Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires Republicans to act in good faith.

The unpunished coup was a training exercise.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

Someone should tell Republicans that violence is the last refuge of the incompetent, or possibly the first.

I am pretty sure these ‘journalists’ were not always such a bootlicking sycophants.

“Loving your country does not mean lying about its history.”

Polls are now a reliable indicator of what corporate Republicans want us to think.

People identifying as christian while ignoring christ and his teachings is a strange thing indeed.

The line between political reporting and fan fiction continues to blur.

No Kings: Americans standing in the way of bad history saying “Oh, Fuck No!”

This fight is for everything.

Imperialist aggressors must be defeated, or the whole world loses.

This really is a full service blog.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

I have other things to bitch about but those will have to wait.

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

Stop using mental illness to avoid talking about armed white supremacy.

You passed on an opportunity to be offended? What are you even doing here?

You come for women, you’re gonna get your ass kicked.

At some point, the ability to learn is a factor of character, not IQ.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

We are learning that “working class” means “white” for way too many people.

You are here: Home / TV & Movies / Medium Cool – Comfort!

Medium Cool – Comfort!

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: , ,

Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in. We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere.

Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered. We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - The Caribbean 4 of 4 – Virgin Islands 7
Image by Steve from Mendocino (3/27/25)

Tonight let’s talk about all things comfort.

Comfort foods – are they the ones we grew up with, or something we picked up along the way?

Music, books, TV shows, movies, poetry, walks in the woods or playing with the dog, anything that provides comfort in these are other tough times.  What are they, when did you first discover them, what’s comforting about them?

I’ll start.   I discovered that amazing photo from Steve from Mendocino in the Media Library in March of this year.  So lovely.  I used it in a Friday night music thread, and someone (maybe eclare?) posted a link to the song below.  The beauty of the image is soothing, and paired with that song together they make my breathing slow and somehow give me hope.  The song reminds me of simpler times; it’s upbeat and the syncopation in the song matches the hooves that we hear about in the song, which I find oh so charming.

I feel certain that it’s a total coincidence that two things related to water would provide comfort to someone named WaterGirl!

In case you are new to Medium Cool, these are not open threads.

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • David_C

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.