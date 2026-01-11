Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Distractions!

Distractions!

38 Comments

This post is in: 

So on Medium Cool last week, folks shared their favorite shows on several streaming services.

I probably missed some because my eyes were starting to glaze over, but here’s a list.

Looks like some of the streaming services didn’t get much love, so if I missed any or you have show to add, feel free to add them in the comments.  If you do add something, please let us know a bit about the show.

Show

Streaming Service

              Key Words                  
Brokenwood

Acorn
Murdoch Mysteries

Acorn
Apple TV
Bad Monkey

Apple TV
Bad Sisters

Apple TV
Black Bird

Apple TV
Dickinson

Apple TV
Foundation

Apple TV
Lessons in Chemistry

Apple TV
Murderbot

Apple TV
Palm Royale

Apple TV
Pluribus

Apple TV
Severance

Apple TV
Shrinking

Apple TV
Slow Horses

Apple TV
Sugar

Apple TV
Ted Lasso

Apple TV
The Big Door Prize

Apple TV
The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

Apple TV
The Morning Show

Apple TV
The Pitt

Apple TV
The Studio

Apple TV
Truth Be Told

Apple TV
Britbox
Blue Lights

Britbox
Dalgleish

Britbox
Death in Paradise

Britbox
Karen Pirie

Britbox
Ludwig

Britbox
Midsomer Murders

Britbox
Poirot

Britbox
Shetland

Britbox
The Informer

Britbox
The Last Detective

Britbox
Vera

Britbox
Disney
Andor

Disney
Hulu
Reservation Dogs

Hulu
Say Nothing

Hulu
The Bear

Hulu
The Lowdown

Hulu
Fargo

Hulu
Legion

Hulu
Netflix
Adolescence

Netflix
Alice in Borderland:

Netflix
Ambassadors

Netflix
Babylon Berlin

Netflix
Black Dove

Netflix
Black Mirror

Netflix
Blue Eye Samurai

Netflix
Borgen

Netflix
Call My Agent

Netflix
Dept Q

Netflix
Derry Girls

Netflix
Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Netflix
Fisk

Netflix
Giri/Haji

Netflix
I Am Not Ok With This

Netflix
Kim’s Convenience

Netflix
Man on the Inside

Netflix
Maniac

Netflix
Operation Mincemeat

Netflix
Pernille

Netflix
Philomena Cunk

Netflix
Rebellion

Netflix
The Diplomat

Netflix
The Great British Baking Show

Netflix
The Hot Spor

Netflix
The Residence

Netflix
Upper Middle Bogan

Netflix
Veronica Mars

Netflix
Paramount +
Star Trek Strange New Worlds

Paramount+
Peacock
MacGruber 2

Peacock
Prime
Bosch

Prime
Bosch: Legacy

Prime
Dark Winds

Prime
I love Dick

Prime
Monsieur Spade

Prime
urder in Provence

Prime
Night Manager

Prime
Patriot

Prime
The Boys

Prime
The Bridge

Prime
The English

Prime
The Expanse

Prime
The Gone

Prime
The Good Place

Prime
Trapped

Prime
You Were Never Really Here

Prime
HBO
Flow

HBO
Heated Rivalry

HBO
Our Flag Means Death

HBO
Task

HBO
Veep

HBO
MHz Choice
Murder In…

MHz Choice
A French Village

MHz Choice
Magellan

MHz Choice
Money Murder Zurich

MHz Choice
Mongeville

MHz Choice
State of Happiness

MHz Choice
The Bastards of Pizzofalcone

MHz Choice
Walking on Sunshine

MHz Choice
Murders at Barlume

MHz Choice
Professor T

MHz Choice
Marianne, One of a Kind

MHz Choice
Imma Tataranni

MHz Choice
Chantal (the wild west of Flanders)

MHz Choice
Nero Wolfe

MHz Choice
Agatha Christie’s Criminal Games

MHz Choice
The Fox

MHz Choice
PBS Passport
Astrid

PBS Passport

  • azlib
  • Butch
  • Doug R
  • eclare
  • Eolirin
  • Eural Joiner
  • FelonyGovt
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Jeffg166
  • Karen Gail
  • Larch
  • Leto
  • mali muso
  • Martin
  • Mike E
  • Mike in Pasadena
  • p.a.
  • Percysowner
  • Phylllis
  • Urza
  • WaterGirl
  • Westyny
  • zhena gogolia

    38Comments

    2. 2.

      Eolirin

      I’m surprised no one said Poker Face (Peacock) given how many detective shows are on there

      Columbo is also on there.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Leto

      @Eolirin: I was just about to post that. For those who love Columbo this is a straight up love letter to the series. Also:

      HBO Max: Perry Mason. I know we’ve discussed it before, but this a prequel to the TV series showing, in part, how Perry got to that point.

      Avalune and I really enjoyed both of them, but I know Poker Face was canceled and I’m unsure of PM status beyond season 2. Still enjoyable

      Edit: apparently Perry Mason was canceled after S2 so there we go.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Phylllis

      Bookish, with Mark Gatiss, premieres on my local PBS tomorrow (may differ for others-check your local schedule). Gatiss is a bookstore proprietor in post-WWII London who assists in solving crimes. PBS picked it up very quickly and it’s already been renewed for a 2nd season.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Butch

      Am I right?  It would cost hundreds per month to subscribe to all these services.  (Especially given that we don’t watch much TV), How does anyone choose?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      WaterGirl

      @Butch:

      That’s kind of what led me to ask about the best shows on various streaming services.  I wrote this in the post last week.

      I am feeling like I am wasting money that could better be used elsewhere.

      I’m starting to think that TaMara’s approach to streaming might be best – sign up for a month of a streaming service, watch some shows you want to see, and then cancel and move on to the next streaming service.

      So this list will likely be really helpful to me in just subscribing to one basic service and then pick a different second one each month.  I can’t be the only one thinking of that approach

      I have 20 days left on Apple TV, and I wanted to make the most of it.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Eolirin

      @Butch: I haven’t sat down and done the math, but I think it’s not hundreds. But it may be around a hundred. A lot of the smaller services are cheaper.

      But you can rotate them, subbing to one or two, watching through the stuff you wanna see and then going to another set.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      WaterGirl

      Has anyone seen Hijack, with hot actor Idris Elba?  I just finished The Morning Show on the treadmill this morning and I am looking for a new “treadmill show”.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Leto

      Disney/Hulu/broadcast ABC: Abbot Elementary

      Comedy about an inner city school in Philadelphia. The creator, Quinta Brunson, was inspired by her mother who was a teacher. Really good ensemble cast.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      FelonyGovt

      Sorry I missed the initial Medium Cool, thanks for the list. To the Apple TV list I would add Acapulco, which ran 2 or 3 seasons. Stupid but cute show about a Mexican resort in the 1980’s from the standpoint of an eager young employee who became a billionaire.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Mike E

      Correction: Babylon Berlin is available on MHz Choice (1st season is on Plex but it’s a pretty terrible dubbed version) or you can purchase it for $2 a pop on prime video

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Percysowner

       

      Babylon 5. The big caveat is that it is not on any ad free streaming channel. It is on Tubi and Roku channel. Its a great show and surprisingly relevant today, although it does take away from the Distraction category.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Eural Joiner

      @Leto: my wife and I really enjoyed both of those shows as well…sadly, neither is continuing…c’est la vie, still lots of great stuff out there!

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Mike in Pasadena

      Speaking of distractions: the only thing you need to know about Venezuela and Greenland is that after 15 years as Epstein’s best friend, trump’s name is on every page of the Epstein files.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      eclare

      @WaterGirl:

      That’s what I do, only I switch services every few months rather than every month.  Also, and I know it’s annoying, if you sign up for the service with commercials, you can save a lot of money.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Doug R

       

       
      Disney+ was offering $3.99 a month with commercials so I renewed at that rate.
      They’ve got some Marvel shows we liked like WandaVision, Agatha All Along and She Hulk.
      And I LOVED Loki, especially season 2.
      Ditto on Andor, very much relevant for these times.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      WaterGirl

      @FelonyGovt: After I update the spreadsheet with suggestions from this post,  I’ll be posting a link to the spreadsheet in the sidebar, and I’ll also link to the original post so folks can search for the name of a show and read what the person who suggested it had to say about it.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      eclare

      I would add The Traitors to the Peacock list.  It’s a murder mystery reality show where the audience knows who the murderers (traitors) are from the beginning.  Other fun bits:  it’s hosted by Alan Cumming, who plays up the campiness 100%, it’s set in an actual castle in Scotland, and Alan’s dog Lala is also on the show.

      It’s just fun!

      Reply
    32. 32.

      WaterGirl

      @eclare: That does sound fun.

      FYI I am making corrections and additions in the original spreadsheet as I read along, even though they don’t show up in the post.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Urza

      @Percysowner: Babylon 5 is also currently on Amazon for all but some of the movies.  Unfortunately the season where Earth was taken over by an authoritarian is more than a little annoying that no one ever learns the lessons that intentionally embedded into fiction.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      mali muso

      @Jeffg166: I love this show!  I know that some will tut-tut about the steamy scenes, but the storytelling, music needle drops, and emotional arc of the main characters are top notch.  It’s so refreshing to see romance treated seriously and not for laughs, not to mention the queer characters getting a love story that doesn’t end in tragedy.

      @WaterGirl: It’s on HBO Max.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Karen Gail

      The Nation’s Headline

      US Border Agents Intentionally Step in Front of Moving Vehicles to Justify Shooting at Them.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Larch

      Streaming services also seem to pick up a show that’s based on a different service and make it available for a month or two. Prime does this a lot, usually with a “free trial” of the other service as a way to get people to subscribe through Prime. Hence Dark Winds being based on Netflix & available on Prime. But Hulu & PBS also offer shows from other services, and others may, as well.

      So if you’re interested in a show, search for it on whatever service(s) you have every so often & it may well turn up. (The search metrics may encourage your service to bring it on!)

      Reply

