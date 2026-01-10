Here are some of Ukraine’s outgoing fires this evening:

LTG (ret) Keith Kellogg has officially left the administration. Officially because he was functionally pushed out by Trump months ago. He gave an exit interview to Britain’s iTV News.

Keith Kellogg: Zelensky is a tough son of a bitch. I remember telling President Trump at one time that “Sir, he is a lot like you.” ​I’m not talking about stature type, but he’s stubborn. He has his opinion. He’s unafraid to say that. He knows how to use media. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 10, 2026 at 1:35 PM

And I said to people within this administration: ​”We in the United States have not seen a leader like him since Abraham Lincoln.” — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 10, 2026 at 1:35 PM

The he that LTG Kellogg is referring to is President Zelenskyy, not Trump.

Keith Kellogg: Well, I’m an old Cold War warrior, in the sense. I still don’t have a lot of trust in what the Russians want or don’t want. I don’t think you outlive your roots. And I think he [Putin] would like to rebuild his empire. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 10, 2026 at 2:05 PM

LTG Kellogg was the only senior staffer in the Trump administration – natsec, foreign, or domestic policy – who was actually tethered to and dealing with reality. That doesn’t mean he isn’t exceedingly conservative or that he doesn’t support Trump, but that he at least had some sense of what actually is. Which is part of the reason he is not a former senior Trump administration official.

Here’s the full interview.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

The War Must Be Brought to an End; This Requires Pressuring Russia – Address by the President I wish you good health! Briefly about this day. I received a briefing from the Security Service of Ukraine – from Yevhenii Khmara. He leads many of our operations. That is exactly what we discussed: the operations that have taken place recently. The Security Service of Ukraine is working effectively – I want to thank all SSU operatives and special forces personnel for this. It is still too early to speak publicly about some of the operations – ones that the Russians have already felt. Some of the operations are still underway. I also approved new ones. We are actively defending ourselves, and every Russian loss brings the end of the war closer. Our deep strikes, special measures – all of this, of course, must continue. I also spoke with Kyrylo Budanov – including about the sanctions policy. Last year, with many partners, we established a new cooperation to synchronize sanctions, but the pace must be higher, much higher. Russian production of missiles and drones cannot exist without supplies of components from other countries. And this applies not just to some individual Russian-made items, but to all Russian weapons. This is weaponry built on components that Russia does not produce itself. That is why blocking supplies and expanding sanctions is one of our key priorities. And it must also be a priority for our partners. Our institutions must work on this more actively. Budanov also reported on part of the meetings within the diplomatic track. I am expecting a full, detailed report from the entire negotiating team. And we continue communication with the American side practically every day. Today, Rustem Umerov once again reached out to our American partners. This is our strategic task: dialogue with the United States must be one hundred percent constructive. Ukraine has never been and never will be an obstacle to diplomacy, and our effectiveness in working with partners has always been at the highest level. And it will remain so. Only Russia is the source of this war, the reason the war is being dragged out, and it deserves all retaliatory strikes and pressure for everything it does against life and people, against diplomacy, against partners. We carefully monitor and document every attempt by the Russians to undermine our relations with partners. We see which lobbyists Moscow is engaging, through whom it is trying to act, which internal operations it is attempting to launch in Ukraine and in Europe. Our response will be tangible – through our special services, through our intelligence agencies, through political cooperation with our partners, and, in particular, through sanctions. What is important is that the U.S. Congress is back in motion on tougher sanctions against Russia – targeting Russian oil. This can truly work. I thank everyone who is helping. Today, I want to recognize our warriors – every single one, who, despite everything – despite constant strikes, Russian assaults, despite this entire harsh, cold winter – are defending our positions and destroying the occupier. The Pokrovsk direction – the warriors of the 38th Marine Brigade, the 425th Separate Assault Regiment, the 414th Unmanned Systems Brigade “Magyar’s Birds,” and the 14th Brigade of Operational Assignment of the National Guard “Chervona Kalyna.” Thank you! The Kramatorsk direction – first and foremost, the warriors of the 24th Mechanized Brigade. Thank you! The Kupyansk direction – the 43rd Mechanized Brigade and the 13th Khartiia Brigade of the National Guard. Thank you! Also in our Kharkiv region, the warriors of the 72nd Mechanized Brigade deserve special thanks. Well done, warriors! Huliaipole – the 5th Assault Brigade, the 1st and the 225th Assault Regiments. Thank you! I thank everyone who is fighting for Ukraine! There was a briefing today from Mykhailo Fedorov, essentially on our defense plan – we discussed strategic matters. I expect that, next week, parliamentarians will support Mykhailo for the position of Minister of Defense of Ukraine. We have an action plan for the defense sector. Just as we do for diplomacy. And it depends solely on our partners’ resolve – which plan will take priority for the year. The war must be brought to an end. This requires pressuring Russia. Those who speak the language of ballistics and “shaheds” understand nothing but force. We are working to ensure the world acts effectively. Glory to Ukraine!

Georgia:

It’s Day 409 of #GeorgiaProtests People endure to keep it going, to prevent the dictatorship from stabilizing and normalizing itself socially, and they also prepare solid grounds for the next spark major that will inevitably come. 📷 Merab Metreveli 1/2 [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) January 10, 2026 at 11:54 AM

P.S. Please don’t compare it to Iran, decades-long economic hardships and difficulty for Iranians to move abroad make it very different. And I’m sure there are some long-running cultural differences too. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) January 10, 2026 at 11:54 AM

A small demonstration took place today in Tbilisi, Georgia, in front of the Iranian embassy, in solidarity with the Iranian people. It seems that one of the protesters later joined the weekly march on Rustaveli Ave, carrying a small Iranian flag. #FreeIran 📷 Lasha Janjghava [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) January 10, 2026 at 1:49 PM

🇮🇷🇬🇪Over the past two years, Georgia’s ruling party Georgian Dream has quietly deepened ties with Iran. Not rhetorically. Practically. Through trade, business access, and political signaling that matters far more than speeches.

1/9 [image or embed] — Terje Helland (@terjehelland.bsky.social) January 10, 2026 at 5:13 AM

While Iran faces heavy international sanctions, Georgia has emerged as a low-friction gateway: company registrations, banking access, logistics, and regional transit. This is not accidental. It is policy enabled by political choice.

2/9 [image or embed] — Terje Helland (@terjehelland.bsky.social) January 10, 2026 at 5:13 AM

Thousands of Iranian-linked businesses are now registered in Georgia. Trade volumes are up. Air links operate. Financial and commercial channels remain unusually permissive for a country formally aligned with the West.

3/9 [image or embed] — Terje Helland (@terjehelland.bsky.social) January 10, 2026 at 5:13 AM

This matters because sanctions are not just about borders. They are about ecosystems. Georgian Dream has helped create one where Iranian capital and networks can breathe, move, and adapt under pressure.

4/9 — Terje Helland (@terjehelland.bsky.social) January 10, 2026 at 5:13 AM

At the same time, Tbilisi’s relations with the EU and the US have deteriorated. Democratic backsliding at home has been paired with geopolitical hedging abroad.

Iran is not an outlier. Alongside their other partners Russia🇷🇺 and China🇨🇳, it fits a clear pattern.

5/9 — Terje Helland (@terjehelland.bsky.social) January 10, 2026 at 5:13 AM

Let’s be clear: this is not neutrality. It is alignment by facilitation. When an authoritarian regime under sanctions finds operational space, the host enabling that space becomes part of the system.

6/9 [image or embed] — Terje Helland (@terjehelland.bsky.social) January 10, 2026 at 5:13 AM

Now comes the turning point. If Iran’s popular uprising succeeds, this entire architecture collapses. The regime Georgian Dream has supported will lose power, legitimacy, and its offshore enablers.

7/9 — Terje Helland (@terjehelland.bsky.social) January 10, 2026 at 5:13 AM

Georgia will then face an uncomfortable question:

Why was a country aspiring to Europe so deeply embedded in sustaining one of the world’s most sanctioned regimes?

History has a way of auditing these choices. Georgian Dream must be replaced soon.

8/9 — Terje Helland (@terjehelland.bsky.social) January 10, 2026 at 5:13 AM

A reminder that the current backbone of the Georgian economy is illicit or outright criminal international schemes that are part of the Autocracy, Inc. All thanks to the Georgian Dream. [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) January 10, 2026 at 6:49 AM

Georgia fined and released the Panama-flagged tanker Caminero after detaining it for navigation violations. The vessel previously sailed under Russian flag, Georgian border police said. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 10, 2026 at 12:55 PM

Way too many people sound like this: “I’d rather have an endless civil war / regime repression and mounting death toll in a country than a quick and much less painful external intervention, because sovereignty.” — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) January 10, 2026 at 4:44 PM

Finland:

Finland has officially withdrawn from the Ottawa Convention banning anti-personnel mines, following the lead of other Eastern European countries. Not much choice when your neighbor is a genocidal horde… [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 10, 2026 at 11:05 AM

This is solely so that Finland can mine the possible/probable Russian approaches.

Britain:

Back to Ukraine.

❤️🩹 Ukrainian energy workers restore electricity after Russian attacks. This isn’t just infrastructure work. This is resilience under fire. This is people choosing duty over fear, exhaustion, and cold. We thank every single one of them for bringing the light back💡 [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 10, 2026 at 5:52 PM

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called on the international community to increase pressure on Iran, linking Tehran’s support for Russia’s war with its domestic repression. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 10, 2026 at 1:40 PM

Another video from Ukrainian marines shows two Russian boats destroyed and eight occupiers who also thought the reeds would save them. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 10, 2026 at 9:52 AM

Today, in response to attacks that took out power & heat, Ukrainian Railways deployed 7 of our Invincibility Train Cars. 2 more will be active tomorrow. I hate that these are needed, but I’m glad we are able to provide some warmth, phone charging & a safe place for kids to go. 🇺🇦 [image or embed] — Nate Mook (@natemook.bsky.social) January 10, 2026 at 12:09 PM

Kyiv:

Blackout in Kyiv. Our capital, a multimillion‑person metropolis, has been plunged into darkness amidst the freezing cold. It is a humanitarian disaster caused by russia. 📸: Yan Dobronosov [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 10, 2026 at 1:08 PM

Lozova, Kharkiv Oblast:

On the afternoon of January 10, russian forces attacked the city of Lozova in Kharkiv region with at least 14 drones, Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office reported. As a result of the attack, a 38-year-old man was injured, and infrastructure facility was damaged. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 10, 2026 at 11:13 AM

Kharkiv:

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast:

Russia struck Dnipropetrovsk region today. A 68‑year‑old man was killed, while three others: men aged 79 and 86, and an 87‑year‑old woman, were wounded. Attack on the elderly is the lowest. Terrorists. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 10, 2026 at 1:01 PM

Sumy Oblast:

Ukrainian Defenders of the 15th Steel Border Mobile Border Guard Detachment,”Korea”&”Pastor,”held positions in the Sumy region for 131 & 94 days without rotation,respectively.Together,they repelled 6 massive assaults.In December,”Korea” sustained a gunshot wound but decided to remain at the position [image or embed] — Anton Gerashchenko (@antongerashchenko.bsky.social) January 10, 2026 at 1:43 PM

Russia:

🚨Turning point: Russia is cutting oil production. As oil prices drop to a net loss per barrel and some remains unsold, production is being cut and output is now 250k barrels a day below Russia’s OPEC+ quota. Restarting a stopped oil well is expensive, and sometimes impossible. [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 10, 2026 at 7:42 AM

Volgograd Oblast, Russia:

Voronezh Oblast, Russia:

Belgorod Oblast, Russia:

More than half a million residents of Russia’s Belgorod region remain without electricity, heat or water after a Ukrainian attack, local authorities say. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 10, 2026 at 11:16 AM

Your daily Patron!

There are no new Patron skeets or videos today. Here is some adjacent material.

Today,volunteer Ruslana Kulbida evacuated 11 animals from Dnipropetrovsk region. Most of them were taken to shelter.One dog is in critical condition -veterinarians are fighting for her life right now, UAnimals shared Also volunteers from evacuated 27 cats from Zaporizhzhia region 📷UAnimalsENG [image or embed] — Anton Gerashchenko (@antongerashchenko.bsky.social) January 10, 2026 at 2:06 PM

