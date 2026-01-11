its funny how the media carefully cut videos to make it look like Biden got confused and walked off

and here, here it happened bluntly, clearly, mid-sentence

and…. uh…. 🤷‍♂️ [image or embed] — Henry (@henrythedog.bsky.social) January 10, 2026 at 10:56 AM

And Iceland is stealing our steam

Faroe Islands, they’ve not been nice to me. I told them I wanted to build a golf course…but you’ll have to ask Eric about that

Heb ra des

Heb ra deeees

Shetland Islands. They have ponies, not many people know that. They said “sir can we name them Trump ponies… [image or embed] — Dana Houle (@danahoule.bsky.social) January 9, 2026 at 4:52 PM

Memories… all alone in the moonlight… I was beautiful then…