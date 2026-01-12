Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

How Many Times Can a Person Say ‘Holy Shit!’ In a Single Day?

My frequent “WTF is wrong with these people?” seems to be replaced with “Holy shit!”

Things are going swimmingly.  At least, that’s what Paul Krugman thinks.  (sarcasm)

Apparently none of the big oil execs went along with T’s brilliant plan.

And Venezuela’s oil infrastructure — the pipelines, tanker facilities, etc. that get oil to market — is decrepit. Experts estimate that just rehabilitating this infrastructure, which would allow a modest rise in Venezuelan production, would cost between $10 billion and $20 billion. Getting production back up to 1990s levels would require $100 billion or more.

Then there is the security situation in Venezuela. The day after Trump’s meeting with oil executives, the U.S. embassy issued an alert:

The alert warned that:

There are reports of groups of armed militias, known as colectivos, setting up roadblocks and searching vehicles for evidence of U.S. citizenship or support for the United States.

and that the risks to Americans include:

wrongful detention, torture in detention, terrorism, kidnapping, arbitrary enforcement of local laws, crime, civil unrest, and poor health infrastructure.

Sounds like a great place to make multi-billion-dollar investments.

In other words, “drill, baby, drill” is dead, at home and abroad. It was killed not by woke environmentalists but by profit-and-loss arithmetic. Trump may continue to promise huge production increases and sharply lower prices. Oil industry executives will humor him and pretend to go along. But it’s obvious now (and always was) that Trump’s energy dreams rested on crude delusions.

He is delusional.   I still think something’s gotta give.  Perhaps the VP and the big money peeps will decide now is the time to get rid of the orange guy and put the horrible but not-crazy person in place.  Which might actually be worse.

But let’s go back to this colorful quote above.

wrongful detention, torture in detention, terrorism, kidnapping, arbitrary enforcement of local laws, crime, civil unrest, and poor health infrastructure.

I dare you to look at a single one of those “risks to Americans” and tell me that it doesn’t describe everything we are now seeing here in the US.  Every.  Single.  Fucking.  Day.

      Baud

      Perhaps the VP and the big money peeps will decide now is the time to get rid of the orange guy and put the horrible but not-crazy person in place.

      They need to wait one more year or Vance will be term limited to one additional term.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      Over/under on how long before the nations of the Free World start issuing similar travel advisories warning against travel to the United States?

      Suzanne

      Perhaps the VP and the big money peeps will decide now is the time to get rid of the orange guy and put the horrible but not-crazy person in place.  Which might actually be worse.

      It would be worse. By a lot. Vance isn’t crazy — he’s just utterly without morality and thirsty for Daddy’s approval — but the people propping him up are my worst nightmare.

      cain

      Trump will have to spend a lot of fed money. The amount of sheer money being spent right now is crazy high. The bill is going to come due soon and if he gets into land wars it will be astronomical with absolutely zero positive outcomes.

      I’m hoping that MAGA is waking up because they must know this is not remotely normal. But given some of the reddit threads I’ve seen they are still in the FA part of FO.

      Tommy Dee

      I’m thinking that it’s not wise to change devils in the middle of the river.  Better the one we already know, against a new one who might be a bit more competent and polished and absolutely as bad or worse.

      WTFGhost

      In answer to your question, you can say it at least three times, as John Belushi demonstrates in Animal House.

      HOLY SHIT!
      “there were blanks in that gun!”
      HOLY SHIT!
      “There were blanks in that gun!”
      HOLY SHIT!

      It’s the perfection of “holy shit,” or, at least, maximally perfect (meaning other instance might be equally perfect, maybe even slightly more perfect, but, still, clearly far from actual perfection).

      Archon

      I felt like the ONLY priority was for us to make it to the midterms. I was optimistic a few months ago now I’m genuinely not sure we can make it to November without a catastrophe that we may not be able to recover from.

      Archon

      @Tommy Dee: We have an evil, narcissist and deranged President, likely in the early stages of Alzheimer’s who is the head of a cult of personality movement masquerading as a political party. Unless JD Vance is literally the anti-Christ it can’t be worse than this. It just can’t be.

      Barbara

      @Suzanne: I don’t really like to speculate but I don’t think it will be worse, at least not in the same way.  Vance is clever but no one is loyal to him, especially senators who might be vying with him to be the nominee in 2028.   They are more likely to act because the base isn’t going to punish them for clipping his wings.

      George

      @Tommy Dee:

       I also have no doubt that when FFOTUS keels over and the hillbilly takes the wheel, regardless of the policies he actually pursues, the media will note that he is “moving toward the center” and “extending his hand to the Democrats in compromise” and “looking to ease back on the over-exuberance of the deceased FFOTUS.”

      None of those media claims will be true, of course.

      Belafon

      @Tommy Dee: The upcoming devil might have his head attached a little better, but he won’t command the army of zombies as well, and no one else in existence has the emotional needs of the current one.

      cmorenc

      @Suzanne:

      It would be worse. By a lot. Vance isn’t crazy — he’s just utterly without morality and thirsty for Daddy’s approval — but the people propping him up are my worst nightmare.

      We are truly between a rock and a hard place – Trump is leading the US straight over the edge of a cliff of malevolent Caligula-like insanity, but the only alternative short of the 2026/2028 election cycles is a more competent administration less inclined to destroy the US economy but with their own brand of malevolent authoritarian social designs.  And the comments above about the risks of changing devils in the middle of crossing the river is also apt, and reminds me of Churchill’s admonition about trying to assassinate Hitler, when the result will likely be someone more completent at conducting the German military.

      Suzanne

      @Marc:

      JD is a puppet controlled by Peter Thiel, who is about as close to the antichrist as we’re likely to get.

      100% this.
      The world’s worst people are behind Vance, pulling his strings.
      They would make incompetence look like a blessing.

      Remember: it can always, always get worse.

      ColoradoGuy

      The oil biz has timeline horizons much longer than Orange Monster’s expected lifetime, so no, it doesn’t pencil out. Decades. Refineries are extremely expensive, require hundreds of skilled operators available 24/7/365, and a place for these operators to live that is safe for their families. No, the families and the operators will not live on the refinery site, no matter what the outside world is like.

      The Masters of the Universe are strikingly ignorant of the technology base of our society. People with technical know-how must build and maintain a complex and interconnected system of wells, pipelines, pumping stations, refineries, truck distribution, highways, generation and power grids, water treatment and distribution, wastewater treatment, etc. etc.

      Not only that, the private sector of the oil business, unlike state-owned operators such as Venezuela, are extremely cost-sensitive. If there’s no ROI that makes sense, it doesn’t happen, no matter how much arm-twisting T**** and Stephen Miller do. Apple and Exxon have very different business models.

      cmorenc

      The possibility that Vance + a group of Senators etc. may attempt to invoke the 25th Amendment to replace Trump runs into the “who will bell the cat” paradigm fromt he classic children’s fable.  How exacrtly will the plot get far enough off the ground without still-loyal MAGA factions ratting them out, with lethal consequences for the would-be invokers.

      bbleh

      … tell me that it doesn’t describe everything we are now seeing here in the US.  Every.  Single.  Fucking.  Day.

      Well, perhaps, but it’s happening to Those People, so that makes it perfectly okay.

      Archon

      @Marc: This isn’t ideological, this is a cult of personality movement. The idea that all these senators and bigwigs are gonna bend the knee and say “yes sir” if JD Vance (someone nobody knew 5 minutes ago) starts talking about taking Greenland is absurd.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      Thiel funds groups that pimp far right, economic policy initiatives that are further propagandized by the Abundo crowd (and others with other names) and thus embraced by a lot of Dems including many who will otherwise criticize Thiel and his ilk.

      Liz Warren is laying that out in spades today in her speech to the National Press Club.

      Thiel’s name specifically didn’t come up but plenty of others who run/fund in the same circles.

      MisterForkbeard

      Those things are absolutely happening here. Not to nearly the same degree of danger as in Venezuela, but it’s pretty bad.

      The Kavanaugh Stops in particular are super awful though. “They can take you into detention for no reason at all because they’ll let you out eventually” is… yeah, pretty fucking authoritarian.

      cain

      @Suzanne: ​
       

      Peter Thiel recruited my wife’s cousin into his current position at Palantir. The rest of us are shaking our head at what would be like 15 years of association with him. Dude went to the white house a few weeks ago.

      JWR

      I read a short piece from the AP last night about the Oily execs, and it went like this: Trump ‘inclined’ to keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after CEO response at White House meeting. Here’s what ExxonMobil had to say:

      “If we look at the commercial constructs and frameworks in place today in Venezuela, today it’s uninvestable,” said Darren Woods, CEO of ExxonMobil, the largest U.S. oil company.

      And Donald’s flaccid little stiffie came tumbling down…

      MisterForkbeard

      @cain: I used to know early employees at Palantir. I’ve been to dinners and drinks with some of the folks that come up in the news.

      One or two of them were pretty eccentric. Most of them seemed sociopathic to me. I have a story about one of them who was extremely offended that a feral cat didn’t like him.

      frosty

      WaterGirl: My previous comment is inoperative. In response to your statement “…if you actually want to read the stupidest words on the face of the earth.” I said “Until tomorrow.”

      Maybe I should have said “Until this afternoon.”

      Paul in KY

      @Archon: I tend to agree. I think the Fake Hillbilly is just more ‘normal’ than the thing we have now. He ain’t gonna nuke Belgium or something like that.

      Suzanne

      @Archon: I think Thiel, Yarvin, Vermeule, Deneen, and a few others have a lot of pull behind the scenes over much of the socially conservative Right. Not just the candidates Thiel funds directly, others like Josh Hawley. That is why I am terrified of those lunatics.

      I ordered Laura Field’s new book Furious Minds: The Making of the MAGA New Right for myself for my birthday. I’m expecting to read it and want to hurl.

      frosty

      @WaterGirl: ​
       It was in the post on the Acting President of Venezuela. Your second sentence after the teeny tiny image:

      “I made the image as small as I could. Click on it if you actually want to read the stupidest words on the face of the earth.”

      trollhattan

      IDK when he had time to fit this in but anyway….

      President Donald Trump issued a grave warning on Monday, warning that “WE’RE SCREWED” if the Supreme Court strikes down the tariffs he’s unilaterally imposed on much of the rest of the world.

      “The actual numbers that we would have to pay back if, for any reason, the Supreme Court were to rule against the United States of America on Tariffs, would be many Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and that doesn’t include the amount of ‘payback’ that Countries and Companies would require for the Investments they are making on building Plants, Factories, and Equipment, for the purpose of being able to avoid the payment of Tariffs,” declared Trump in a post on Truth Social.

      “When these Investments are added, we are talking about Trillions of Dollars! It would be a complete mess, and almost impossible for our Country to pay. Anybody who says that it can be quickly and easily done would be making a false, inaccurate, or totally misunderstood answer to this very large and complex question. It may not be possible but, if it were, it would be Dollars that would be so large that it would take many years to figure out what number we are talking about and even, who, when, and where, to pay,” he continued. “Remember, when America shines brightly, the World shines brightly. In other words, if the Supreme Court rules against the United States of America on this National Security bonanza, WE’RE SCREWED!”

      The Court’s ruling on the matter is expected to be released in the near future, and possibly even this Wednesday.

      Eyeroller

      @cain: MAGA will never wake up.  We should just stop expecting that.  Those who may become more “woke,” shall we say, are the low-information voters who either voted for Trump over “egg prices” or didn’t vote (but might have leaned Trump).

      Castor Canadensis

      @Tommy Dee: Were he in Canada, I’d be lining up for a vote of no confidence the day he’s kicked out of the office by his party (the normal thing), or he dies and is replaced.

      Jeffro

      Perhaps the VP and the big money peeps will decide now is the time to get rid of the orange guy and put the horrible but not-crazy person in place.

      I know we have to take one fight at a time, but since Youngkin and Rubio both endorsed JD the Lizard Person for 2028, it’s clear that the GOP’s going to keep the malice and corruption going well past trumpov’s long-overdue departure from the WH and/or this earthly plane

      they have the media infrastructure and billionaire $$$ to keep it up quite a while, too.

      I guess the ‘shorter’ is: be prepared to keep fighting, and at the first chance, we need radical reforms if we’re going to save our democracy.  trump keeling over will barely be a pause in their arson and looting.

