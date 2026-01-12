I repeat. Declaring himself Acting President of Venezuela. That is not the action of a sane man.

A list of FFOTUS actions – just in the past few days – from Simon Rosenberg, who says that Rs on the hill broke with FFOTUS 5 times last week.

What happens this week on the Hill?

Just in the last few manic days Trump has launched a full out assault on the Fed (see Chairman Powell’s historic video, below).

He is threatening to invade Greenland, bomb Iran, struck targets in Syria this weekend, and last night declared himself “Acting President of Venezuela.”

He is now fighting with the oil companies over their reluctance to become part of his Venezuelan oil fantasy; threatened the credit card companies with a law that only exists in his mind;

Sanctioned the killing of Americans by his paramilitaries for dissent;

threatened to veto the resumption of the ACA subsidies if passed by the Senate;

and with another anemic jobs report on Friday received further confirmation of the failure of his tariffs to deliver for the country, or Republican candidates facing extinction over affordability.

The lunatic HHS Secretary is returning America to a pre-modern health era, threatening the lives and health of tens of millions of Americans.

Millions of people took to the streets this weekend, many in terrible weather. We are now more than a quarter of the way into the new federal fiscal year without a budget, and the government may run out of money again in 18 days.

Things are getting worse, not better, for Republicans and the country.

Trump is threatening the fundamental security alliance that has kept us safe and free for 80 years.

He is threatening the integrity of our financial system which has made us the wealthiest nation in history.

He has walked away from the UN Charter which has created the basic governing rules for nations for 81 years.

He snatched a foreign leader from his palace in the middle of the night, without Congressional approval.

In the last few days he openly threatened both the oil companies, and the big banks, two powerful Republican-aligned industries who will be loudly complaining to Thune and Johnson today.

Last night he declared himself the “Acting President of Venezuela.”

He is encouraging his goons to kill Americans on the streets.

His public performances and social media posts suggest he has completely lost his shit and it is time now for the keys to be taken away.

It’s my guess that part of the manic, desperate behavior we are seeing from Trump in the past few days is due to their tracking polls which show his already terrible poll numbers taking a hit from last week’s ugliness and failure.

We are likely to see a lot of independent media polls this week but there have now been three polls released with interviews taken since the killing of Nicole Good and his invasion of Venezuela all with bad news for Trump, and all from sources the White House and Republicans pay attention to.