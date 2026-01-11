Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Bark louder, little dog.

There are more Russians standing up to Putin than Republicans.

People are weird.

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

Republicans are radicals, not conservatives.

The low info voters probably won’t even notice or remember by their next lap around the goldfish bowl.

The republican speaker is a slippery little devil.

When we show up, we win.

Republicans want to make it harder to vote and easier for them to cheat.

Tide comes in. Tide goes out. You can’t explain that.

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

The lights are all blinking red.

There are a lot more evil idiots than evil geniuses.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

If you cannot answer whether trump lost the 2020 election, you are unfit for office.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

It is possible to do the right thing without the promise of a cookie.

All hail the time of the bunny!

When you’re in more danger from the IDF than from Russian shelling, that’s really bad.

Be a wild strawberry.

American history and black history cannot be separated.

Jesus watching the most hateful people claiming to be his followers

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Sunday Morning Open Thread: Purple Revolution

Sunday Morning Open Thread: Purple Revolution

by | 25 Comments

This post is in: , ,

“Do not get lost in a sea of despair.”
– John Lewis #RIP

[image or embed]

— Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla.bsky.social) January 10, 2026 at 12:34 PM

Purple Revolution

"we'll take away their share of revenues while continuing to tax them, that will show them!"

[image or embed]

— Chatham Harrison dba TRUMP DELENDUS EST (@chathamharrison.bsky.social) January 10, 2026 at 5:38 PM

Obviously the next thing to do is push a shipment of Teslas into the Mississippi while dressed as Vikings. Purple Revolution

— Chatham Harrison dba TRUMP DELENDUS EST (@chathamharrison.bsky.social) January 10, 2026 at 5:42 PM

If you don't have a horned helmet handy, perhaps a raspberry beret

[image or embed]

— Chatham Harrison dba TRUMP DELENDUS EST (@chathamharrison.bsky.social) January 10, 2026 at 5:44 PM

Maybe a little tarring and feathering, as a, uh, treat

— tweety fish (@sifu.tweety.fish) January 10, 2026 at 6:00 PM

Personally I would prefer we stopped reenacting the Revolution before we get to the really grisly bits!

— Chatham Harrison dba TRUMP DELENDUS EST (@chathamharrison.bsky.social) January 10, 2026 at 5:54 PM

“Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered; yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph.”
-Thomas Paine, The American Crisis

— Henry (@henrythedog.bsky.social) January 10, 2026 at 5:40 PM

A reason I get sort of annoyed by the “this is part of a plan” stuff—besides these guys lacking enough foresight to find their own dicks—is that they are so totally disconnected from reality that any plan they could actually make would be useless

[image or embed]

— Vituperative Erb (@vituperativeerb.bsky.social) January 10, 2026 at 4:03 PM

I think, if you’ve been around long enough*, at this point you have an obligation to (i) know that the struggles are longer than any event or war, and (ii) spread messages that bias to resilience and long-term engagement and strength
*anyone over Bluesky’s Age

— Snowden St. (@snowden.st) January 11, 2026 at 12:19 AM

[image or embed]

— NainRouge420 (@nainrouge420.bsky.social) January 8, 2026 at 9:44 PM

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • AM in NC
  • Baud
  • BellyCat
  • elliottg
  • Eolirin
  • mappy!
  • MartyIL
  • p.a.
  • Professor Bigfoot
  • randy khan
  • rikyrah
  • Steve LaBonne
  • Suzanne
  • TS
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    25Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      I think, if you’ve been around long enough*, at this point you have an obligation to (i) know that the struggles are longer than any event or war, and (ii) spread messages that bias to resilience and long-term engagement and strength

      The continuing hope that there’s a neat trick that will fix everything depresses me because it makes me think we can’t learn from experience and evolve to meet the moment.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Suzanne

      A reason I get sort of annoyed by the “this is part of a plan” stuff—besides these guys lacking enough foresight to find their own dicks—is that they are so totally disconnected from reality that any plan they could actually make would be useless

      Agree. Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller have plans. Peter Thiel has big plans. The rest of them….. do not have plans.

      I had an interaction that bummed me out yesterday. I needed a bottle of wine for tonight’s dinner (coq au vin). Stopped in one of our state stores. As I’m checking out, I declined the bag. I made the idle comment that I feel bad about plastic bags. Got to talking with the cashier, who said, “You can recycle them”. I noted that I still felt bad about plastic bags ending up in the ocean. She turned to me and said, “There’s garbage in the ocean?!”. So I told her about the Great Pacific Garbage Patch and showed her pictures and she was like mind blown. Genuinely had no idea that tons of our trash ends up in the ocean. Reminded me that we do not live in the same world as so many of our fellow citizens.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Professor Bigfoot

      Black people have been fighting this struggle literally for the last 405 years and we ain’t  quit yet.

      I see a whole lot of doom and woe-is-me comments… from white people.

      White people are now being treated like Black people are USED to being treated.

      We’ll see if that engenders a change in policies

      ETA- G’mornin’, y’all, and happy Sunday to ya!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      mappy!

      @Baud: The continuing hope that there’s a neat trick that will fix everything

      The Gilbert and Sullivan magic potion.  The trouble is that Rs operate in the same fictional world. They think in terms of a magic love potion that will win the majority over, and over and over. They overlook the protest vote effect. Dems are supposed to fix things.

      It’s all so tiring.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      p.a.

      @mappy!: The trouble is that Rs operate in the same fictional world.

       

       

      Not the ones who’ve played the long game: the courts, the media, the churches, the “think tanks.”

      Reply
    12. 12.

      AM in NC

      @Suzanne:  See, your interaction yesterday gives me hope. Now one more person knows about the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, and was shocked by it. Bet she tells others in her circle.

      You are helping make change. It gives me hope

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Baud

      @p.a.:

      I’ve posited before that a big difference between the right and the left is that the right has an effective middle management that sits and works between the elected and the public.

      Sometimes, it’s called the hack deficit, but it goes beyond punditocracy.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Suzanne

      @Professor Bigfoot:

      Black people have been fighting this struggle literally for the last 405 years and we ain’t  quit yet. 

      Had this discussion with Spawn the Younger yesterday. “Africans were literally kidnapped from their continent and shipped across the ocean and enslaved and their descendants still fight to make things better! You are descended from desperately poor people who came to this country with less than nothing, and have fought in this country’s wars for six generations! We do not give up so easily!”

      Reply
    15. 15.

      TS

      @Suzanne:

      I had an interaction that bummed me out yesterday

      You spread some knowledge yesterday & that is good. The cashier may tell a friend who will tell a friend who will tell a friend….. so that can only be a great interaction

      (I do sound rather like pollyanna & I have no reason to anyways feel this way – so you have also cheered me up – just a little.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Suzanne

      @AM in NC@TS: Well, I hope so. These sorts of interactions are kinda what I mean when I say that we’re all responsible for persuasion. It’s just a reminder that we’re not all even working with the same sets of incredibly basic facts, and that makes our task difficult. We get into a lot of discussions here that boil down to what do other people think about our political life and how can we change their minds. We here are a bunch of overeducated politics nerds. We have to reach beyond the overeducated politics nerd contingent!

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Eolirin

      @Professor Bigfoot: I’ve been having that thought for a long time now, but haven’t felt like it was my place to make the statement, so I’m glad you’ve said it.

      I think it underlines so much of the variance in response to this legitimately terrifying moment.

      All of the systems that are failing for whites right now have historically not worked well, if they worked at all, for various minority groups. Economy’s been broken and economic success gets stolen, burdened by massive unaccountable corruption, subject to unaccountable violence, deliberately hobbled educational and healthcare infrastructure. You can go down the list. White people have no context for living in a world where this happens pervasively. But minority groups have been dealing with this shit for a long time. 

      And there’s a direct line to be drawn from the fact that we’ve allowed that to persist to the way that it’s now metastisized to affect everyone; injustice against one group never stays with just that group. When we allow injustice to one, we open the door to injustice to all.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      elliottg

      The right has the media. They had it before the takeover of CBS and the Washington Post and whatever the hell happened to the New York Times.  These outlets (the MSM) which in some fictional world leaned left (but actually were institutionally enslaved to a center right framing even before they became only stenographers) print GOP lies and both sides everything. Only a gut punch of a white woman being shot in the face or a black man being asphyxiated on video for over 9 minutes can make some dent and even then the message is soft-pedaled with plenty of space given to the blatant lies as just another version of the truth.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      randy khan

      The Administration’s bubble is quite real, and much more real than it was in the first term.  The first time around Trump had some worries about being accepted by normal Republicans.  This time around he just wants loyalists.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Steve LaBonne

      @Professor Bigfoot: As hard as that is to swallow (obviously much harder for you than for me), simple arithmetic says that we MUST turn a significant number of white people against Trumpism in order to defeat it. If this is what does the job, so be it.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Steve LaBonne

      @randy khan: I am not temperamentally optimistic, but I have a hard time seeing a gang of incompetent clowns out of touch with both reality and popular opinion, led by an extraordinarily unpopular president, succeeding in establishing a durable authoritarian regime.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Eolirin

      @Steve LaBonne: It’ll be much easier to turn white people against Trumpism than it’ll be to get them behind the idea that they need to do anything to change the underlying causes that lead us to this.

      I’m cautiously optimistic at the moment that we have a shot of getting enough people to fight for for democratic principles that we’ll be able to push back the inevitable coup attempt.

      I’m far less optimistic that we’ll be successful in getting enough people to engage with the root causes of what got us here to make the deeper and more necessary reforms to prevent something like this from happening again within my lifetime.

      It would require taking ownership over the perpetuation of gross injustice, and the American public seem pretty allergic to that.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      mappy!

      That fictional world, the world of magic potions is inhabited, well stocked to the hilt, by Rs living in think tanks. The idea that misanthropic legislation, appeal to bigotry and misogyny will gain and retain power and wealth forever is just as much a magic potion as is wishing they would all disappear in a puff of smoke.

      For agendas to work, consensus needs to be built and that takes work. Consensus is work by committee. It’s messy.

      In a time past, when children could be born into slavery, some men made a choice of marrying native American women, marrying into native American communities, nations, because their children would then be born free. Deliberate choices on small scales matter.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.