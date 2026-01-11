Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in. We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere. Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered. We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

Tonight let’s talk about all things comfort.

Comfort foods – are they the ones we grew up with, or something we picked up along the way?

Music, books, TV shows, movies, poetry, walks in the woods or playing with the dog, anything that provides comfort in these are other tough times. What are they, when did you first discover them, what’s comforting about them?

I’ll start. I discovered that amazing photo from Steve from Mendocino in the Media Library in March of this year. So lovely. I used it in a Friday night music thread, and someone (maybe eclare?) posted a link to the song below. The beauty of the image is soothing, and paired with that song together they make my breathing slow and somehow give me hope. The song reminds me of simpler times; it’s upbeat and the syncopation in the song matches the hooves that we hear about in the song, which I find oh so charming.

I feel certain that it’s a total coincidence that two things related to water would provide comfort to someone named WaterGirl!

In case you are new to Medium Cool, these are not open threads.