So on Medium Cool last week, folks shared their favorite shows on several streaming services.
I probably missed some because my eyes were starting to glaze over, but here’s a list.
Looks like some of the streaming services didn’t get much love, so if I missed any or you have show to add, feel free to add them in the comments. If you do add something, please let us know a bit about the show.
|
Show
|
Streaming Service
|
Key Words
|Brokenwood
|
Acorn
|Murdoch Mysteries
|
Acorn
|Apple TV
|Bad Monkey
|
Apple TV
|Bad Sisters
|
Apple TV
|Black Bird
|
Apple TV
|Dickinson
|
Apple TV
|Foundation
|
Apple TV
|Lessons in Chemistry
|
Apple TV
|Murderbot
|
Apple TV
|Palm Royale
|
Apple TV
|Pluribus
|
Apple TV
|Severance
|
Apple TV
|Shrinking
|
Apple TV
|Slow Horses
|
Apple TV
|Sugar
|
Apple TV
|Ted Lasso
|
Apple TV
|The Big Door Prize
|
Apple TV
|The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey
|
Apple TV
|The Morning Show
|
Apple TV
|The Pitt
|
Apple TV
|The Studio
|
Apple TV
|Truth Be Told
|
Apple TV
|Britbox
|Blue Lights
|
Britbox
|Dalgleish
|
Britbox
|Death in Paradise
|
Britbox
|Karen Pirie
|
Britbox
|Ludwig
|
Britbox
|Midsomer Murders
|
Britbox
|Poirot
|
Britbox
|Shetland
|
Britbox
|The Informer
|
Britbox
|The Last Detective
|
Britbox
|Vera
|
Britbox
|Disney
|Andor
|
Disney
|Hulu
|Reservation Dogs
|
Hulu
|Say Nothing
|
Hulu
|The Bear
|
Hulu
|The Lowdown
|
Hulu
|Fargo
|
Hulu
|Legion
|
Hulu
|Netflix
|Adolescence
|
Netflix
|Alice in Borderland:
|
Netflix
|Ambassadors
|
Netflix
|Babylon Berlin
|
Netflix
|Black Dove
|
Netflix
|Black Mirror
|
Netflix
|Blue Eye Samurai
|
Netflix
|Borgen
|
Netflix
|Call My Agent
|
Netflix
|Dept Q
|
Netflix
|Derry Girls
|
Netflix
|Extraordinary Attorney Woo
|
Netflix
|Fisk
|
Netflix
|Giri/Haji
|
Netflix
|I Am Not Ok With This
|
Netflix
|Kim’s Convenience
|
Netflix
|Man on the Inside
|
Netflix
|Maniac
|
Netflix
|Operation Mincemeat
|
Netflix
|Pernille
|
Netflix
|Philomena Cunk
|
Netflix
|Rebellion
|
Netflix
|The Diplomat
|
Netflix
|The Great British Baking Show
|
Netflix
|The Hot Spor
|
Netflix
|The Residence
|
Netflix
|Upper Middle Bogan
|
Netflix
|Veronica Mars
|
Netflix
|Paramount +
|Star Trek Strange New Worlds
|
Paramount+
|Peacock
|MacGruber 2
|
Peacock
|Prime
|Bosch
|
Prime
|Bosch: Legacy
|
Prime
|Dark Winds
|
Prime
|I love Dick
|
Prime
|Monsieur Spade
|
Prime
|urder in Provence
|
Prime
|Night Manager
|
Prime
|Patriot
|
Prime
|The Boys
|
Prime
|The Bridge
|
Prime
|The English
|
Prime
|The Expanse
|
Prime
|The Gone
|
Prime
|The Good Place
|
Prime
|Trapped
|
Prime
|You Were Never Really Here
|
Prime
|HBO
|Flow
|
HBO
|Heated Rivalry
|
HBO
|Our Flag Means Death
|
HBO
|Task
|
HBO
|Veep
|
HBO
|MHz Choice
|Murder In…
|
MHz Choice
|A French Village
|
MHz Choice
|Magellan
|
MHz Choice
|Money Murder Zurich
|
MHz Choice
|Mongeville
|
MHz Choice
|State of Happiness
|
MHz Choice
|The Bastards of Pizzofalcone
|
MHz Choice
|Walking on Sunshine
|
MHz Choice
|Murders at Barlume
|
MHz Choice
|Professor T
|
MHz Choice
|Marianne, One of a Kind
|
MHz Choice
|Imma Tataranni
|
MHz Choice
|Chantal (the wild west of Flanders)
|
MHz Choice
|Nero Wolfe
|
MHz Choice
|Agatha Christie’s Criminal Games
|
MHz Choice
|The Fox
|
MHz Choice
|PBS Passport
|Astrid
|
PBS Passport
