Not much to report- just settling in for MNF with the Steelers playing the Texans.

Now that ICE is murdering people in the street, it sure would be good if we could bury the hatchet on some shit. I saw another dustup in the comments this morning and I have to say- I personally do not give a fuck who you voted for in the primary in 2008 or 2016 or 2020 and I don’t care if you were a radical fucking centrist or part of the dirt bag left, I just do not give a fuck. If you are committed to winning this for the left and maybe stopping the tide of fascism, and if we are lucky undoing the shit that has happened and will happen before then, and maybe even doing some nice things, then I absolve you. By the powers vested in my by our lord god Tunch may he rest in peace, I fucking pardon you.

You are all pardoned. So enough with the personal attacks and nonsense.

Go Stillers.