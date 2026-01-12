Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Acting President of Venezuela?!!

Acting President of Venezuela?!!

I repeat. Declaring himself Acting President of Venezuela. That is not the action of a sane man.

Acting President of Venezuela?!!

I made the image as small as I could.  Click on it if you actually want to read the stupidest words on the face of the earth.

A list of FFOTUS actions – just in the past few days – from Simon Rosenberg, who says that Rs on the hill broke with FFOTUS 5 times last week.

What happens this week on the Hill?

Just in the last few manic days Trump has launched a full out assault on the Fed (see Chairman Powell’s historic video, below).

He is threatening to invade Greenland, bomb Iran, struck targets in Syria this weekend, and last night declared himself “Acting President of Venezuela.”

He is now fighting with the oil companies over their reluctance to become part of his Venezuelan oil fantasy; threatened the credit card companies with a law that only exists in his mind;

Sanctioned the killing of Americans by his paramilitaries for dissent;

threatened to veto the resumption of the ACA subsidies if passed by the Senate;

and with another anemic jobs report on Friday received further confirmation of the failure of his tariffs to deliver for the country, or Republican candidates facing extinction over affordability.

The lunatic HHS Secretary is returning America to a pre-modern health era, threatening the lives and health of tens of millions of Americans.

Millions of people took to the streets this weekend, many in terrible weather. We are now more than a quarter of the way into the new federal fiscal year without a budget, and the government may run out of money again in 18 days.

Things are getting worse, not better, for Republicans and the country.

Trump is threatening the fundamental security alliance that has kept us safe and free for 80 years.

He is threatening the integrity of our financial system which has made us the wealthiest nation in history.

He has walked away from the UN Charter which has created the basic governing rules for nations for 81 years.

He snatched a foreign leader from his palace in the middle of the night, without Congressional approval.

In the last few days he openly threatened both the oil companies, and the big banks, two powerful Republican-aligned industries who will be loudly complaining to Thune and Johnson today.

Last night he declared himself the “Acting President of Venezuela.”

He is encouraging his goons to kill Americans on the streets.

His public performances and social media posts suggest he has completely lost his shit and it is time now for the keys to be taken away.

It’s my guess that part of the manic, desperate behavior we are seeing from Trump in the past few days is due to their tracking polls which show his already terrible poll numbers taking a hit from last week’s ugliness and failure.

We are likely to see a lot of independent media polls this week but there have now been three polls released with interviews taken since the killing of Nicole Good and his invasion of Venezuela all with bad news for Trump, and all from sources the White House and Republicans pay attention to.

Sure seems like something’s gotta give.  Any thoughts on what we might see this week?

    3. 3.

      Baud

      I didn’t see this on the list (reposting from one of yesterday’s thread.)

      NYT

      Trump Says Civil Rights Led to White People Being ‘Very Badly Treated’

      President Trump’s comments were a blunt distillation of his administration’s racial politics, which rest on the belief that white people have become the real victims of discrimination in America.

      He wants to shore up his base, which is comprised of bigots. If he loses them, he and the Republicans are finished.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      No One of Consequence

      So, so glad I invested heavily in gob-reconstruction surgical stocks back in October of 2024. Having seen the unrealized opportunities of having not been in that space circa October of 2016.

      Oi. FFS.

      -NOoC

      Reply
    8. 8.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Baud: Heh but atleast Genocide Joe and Holocaust Harris were taught a lesson say the purity left.

      And there plenty in our coalition who hate on immigrants/visa holders if they are deem them to be too uppity. They just do it under the guise of advocating for the economically disadvantaged. See all the comments about H1-Bs and all international students all being filthy rich.

      I was so filthy rich when I came to the US, that I had the princely sum of $500 in traveller’s checks and I had lugged everything from soap to textbooks to save money.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Baud:

      Huh. Sounds like what the russian government told the Ukrainian people during the early stages of the war

      ETA: Oh Christ, it’s actually based on a real Nazi German slogan, even worse

      Reply
    10. 10.

      BC in Illinois

      US Constitution, Article One, Section 9, Clause 8

      No Title of Nobility shall be granted by the United States: And no Person holding any Office of Profit or Trust under them, shall, without the Consent of the Congress, accept of any present, Emolument, Office, or Title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or foreign State.

      Trump is claiming to hold an office, or title of an office, of a foreign state.

      [Edited for wording]

      Reply
    13. 13.

      ArchTeryx

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): Both of them are borrowing heavily from the Nazis. Even that monster Josef Stalin would be gyroscoping in his grave over the idea of Russia borrowing Nazi slogans.

      The American Bund has always been with us. FDR may have made the organization illegal, but didn’t make them go away. And they had kids.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      ArchTeryx

      @Fraud Guy: In the end the elephant flies above everything, including the Stars and Stripes and the Constitution. Partei uber alles. The idea that we wouldn’t promptly form political parties was one of the Founders’ dumbest and most destructive fallacies.

      But a proper parliament would have made it harder for the slaveholders and merchants to keep their gains, so the House was neutered by the Senate to make sure the slave states were ALWAYS overrepresented.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      RaflW

      Here’s what I said last night on Bsky, and my list was shorter than Rosenbergs!

      They couldn’t even indict the sandwich guy (or James or Comey). They’re gonna manage four concurrent crises?

      – Venezuela
      – Minneapolis / Good killing
      – Fed upheaval
      – Greenland (even if they never touch it, Europe is now dumping us for South America because of these threats)

      This band of reckless incompetents are clearly working the play of ramp-up-everything to consolidate power. But that book was written by people who had more (in the moment) popular support, and while ICE is pretty big, the fact that Noem had to pull New Orleans agents to supplement the MN occupation force, they’re spread thin and struggling to recruit, so there’s not a big enough army of thugs to go national. Not even enough to occupy five Blue states, or even big metros, at once.

      Yes, Trump-Miller want to invoke the Act that will let them call up DoD forces, but that (additional) constitutional crisis will add another layer of chaos. A thing normies hate. And that Trump will not be able to blame – for normies – on Democrats.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      ArchTeryx

      @schrodingers_cat: That’s very kind of you! I’ve been barely hanging on but I’m hardly alone. I’ve been making preparations for a computer upgrade (beat out the extreme RAM price increases due to AI data centers) and generally trying to cheer folks up and make things better for my little family remaining.

      And I want my mother to outlive that orange bastard. (She’s also in her 80s, and has more integrity in a hangnail than that fucker has had his whole wretched life).

      Reply
    22. 22.

      RaflW

      @ArchTeryx: Watching the UK brexit, accelerate the crumble since then, and (“liberal”) Starmer become more transphobic, I’m not sure a parliamentary system is all that.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      VFX Lurker

      Open thread: my sick kitty feels much, much better now. She’s on Clavamox (antibiotic), Cerenia (anti-nausea) and Mirataz (optional appetite stimulant) for the short-term in addition to her ongoing IBD medication.

      She’s fifteen going on sixteen, so I should be grateful for the time I’ve had with her so far. Still not quite ready to say goodbye, though.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @RaflW:

      &nbsp the fact that Noem had to pull New Orleans agents to supplement the MN occupation force, they’re spread thin and struggling to recruit, so there’s not a big enough army of thugs to go national. Not even enough to occupy five Blue states, or even big metros, at once.

      My takeaway from that is that she’s doing it to show the serfs that she’s willing to double-down. Sort of “You wanna cause trouble? I’ll just throw more thugs at you.”

      Reply
    26. 26.

      ArchTeryx

      @RaflW: Because parliaments unfortunately do not prevent you from doing a lot of the same shenanigans that they do here. They gerrymander (they call them “rotten boroughs” with barely any people, but they get an MP anyway), two major political parties, and the righties have captured both of them. The only reason the Tories got swept is because, as Tony Jay says, newnewlabourinc is no better than they are. They’ve both been captured.

      Parliamentary systems aren’t absolute proof against right wing blandishments. But they provide more friction and responsiveness than our system. Imagine if you could turf Trump out with a majority vote and call snap elections. Our impeachment system was doomed from the start, because it depended on an independent Congress free of political parties.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Baud

      @ArchTeryx:

      Imagine if you could turf Trump out with a majority vote and call snap elections.

       

      Hasn’t worked for Israel. And Republicans would never do it. The most you could expect, if Trump becomes unpopular enough, is that he would be replaced by another Republican member of parliament.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Almost Retired

      @RaflW:  This focus on Minneapolis is such a combination of bully tactics and personal grudge fuck.

      The Mayor, Governor and Minneapolis Congresswoman are in his face, the city is very blue, and he has this weird fixation on the Somali community.

      And to satisfy his cowardly bullying needs, the city is small enough to swarm and overwhelm in a manner that could not be done in Chicago or Los Angeles.  Just disgusting targeting of an American city.

      ETA:  But wow, the city is doing an extraordinary job of fighting back. Inspiring!

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Mike in Pasadena

      As JeffT Tiedrich says, the important thing to remeber about [all of the above] is that trump’s name is on every page of the Epstein documents.

      This morning I went early for bagels; it was 36 degrees in my coastal Southern California town. I pity the northern tier of our country. Stay warm, everyone.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      terraformer

      If he *were* a Russian asset, what would he be doing any differently?

      FFS he’s systematically (and manically) dismantling *everything* that was created after WW2 to ensure someone just like him would never be able to do what nearly led to a worldwide Nazi regime

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Steve in the ATL

      @Almost Retired: I was in the Minneapolis airport the night the 2016 election returns were coming in.  I felt sick when I boarded my flight, and much sicker when I landed and saw the news.  I still feel sick every time I’m in that airport.  Hell, I don’t even tap my feet in the men’s room stall anymore!

      Reply
    42. 42.

      ArchTeryx

      @Baud: Long as they wanted to keep him the standard-bearer. But there is one more advantage.

      If the Ds win big in November, in a parliamentary system, Trump would be promptly turfed out and replaced by a D representative as Prime Minister. Without one, we’re stuck with this bastid for 3 more years. 3 more years for him to start a nuclear war ala The Dead Zone just to take the world with him. I think he’s just that evil and that nihilistic.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Baud

      @ArchTeryx:

      Most parliamentary systems have 5byear election cycles, I think, unless the majority calls an election sooner (or loses a vote of no confidence).

      Of course, the other part is that most parliamentary systems are also multi-party systems.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Sherparick

      @Baud: They have been the core Republican vote since the 1970s. They see Trump as their champion & any Republican politician who has crossed him since 2016 has been toast

      Reply
    46. 46.

      ArchTeryx

      @Baud: The ability to call snap elections is a huge advantage. And after the shitshow in Minneapolis, who knows if Trump would win a vote of no confidence? All that takes is a majority, too.

      The minor parties have to be fairly big to make a difference, but in a minority government they can make or break a coalition – or moderate it. It’s when the main parties get so big they can form majority governments on their own that the system starts breaking down

      Also, party disipline is tight in parliaments; you vote against your party, you are promptly kicked out of that party. But when you have a minority government coalition, you see exactly what you saw in the Senate; sometimes these minor parties act as spoilers to the majority just like Manchinema did. But at least you know WHICH party is responsible.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      chemiclord

      @RaflW: It’s a simple matter of there is no legislation or governmental system that can cover up a shitty electorate.

      If the voters are shitty people making shitty decisions for shitty reasons, their government is going to reflect that.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Sure seems like something’s gotta give.

      Agree

       Any thoughts on what we might see this week?

      What ever it will be, it will be hidden.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Chris T.

      @VFX Lurker:

      Open thread: my sick kitty feels much, much better now. She’s on Clavamox (antibiotic), Cerenia (anti-nausea) and Mirataz (optional appetite stimulant) for the short-term in addition to her ongoing IBD medication.

      My IBD kitty just needs a small dose of steroids (prednisolone) and occasional Mirtaz. She’s been on this for years now…

      Reply

