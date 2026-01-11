



A bit of a well-deserved victory lap, from staunch photographer / master landscaper Dan B:

It’s a gray evening here after partly sunny and 50°. The Cascades are snow covered and more plants are blooming.

Satby mused that Seattle is having Spring. I quoted a pundit who said, “Seattle has two seasons: early Spring and late Spring.” The past three years we’ve had two months of real summer — if days over 80° and nights above 65° count as summer then days over 90° and nights near 70° might also.

Top photo: We planted a hybrid Camellia called ‘Buttermint’ along the south property line. It’s starting to cover the ugly chain link. It’s much appreciated. The flowers shatter and cover the ground with snow white petals instead of holding onto them until they turn brown. The blooms are modest in size but prolific.

This Garrya x Issaquahensis, Issaquah Silk Tassel, hides the truck from the street. It was bred by acquaintances of mine to be hardier than other Silk Tassels. It’s named after the town, Issaquah – headquarters of Costco, where they lived. Little birds shelter in it so the local Hawk and Eagle can’t find them. In a few weeks the tassels will be shedding heavy, non allergenic, pollen.

Arctostaphylos ‘Sunset’, bred by Sunset Magazine, is in full bloom and the peeling bark is gorgeous. Its forebears are Manzanitas that inhabit dry coastal California and Southern Oregon. I’m not sure what pollinates them in California but there are no actives bees here and the flowers don’t seem to interest our resident Hummingbird.

The Hellebore which I believe is ‘Wedding Party’ is very precocious. The previous post of mine had only one fully open bloom. My photos from other years that are as advanced as this are dated mid February and March. Several other plants have one flower open so our warmest ever December has primed them to go full blast.

Here are a couple more showing color. It was 50° today, Friday, so they’ll be opening soon.