Tim Walz and Other Good Governors are Fighting the Good Fight

Tim Walz and Other Good Governors are Fighting the Good Fight

Tim Walz with some important reminders for us all.

Illinois stands with Minnesota.

[image or embed]

— Governor JB Pritzker (@govpritzker.illinois.gov) January 9, 2026 at 10:00 AM

I hope you’ll listen to what he has to say – it’s less than 2 minutes long.

Operation Midway Blitz turned ordinary life into a risk for thousands of Illinois residents — tearing communities apart, hurting our economy, and violating Illinoisans’ basic rights.

We will continue to stand up and fight against these abuses of power.

[image or embed]

— Governor JB Pritzker (@govpritzker.illinois.gov) January 9, 2026 at 12:54 PM

.

No one should be forced to choose between quitting their jobs and taking care of their family.

The Trump administration’s latest move will hurt employers, kids, and their parents – devastating our economy.

We will do everything we can to stop this and support Illinoisans.

[image or embed]

— Governor JB Pritzker (@govpritzker.illinois.gov) January 7, 2026 at 1:23 PM

Those states are fighting back.

I believe we have to focus on the fight as well as on the daily horrors.

    46 Comments

    2. 2.

      no body no name

      @Harrison Wesley:

      Wait for Professor Bigot to tell Jews, LGBTQ, women, and other groups what to do.  Then salute and march.  These are the blogs orders.  As a bisexual person who’s also Jewish I await my orders from the grand high marshal.  Death to white allies is of course the starting point.

    4. 4.

      Shalimar

      @Harrison Wesley: It’s pretty clear DHS wants their employers to act so outrageously that they get murdered, and people aren’t cooperating with the violence necessary to declare martial law and cancel elections.

    10. 10.

      RaflW

      May not be quite at banhammer levels, but there’s a comment upthread that is seriously out of community standards. Even for this joint (said lovingly).

      Yes it’s pied. Shouldna toggled.

    12. 12.

      marklar

      Wow, after more than a decade of mostly lurking (and occasionally commenting), I’ve finally had my first slice of pie!

      Goes down smooth!

    15. 15.

      H.E.Wolf

      There are always going to be agents provocateurs visiting the blog.

      Ignore ’em and do something small, concrete, and – most importantly, if you’re feeling down – for others.

      I wrote to a family member who is temporarily several thousand miles away.

      I’m midway through writing GOTV postcards to Black voters in rural Georgia.

      I bought a potholder to replace the one I accidentally incinerated this week. It counts as “for others” because the illustration on it delighted my sweetheart.

    18. 18.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @RaflW: As that commenter’s regular target, yes, I have it pied too.

      I don’t know why, but it has a real serious hard on for me. I guess I’m living rent free in its head. (I use non-gender pronouns for the commenter, lest it accuse me of still further bigotries)

    20. 20.

      RaflW

      To the topic at hand. I think Walz is doing alright. It’s a very, very difficult situation.

      This morning I got an email from a well meaning faith coalition in MN, one that has done a ton of work on housing, homelessness, and has trained a lot of citizens on how to work with state legislators to make progress.

      But the email struck me as much too timid. I went to their web site and was reminded that their framework is broad-based coalition working in a bipartisan manner.

      I unsubscribed, and wrote to their current Executive Director (I knew the founding E.D., we’d met a number of times back when I was a UU congregational organizer). I was measured, but I said, in part:

      I understand that you as E.D. have to thread a needle that is difficult to manage, and I wish you well. But the Republican Party has made it clear that they may dispense with any human life they find inconvenient – while lying about the context and the person who died, and I cannot reconcile that moral collapse with any participation in bipartisan organizations.

      I would ask you to engage in a prayerful, thoughtful conversation with your board at this critical junction. I believe we cannot ‘find common ground’ with our oppressor. There comes a day when engagement crosses a line into collaboration. You may see it differently, but I am withdrawing my connection at this time.

      I’ve been sad about it on and off today. I know the main problem is Republicans, I don’t like criticizing people I’m 80% aligned with, but I mean it about the impossibility of working with a party that has become morally vacant and dangerously violent.

      .

      eta: It irks me, too, that this thread is basically being hijacked by a f–kwad. People (me included) may want to process the struggle and trauma. And dammit I resent the bullshit.

    25. 25.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Shalimar:  It’s pretty easy to think their bosses are intentionally choosing questionable people and intentionally driving them to do these things so that one day someone takes Frederick Douglass’s advice towards one of ‘em and then they can declare martial law.

      That they’re ready to sacrifice civilians is obvious; but that they’d deliberately sacrifice their own employees… well, takes it to a level of sociopathy that frankly I think one might EXPECT from the likes of Noem.

    26. 26.

      pluky

      I expect the start of the (hot) civil war will be marked by an armed standoff between local law enforcement and ICE/CBP/FBI thugs.

    27. 27.

      RaflW

      @WaterGirl: Coment #2 makes wild ass personal accusations, and now the thread is sorta borked.

      I’m probably leaving for a while (I mean a few hours), which of course is what an attention-hijacking bomb at the top of a thread is for. To disrupt our community.

    28. 28.

      lowtechcyclist

      @no body no name:

      Wait for Professor Bigot to tell Jews, LGBTQ, women, and other groups what to do.  Then salute and march.  These are the blogs orders.  As a bisexual person who’s also Jewish I await my orders from the grand high marshal.  Death to white allies is of course the starting point.

      You can go fuck yourself, buddy, and I’m sure the pie filter will be an appropriate place for you to do so.

      I have had more than my share of disagreements with Professor Bigfoot, but this bullshit is way beyond anything legitimate. This is a fucking slander of a good person.

      Goodbye, and go fuck yourself.

    30. 30.

      H.E.Wolf

      I plan to accept Gov. Walz’s invitation to celebrate a day of unity tomorrow, in support of Minnesotans.

      Fascists want to suppress joy and pleasure and the beloved community, do they? Well, they can’t. Not on our watch.

    31. 31.

      no body no name

      @WaterGirl:

      As much as Grok means X is for child porn in some abuses yes I am saying that.  You are what you tolerate.  You are defacto Professor Bigot.  And you tar all you support with their views.  And at this point I don’t think they are as much black as leading you along hook line and sinker.

      But this is now a racial essentialist blog.  Which ropes other minority groups into it.  So mostly educated white people can cleanse themselves of their sins in public flagulation.  It’s funny but you have turned into such a rabid fun house even the Nazis couldn’t dream you up.

      This is why you lose.  It’s you.

    34. 34.

      WaterGirl

      @RaflW: Oh, you meant this thread.  I thought you meant a previous one.

      It’s only borked if we continue to discuss that.  Maybe we can discuss the topic of the thread.

    35. 35.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @WaterGirl: So it’s okay if some of us are slandered by that individual? We should “look forward not back?”

      What ARE the ROE, here, anymore, WG?

      ETA I don’t think anything that he said about me in comment number 2 is true in any way whatsoever… and I’m willing to listen if someone shows me that I’ve actually done that.

      That guy has a particular hard on for me, and I honestly don’t know why, but here we are.

      EDITED to clarify the second sentence

    37. 37.

      H.E.Wolf

      @RaflW: ​Coment #2 makes wild ass personal accusations

      Seems to me that commenter #2 is in contravention of the blog’s comment policy, specifically:
      “personal attacks beyond a joking nature, targeted harassment or bullying of commenters”.

    40. 40.

      MisterForkbeard

      I’m all for Walz suggestion. I’ve actually been very impressed with his (and Jacob Frey’s) leadership during this particular crisis, and it really does hammer home what we missed out on by voting for the current dictator in chief.

    45. 45.

      Deputinize America

      @no body no name:

      Huh?

      I don’t self-flagellate over my white-guyness, but am aware that I’ve never suffered for it, and do my part to make up for the shittiness of fellow whites.

      You need therapy.

    46. 46.

      Baud

      @RaflW:

      This morning I got an email from a well meaning faith coalition in MN

      Was the email about the Good murder?

      Tough situation. It sounds like you gave a thoughtful reply.

