As of today the full scale invasion (3 day special military operation) officially lasts longer than the entire eastern front of ww2 [image or embed] — Mira of Kyiv 🇺🇦 (@reshetz.bsky.social) January 11, 2026 at 10:08 AM

Russia’s full-scale invasion has now lasted 1,417 days, matching its WWII participation. Soviet forces reached Berlin and took it in that time, while Russia’s army “heroically” advanced 60 km from Donetsk to Pokrovsk, with losses per square kilometer exceeding Stalin-era records. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 11, 2026 at 5:20 AM

Day 1417 of my 3 day war. My invasion has now lasted longer than our war with Nazi Germany. With American supplies & Ukrainian soldiers helping, they advanced 1800km in that time. We have managed about 60. I remain a master strategist. — Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) January 11, 2026 at 5:05 AM

We control a lot less of Ukraine now than we did 3 years ago. The coping is off the scale. — Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) January 11, 2026 at 5:05 AM

to live this reality every day and, you know, it’s very hot here in Brisbane, so it’s difficult to imagine this, you know, but my sister is sleeping under three blankets because of how cold it is at home. So I was incredibly moved and happy to see so many Ukrainian fans and flags this week” — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 11, 2026 at 6:45 AM

Southern Russia under drone attack right now. Map shows strike UAVs in red, jet UAVs in blue. Russian sources claim around 10 drones and 15 jet UAVs. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 11, 2026 at 10:29 AM

The First Priority Is Air Defense Missiles. Tomorrow We Have a Meeting Where We Will Be Discussing This – Address by the President I wish you health, fellow Ukrainians! Throughout the day, I received reports from Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, our government officials, and the Office on the situation in the regions. Restoration efforts, electricity, and heating were the key topics. There are communities where the situation, unfortunately, remains extremely difficult – particularly in parts of towns and villages in the border regions. In Kyiv, repair work is still ongoing after the strike that occurred the day before yesterday. The main task is to restore energy supply to all homes. Nearly two hundred repair crews are also working in the Kyiv region, with active support from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. Thank you. Brovary, Vasylkiv, Fastiv, Boryspil – the situation is most difficult there. Much has been done, but a significant number of families are still without electricity. Across the entire country, Points of Invincibility have been deployed in all regions, with the involvement of the capacities of Ukrzaliznytsia, Naftogaz, and other state companies. Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Donetsk regions – everywhere our energy workers are on the ground right now, along with repair crews and all municipal services that are truly working, truly doing incredible and genuinely heroic things. The harsh winter weather adds difficulties. That is why it is so hard. That is exactly the kind of weather the Russians are trying to exploit. I am grateful to everyone in Ukraine who – through repairs, through restoration, despite everything – is defending life. I spoke with Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi, and first of all we discussed air defense and supplies from our partners – what is on the way, what is needed, which requests have still not been fulfilled, and what needs to be accelerated. The first priority is air defense missiles. In particular, tomorrow we have a meeting where we will be discussing this. New contributions from partners to the PURL initiative are needed, as well as deliveries from stockpiles in Europe: the missiles are there in the depots, and we know that, we know all of it – and they have to be in service with our air defenders. Today, Rustem Umerov delivered a report on his communications with the American side. We are planning the schedule of meetings and further negotiations, and Ukraine is as constructive as possible and as fast as possible in this process. We are not dragging out time – unlike Russia. They have already dragged things out enough, to be honest. Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine has now lasted as long as Nazi Germany’s war against the Soviet Union. Today is the one thousand four hundred eighteenth day of Russia’s war against Ukraine. They wanted to repeat – and they repeated the abuse of people, repeated fascism, repeated almost all the worst things that happened in the twentieth century. They even additionally invented warfare with “shaheds” and ballistic missiles against power plants and boiler houses. But still, the Russians are trying to seize the same Donbas as almost four years ago. They want to lie once again that they “took” Kupyansk. They keep dying endlessly in the fields of Zaporizhzhia region. And they are still fighting against Ukraine only – with all the help from our partners, it is only our people who are holding the front. This speaks volumes about the system Putin has built, and about him personally. Right now, Russian losses amount to no less than 1,000 killed per day – and this has been the case since December. This is how Russia is essentially paying just to keep the war from ending.This is madness. And this Russian madness can only be stopped by combined forces – the forces of Europe and the United States, the forces of all our partners. Every day of this war is a reminder that the world cannot protect itself from madmen. We must protect it. Russia must be stopped. Thank you to everyone who stands with Ukraine! Thank you to everyone who helps our people, our defense, and our recovery! Thank you! Glory to Ukraine!

Day 410 of daily, uninterrupted protests in Georgia. 🇬🇪 The crowd in front of Parliament on Rustaveli Avenue, and Dati, one of the strays who always attends the protests and often barks at oncoming traffic and police. 🐕 [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) January 11, 2026 at 12:57 PM

I sometimes forget how beautiful the Georgian national anthem is — until protesters sing it in traditional polyphonic harmony. Journalists and activists are gathered outside Rustavi women’s prison to mark one year since the illegal arrest of journalist Mzia Amaghlobeli. 🎥 Publika [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) January 11, 2026 at 1:12 PM

Day 410 of #GeorgiaProtests Iranians living in 🇬🇪 recently joined the protests in a magnificent blend of international protest against dictatorship, and it’s been at least two days of such 🇬🇪-Iranian protests in Tbilisi. I’m not crying, you’re crying. #FreeIran #FreeGeorgia 📷 Levan Zazadze 1/2 [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) January 11, 2026 at 1:48 PM

Before anyone starts pouring out shameless conspiracy theories, the American flag is there because at the daily protests in Georgia, we always have US, UK, Ukrainian, French, German, and other ally flags of Georgia. 2/2. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) January 11, 2026 at 1:48 PM

It has been a year since Mzia Amaghlobeli was arrested. This is footage of her first arrest. She was briefly released afterward, and soon after that came the slap and her arrest under the criminal code. For placing a sticker on a wall for a few seconds, she was fined about $700. [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) January 11, 2026 at 6:18 AM

OTD in 1991 January events in Vilnius began. They are part of our “peaceful withdrawal from our own territory of the USSR” which Lithuania had joined “on a contractual basis”. 14 died and 700+ injured “trying to stop is leaving” is how my tankies say it. [image or embed] — Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) January 11, 2026 at 9:47 AM

We genuinely pretend as hard as we can we have no idea why so many of our former colonies want to join NATO cos we never whitewash this at all. My Lithuanian fans might be comforted knowing those very tanks are probably rusting in Ukrainian field coated inside with Orc puree — Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) January 11, 2026 at 9:47 AM

Kadyrov has suffered kidney failure, discussions are underway in Russia about a potential new head of Chechnya – a source in GUR for Ukrinform. He is currently being treated at his private hospital in Chechnya. Members of his family clan (teip), including relatives from abroad, have gathered there. [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 11, 2026 at 10:50 AM

At the same time, the process of selecting a potential successor has intensified. Among the most likely candidates are Magomed Daudov, Apti Alaudinov, and Ramzan’s eldest son Akhmat. — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 11, 2026 at 10:50 AM

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by a source in the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. It is noted that due to kidney failure, Kadyrov is undergoing dialysis, and doctors are not giving any prognoses. According to sources in the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kadyrov is currently in his own hospital in Chechnya, where members of his family clan (teip) have gathered, including those from other countries. Against the backdrop of Kadyrov’s poor health, the process of selecting a candidate for the position of the new leader of Chechnya has intensified. Among the most likely and convenient candidates for the Kremlin are Magomed Daudov, Apti Alaudinov, and Ramzan’s eldest son, Akhmat Kadyrov.

Slovakia will no longer provide military support to Ukraine or contribute to EU loan guarantees, President Pellegrini, PM Fico and Parliament Speaker Raši announced after meeting in Bratislava. www.aktuality.sk/clanok/vQbXf… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 11, 2026 at 1:00 PM

Interviewer: If you could kidnap one world leader, who would it be? British Defense Secretary ​John Healey: Oh, I would take Putin into custody, hold him account for these war crimes, hold him account for what I saw in Bucha on one of my first visits to Ukraine, and for [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 11, 2026 at 6:24 AM

the abduction of some of the Ukrainian kids that I met in Irpin. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 11, 2026 at 6:24 AM

African mercenaries, some singing in Swahili, fighting for fascist Russia in Ukraine. The war will continue to rise in intensity and expand in geography until the West provides Ukraine with sufficient military and economic support for it to be able to defeat fascist Russia. [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) January 11, 2026 at 5:58 AM

The Oreshnik is primarily a psychological weapon aimed at the minds of Ukrainians and Western leaders. It’s basically a variant of the RS-26, built on Soviet-era tech with a few modern bits bolted on, one less stage, and a reconfigured warhead. In short, it’s Putin’s answer to Hitler’s V-2. [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) January 11, 2026 at 5:28 AM

The Oreshnik Attack. Both Ukrainian and Russian officials have now confirmed that Russia did indeed launch an Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) strike against Lviv on the evening of 8-9 January 2026. It is only the second time the Russians have employed this missile during the war. The Oreshnik missile has a range of up to 5,500 kilometres and can mount both single or multiple conventional and nuclear warheads. Travelling at speeds over 12,000 kilometres per hour, this is a missile which very few defence systems can intercept. The excellent Missile Matters Substack had a good feature on this missile back in November 2024, which you can read here. More recently, the United24 website also has an in-depth review of the missile and its capabilities, and that can be read at this link. A central reason for the deployment of the Russian Oreshnik to Belarus, and its use against a civilian infrastructure target in Lviv, is to demonstrate that Russia remains a nuclear-armed, world power. In this guise, it is a psychological weapon – an instrument of Putin’s cognitive war against Ukraine and the West – rather than a weapon of mass physical destruction. As I wrote earlier this week, Putin has had a bad couple of weeks in regard to Russia’s position in the world. The raid on Venezuela, which showed how little Russia was able help those it expressed support for, the boarding the Bella 1 in the Atlantic, the ongoing Ukrainian strikes against his oil and military infrastructure, and the gathering momentum behind a peace deal that does not favour Russia all combine to drive Putin to use the missile as a message to Washington and Europe. Whether the message is heard and heeded is another issue. As a result of the strike, a UN Security Council meeting was called and this will be held on Monday, New York Time. Noting Russia is a member of the Security Council (and it is the UN after all), we should not hold our breaths for any significant outcome from this forum. The UN has done nothing to moderate Russia’s brutal behaviour in Ukraine for the past four years – why would it start now? In the most recent update on this issue, President Trump finally made a comment about Russia in the wake of the Oreshnik attack. His stated the following: Putin is not afraid of Europe. He’s afraid of the United States of America as led by me. There’s no fear of Europe. This follows the clear messaging of the recent U.S. National Security Strategy on European defence and security and aligns with the Trump administrations’ growing library of anti-European narratives. It goes without saying, this is hardly the kind of rebuke for Putin’s use of the Oreshnik IRBM that should have been provided by Trump – or any American administration. To wrap up this update on the Oreshnik strike against Lviv, I would like to reinforce my conclusions about the attack from my recent article on this topic: The employment of an Oreshnik missile overnight against a target near Lviv makes enormous strategic sense to Putin. Their use is the sign of a fearful, worried leader and not one that is confident and anticipating victory. It is not the first time he has done so as part of Russia’s ongoing cognitive war against democracies. It is unlikely to be the last.

Photo reportedly shows Geran-5 wreckage. The drone has a new aerodynamic design but shares components with earlier models, including Kometa GPS, Raspberry tracker, and Telefly engine, and resembles Iran’s Karrar. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 11, 2026 at 5:08 AM



Tonight in Kyiv, it’s −13°C. Some parts of the city have been without electricity for more than 60 hours after russian attacks. — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) January 11, 2026 at 5:58 PM

Ice on the inside of the entry door to our Babusya’s apartment block in Kyiv. The temperature is -12 C outside, and Russia is continuing to attack the Ukrainian capital’s energy infrastructure with drones. The latest air raid ended about an hour ago. [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) January 11, 2026 at 12:07 PM

In Kharkiv eescue operations concluded after russian strike on January 2. Russian forces struck the city center, destroying a commercial building and part of an apartment block. Rescuers, police, and volunteers saved 12 people. The search lasted over eight days. 2 bodies and remains of 5 more [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 11, 2026 at 6:32 AM

victims were recovered from the rubble.

One of the bodies was of 3-year-old boy. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 11, 2026 at 6:32 AM

Ukrainian border guards released rare winter footage of Zmiinyi Island. Russia seized it in February 2022, Ukraine took it back in June 2022. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 11, 2026 at 10:21 AM

Magyar’s unit struck three energy infrastructure sites in occupied Donetsk region on January 9. Ukrainian analysts identified likely targets as Zoria substation, Volnovakha traction power station, and possibly Pivdenna substation. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 11, 2026 at 3:11 AM

🔥🛢️Special Operations Forces struck three offshore drilling platforms in the Caspian Sea. On the night of January 11, 2026, SOF hit Lukoil platforms in the Caspian Sea. The targets were the Filanovsky, Korchagin, and Grayfer ice-resistant fixed platforms, used to supply fuel to the enemy’s military. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) January 11, 2026 at 9:36 AM

Fire reported in Rostov region, cause unknown. Russian channels earlier warned of air threats across southern Russia. Air raid alerts now sounding in occupied Crimea. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 11, 2026 at 3:33 PM

This is Mikhail, a retiree in Kharkiv who helps animals. He has 20 cats here (and 1 dog), all found in the street—some hit by cars, others displaced by war. He cares for 50 more cats who live in basements outside. The Hachiko team is making sure he has food & medicine for them! [image or embed] — Nate Mook (@natemook.bsky.social) January 10, 2026 at 10:48 PM

