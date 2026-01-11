Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

We will not go quietly into the night; we will not vanish without a fight.

Democracy cannot function without a free press.

If you can’t control your emotions, someone else will.

Stay strong, because they are weak.

We can’t confuse what’s necessary to win elections with the policies that we want to implement when we do.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

The republican caucus is covering themselves with something, and it is not glory.

This country desperately needs a functioning fourth estate.

Roe is not about choice. It is about freedom.

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

… pundit janitors mopping up after the gop

Welcome to day five of every-bit-as-bad-as-you-thought-it-would-be.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

There is no compromise when it comes to body autonomy. You either have it or you do not.

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

People are complicated. Love is not.

It is possible to do the right thing without the promise of a cookie.

Decision time: keep arguing about the last election, or try to win the next one?

The revolution will be supervised.

If you voted for Trump, you don’t get to speak about ethics, morals, or rule of law.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

You are here: Home / Justice / Criminal Justice / Open Thread: The Wine Moms Are Winning

Open Thread: The Wine Moms Are Winning

by | 29 Comments

This post is in: , ,

This is not a novel observation, but I really don't think the admin quite understands the level of radicalization that is happening to opposition elements that were not previously radicalized in the slightest.

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) January 11, 2026 at 2:15 PM

NOW: Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino hounded by activists and shoppers protesting his presence as he and a federal agent caravan leave a Target in St Paul, Minnesota for a restroom break.

[image or embed]

— 🌽 Tales from the Cornfield 🌽 (@childrenofthecorn.bsky.social) January 11, 2026 at 6:50 PM

Leaving Midway Target frustrated is just part of the St. Paul experience.

[image or embed]

— RandBall’s Stu (@randballsstu.bsky.social) January 11, 2026 at 3:08 PM

Deluded Wine Moms is a great band name.

[image or embed]

— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) January 11, 2026 at 7:11 PM

"The enemy of the state is wine moms" is not uh.. well it's not tactically brilliant

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) January 11, 2026 at 4:39 PM

[image or embed]

— Bruce Little (@brucedlittle.bsky.social) January 10, 2026 at 7:56 PM


Somali aunties were giving out samosas to the anti ICE protesters in Minneapolis.

[image or embed]

— Sarah.M.L.Engineer (@galaxyinfernocodes.bsky.social) January 11, 2026 at 3:51 PM

i love the part where absolutely everyone cheers and laughs at this asshole breaking his own tailbone

[image or embed]

— 𝕋𝕙𝕖 ℍ𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕠𝕣𝕪 𝕠𝕗 ℂ𝕙𝕚𝕟𝕒 ℙ𝕠𝕕𝕔𝕒𝕤𝕥 (@thoc.bsky.social) January 11, 2026 at 7:01 PM

all policing is by consent, the public always outnumbering any police force….. thats the real reason you do deescalation

[image or embed]

— Henry (@henrythedog.bsky.social) January 11, 2026 at 4:21 PM

I'm sorry, but you cannot reason with folks who are not embarrassed to wear this kit on the streets of the United States of America.

[image or embed]

— Blue Heron Farm (@blueheronfarm.bsky.social) January 10, 2026 at 9:49 AM

Everybody in Minneapolis should just have a poster board that just says "cringe" on it in the back of their car, in case they need to stop and stand next to some of these guys for a photo op.

— Blue Heron Farm (@blueheronfarm.bsky.social) January 10, 2026 at 9:53 AM

I'm struck by MAGA pearl-clutching for the poor ICE and CBP agents allegedly threatened by peaceful citizens trying to monitor and limit their lawlessness. A half century ago MAGA types were denouncing the trouble "outside agitators" were causing for poor, beleaguered Bull Connor and his men.

— Bill Kristol (@billkristolbulwark.bsky.social) January 11, 2026 at 4:13 PM

Inside you are two wolves and here's the other

[image or embed]

— First Wordle Problems (@fwordleproblems.bsky.social) January 10, 2026 at 2:39 PM

So THAT's why they wear masks!

[image or embed]

— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) January 10, 2026 at 9:01 PM

[image or embed]

— Zeddy (@zeddary.bsky.social) January 11, 2026 at 10:36 AM

What does it mean to fight for America? What does it mean to be an American? People thought they had easy, comfortable answers to these questions. Now we're here. Now we are led by men who are looking into the abyss, waving their feet over the edge, & giggling

[image or embed]

— Chatham Harrison dba TRUMP DELENDUS EST (@chathamharrison.bsky.social) January 11, 2026 at 12:08 AM

A lot of you thought a moment like this would come sooner, some time last spring or summer maybe. I tended to be skeptical it would come at all. I didn't see anything like "mass popular anger" out there and wasn't sure I would.
But here we are, and suddenly things begin to look rather 2020ish.

[image or embed]

— First Wordle Problems (@fwordleproblems.bsky.social) January 9, 2026 at 9:44 PM

We know why NOW of course and it's terrible that it came to that. But people said it would and it did. Deep down I really thought that really only people like US really cared about this stuff. Most people would hate this all in the usual "annoyed at the government" way but it wouldn't make them MAD.

— First Wordle Problems (@fwordleproblems.bsky.social) January 9, 2026 at 9:48 PM

But there ARE still things that can make that happen, get unfamiliar anger muscles firing in people unused to it. And anyway, it turns out there are quite a few "people like US."

— First Wordle Problems (@fwordleproblems.bsky.social) January 9, 2026 at 9:48 PM

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • bbleh
  • dc
  • different-church-lady
  • gene108
  • Josie
  • Larch
  • Melancholy Jaques
  • Mr. Bemused Senior
  • mrmoshpotato
  • oldgold
  • piratedan
  • Princess
  • prostratedragon
  • RaflW
  • RevRick
  • Sally
  • TheOtherHank
  • TS
  • wjca

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    29Comments

    1. 1.

      TheOtherHank

      My mom’s extended family is from central Minnesota (I believe she maxed out at 40 first cousins). My dad’s family is from western Wisconsin (he too had around 40 first cousins). So my people are out fighting the fascists and I couldn’t be more proud.

      PS – I went to grad school at the University of Minnesota back in the 90s and the first apartment my wife and I lived in was about a mile down 34th St from where Renee Good was murdered. It’s just block after block of residential neighborhoods.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Melancholy Jaques

      So, like, there’s a chance that the majority of white women might change their minds about the adjudicated sex offender being in the White House?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      TS

      trump doubling down on the hate and retribution

      News from my part of the world

      US federal prosecutors open criminal inquiry into US Federal Reserve chair

      Trump administration sending more agents to Minneapolis despite outrage over fatal shooting

      Donald Trump tells Cuba to ‘make a deal’ as US cuts off Venezuelan oil

      Reply
    6. 6.

      bbleh

      @Melancholy Jaques@different-church-lady: I think it’s women who are going to tip the balance here.  The overt racism of the MAGAts enrages people who aren’t White, but I think there are enough White women who are willing to let that slide.  BUT, the misogyny — which certainly was no mystery with respect to Trump but still evidently not enough — now that it’s escalated to overt murder (plus sexist slurs — a twofer!), I think has even a lot of comfortable White women getting pissed off.

      Who knew toxic masculinity could be so offensive?  Certainly not the grownup children in cosplay camo toting weapons and occasionally shooting people …

      Reply
    8. 8.

      prostratedragon

      I’m sorry, but you cannot reason with folks who are not embarrassed to wear this kit on the streets of the United States of America.

      Wonderful. Note the inconsistent “camouflage” sets.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      mrmoshpotato

      I'm struck by MAGA pearl-clutching for the poor ICE and CBP agents allegedly threatened by peaceful citizens trying to monitor and limit their lawlessness. A half century ago MAGA types were denouncing the trouble "outside agitators" were causing for poor, beleaguered Bull Connor and his men.— Bill Kristol (@billkristolbulwark.bsky.social) January 11, 2026 at 3:13 PM

      When Iraq war pimp Bloody Bill Kristol* knows your ass is on the wrong side of history…

      (*h/t driftglass)

      Reply
    14. 14.

      oldgold

      The night is still young and Trump has:

      1. Initiated a criminal investigation of the Chair of the Fed; and,
      2. Posted that he is the “acting President of Venezuela.”

      The start of another week of crazy.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      RaflW

      I spent an hour protesting on Washington Street (appropriate!), the main drag in quaint downtown Golden, CO, this afternoon. I’m bad at crowd estimates, but I counted – loosely – around 150 on the busiest block. I’d guess surely over 400, maybe 500?

      And while there were definitely some aging hippies, there were a pretty good cross section of white people, and a smattering of POC. Definitely some wine moms. Many more who honked or thumbs upped.

      Now for Act 3 in this 7 days of insanity (Venezuela, Good’s murder, and now…) Powell to potentially be indicted. That’s gonna go down great with the wine moms and wine dads who work in corporate America or who have 401(k) that will be damaged by the death-spiral of this Administration.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      bbleh

      @RevRick@Josie: no disagreement, but I think it’s important to note that he does NOT sound ridiculous to his supporters.

      Quite the contrary!  The Iranian government is Bad (duh!), which means the Iranian protestors are Good.  Similarly, Illegals (and Immigrants generally) are Bad, and ICE is Good.  And Mister President is Standing STRONG for the Good and against the Bad!

      It’s a compelling, simple (and simple-minded) view of the world.  And a LOT of people — many of them imo out of a combination of bewilderment, ignorance, and fear, especially for their own status — buy into it.  They don’t think he’s ridiculous at all.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Larch

      I  don’t know how to embed a Bluesky post, but this was too good not to share. This guy’s follow-up post said the incident happened at the Wal-Mart on American Blvd, which is directly west of the Mall of America in Bloomington, MN, at 11:15 am yesterday. This is a 2nd-ring suburb of Minneapolis, directly west of the Mall of America. NOT the area I’d have expected this type of response!

       

      Tyler

      ‪@tyrcasey.bsky.social‬

      Follow

      This is so real, they tried it this morning in Bloomington. They stopped a man, people started honking horns, they split up to fuck with everyone else, which brought more attention and more noise, people got out of their cars and started filming, they left. They’re cowards.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @bbleh:

      I would add that he is also taking action or talking about taking action. This appeals to normies who read this as strength even if the particular action is stupid.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Sally

      I was really struck by Mayor Frey’s remarks yesterday. Paraphrasing, but not much, that we are outnumbered and out gunned so there’s nothing we can do to protect our citizens. I found this shocking.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      dc

      Why is Target or any business allowing these assholes to use the bathroom? They should shut them out and the people (their actual customers) should demand they shut them out.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      gene108

      Some of the anger is the cumulative effect of Trump & Co.’s awfulness.

      Some combination of these things had people somewhat angry, like the demolishing of the East Wing, the tariffs making things more expensive, the tightening job market, the  failure to release the Epstein files, the open corruption, ICE/CBP/DHS arresting grandmas, DOGE laying off huge chunks of the government, and now the murder of Renee Nicole Good has gotten otherwise apolitical people to get angry enough to want to stop what’s happening.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      wjca

      @prostratedragon: Note the inconsistent “camouflage” sets.

      Most likely, they’ve no clue about camouflage, or what it might mean.  All they know is that “camo” is cool stuff that soldiers wear; and they’re wanna be soldiers (albeit without the basic qualifications, let alone training).  So, it’s all “camo” — no reason not to mix.

      Besides, it’s all about the photo op.  Actually camouflaging is only about the ski masks.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      piratedan

      I posted the following to Bluesky

       

      If you have family currently serving in the military or National Guard, you have to ask them if they are willing to shoot their fellow citizens while they are protesting the Government. Because this Administration will ask them to.

       

      I honestly think that this is where we are at.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.