Joyce Vance shares some good news for another group of people – who are here legally but are still being targeted and persecuted by the current administration.

Saturday night, a federal judge prevented the Trump administration from revoking “parole” as many as 15,000 people who don’t have legal immigration status but have been permitted to remain in the U.S. for family reunification. “Parole” means that an individual has received temporary permission from DHS to enter and stay for urgent humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit, even if normally inadmissible. Parole is granted on a case-by-case basis. It is not a permanent status. People who receive it are able to remain in the U.S. and work, for the period of time they are granted parole. Just before the holidays, the administration announced that it would revoke parole for these folks, all of whom are here legally and have sponsors in the U.S., by January 14th. These are people who have played by the rules and are waiting to get their green cards. The administration’s decision would have had no public safety benefit; it was simply a cruel holiday boot to these families, requiring applicants to return to the country they came from. The lawyers in Svitlana Doe v. Noem, a previously filed case in the District of Massachusetts, rushed into court on December 29, 2025, to amend their complaint and seek injunctive relief for the people about to be impacted, and an emergency hearing was scheduled for last Friday after DHS threatened to “promptly remove aliens” who entered the United States under the family reunification programs if they remained in the U.S. after the January 14 parole termination date. The lawyers asked the court to enjoin the government from early termination of previously granted parole status. They also asked Judge Indira Talwani to certify a class action so that, in addition to the plaintiffs named in the lawsuit, everyone impacted by the administration’s decision would receive protection. Judge Talwani’s order prohibits the government from revoking parole granted to Colombians, Cubans, Ecuadorians, Guatemalans, Haitians, Hondurans, and Salvadorans with family reunification status for the next 14 days. She also set an expedited briefing schedule to consider the plaintiffs’ claims.

One person’s story:

Here is an example of just one of the families that would be forced to leave the country if the administration implements this new policy: David Doe is an Ecuadorian national who lives in Arkansas with his wife and two sons, ages 14 and 11. In 2012, his Dad, who is a U.S. citizen, filed to sponsor him. The family qualified for an F-3 immigrant visa, but it wasn’t until 2023 that they received the official invitation to come to the United States. The vaccinations and medical paperwork alone that they had to complete before coming here cost $1800 per person. Doe went to college for business in Ecuador, has a master’s degree in business from a Canadian university, and holds an additional degree in theology. The family received authorization to travel here in May of 2024, and their status permits them to remain and work here until July 2027. Doe originally took a job on the assembly line in a poultry plant cutting up chickens but was quickly promoted into management.

We can all be like Suzanne at the grocery store, and share this story. Joyce Vance supplies a short summary that makes it easy for us to share:

So make sure you tell the people around you the story of David Doe, who has just found out that after giving up his job and selling his belongings in Ecuador to move his family to this country, the administration wants to send them back to a place that is politically volatile and where they experienced the threat of violence. They will learn the next step in their fate in the next 14 days.

I hope they changed enough details that the government can’t identify David Doe!

The people whose lawful status the administration is trying to revoke, and whose status remains in jeopardy, include:

Ukrainians displaced by the war with Russia

Nationals of Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, who were granted status because their countries were ravaged by natural disasters and/or political strife

Afghans fleeing the newly resurgent Taliban

Military Parole in Place so that U.S. military servicemembers may seek parole for their parents, children, and spouses, and need not worry about the immigration status of these close family members while serving their country

A process for Central American minors, which permits them to reunite with parents who are already in the United States.

This ruling only guarantees these 15,000 people 14 days before their status here can get yanked out from under them. Hopefully their safe status can be restored.

I am so thankful for all the attorneys that are fighting for all of us and for all the judges who are holding strong when so many of our institutions are failing. Of course, when I say that institutions are failing, in many cases it is the individuals at the top who are cowards and who are obeying in advance.

What a hard lesson we have learned these past few years, that our institutions are only as strong as the people at the top.