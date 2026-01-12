Near Manhattan KS

The final Buteo is not a year-round resident, but only appears here when the snow is flying in the northern part of the continent. The dark-morph Rough-legged Hawk (Buteo lagopus) spends its summers in the Arctic regions of North America and Eurasia (where it is known as the Rough-legged Buzzard). It can look quite similar to the dark-morph redtails above, but there are some good id clues in this image. There is no barring in the white outer primaries, and it is perched on tiny twigs that do not seem that they would be able to hold up a bird this size. And, most tellingly, you can see that the dark feathers in the legs extend all the way to the toes, which is the origin of the species name “rough-legged”. Click here for larger image.