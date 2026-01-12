My frequent “WTF is wrong with these people?” seems to be replaced with “Holy shit!”

Things are going swimmingly. At least, that’s what Paul Krugman thinks. (sarcasm)

Apparently none of the big oil execs went along with T’s brilliant plan.

And Venezuela’s oil infrastructure — the pipelines, tanker facilities, etc. that get oil to market — is decrepit. Experts estimate that just rehabilitating this infrastructure, which would allow a modest rise in Venezuelan production, would cost between $10 billion and $20 billion. Getting production back up to 1990s levels would require $100 billion or more. Then there is the security situation in Venezuela. The day after Trump’s meeting with oil executives, the U.S. embassy issued an alert: The alert warned that: There are reports of groups of armed militias, known as colectivos, setting up roadblocks and searching vehicles for evidence of U.S. citizenship or support for the United States. and that the risks to Americans include: wrongful detention, torture in detention, terrorism, kidnapping, arbitrary enforcement of local laws, crime, civil unrest, and poor health infrastructure. Sounds like a great place to make multi-billion-dollar investments. In other words, “drill, baby, drill” is dead, at home and abroad. It was killed not by woke environmentalists but by profit-and-loss arithmetic. Trump may continue to promise huge production increases and sharply lower prices. Oil industry executives will humor him and pretend to go along. But it’s obvious now (and always was) that Trump’s energy dreams rested on crude delusions.

He is delusional. I still think something’s gotta give. Perhaps the VP and the big money peeps will decide now is the time to get rid of the orange guy and put the horrible but not-crazy person in place. Which might actually be worse.

But let’s go back to this colorful quote above.

wrongful detention, torture in detention, terrorism, kidnapping, arbitrary enforcement of local laws, crime, civil unrest, and poor health infrastructure.

I dare you to look at a single one of those “risks to Americans” and tell me that it doesn’t describe everything we are now seeing here in the US. Every. Single. Fucking. Day.