Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You passed on an opportunity to be offended? What are you even doing here?

“When somebody takes the time to draw up a playbook, they’re gonna use it.”

I might just take the rest of the day off and do even more nothing than usual.

Their shamelessness is their super power.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

… pundit janitors mopping up after the gop

To the privileged, equality seems like oppression.

When we show up, we win.

Museums are not America’s attic for its racist shit.

Keep the Immigrants and deport the fascists!

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Let the trolls come, and then ignore them. that’s the worst thing you can do to a troll.

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

This really is a full service blog.

The unpunished coup was a training exercise.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

Balloon Juice, where there is always someone who will say you’re doing it wrong.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Giving in to doom is how we fail to fight for ourselves & one another.

How stupid are these people?

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

After dobbs, women are no longer free.

People are weird.

You are here: Home / Economics / C.R.E.A.M. / Monday Morning Open Thread: Catching Up

Monday Morning Open Thread: Catching Up

by | 52 Comments

This post is in: , , , , ,

Wanda Sykes presented an award at the Golden Globes to Ricky Gervais, who didn’t show up. ‘He would like to thank God,’ she said, ‘and the trans community,”

[image or embed]

— Vulture (@vulture.com) January 11, 2026 at 11:10 PM

Wanda Sykes killing it.

[image or embed]

— East of Barrie (@eastofbarrie.bsky.social) January 11, 2026 at 11:07 PM

===

I’m assuming that if it gets through the Senste that’s exactly what he will do. And that too few Republicans will vote to override & it fails. That is a very bad outcome & will harm tens of millions. But it’s also giving in a club to Democrats & saying “please bludgeon me to political death”

[image or embed]

— Dana Houle (@danahoule.bsky.social) January 12, 2026 at 12:04 AM

===

Frey: "I think the initial impetus to come to MN was to arrest & deport a bunch of Somali people. They got here & realized the Somali people that would be deported are all citizens. Then they turned their ire toward our Latino community & others. These are communities that make Mpls a better place."

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) January 10, 2026 at 11:58 AM

Philadelphia sheriff Rochelle Bilal:
“No law enforcement professional wears a mask…No law enforcement professional shoots at a moving vehicle.
“What Trump’s private army is doing…is not only against legal law, but moral law.”
Vows to arrest agents on site who commit crimes.

[image or embed]

— Jay Kirell (@jasonkirell.bsky.social) January 9, 2026 at 5:11 PM


Pete Hegseth is the least qualified Defense Secretary we've ever had and his open contempt for women in the military is a slap in the face to those who have put their lives on the line to keep us safe.

[image or embed]

— Senator Patty Murray (@murray.senate.gov) January 10, 2026 at 1:54 PM

===

Donald Trump’s assault on the Fed’s independence continues, threatening the strength and stability of our economy.
This is the kind of bullying that we’ve all come to expect from Donald Trump and his cronies. Anyone who is independent and doesn’t just fall in line behind Trump gets investigated.

[image or embed]

— Chuck Schumer (@schumer.senate.gov) January 11, 2026 at 10:00 PM

Jay Powell and the Fed aren’t the reason Trump’s economy and his poll numbers are in the toilet. If he’s looking for the person who caused that he should look in the mirror.

— Chuck Schumer (@schumer.senate.gov) January 11, 2026 at 10:00 PM

He said more than that. He said it was a pretext to intimidate the Fed into obeying the President's wishes on interest rates.

[image or embed]

— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) January 11, 2026 at 8:02 PM

===

“It would break NATO apart if Trump invaded Greenland”
No, it wouldn’t. Trump giving that order means he’s no longer President. NATO would remain.
“There must be consequences if Trump ordered an invasion of Greenland”
Yes, the consequence being Trump would no longer be President.

[image or embed]

— Queerhawk 🏳️‍🌈 | 🇺🇦 | 🛡 (@alwaysadorecats.bsky.social) January 10, 2026 at 2:39 PM

===

Malaysia and Indonesia become the first countries to block Grok, the artificial intelligence chatbot developed by Elon Musk’s xAI, after authorities said it was being misused to generate sexually explicit and non-consensual images.

[image or embed]

— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) January 12, 2026 at 1:30 AM

===

this was what throwing away our democracy and everything good America has ever stood for was worth, the NYT getting to sit down in the Oval Office with the President for hours of him not doing his job and lying to their faces.

[image or embed]

— Henry (@henrythedog.bsky.social) January 11, 2026 at 9:53 PM


Gift link. Spoiler: It’s as fully toothless & sycophantic as you would expect.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • BellyCat
  • Betty Cracker
  • Ceci n est pas mon nym
  • Chris T.
  • eclare
  • Fester Addams
  • Glidwrith
  • gvg
  • Jeffro
  • Joey Maloney
  • Layer8Problem
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Matt McIrvin
  • Nix Besser
  • NotMax
  • Professor Bigfoot
  • prostratedragon
  • Ramona
  • Raoul Paste
  • RevRick
  • rikyrah
  • satby
  • SFAW
  • Soprano2
  • Suzanne

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    52Comments

    2. 2.

      Professor Bigfoot

      GOOD MORNIN’ ERRRRBODY!!

      This weird-ass weather is weird, ain’t it? 3 days ago we hit a high of 64, right now it’s 28F.

      The missus has outpatient surgery today— hopefully to get more symmetry after previous breast cancer surgery, chemo and all that; so I’m dumping in comments early this morning while I can.

      Hope y’all all have a great Monday (say, that’s a contradiction in terms, ain’t it? ;^D)

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Jeffro

      “WE DIDN’T KNOW HE WOULD ABUSE DOJ IN ORDER TO INTIMIDATE THE FED!  WE DIDN’T KNOW HE MIGHT INVADE GREENLAND!!” – trump voters

      no, but you did know he doesn’t give a hoot about the rule of law, respecting independent agenices/countries, or anything but himself and his own glory

      related: in addition to disbanding ICE, it looks like we’re going to have to fire at least half of DOJ in a few years.  send your kids to law school now, progressives!!  ;)

      Reply
    6. 6.

      satby

      I think threatening Powell will shake the markets today.which is bad for the very tiny amount left in my IRA, but long term good for the country if it disenthralls Wall Street from the Republican fever dreams.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Matt McIrvin

      I didn’t understand Queerhawk’s statement so I clicked through and it seems they’re arguing that since treaties are the highest law of the land, co-equal with the Constitution, breaking them nullifies one’s status as President. But the Constitution says no such thing. Blatantly breaking one’s Presidential oath, the law and the Constitution does not make someone no longer President. Congress would actually have to impeach and convict him, and the implicit assumption of the Framers is that they’d do it, but this is clearly not the case today.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Matt McIrvin

      @satby: I’ve been expecting the current stock market bubble to burst at some point and diversifying my holdings a bit to provide something of a shield. But it is unnerving to watch how long the market can stay irrational.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Glidwrith

      I wish the press would stop asking if shitbird would do X, y or z, whatever worst thing they can think of. His answers are always maybe and because he can’t come up with horrible things to do on his own, he uses those questions as something he should do.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      BellyCat

      @Professor Bigfoot: Best of luck to Mrs. Bigfoot!

      Invading Greenland is more likely to give NATO countries a spine militarily and initiate discussions of dropping U.S. currency as the global currency among other interesting actions.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Baud: The hell of it is, the problem with just taking all your money out is that you’re probably going to lose in the long run by not being able to time the market. So there’s an incentive to stay in to some degree.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      gvg

      @Professor Bigfoot: Good luck to both of you. It’s hard waiting and waiting in those waiting rooms at hospitals. Last time I had to I found that they now tend to have lots of power outlets for phones and tablets to recharge, but not the cords. Their are fewer magazines provided these days. Families try to distract themselves from worrying.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Fester Addams

      I wonder how many economists understand what Trump means when he says the U.S. economy is “hot”. It means he thinks it resembles a 15-year old girl he wants to rape.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Suzanne

      @Professor Bigfoot: Good morning and best wishes to Mrs. Bigfoot! Agreed that the weather is weird. We weren’t supposed to get snow and ice yesterday….. but we did. We had plans yesterday evening with friends, and driving home was unexpectedly perilous.

      I was looking on Saturday for some anti-ICE protests to join. I didn’t see any in my neck of the woods, and I have to confess that, with the weather we’ve got, staying indoors sounded great.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Professor Bigfoot

      ALSO— thanks to everyone for the well wishes— our fingers are crossed that this is the last major procedure from her diagnosis two and a half years ago.

      Y’all, take care of yourselves and the ones you love.

      Shit can go pear-shaped right quick out here.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Suzanne

      @gvg:

      Last time I had to I found that they now tend to have lots of power outlets for phones and tablets to recharge, but not the cords. There are fewer magazines provided these days. Families try to distract themselves from worrying. 

      We do our best to make surgery waiting rooms well-equipped for lengthy waits. So yes, feel free to pack yourself a backpack with your laptop, snacks, chargers, books, etc.

      They won’t provide the chargers themselves because people will steal. People steal the magazines, too.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Nix Besser

      He can threaten to indict Jerome Powell all he wants, but we’ve seen how well that has gone.

      The prosecutor will end up being Lionel Hutz, the new interim AUSA for the Eastern District of Bumfuck, because no real attorney will touch the case with a 20-foot pole.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Matt McIrvin: ​

      The hell of it is, the problem with just taking all your money out is that you’re probably going to lose in the long run by not being able to time the market. So there’s an incentive to stay in to some degree.

      I thought timing the market was what everybody warned you against trying to do.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @gvg: I’ve made sure to have a couple of backup power supplies in my messenger bag; cords for the phone and the iPad; fully charged air-pods… and I HOPE they have wifi at this facility!

      I’m curiously not worried— it’s really mostly cosmetic (trying to get more symmetry between The Girls(tm)) and I absolutely love her surgeon to pieces— a wonderful young Persian lady who’s smart AF and is VERY good at her craft.

      My hope and expectation is to be bored AF for a few hours. :^)

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Suzanne:  HEY— on a completely other subject, I just watched (part of) a video about elevators; specifically about how chintzy we are in North America in installing elevators; how our regs are different from the entire rest of the world; and how the cost of installing an elevator here is like three times the cost of installing one in Europe!

      As our resident architectural maven— have you run across that?

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Betty Cracker

      @Glidwrith: Yep, with the press’s assistance, he’s challenging boundaries like an unimaginative and recalcitrant 5th grader. However horrifying the suggestion, the Orange Pustule always asserts that he is “allowed” to do it.

      Pulitzer Prize to any random reporter on a tarmac who asks if Trump is “allowed” to walk into rotating helicopter blades. The resulting splatter show would immediately become the most popular GIF of all time.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Professor Bigfoot: ​

      When and where do I get back in?

      I got out over the course of last winter, and don’t regret it in the least, even though the S&P is a thousand points higher now than it was then. We have enough plus a decent cushion, and I thought it was more important not to risk that than to bet on the chance of making the cushion bigger.

      My thought about getting back in? If we elect a Democrat in 2028, that winter would be a good time.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Suzanne

      @Professor Bigfoot: YES, elevator subcontractors are a gigantic pain in the ass. It is very much a cartel. On one project I was on, the GC was interviewing elevator subs, and one of the three subs said, “We suck, but we suck less than the other guys”.

      They got the contract. They did suck.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Jeffro

      @Betty Cracker:Pulitzer Prize to any random reporter on a tarmac who asks if Trump is “allowed” to walk into rotating helicopter blades. The resulting splatter show would immediately become the most popular GIF of all time.

      “…honestly, I don’t know why it popped into my head, but it did.  I told him that no president EVER had walked right into the blades…they didn’t have the balls, right?  And he looked at me for a second, and I leaned in and whispered, ‘Obama was too chickenshit to even try it, that p****’.  And that was all it took!  He took off in this sort of herky-jerky run for a few steps and SPLOOOCH!!1!  Globs of Big Mac and buckets of Diet Coke went EVERYWHERE!!!

      Anyway, GoFundMe says that I have broken their site…”

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Soprano2

      @Matt McIrvin: It’s too many people huffing each other’s farts and saying they smell like roses, and doing it continually. Most of the “market movers” don’t seem to be that aware of the real economy, which isn’t the stock market. It’s the WalMart where I noticed that two things I bought in December for $1.00 are now $1.34 and $1.35. That’s a huge price increase in a short period of time! I think they artificially lowered the prices for awhile and then couldn’t absorb that any longer. I was talking to the server at our favorite breakfast place yesterday; she said the Reeses’ package her son usually buys went from $2.78 to $3.78 not that long ago!

      ETA – I fixed the dripping faucet in the bathroom yesterday!!! I’m so proud of myself for finally overcoming my fear of totally screwing it up and just doing it. Turns out, it wasn’t that hard. The hardest part was figuring out which new parts I needed.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      Philly area here. Damn proud of that statement by Rochelle Bilal. The DA also gave a statement promising to prosecute, convict and jail federal goons who commit crimes.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Soprano2

      @Matt McIrvin: This is absolutely true. The best way to invest is put it in some kind of index or other fund and then let it ride for a long time. Check it every now and then, though – if you don’t, they will eventually consider the account “abandoned”. They’ll liquidate it and turn it over to the state as unclaimed property. I heard a whole Planet Money episode about this happening to a man who invested in Amazon stock when it first came on the market.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.