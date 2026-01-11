“Do not get lost in a sea of despair.”
– John Lewis #RIP
— Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla.bsky.social) January 10, 2026 at 12:34 PM
"we'll take away their share of revenues while continuing to tax them, that will show them!"
— Chatham Harrison dba TRUMP DELENDUS EST (@chathamharrison.bsky.social) January 10, 2026 at 5:38 PM
Obviously the next thing to do is push a shipment of Teslas into the Mississippi while dressed as Vikings. Purple Revolution
— Chatham Harrison dba TRUMP DELENDUS EST (@chathamharrison.bsky.social) January 10, 2026 at 5:42 PM
If you don't have a horned helmet handy, perhaps a raspberry beret
— Chatham Harrison dba TRUMP DELENDUS EST (@chathamharrison.bsky.social) January 10, 2026 at 5:44 PM
Maybe a little tarring and feathering, as a, uh, treat
— tweety fish (@sifu.tweety.fish) January 10, 2026 at 6:00 PM
Personally I would prefer we stopped reenacting the Revolution before we get to the really grisly bits!
— Chatham Harrison dba TRUMP DELENDUS EST (@chathamharrison.bsky.social) January 10, 2026 at 5:54 PM
“Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered; yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph.”
-Thomas Paine, The American Crisis
— Henry (@henrythedog.bsky.social) January 10, 2026 at 5:40 PM
A reason I get sort of annoyed by the “this is part of a plan” stuff—besides these guys lacking enough foresight to find their own dicks—is that they are so totally disconnected from reality that any plan they could actually make would be useless
— Vituperative Erb (@vituperativeerb.bsky.social) January 10, 2026 at 4:03 PM
I think, if you’ve been around long enough*, at this point you have an obligation to (i) know that the struggles are longer than any event or war, and (ii) spread messages that bias to resilience and long-term engagement and strength
*anyone over Bluesky’s Age
— Snowden St. (@snowden.st) January 11, 2026 at 12:19 AM
