its funny how the media carefully cut videos to make it look like Biden got confused and walked off
and here, here it happened bluntly, clearly, mid-sentence
and…. uh…. 🤷♂️
— Henry (@henrythedog.bsky.social) January 10, 2026 at 10:56 AM
And Iceland is stealing our steam
Faroe Islands, they’ve not been nice to me. I told them I wanted to build a golf course…but you’ll have to ask Eric about that
Heb ra des
Heb ra deeees
Shetland Islands. They have ponies, not many people know that. They said “sir can we name them Trump ponies…
— Dana Houle (@danahoule.bsky.social) January 9, 2026 at 4:52 PM
NOBEL COMMITTEE STATEMENT:
“Once announced, the Nobel Prize cannot be revoked, shared, or transferred to another person.”
www.washingtonpost.com/politics/202…
— Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla.bsky.social) January 10, 2026 at 10:05 AM
This is what drives me crazy.
— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) January 10, 2026 at 10:05 AM
Memories… all alone in the moonlight… I was beautiful then…
It’s wild that so many people that told us Biden had dementia are now awfully quiet when shit like this happens.
Also…have you noticed we’ve seen Biden do public appearances several times & all of a sudden the MSM doesn’t want to talk about his “mental decline”?
www.huffpost.com/entry/trump-…
— Miss Aja (@brat2381.bsky.social) January 10, 2026 at 11:32 AM
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings