Turns Out the Obamacare Subsidy Extension Was Only Mostly Dead
Last week’s House vote sets up a big fight in the Senate over relief for millions.
(H/t commentor Kathleen)

Jonathan Cohn, at the Bulwark:

THE EFFORT TO RENEW those enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies has come back to life. Again.

The House on Thursday passed a “clean” three year-extension, meaning the extra subsidies that expired on December 31 would restart and remain in place through the end of 2028 with no adjustments to the formula. The aid would be retroactive to January 1, providing some belated relief for the more than 20 million Americans whose insurance got more expensive once the extra subsidies lapsed.

Democrats have been seeking something along these lines since last year, and it was their top demand during the government shutdown last October and November. They finally got a bill to the House floor by convincing four Republicans to join them in signing a discharge petition, which forced a vote despite the objections of GOP leadership. Those four GOP votes were enough to create a majority, one that got significantly larger on Thursday when seventeen House Republicans voted yes on the proposal itself.

The final count was 230 to 196, which qualifies as a big win in today’s polarized, mostly party-line congressional environment. In any other week, it would have dominated the news, although the outcome isn’t as surprising as it might seem. Nearly all of the House Republicans who voted for the extension on Thursday are seeking re-election in closely contested districts where, you can safely assume, they are hearing from angry constituents.

But it also wouldn’t have happened without the persistence of key advocacy organizations and Democratic politicians like House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, the veteran congressman from New York. Jeffries was as responsible as anybody for making health care a focus of the shutdown—a decision that drew plenty of skepticism—and then for keeping his caucus united around demands for a clean extension…

Democratic leaders and their allies say they intend to keep pushing for a clean extension. The thinking is that a House-approved bill plus strong public support can turn enough Senate Republicans to secure passage. “The Republican leadership can still block these tax credits, but it’s become crystal-clear who is responsible for the massive spike in premiums people are paying right now in the new year,” Anthony Wright, executive director of the advocacy group FamiliesUSA, told me…

There’s a lot of useful information at the link — read the whole thing!

    17Comments

    1.

      RaflW

      The House Democrats and their leadership did excellent work on this. And thanks for posting, it is important to note the wins we do manage, and to see that at least under duress, there can be 17 Republicans who (momentarily) do what is needed. I won’t excuse all the rest of their (GOP) bullshit, tho.

      Oh, and I guess Trump is already threatening a veto. So even for the 17, we can pummel them in their home districts by accurately saying “Republican leaders still want to bankrupt you or even kill you via making your insurance unaffordable.”

      Reply
    3.

      Belafon

      But it also wouldn’t have happened without the persistence of key advocacy organizations and Democratic politicians like House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, the veteran congressman from New York. Jeffries was as responsible as anybody for making health care a focus of the shutdown—a decision that drew plenty of skepticism—and then for keeping his caucus united around demands for a clean extension…

      You can either be loud, or you can be the kind that gets your reluctant coworkers to go along with what you’re planning, but rarely can you be both.

      Reply
    5.

      Paul M Gottlieb

      @Belafon: Any successful party needs both kinds of people. Also, Jeffries has become quite a bit more outspoken lately, which I think is a good thing

      Reply
    6.

      kindness

      Extending the credits will make a great campaign issue in the ’26 elections.  I say that because I think this bill will pass the Senate and then be vetoed by Trump.  Come on now, Trump doing anything to polish something with Obama’s name on it (figuratively)?  That ain’t happening.  Neither the House or the Senate will be able to over-ride that veto.  Still, it works as a campaign issue.

      Reply
    10.

      Josie

      I’ll be waiting to see if all the people excoriating Jeffries for not doing enough give him credit for this. Probably will need a good book to read while I wait.

      Reply
    13.

      sab

      @kindness: Very helpful for those who survive two years ahead with out health insurance.

      Not sneering at your comment. Just expressing exasperation. I shouldn’t care because now I am on medicare, but Obamacare saved my life.

      Reply
    14.

      Jackie

      @stinger:

      The extension bill should be named The TrumpCare Act of 2026. He just wants his name on everything. If they called it that, he wouldn’t veto it.

      I say go for it. It can be tweaked and renamed after he’s gone. I don’t like it, but people need affordable health insurance no matter what it’s called.

      Reply
    15.

      Suzanne

      @Paul M Gottlieb:

      Any successful party needs both kinds of people. 

      Sing it.
      Jeffries did well here and he deserves credit for that. There’s front-facers and back-roomers. Both are valuable.

      Honestly, if I could make just one change to the way Dems present themselves to the media, it would be to always appear in multiples. And then, if someone is asked a question, whomever is the strongest for that moment can answer the question or make the soundbite. “Strongest” can be greater subject matter expertise, or oratorical skill, or passion that meets the moment. Jeffries is a back-room guy. That’s important. Let him do what he does.

      Reply
    16.

      Socolofi

      It’s a question of what the win is.

      Best thing for people is it passes the Senate and Trump signs it. And yeah, the GOP will tell the normies that this is yet another great thing they’re doing for people (skipping that this is just restoring what they took away).

      More likely Trump vetoes it after at-risk GOP Senators vote for it to avoid getting clubbed by it. This means the GOP gets what they want (more elimination of ObamaCare), at-risk members get a saving vote, and in 3 years this isn’t an issue because of all the other shit. But in the interim it’s yet another club to beat up the admin with, so that’s fine. Lots of people still screwed.

      Reply
    17.

      Redshift

      I wasn’t going to get into a big fight over it, but at the time when there was outcry in a lot of quarters that the senators had surrendered in the shutdown fight, I thought their real failure was in messaging. (Which I know is usually a BS argument when applied to our current politics, but I think it applies in this case.)

      Basically, Dems in both houses did the right thing and made the subsidies a red line that we were willing to shut down the government over, and all of us on the outside we built up a lot of support for that. And it sucked when a small group of senators announced “we’ve worked out a deal that doesn’t get us the subsidies!” because it sounded like a classic backroom “bipartisan gang” deal.

      There might not have been such a backlash if they had instead said (in advance, preferably) something like:

      “it’s all well and good to say we should play hardball and hold the line for as long as it takes, but the withholding of food assistance was really starting to hurt people who couldn’t hold on until we (maybe) won the fight. That also inflicted considerable suffering on Republicans’ own supporters, which should provided pressure for Republicans to make a deal, but there was no sign that was happening. We got a deal that takes the starvation weapon off the table, and protects federal workers, and the CR only runs until the end of January, so we’re not out of options if they don’t come to the table on subsidies.”

      (Democrats suck at messaging, part three million…)

      Reply

