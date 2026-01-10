Tim Walz with some important reminders for us all.

I hope you’ll listen to what he has to say – it’s less than 2 minutes long.

Operation Midway Blitz turned ordinary life into a risk for thousands of Illinois residents — tearing communities apart, hurting our economy, and violating Illinoisans’ basic rights. We will continue to stand up and fight against these abuses of power. [image or embed] — Governor JB Pritzker (@govpritzker.illinois.gov) January 9, 2026 at 12:54 PM

.

No one should be forced to choose between quitting their jobs and taking care of their family. The Trump administration’s latest move will hurt employers, kids, and their parents – devastating our economy. We will do everything we can to stop this and support Illinoisans. [image or embed] — Governor JB Pritzker (@govpritzker.illinois.gov) January 7, 2026 at 1:23 PM

Those states are fighting back.

I believe we have to focus on the fight as well as on the daily horrors.