This is not a novel observation, but I really don't think the admin quite understands the level of radicalization that is happening to opposition elements that were not previously radicalized in the slightest. — Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) January 11, 2026 at 2:15 PM

NOW: Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino hounded by activists and shoppers protesting his presence as he and a federal agent caravan leave a Target in St Paul, Minnesota for a restroom break. [image or embed] — 🌽 Tales from the Cornfield 🌽 (@childrenofthecorn.bsky.social) January 11, 2026 at 6:50 PM

"The enemy of the state is wine moms" is not uh.. well it's not tactically brilliant — Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) January 11, 2026 at 4:39 PM





i love the part where absolutely everyone cheers and laughs at this asshole breaking his own tailbone [image or embed] — 𝕋𝕙𝕖 ℍ𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕠𝕣𝕪 𝕠𝕗 ℂ𝕙𝕚𝕟𝕒 ℙ𝕠𝕕𝕔𝕒𝕤𝕥 (@thoc.bsky.social) January 11, 2026 at 7:01 PM

I'm sorry, but you cannot reason with folks who are not embarrassed to wear this kit on the streets of the United States of America. [image or embed] — Blue Heron Farm (@blueheronfarm.bsky.social) January 10, 2026 at 9:49 AM

Everybody in Minneapolis should just have a poster board that just says "cringe" on it in the back of their car, in case they need to stop and stand next to some of these guys for a photo op. — Blue Heron Farm (@blueheronfarm.bsky.social) January 10, 2026 at 9:53 AM

I'm struck by MAGA pearl-clutching for the poor ICE and CBP agents allegedly threatened by peaceful citizens trying to monitor and limit their lawlessness. A half century ago MAGA types were denouncing the trouble "outside agitators" were causing for poor, beleaguered Bull Connor and his men. — Bill Kristol (@billkristolbulwark.bsky.social) January 11, 2026 at 4:13 PM

What does it mean to fight for America? What does it mean to be an American? People thought they had easy, comfortable answers to these questions. Now we're here. Now we are led by men who are looking into the abyss, waving their feet over the edge, & giggling [image or embed] — Chatham Harrison dba TRUMP DELENDUS EST (@chathamharrison.bsky.social) January 11, 2026 at 12:08 AM

A lot of you thought a moment like this would come sooner, some time last spring or summer maybe. I tended to be skeptical it would come at all. I didn't see anything like "mass popular anger" out there and wasn't sure I would.

But here we are, and suddenly things begin to look rather 2020ish. [image or embed] — First Wordle Problems (@fwordleproblems.bsky.social) January 9, 2026 at 9:44 PM

We know why NOW of course and it's terrible that it came to that. But people said it would and it did. Deep down I really thought that really only people like US really cared about this stuff. Most people would hate this all in the usual "annoyed at the government" way but it wouldn't make them MAD. — First Wordle Problems (@fwordleproblems.bsky.social) January 9, 2026 at 9:48 PM