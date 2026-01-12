Wanda Sykes presented an award at the Golden Globes to Ricky Gervais, who didn’t show up. ‘He would like to thank God,’ she said, ‘and the trans community,” [image or embed] — Vulture (@vulture.com) January 11, 2026 at 11:10 PM

===

I’m assuming that if it gets through the Senste that’s exactly what he will do. And that too few Republicans will vote to override & it fails. That is a very bad outcome & will harm tens of millions. But it’s also giving in a club to Democrats & saying “please bludgeon me to political death” [image or embed] — Dana Houle (@danahoule.bsky.social) January 12, 2026 at 12:04 AM

===

Frey: "I think the initial impetus to come to MN was to arrest & deport a bunch of Somali people. They got here & realized the Somali people that would be deported are all citizens. Then they turned their ire toward our Latino community & others. These are communities that make Mpls a better place." [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) January 10, 2026 at 11:58 AM

Philadelphia sheriff Rochelle Bilal:

“No law enforcement professional wears a mask…No law enforcement professional shoots at a moving vehicle.

“What Trump’s private army is doing…is not only against legal law, but moral law.”

Vows to arrest agents on site who commit crimes. [image or embed] — Jay Kirell (@jasonkirell.bsky.social) January 9, 2026 at 5:11 PM





Pete Hegseth is the least qualified Defense Secretary we've ever had and his open contempt for women in the military is a slap in the face to those who have put their lives on the line to keep us safe. [image or embed] — Senator Patty Murray (@murray.senate.gov) January 10, 2026 at 1:54 PM

===

Donald Trump’s assault on the Fed’s independence continues, threatening the strength and stability of our economy.

This is the kind of bullying that we’ve all come to expect from Donald Trump and his cronies. Anyone who is independent and doesn’t just fall in line behind Trump gets investigated. [image or embed] — Chuck Schumer (@schumer.senate.gov) January 11, 2026 at 10:00 PM

Jay Powell and the Fed aren’t the reason Trump’s economy and his poll numbers are in the toilet. If he’s looking for the person who caused that he should look in the mirror. — Chuck Schumer (@schumer.senate.gov) January 11, 2026 at 10:00 PM

He said more than that. He said it was a pretext to intimidate the Fed into obeying the President's wishes on interest rates. [image or embed] — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) January 11, 2026 at 8:02 PM

===

“It would break NATO apart if Trump invaded Greenland”

No, it wouldn’t. Trump giving that order means he’s no longer President. NATO would remain.

“There must be consequences if Trump ordered an invasion of Greenland”

Yes, the consequence being Trump would no longer be President. [image or embed] — Queerhawk 🏳️‍🌈 | 🇺🇦 | 🛡 (@alwaysadorecats.bsky.social) January 10, 2026 at 2:39 PM

===

Malaysia and Indonesia become the first countries to block Grok, the artificial intelligence chatbot developed by Elon Musk’s xAI, after authorities said it was being misused to generate sexually explicit and non-consensual images. [image or embed] — The Associated Press (@apnews.com) January 12, 2026 at 1:30 AM

===

this was what throwing away our democracy and everything good America has ever stood for was worth, the NYT getting to sit down in the Oval Office with the President for hours of him not doing his job and lying to their faces. [image or embed] — Henry (@henrythedog.bsky.social) January 11, 2026 at 9:53 PM



Gift link. Spoiler: It’s as fully toothless & sycophantic as you would expect.