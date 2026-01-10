Tim Walz with some important reminders for us all.
Illinois stands with Minnesota.
— Governor JB Pritzker (@govpritzker.illinois.gov) January 9, 2026 at 10:00 AM
I hope you’ll listen to what he has to say – it’s less than 2 minutes long.
Operation Midway Blitz turned ordinary life into a risk for thousands of Illinois residents — tearing communities apart, hurting our economy, and violating Illinoisans’ basic rights.
We will continue to stand up and fight against these abuses of power.
— Governor JB Pritzker (@govpritzker.illinois.gov) January 9, 2026 at 12:54 PM
No one should be forced to choose between quitting their jobs and taking care of their family.
The Trump administration’s latest move will hurt employers, kids, and their parents – devastating our economy.
We will do everything we can to stop this and support Illinoisans.
— Governor JB Pritzker (@govpritzker.illinois.gov) January 7, 2026 at 1:23 PM
Those states are fighting back.
I believe we have to focus on the fight as well as on the daily horrors.
