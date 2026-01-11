Obviously the next thing to do is push a shipment of Teslas into the Mississippi while dressed as Vikings. Purple Revolution — Chatham Harrison dba TRUMP DELENDUS EST (@chathamharrison.bsky.social) January 10, 2026 at 5:42 PM

Maybe a little tarring and feathering, as a, uh, treat — tweety fish (@sifu.tweety.fish) January 10, 2026 at 6:00 PM

Personally I would prefer we stopped reenacting the Revolution before we get to the really grisly bits! — Chatham Harrison dba TRUMP DELENDUS EST (@chathamharrison.bsky.social) January 10, 2026 at 5:54 PM

“Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered; yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph.”

-Thomas Paine, The American Crisis — Henry (@henrythedog.bsky.social) January 10, 2026 at 5:40 PM

A reason I get sort of annoyed by the “this is part of a plan” stuff—besides these guys lacking enough foresight to find their own dicks—is that they are so totally disconnected from reality that any plan they could actually make would be useless [image or embed] — Vituperative Erb (@vituperativeerb.bsky.social) January 10, 2026 at 4:03 PM