track of how many times I saw the Dead, but they were always great and every set was a journey. RIP Bob.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Lehrjet

      RIP Bobby, The Dead were the soundtrack of my youth and still are. Went to 64 show between ’77 and 84′, a most unforgettable time in my life.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      HinTN

      @raven: It was Aretha Franklin that brought me to the Common in 1971, but it was the warm-up I remember. Leo Kottke was up there and I was looking around for the other guitarist because there was “no way” all that was coming out of that one guitar

      Added – Calendar arrived earlier this week.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Omnes Omnibus

      RIP Bob Weir.  The Dead were never my cup of tea but I know that a lot of people love them and are mourning his passing.  You have my condolences.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      columbusqueen

      So there’s been an arrest in the Tepe double murder here in Columbus.  The bastard who killed them & orphaned their children is her ex-husband.  Apparently he’s another possessive scumbag who decided if he couldn’t have her, no one could.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Kelly

      Minnesota history of discipline and endurance.

      On the second day of the Battle of Gettysburg. 1700 Confederates were breaching the Union line on Cemetery Ridge. The 262 men of the 1st Minnesota were the only men on hand. Major General Hancock ordered them to “attack that line”. They fixed bayonets and charged with such intensity they paused the Confederate attack buying 5 minutes which was sufficient for reinforcements to arrive and seal the breach. The cost was 47 killed, 121 wounded, 47 missing.

      en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1st_Minnesota_Infantry_Regiment

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Gin & Tonic

      @raven: Must have been the Jazz Workshop on Boylston. Small downstairs place, I saw a lot of acts there – I remember Pat Metheny playing with Gary Burton when Pat was still an undergrad at Berklee. And I remember Anthony Braxton with a contrabass saxophone that just barely cleared the ceiling. Saw Mose there too, probably twice.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      geg6

      RIP Bob Weir.  I wasn’t a fan at all but I salute his contributions to the world.  He brought a lot of love and joy to those who enjoyed his music.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Quinerly

      @raven:

      St. Louis! Kansas City!!!

      Chicago before and after Jerry’s death!

      8 shows total. I was a late bloomer.

      We just passed the 30 year anniversary of Jerry’s death in August. I count myself of enough of a fan that I know exactly what I was doing when I heard the news. Same thing with Lennon and Buffett.

      Time is a funny thing. Jerry would be 83 if he were still with us.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      HinTN

      @Nukular Biskits: I like the Grateful Dead well enough (saw them several times in the 70s) that Mrs H and I went to the Greensboro show where The Dead kicked off their tour following Jerry’s death. I wasn’t a Dead Head, though. My brother, that’s another story.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      raven

      While the music played,

      you worked by candlelight

      Those San Francisco nights

      You were the best in town

      Just by chance you crossed the diamond with the pearl

      You turned it on the world

      That’s when you turned the world around

      Reply
    41. 41.

      HinTN

      @raven: Not close enough to know. Mickey’s dad was their business manager for a while, to a bad end.

      I always thought He’s Gone was about Neal but I read somewhere it was about that parting of the ways.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Marc

      @raven: Missed that one, my first real concert was CSN&Y around ’72 at Boston Garden.  The only time I ever saw the Dead was mid-80s at an outdoor concert in western MA.  Same place, different time, saw some band called The Talking Heads opening for a band from LA called Los Lobos.  But, I also remember Bonnie Rait at the Cantab Lounge in Cambridge, Sun Ra and his Space Arkestra at some tiny theater in Boston, and Tom Waits (direct from Fernwood 2Night) in Springfield.​​

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Mo MacArbie

      Well shit. I saw them a couple times in the 80s, but my fondest memory of Weir comes from a tape of some show somewhere. People in the crowd are calling out requests or something, and he says, “You people are going to have to work on your diction.”

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Nukular Biskits

      @HinTN:

      Probably the reason I never got into them was I came of age in the late 70s/early 80s, and the two predominant radio stations in BFE, MS,  played only country and Top 40, respectively.

      IOW, I never heard them growing up.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      laura

      In 2004, cans of film stored over 30 years was discovered, edited and released called Festival Express. scads of artists; including and impossibly young Buddy Guy; were filmed all hanging out together in a train across Canada. If you’re a fan of the Dead and so many others, you’d be well advised to check it out. It’s on Amazon Prime and other streaming services. Joe Bob says check it out!

      Reply
    50. 50.

      zhena gogolia

      @Nukular Biskits: I understand Deadheads. I’m not one, but I have listened obsessively at times.

      I saw them in New Haven, in the 1970s. Not a transcendent experience, but I go to concerts sober.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Just look at that parking lot

      I own 1 Dead album, 1971’s Skull & Roses. I only bought it because of the cover. That cover was too cool to pass up. My favorite song on that album, and of any Dead song, was Me & My Uncle. I like songs that have a narrative to them ( like Bob Dylan’s Isis ) and this song has a good cowboy story.

      ** Hope nobody throws their hooka at me for this, but John Denver also has a good live version of Me & My Uncle. Honest.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      RevRick

      @Nukular Biskits: I share your feeling. I watched the first season of Star Trek, have watched all the Star Wars, grew up with the Beatles and Rolling Stones and can’t imagine myself experiencing any grief at their passing. But then, I have buried over the years over 200 people with whom I have had a personal relationship including my parents, my in-laws, my brother and my niece, besides all the church folk I served. I have been with those whose grief is personal and often heart-wrenching. Next Saturday, I shall participate in the funeral of my sister-in-law.
      What’s most important to me is not my feelings, but being with my nephews and their families and what word of comfort I might bring.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Mai Naem mobile

      Not a Grateful Dead person but know a bunch of people into their music. RIP Bob Weir.

      Got my calendars early this week.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Baud

      Via Reddit

      Gen. Stanley McChrystal presides over historic farewell for five transgender troops forced into retirement

      “We’ve got to leverage every bit of talent that this nation has,” the retired general told trans troops with more than 20 years of service, forced out of the military by the Trump administration.

      Reply

