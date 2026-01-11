Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Google Is Not Always Helpful

So I googled this morning to find out when to use good will (2 words) vs. goodwill (one word).

Since Google failed me, I thought I would turn to the Balloon Juice hive mind, where pedants abound.  But you guys are very knowledgable pedants, so why not take advantage of that?

So tell me, is there a difference between the meaning when one or the other is used?  If so, what are the different meanings?

Feel free to also bring up other similar examples in the same vein.

 

    41Comments

    4. 4.

      Peale

      Except it is Will Hunting who is good. If you’re looking for people to wish you well, that would be Goodwill Hunting. Which I guess is like fishing for compliments but with a hope for a donation or two.

    5. 5.

      Peale

    11. 11.

      Chetan Murthy

      Two thoughts:

      (1) can you post a screenshot of what Google gave you?  I turned off AI a whlie back, so when I google “good will vs goodwill”, I get a bunch of links, and

      #1 r/grammar

      #2 wordreference.com

      #3 Merriam-Webster

      I always look at the provenance of a search result, hence unless I really don’t care about the answer (in which case, why was I even bothering to Google?) I skip past any AI result.

      I remember in my French class in October, they used a bunch of extracts from newspapers, magazines, and TV/radio shows.  Consistently one of the things the teacher would do is to discuss the author, and why it was important to interrogate the author before accepting the text.  I feel like the same applies here.

      (2) “goodwill” has at least two meanings that aren’t covered by “good will”: (a) a business term, denoting an intangible asset that is being purchased in a takeover; (b) the general good-feeling of some party towards some other party.  “good will” seems to be a direct indication of a state of mind of a party, akin to “[bargaining in] good faith”.

    12. 12.

      Kelly

      Since we’re on the topic of goodwill the Salem PD and Oregon State Police politely and discreetly hung around the ICEout demonstration at the Oregon Capitol yesterday. Standard uniforms, no masks, all had badges and visible ID. The only action they took was ticketing an impatient driver that squeezed thru a crosswalk full of demonstrators to make a right turn.

    13. 13.

      greenergood

      Oxford Dictionary for Writers and Editors goes for ‘goodwill’, while strangely enough, it goes for ‘ill will’ – but maybe ‘illwill’ just looks like a jumble of ‘l’s and ‘i’s. A bit like ‘misled’, which, while not in the ODWE, quite often gets hyphenated, because otherwise people read it as ‘mizzled’. Thirty years of copy-editing, and words can still pose mysteries! ;-) Happy New Year (despite everything), from a long-term lurker!

    14. 14.

      stinger

      “Everyone” vs. “every one” — the first is broad and generic: “Everyone’s invited!” The second is more specific and emphatic: “God bless us, every one!”

    15. 15.

      Another Scott

      The OED can be good for things like this.

      E.g. Goodwill started becoming one word in the 1500s.

      It looks like phrases like “… of good will” still keep the break.

      But, yes, Google searches have been broken for a while. And it’s a big problem. :-( (It’s not quite as bad as searches directly on Amazon, but it’s getting there…)

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

    20. 20.

      Thor Heyerdahl

      For those who search with Google and aren’t aware – you can remove the AI responses by typing “-ai” at the end of the search (without the quotation marks).

      Alternatively if you swear (think Carlin’s seven words for severity) in the search request, it will filter out the AI responses. Like “what’s the fucking difference between goodwill and good will?”

    26. 26.

      Eolirin

      @Baud: The only way to stop Grok from giving you explicit images of minors is to ask it to give you explicit images of minors, explicitly.

      They check for that

    31. 31.

      The Loony Liberal

      According to the good book — Merriam Webster — it’s either “goodwill” or “good-willed.”

       

      “Good will” refers to an awesome last testament. None of that generic “sound mind and body” nonsense. Who can claim to have both in these modern times?

    32. 32.

      Matt McIrvin

      I would say that “good will” is a noun phrase and “goodwill” is a modifier. But that’s just my intuition.

    36. 36.

      Shalimar

      @pacem appellant: Same. not sure if Duck Duck Go is better than Google was a decade ago, but it is far better than Google is now.  Every search produces a bunch of sites that pay to be listed first before you get to what used to be at the top.

    37. 37.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Altogether v all together

      “Counting the birthday boy, there will be 32 children at the party altogether.”

      ”Now children, let’s sing the ‘Happy Birthday’ song. All together, now!”

       

      Nobody v no body

      “Don’t people even read these days? There’s nobody in the library.”

      ”I swear, officer, there’s no body in the library.”

    38. 38.

      frosty

      @RevRick: ​I started to wonder about the blog’s standards. I mean, what is Cole’s Law? As soon as I heard it (in my mind) I started to laugh. Good one!​

    41. 41.

      Shalimar

      @Math Guy: I like Goodwill just fine and I do shop there for old books and games, but the thrift stores are for-profit, not charities.  The job training side of the Goodwill business are charities and they do funnel some of the profit to them.  Most of the other large thrift store chains are run as charities.

