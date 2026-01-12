On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
It’s Albatrossity Monday!
We are about out of posts, so if we want On the Road next week, now would be a good time to send in your pics.
Albatrossity
Now that I am at the end of pictures and ruminations about our October visit to the national parks of southern Utah, I will return to posts of bird pictures focusing on a central theme. This week the theme is Raptors, since I am fortunate to live in a part of Flyover Country that is raptor-rich, especially in the winter. The patchwork of fields, pastures, woodlots, and abandoned farmsteads in the northern Flint Hills of Kansas is ideal for generating an abundant and diverse prey population, both mammalian and avian. So here are some shots of raptors from the winter season thus far, all possible candidates for a raptor-themed calendar next year. I hope you enjoy them!
Besides my old pal Harley, there are a number of other northern migrant Red-tailed Hawks that I anxiously await each October. This intermediate-morph (neither light nor dark) Harlan’s Hawk (Buteo jamaicensis harlani) appeared here as a first-year bird in the winter of 2018-2019, and has shown up in the same territory every winter since. By my math that would mean that her appearance here this season marks both her 8th year on the planet and her 8th year on winter territory in the Flint Hills of Kansas. She is affectionately known as Casey, or, alternatively, Skull-face Killah. Click here for larger image.
This one is a more standard adult dark-morph Harlan’s Hawk; indeed, it is just about the darkest Harlan’s Hawk I have ever seen. I think that I photographed it (or a very similar bird) in the same territory last winter. At any rate, it is a beauty, and I’m glad it makes the trip here from Alaska each winter! Click here for larger image.
This first-year (note the bright yellow eye) dark-morph Harlan’s Hawk is a new arrival at a local wildlife management area that attracts a lot of raptors each winter. It staked out a territory and so far seems to be holding on to it, which is not always the case for young birds in a novel part of the globe. Hopefully it will return here next year and for years to come. Click here for larger image.
The final Red-tailed Hawk in today’s batch is a light-morph bird with a very full crop and a plumage that is somewhat intermediate between the local eastern subspecies (B. j. borealis) and the northern subspecies (B. j. abieticola). And based on the positions of new and older feathers, as well as the yellow eye, it is a bird in its second year on the planet, The most likely site of origin for birds like this is Alberta, a vast mixing bowl where several subspecies of Red-tailed Hawks get together each summer. Click here for larger image.
There are two other members of the genus Buteo that can regularly be found in the winter around here. This one is an adult Red-shouldered Hawk (aptly-named, don’t you think?), a gorgeous and very vocal year-round resident in these parts. Click here for larger image.
The final Buteo is not a year-round resident, but only appears here when the snow is flying in the northern part of the continent. The dark-morph Rough-legged Hawk (Buteo lagopus) spends its summers in the Arctic regions of North America and Eurasia (where it is known as the Rough-legged Buzzard). It can look quite similar to the dark-morph redtails above, but there are some good id clues in this image. There is no barring in the white outer primaries, and it is perched on tiny twigs that do not seem that they would be able to hold up a bird this size. And, most tellingly, you can see that the dark feathers in the legs extend all the way to the toes, which is the origin of the species name “rough-legged”. Click here for larger image.
Merlins (Falco columbarus) are reasonably common migrants into the area in the winter, but spend their summers in Canada, the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, or the mountains of northern Wyoming and Montana. They are small but fierce raptors, and won’t hesitate to take a dive at other birds, including larger raptors. This is a species whose picture should accompany the definition of “attitude” in every dictionary. Click here for larger image.
Much less common migrants here (although they are more common in western Kansas), the Prairie Falcon (Falco mexicanus) is a bird of the West. One of the few birds who migrate east or west with the seasons instead of north or south, they patrol open country, looking for flocks of sparrows or meadowlarks or longspurs. They are generally not fond of cameras or photographers, so I felt fortunate when this one stayed at least long enough to glare at me. Click here for larger image.
Northern Harriers (Circus hudsonius) are uncommon breeding birds in western KS and abundant winter birds across most of the southern US. But that abundance does not readily translate to photo opportunity; these are tireless flyers who rarely sit still and who are almost aways flying in the opposite direction when they see a human being. This adult male had not read that part of the manual, however, and gave me some good opportunities for a few good shots. Click here for larger image.
The final raptor today also needs no introduction for most birders, although generally you don’t get a view of them out in the open like this. Cooper’s Hawk (Astur cooperi) was formerly in the same genus (Accipiter) as the very similar Sharp-shinned Hawk, but has now been reassigned (along with American Goshawk) to the genus Astur. This is a year-round resident here (and across much of the USA), where it hunts smaller birds and the occasional small mammal in woody areas and margins. Click here for larger image.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings