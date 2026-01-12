Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Night Open Thread

by | 39 Comments

This post is in: 

Not much to report- just settling in for MNF with the Steelers playing the Texans.

Now that ICE is murdering people in the street, it sure would be good if we could bury the hatchet on some shit. I saw another dustup in the comments this morning and I have to say- I personally do not give a fuck who you voted for in the primary in 2008 or 2016 or 2020 and I don’t care if you were a radical fucking centrist or part of the dirt bag left, I just do not give a fuck. If you are committed to winning this for the left and maybe stopping the tide of fascism, and if we are lucky undoing the shit that has happened and will happen before then, and maybe even doing some nice things, then I absolve you. By the powers vested in my by our lord god Tunch may he rest in peace, I fucking pardon you.

You are all pardoned. So enough with the personal attacks and nonsense.

Go Stillers.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    39Comments

    3. 3.

      dmsilev

      For space nerds looking for a laugh, this story is quite the thing. More or less non-existent company, now taking reservations for hotel stays on the Moon starting five or so years from now. A mere quarter million dollar deposit needed. Then, in the comments to the article, the company founder showed up and so far seems completely unable to detect grade-A sarcasm directed towards his plans.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      suzanne

      I personally do not give a fuck who you voted for in the primary in 2008 or 2016 or 2020 and I don’t care if you were a radical fucking centrist or part of the dirt bag left, I just do not give a fuck.

      Aw, c’mon, carrying petty grievance from thread to thread is totally healthy, normal-person behavior.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Mousebumples

      I voted for Ted Cruz in the WI GOP Presidential primary in 2016 to try to prevent… *waves hands generally*

      Didn’t work.

      I’m glad to be working with all of you for the Midterms and beyond.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Lumpy

      Let’s bury the Balloon Juice grudge against Bernie Sanders already. It’s been tired and pointless for years now.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Poe Larity

      In other great news, TX has geysers of contaminated water!

      The Wall Street Journal, meanwhile, reported that while regulators are looking for solutions to the wastewater problem, pressure is building in the rock, suggesting it may come to affect production. There is so much wastewater across the Permian that it is moving into old wellbores, causing geysers that cost a lot to clean up, the publication said, adding that pressure in injection reservoirs in some parts of the Permian has reached 0.7 pounds per square inch per foot. This is 0.2 pounds higher than the threshold over which liquid can flow up to the surface and potentially affect drinking water.

      Superfund sites in superfund sites.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      MagdaInBlack

      I have found grudges to be a lot of extra emotional weight to carry around, so I don’t bother. I just move on.

      “Resentment is like drinking poison and waiting for the other person to die”

      Reply
    10. 10.

      NotMax

      FYI.

      JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A suspect in an arson fire at a synagogue that was bombed by the Ku Klux Klan decades ago admitted to targeting the historic institution because it’s a Jewish house of worship and confessed what he had done to his father, who turned him in to authorities after observing burn marks on his son’s ankles, hands and face, the FBI said Monday. Source

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Baud

      @NotMax:

      His father had pleaded with his son to return home, but “Pittman replied back by saying he was due for a homerun and ‘I did my research,’” the affidavit said.

       
      The Internet strikes again.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      HinTN

      The Pitt provided me with a (probably fictitious) catechism:

      I love you / Thank you / I forgive you / Please forgive me

      Reply
    13. 13.

      chemiclord

      I fear it is going to continue as long as both camps are reasonably about the same size and unable to completely impose their will on the rest of the coalition.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Ohio Mom

      @martha: I find I can sometimes carry grudge but be “whatever” about it.

      Maybe at this point, it isn’t a grudge as much as never quite trusting them again.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      coin operated

      On grudges, Tupac said it best…

      “Just because you lost me as a friend, doesn’t mean you gained me as an enemy. I’m bigger than that, I still wanna see you eat, just not at my table”

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @Lumpy:

      I can’t forgive him for 2016, but I can stop talking about it.

      And he & his adherenets have to stop slagging the Democratic Party. It’s tired & unhelpful.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Van Buren

      I was all in on the forgiveness but then you had to ruin it by writing Go Stillers.

      JK, who cares, it’s only a game.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Amy!

      Time to bring back a classic, from the years when I was in college and “One for the thumb” was a non-vulgar slogan of some sort.

      Drop kick me, Jesus, through the goal posts of life!
      End over end, not to the left or the right!
      Straight through the middle of those righteous uprights!
      Drop kick me Jesus, through the goal posts of life!

      Send down our brothers who’ve gone on before,
      With their assistance we’ll rack up the score!
      The help of the angels, I think, would be fine,
      As long as you put them in the Steelers’ front line!

      [chorus: drop kick me, etc]

      Apologies for the only-on-topic for the MNF part of the posting.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      zhena gogolia

      @Nukular Biskits: A commenter told schrodinger’s cat he hoped she would be deported. I don’t think it had anything to do with who she voted for in a primary. And I don’t think it’s what John is deploring, but I found it pretty deplorable.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Joe Falco

       By the powers vested in my by our lord god Tunch may he rest in peace, I fucking pardon you.

      “Give me that old Tunch religion. Give me that old Tunch religion. Give me that old Tunch religion. It’s good enough for me!”

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Eyeroller

      I just learned there is a facial-recognition app called “Mobile Fortify” used by ICE agents that purports to know whether the subject is a citizen or not.  They refuse to say who developed it or how i was trained.

      I have a passport and all recent passports are set up for facial recognition software, so I assume I am in their database as a “citizen,” but only 11% or so of Americans have passports, and most others have no contact with immigration services, so how accurate could it be?

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Suzanne

      On the topic of the Steelers game…. one of the western PA school districts already called a two-hour delay for school tomorrow due to the game being tonight. Fortunately, not where my kids attend. Mr. Suzanne rolled his eyes and made an inappropriate joke when I told him this.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      BigJimSlade

      Regarding the football game, I don’t really have a dog in this fight, but the name Houston Texans was always lame. I call them either the Houston Redundants or the Texas Houstons.

      Reply

